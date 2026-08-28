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UPSC Key: Glacial Collapse, Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra and Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme

Why glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) is relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as Himalayan glacial lakes, India-China Border Dispute and Nepal floods on both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for August 28, 2026.

Glacial, Glacial lakes, ,Nepal flash flood fury, Nepal, flash flood, earthquake, Rasuwa district, UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, universal human rights, International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, National Register of Citizens, India’s Refugee Policy, Global Refugee Forum, Electric propulsion systems, civil nuclear sector, Economic D-Day, H-1B visas, Indian Express UPSC Key, Upsc Indian Express, UPSC Key August 2026, upsc civil services exam, Indian express for upsc Prelims 2026, upsc mains 2026, UPSC key, UPSC key terms, IAS current affairs, upsc today news, UPSC General Studies 1, UPSC General Studies II, UPSC General Studies III, UPSC General Studies IV, UPSC mains answer writing, upsc GS paper 1, upsc mains GS paper 1, upsc geography, upsc history, GS paper 1, upsc, upsc mains 2026, UPSC mains answer writing, upsc GS paper 4, upsc mains GS paper 4, upsc ethics, gs paper 4, Current events of national and international importance, History of India and Indian National Movement, Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society, Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations, Technology, Economic Development, Bio diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude, UPSC prelims result 2026, UPSC, Civil Services Exam, current affairs, UPSC static syllabus, UPSC dynamic syllabusUPSC Key August 2026: Here's what you should be reading from the August 28, 2026 edition of The Indian Express.
Written by: Priya Kumari Shukla
25 min readHyderabadAug 28, 2026 06:12 PM IST First published on: Aug 28, 2026 at 06:12 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 28, 2026. If you missed the August 27, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Priya Kumari Shukla
Priya Kumari Shukla

Priya Kumari Shukla is a Senior Copy Editor in the Indian Expre... Read More

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