UPSC Key: GST Council, Green Card Programme and Makkah Accord

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 9, 2026. If you missed the October 8, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Taxman’s pre-prosecution arrest powers taken away

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development and Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination:

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• General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein

• General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: In a bid to boost business sentiment, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council Thursday approved sweeping process reforms, ranging from the removal of arrest powers from tax officers at the pre-prosecution stage to a minimum threshold of Rs 10,000 being put in place for issuance of show-cause notices effective retrospectively.

Key Points to Ponder:

• GST Council meeting—what are the key takeaways?

• What is the Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• What is the GST Council?

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• Why has the GST Council decided to remove tax officers’ pre-prosecution arrest powers?

• What is Input Tax Credit (ITC)?

• How Input Tax Credit (ITC) prevents the cascading effect of taxation under GST?

• What is an inverted duty structure?

• Differentiate between zero-rated supplies and exempt supplies under GST.

• How can GST process reforms strengthen the global competitiveness of India’s services sector?

Key Takeaways:

• Tough punitive measures under the GST law had become a major hurdle for business sentiment with industry groups often complaining of overreach by tax authorities.

• Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the processes must be such that businesses are “trusted”, and these should not be “too intrusive”. In another big move, the Council has ruled that vehicles carrying goods can only be stopped by tax officers from either the state of the supplier or the recipient, and only on the basis of “specific intelligence” and due authorisation.

• The Council recommendations will come into force from April 1, 2027.

• Explaining the Council’s decision, Sitharaman said the power to arrest has been taken away from tax officers, and only criminality should lead to prosecution.

• The Council has also recommended that the maximum general penalty be reduced from Rs 25,000 to Rs 10,000, with a lower penalty of 5% as well as removal of the condition of minimum penalty of Rs 10,000 in non-fraud cases.

• The refund of input tax credit on capital goods will be spread over 60 months. While the change for capital goods will come into effect from April next year, that for input services can be availed from November 1, 2026, Sitharaman said.

Do You Know:

• As states and the Centre converge in Delhi for the 57th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting to discuss process reforms that include a proposal mandating the removal of the arrest provision, at least five major states are learnt to have expressed concern over any sweeping curtailment of the taxmen’s powers.

• Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are among states that have expressed reservations regarding the scrapping of arrest powers under GST in multiple meetings held between the state and Central government officials in the run-up to the Council meeting.

• A key demand by states has been that the indirect tax regime should not be rendered “toothless”, and pre-prosecution arrests should be graded with an additional layer enabling “civil arrest in cases of serious violations”, a state minister told The Indian Express.

• While the proposal entails removal of arrest altogether, except for prosecution, states are asking for an additional layer of arrest powers even in the pre-prosecution stage. “Many states feel that taking away such powers will make it completely toothless. While there can be a provision for ‘no arrest’ in normal cases, there can be a provision for ‘civil arrest’ in cases of serious violations under GST,” the minister said.

• The Council meeting got deferred by a day to Thursday, and the additional day in between is learnt to have been utilised by Union government officials to reach out to GST chief commissioners across zones to iron out residual issues, especially concerns over the ‘no-arrest’ proposal.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Service sector to working capital: Key gains from GST process reform

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) What is/are the most likely advantages of implementing ‘Goods and Services Tax (GST)’? (UPSC, CSE, 2017)

1. It will replace multiple taxes collected by multiple authorities and will thus create a single market in India.

2. It will drastically reduce the ‘Current Account Deficit’ of India and will enable it to increase its foreign exchange reserves.

3. It will enormously increase the growth and size of economy of India and will enable it to overtake China in the near future.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Explain the rationale behind the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act of 2017. How has COVID-19 impacted the GST compensation fund and created new federal tensions? (UPSC, GS3, 2020)

US suspends Indian IT majors from green card programme

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

What’s the ongoing story: The US government is suspending several large Indian IT firms from a key programme that allows skilled foreign workers to gain ‌permanent residency. The administration has cited alleged fraud, and claimed that foreign workers got jobs in the US at the cost of American workers.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a Green Card in the United States?

• What is H-1B visas ?

• What is the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme?

• How does permanent residency differ from a temporary work visa such as the H-1B visa?

• Know the role of Green Card and H-1B visas in shaping India-U.S. relations.

• What sectors can Indian professionals explore to mitigate the challenges posed by restrictive U.S. policies?

• What is the significance of the Indian IT services industry in India’s exports, employment generation and foreign-exchange earnings?

• Why has the United States intensified scrutiny of employment-based immigration programmes?

Key Takeaways:

• US Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling said, “I am hereby suspending from the Permanent Labor Certification Program some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world — Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini”. The move is a major blow for Indian professionals looking to work at some of these companies in the US.

• The Permanent Labour Certification Programme in the US, also referred to as PERM (Program Electronic Review Management), is a key provision used by American employers to sponsor foreign workers for permanent residency, with several Indian IT companies also relying on the system.

• Last month, the US had announced it was suspending Cognizant from the process, but had not mentioned the specific allegations against Cognizant, the number of applications affected or the duration of the suspension.

• The latest action is a clear broadening of the crackdown on foreign workers that has become a central policy under US President Donald Trump. Technology and IT services companies are particularly facing greater scrutiny over their reliance on foreign workers. Apart from the IT services firms, the US has also suspended Microsoft and Adobe from the programme.

• US authorities have stepped up investigations into alleged misuse of the H-1B and PERM programmes, including claims of wage undercutting, fraudulent filings and displacement of American workers. The scrutiny is especially significant for Indian professionals, who account for a large share of H-1B beneficiaries and employment-based Green Card applicants.

• The key reason behind the suspensions is the US administration’s belief that foreign workers hired by these companies were resulting in fewer jobs for American workers. “…we are ending the fraud that has fuelled reliance on foreign labour. President Trump’s Department of Labour will ensure that American businesses now look first to the most talented workforce in the world, and that’s the American worker,” Sonderling said.

• He said that since 2009, the impacted companies have requested permanent residency for almost 3 million foreign workers. “They’ve received over 230,000 H-1B visa approvals, and over 100,000 permanent labour certifications – that’s hundreds of thousands of jobs that were taken from American workers,” Sonderling said.

Do You Know:

• PERM, or Program Electronic Review Management, is the system through which employers generally obtain labour certification before sponsoring a foreign employee for an employment-based Green Card. Unlike a visa application, which is primarily made by an individual, the PERM filing is done by the employer on behalf of the worker.

• Before filing, an employer must obtain a prevailing wage determination for the position and carry out prescribed recruitment. Broadly, the process is intended to establish that hiring a foreign worker permanently will not adversely affect the job opportunities, wages or working conditions of US workers. Once the Labour Department certifies the application, the employer can proceed to the next stage of the Green Card process.

• The date on which the Labour Department accepts the labour certification application also generally becomes the worker’s “priority date”, which is effectively their place in the queue for an employment-based immigrant visa. This is particularly important for workers from countries such as India, where demand for Green Cards far exceeds the number available.

• PERM and H-1B visa are different things. H-1B visa is a temporary, non-immigrant work visa that allows US employers to employ foreign professionals in speciality occupations. PERM, in contrast, is part of the process for obtaining permanent residency.

• For employees of these IT giants whose Green Card process has not yet reached the PERM filing stage, the immediate consequence is a delay. The suspension means they cannot make fresh PERM filings while the suspension remains in place, meaning affected employees cannot secure a priority date and begin moving through the employer-sponsored Green Card process.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why US is cracking down on a post-study work programme that Indians depend on for H-1B visas

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍Indian diaspora has scaled new heights in the West. Describe its economic and political benefits for India. (UPSC, GS2, 2023)

Nation

Worst of El Niño yet to come, peak likely in December, says UN body

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

What’s the ongoing story: The ongoing El Niño is set to peak in December and lead to above-average temperatures across large parts of the world in the coming months, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What exactly the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said?

• What is El Nino?

• How El Nino impacts monsoon in India?

• El Niño and La Niña-Compare and Contrast

• What is the Walker circulation?

• How changes in atmospheric circulation over the tropical Pacific influence global weather pattern?

• What is the relationship between El Niño and the Indian southwest monsoon?

• Why does El Niño often weaken monsoon rainfall over India?

Key Takeaways:

• The UN body further said that there is an increased risk of droughts and floods given that the normal rainfall patterns would see a shift under the influence of the intensifying El Niño conditions. The October-December months will see El Niño reach its peak and the event will extend well into the 2027 spring of the northern hemisphere.

• “El Niño is firmly established and strengthening rapidly. WMO forecasts indicate a near-100 per cent likelihood that it will persist through February 2027, potentially being one of the strongest since at least 1950,” said Celeste Saulo, WMO Secretary-General, in a statement issued on Thursday.

• This year, India’s southwest monsoon season ended in a 13 per cent rainfall deficit. The 2026 monsoon was the fourth driest since 2001. El Niño impacted the country’s rainfall during the second half of the season. Many states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, have declared drought, with Maharashtra imposing a 10 per cent water cut in many of its districts.

• Likewise, Europe experienced one its hottest summers this year with record-breaking temperatures sweeping France, Spain, and the UK. The arid summer left major rivers, including Danube, Rhine, and Thames, dry. A naturally occurring ocean-atmospheric phenomenon recurring once between two to seven years, the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) has three phases: warm (El Niño), neutral and cool (La Niña).

• The sea temperatures along the equatorial Pacific Ocean, the WMO said, have dramatically risen in recent months thus reflecting the intensifying El Niño event. In August, the temperature in the Nino 3.4 region (which determines the ENSO phase) was 2.5 degree Celsius above normal, WMO officials noted.

• El Niño is known to suppress rainfall over India and many places, globally, resulting in droughts. It also pushes temperatures to rise significantly above average. El Niño is declared when the sea temperatures recorded along the equatorial and central Pacific Ocean exceeds 0.5 degrees Celsius from normal.

Do You Know:

• El Nino—Any discussion on Indian monsoon these days invariably has references to the El Nino phenomenon. It is almost as if the fate of the Indian monsoon depends on the abnormalities in sea surface temperatures in far-away Pacific Ocean.

—El Nino, as is commonly known, refers to an abnormal warming of surface waters in equatorial Pacific Ocean. It is known to suppress monsoon rainfall. The opposite phase, La Nina, which is the abnormal cooling of sea surface waters in the same region, is known to aid rainfall over India. There is a third, neutral phase, as well in which the sea surface temperatures remain roughly in line with long-term averages. Together, these three phases in the Pacific Ocean are referred to as El Nino Southern Oscillation, or ENSO.

A schematic diagram showing water and wind movements during El Nino and La Nina phases. (Image Credit: NOAA, US) A schematic diagram showing water and wind movements during El Nino and La Nina phases. (Image Credit: NOAA, US)

—El Nino phenomenon was first noticed by the scientists in the 1920s, though local populations in Peru and Ecuador were aware of the periodic warming much earlier. The La Nina phenomenon, on the other hand, was discovered only in the 1980s.

—Though ENSO is mostly discussed in terms of temperature abnormalities of sea surface waters, it is important to understand that it is not just an ocean system. ENSO actually is an interaction of ocean and atmospheric conditions. In fact, the ‘southern oscillation’ part in the term ENSO refers to a specific atmospheric condition that is a measure of the difference in sea-level air pressure over western and eastern side of the Pacific Ocean. Another atmospheric condition that plays a key role in ENSO is the strength and direction of winds.

—The ocean part of the ENSO is measured by what is known as the Oceanic Nino Index or ONI. The atmospheric part is monitored through Southern Oscillation Index, or SOI.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Needed: A Super El Niño Abhiyan

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) La Nina is suspected to have caused recent floods in Australia. How is La Nina different from EI Nino? (UPSC, CSE, 2011)

1. La Nina is characterized by unusually cold ocean temperature in equatorial Indian ocean whereas EI Nino is characterized by unusually warm ocean temperature in the equatorial pacific ocean.

2. EI Nino has adverse effect on southwest monsoon of India, but La Nina has no effect on monsoon climate.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

3) With reference to ‘Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD)’ sometimes mentioned in the news while forecasting Indian monsoon, which of the following statements is/are correct? (UPSC, CSE, 2017)

1. IOD phenomenon is characterised by a difference in sea surface temperature between tropical Western Indian Ocean and tropical Eastern Pacific Ocean.

2. An IOD phenomenon can influence an EI Nino’s impact on the monsoon.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What characteristics can be assigned to monsoon climate that succeeds in feeding more than 50 percent of the world population residing in Monsoon Asia? (UPSC, GS1, 2017)

Explained

Why edible oils are worst affected by food inflation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: War, El Niño and national biofuel mandates – the effects of these are being felt in the global prices of food and, more so, vegetable oils.

Key Points to Ponder:

• How much India imports edible oil?

• Why is India heavily dependent on imports of edible oils?

• What are the major structural constraints affecting domestic oilseed production?

• How imported edible oil price increases contribute to inflation in India?

• How vegetable oils such as palm oil and soybean oil can be used in biodiesel production.

• What is the difference between food security and nutritional security?

• What is the importance of affordable edible oils in household food consumption?

• Why have edible oils been particularly vulnerable to global price shocks arising from geopolitical conflicts, adverse weather and changes in energy policies?

Key Takeaways:

• The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) benchmark food price index averaged 136 points in September. That was the highest level for the index – a weighted average of the international prices of a basket of

food commodities over a base period value (taken at 100 for 2014-16) – since November 2022.

• Even higher, within food, was FAO’s index for vegetable oils. At 198.6 points, it was 18.3% up over September 2025 and the highest after the 211.8 points of June 2022. This index, as the accompanying chart shows, scaled an all-time-high of 251.8 points in March 2022 immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

• From there, it fell to 115.8 points by June 2023, as the supply shock from the war ebbed. The last year and more have witnessed a renewed price flare-up.

• Vegetable oils – whether palm, soyabean or rapeseed – can be converted into Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) through a chemical process called transesterification. It involves reacting triglycerides (which make up 95-98% of the fat content in vegetable oils) with methanol (methyl alcohol) in the presence of a catalyst.

Do You Know:

• FAME is basically vegetable oil-based biodiesel, which can substitute or be blended with regular diesel derived from crude petroleum oil. That is similar to ethanol – produced from sugarcane molasses and juice or rice, maize and other starch-containing cereal grains – that can be blended with petrol.

• According to one estimate made at the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India’s ‘Globoil India 2026’ conference

in Mumbai last week, about 25% of the world’s production of soyabean oil, 28% of palm oil and 29% of rapeseed oil goes as feedstock for making biodiesel, i.e. FAME.

• That is reinforced by national biofuel mandates enforced by governments. These require oil marketing companies to blend a specified minimum percentage or volume of biofuels into fossil transportation products such as petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Just as all petrol sold in India has to contain at least 20% ethanol, Indonesia and Malaysia have mandates for the blending of palm oil-based FAME in diesel.

• Indonesia introduced B20 diesel, with 20% FAME content, on a limited scale in 2016. The B20 blend was made mandatory nationwide in September 2018 and further upgraded to B30 in January 2020, B35 in August 2023 and B40 from January 2025. In July 2026, the Indonesian government raised the blend mandate to B50, with a three-month transition period.

• Malaysia has a less ambitious biofuel blend programme, with B10 diesel being made compulsory nationwide from September 2019 and a phased rollout of B15 beginning in June 2026.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍In US, Jaishankar warns of ‘major food crisis’ in coming months amid Ukraine, Iran conflicts

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2018)

1. The quantity of imported edible oils is more than the domestic production of edible oils in the last five years.

2. The Government does not impose any customs duty on all the imported edible oils as a special case.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍What are the present challenges before crop diversification? How do emerging technologies provide an opportunity for crop diversification? (UPSC, GS3, 2021)

The Editorial Page

To combat pollution, we need to cast a wider net, go beyond the city

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Gufran Beig Writes-t is a double whammy: Worsening emissions compounded by extreme weather events and a changing climate. This calls for science-based simultaneous action across the short, medium and long term, and not just the short term. The first and most difficult step is to move decisively from a city-centric to an airshed-based approach.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Delhi’s Winter Action Plan?

• What are the major sources of air pollution in Delhi during winter?

• Why winter conditions aggravate the concentration of pollutants in Delhi?

• What is winter smog?

• What is the role of temperature, wind speed and atmospheric conditions in the persistence of air pollution over

Delhi-NCR?

• What are the contribution of vehicular emissions, construction activities and industrial pollution to Delhi’s air-quality crisis?

• What is stubble burning?

• Why does agricultural residue burning in neighbouring States affect Delhi’s air quality?

Key Takeaways:

Gufran Beig Writes-

• Nearly a decade ago, while presenting the SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, India’s first air-quality forecasting framework) findings under the MoES, I reported that the transport sector was a major contributor to Delhi’s toxic pollution, accounting for around 40 per cent of PM₂.₅ emissions.

• At the time, the finding was uncomfortable. It provoked strong resistance, even a backlash. Although it was clear that PM2.5 was the most harmful to our health, we continued to devote disproportionate attention and resources to the second- or third-tier contributors, especially dust, because the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP)’s metric gauges funding, assessing performance and mitigation progress by percentage reduction in PM₁₀, where dust is a major contributor. This inevitably shaped pollution-control priorities. It is encouraging to see scientific understanding of Delhi’s pollution sources gradually finding greater acceptance in policy discourse, though the road ahead remains long.

• While Delhi begins work on its Winter Action Plan — narrow road-sweeping machines, doubling parking charges, work-from-home provisions under GRAP — nature may have a plan of its own. One of the biggest factors to shape Delhi’s winter air quality will be “Super El Niño,” an exceptionally strong event of the century. It has already influenced India’s monsoon, which ended with a 13 per cent rainfall deficit, the highest in a decade. Delhi defied the national trend, recording a 17 per cent surplus.

Do You Know:

• A January 2026 report by a panel of top experts constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) identified road dust as a major pollution source in Delhi because it acts as “both a primary emission and a persistent source”. The panel defined road dust broadly to include airborne dust from roads and shoulders, vehicle movement, dry soil, and road wear. It said poor road surfaces, potholes, broken edges, unpaved stretches, road-tyre-brake wear, and debris falling from the transport of construction and demolition (C&D) material all contribute to the dust load.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Winter action plan: Delhi to get 30 smaller road sweeping machines for narrow streets

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) Artificial way of causing rainfall to reduce air pollution makes use of (UPSC, CSE, 2025)

(a) Silver iodide and potassium iodide

(b) Silver nitrate and potassium iodide

(c) Silver iodide and potassium nitrate

(d) Silver nitrate and potassium chloride

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata are the three mega cities of the country but the air pollution is much more serious problem in Delhi as compared to the other two. Why is this so? (UPSC, GS1, 2015)

The World

Pakistan enters Saudi war against Houthis, sends war jets and troops

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: Days after Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey activated their trilateral military pact, called Makkah Accord, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) participated in strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, the New York Times reported Thursday.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Makkah Accord?

• What are the key highlights of Makkah Accord?

• Who is the Makkah Accord primarily aimed at?

• The Saudi-Pakistan Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA)—Is this a “Muslim NATO” termed by some commentary?

• How does Turkey’s participation in a separate collective-defence arrangement interact with its NATO commitments?

• Why would Saudi Arabia need Pakistan’s military support?

• Why is Pakistan important for Saudi Arabia?

• How should India respond?

• What does India need to watch out for?

Key Takeaways:

• “A senior Pakistani military official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters, said on Wednesday that Pakistan Air Force fighter jets were being used in strikes against the Houthis,” the report said.

• “Col David O Smith, a former US Army attache in Pakistan and a former top analyst for the Defense Intelligence

Agency, said on Wednesday that, while he does not have access to classified figures, the consensus among analysts is that about 8,000 Pakistani troops have been deployed to Saudi Arabia,” it said.

• “He said the troops include a contingent from the Pakistan Air Force and the Army Air Defense, and that they would likely be used to help secure oil infrastructure. Colonel Smith added the Pakistani soldiers are unlikely to engage in direct combat with the Houthis, as Islamabad walks a fine line to preserve its relationship with Iran,” the newspaper reported.

• “A second Pakistani official who also spoke on condition of anonymity said Pakistan’s role in the conflict is expected to focus on degrading Houthis’ drone and missile threats through air support, rather than a ground offensive in Yemen. Pakistan’s military declined to comment,” the report said.

Do You Know:

• The Makkah Accord was signed in August by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On October 5, Al Jazeera and other media outlets in the Gulf region reported that the three countries had agreed to activate “deterrence measures” under the mutual defence pact and rapidly deploy forces to Saudi Arabia to counter attacks by the Houthis who have targeted the kingdom alongside their offensive against Yemen’s government.

• The New York Times detailed the PAF involvement in a report on how “residents in Saudi Arabia’s capital reported multiple explosions on Thursday, a day after the Saudi authorities said that Houthi strikes on two major airports in the country had killed three people and injured dozens more”.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Attack on one, attack on all: Inside the Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan defence pact

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍”Increasing cross border terrorist attacks in India and growing interference in the internal affairs of several member states by Pakistan are not conducive for the future of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation).” Explain with suitable examples. (UPSC, GS2, 2016)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(a) 2.(d) 3.(b) 4.(a) 5.(a)

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

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