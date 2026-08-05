UPSC Key: Gen Z, The Odyssey and UN Secretary-General

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 5, 2026. If you missed the August 4, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Gen Z loud and clear on the street but invisible in Parliament, assemblies

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

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Main Examination: General Studies II: Population and associated issues and Salient features of Indian Society, Diversity of India.

What’s the ongoing story: On the streets, Gen Z’s voice rings loud and clear, but in Parliament and the state legislatures, it remains a faint echo.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who is called Gen Z ?

• What is the difference between Gen Z and Millennials?

• Generation Alpha, Generation Beta and Generation Gamma-know the difference

• What is demographic dividend?

• Which constitutional provision guarantees universal adult suffrage in India?

• Which are the major concerns relating to Gen Z?

• Generation Z represents a major force of social transformation in India-how far you agree?

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• Know the role of youth participation in strengthening Indian democracy.

• India’s demographic dividend will depend largely on Generation Z-How?

• What are the barriers to Gen Z participation in Indian politics?

Key Takeaways:

• The reason: Gen Z accounts for over a quarter of the country’s population, yet its representation in politics is restricted to just 26 legislators across the country — six Lok Sabha MPs and 20 MLAs, a low number even though the minimum age to contest elections is 25, which rules out a chunk of this demographic.

• When the age band is stretched to 40, the number of legislators in this group expands to 397 MLAs and 40 MPs.

• The current Lok Sabha, elected in 2024, offered the first opportunity for Gen Z representatives to enter the Lower House. The Congress has the most Gen Z MPs at three, followed by the SP at two and the LJP(RV) at one. UP and Karnataka have two Gen Z MPs each, while Bihar and Rajasthan have one each.

• The Gen Z MPs are: SP’s Pushpendra Saroj (27) from Kaushambi and Priya Saroj (27) from Machhlishahr in UP; Congress’s Sagar Khandre (28) from Bidar and Priyanka Satish Jarkiholi (29) from Chikkodi in Karnataka, and Sanjna Jatav (28) from Bharatpur in Rajasthan; and LJP (Ram Vilas)’s Shambhavi (28) from Samastipur in Bihar.

• These six MPs were the only winners among the 98 Gen Z Lok Sabha candidates in 2024 who accounted for just 1.2% of all 8,360 candidates in the fray.

• These numbers matter because, by the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, Gen Z could account for the largest share of India’s voting-age population. While the 2011 Census does not have age-wise projections for 2029, its projections for 2031 place the Gen Z population, which will then be aged between 19-34, at approximately 26.3%. Millennials, in contrast, will comprise 21.7% of the population in 2031, down from roughly 22.2% in 2026. Older generations, including those born in 1980 or before, will together account for 24% of the population by then.

Do You Know:

• Defined as those born between 1997 and 2012, or in the age band of 14-29, Gen Z accounts for 36.74 crore, or 25.8%, of the country’s 142.6 crore population in 2026, as per 2011 Census projections. The Gen Z population aged 25 and older alone accounts for an estimated 8.9% of the country’s population.

• Generation Z (or Gen Z) includes people born from 1997 to 2012. They follow Millennials and come before Generation Alpha. Often called Zoomers, they are the first group to grow up with smartphones, social media, and the internet all around them from a very young age.

• Demographers, researchers, and media outlets name generations using sequential letters or the Greek alphabet to track distinct social and technological cohorts. The term Millennials was coined by authors William Strauss and Neil Howe, while Generation Z and Generation Beta follow alphabetical naming conventions popularized by social researchers like Mark McCrindle. Generation Gamma is simply the logical next step in that sequence.

• The term Generation Z was not invented by a single person. Instead, media outlets, social researchers, and demographers adopted it as a sequential placeholder label following Generation X and Generation Y (Millennials)

• Early alternatives like iGen, Plurals, and Post-Millennials were floated by groups like the Pew Research Center, but “Generation Z” stuck organically through general media usage.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India’s two youths: Why gap between unemployed graduates and credit score chasers matters

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) To obtain full benefits of demographic dividend, what should India do? (UPSC CSE, 2013)

(a) Promoting skill development

(b) Introducing more social security schemes

(c) Reducing infant mortality rate

(d) Privatization of higher education

Politics

Amid Opp protests, RS passes Registration of Births and Deaths Bill

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: The Rajya Sabha passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, by a voice vote on Tuesday afternoon, amid slogans from the Opposition. The Lok Sabha had cleared the Bill last week. The Upper House ran for less than an hour in the afternoon, before being adjourned for the day soon after the passage of the Bill.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026?

• Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026-Know the key provisions

• Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026-What are the issues and challenges?

• What is Civil Registration System (CRS)?

• What is the difference between the Census and the Civil Registration System?

• Reliable birth and death registration is essential for evidence-based policymaking. Discuss.

Key Takeaways:

• The Bill, which has stricter provisions for delayed registrations, was introduced by MoS Home Nityanand Rai. The Bill seeks to amend provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, to tighten the existing norms, mandating an order from a Judicial Magistrate (First Class) for birth and death registrations made over two years after the event.

• Under the existing law, registrations delayed by over one year require an order from a district magistrate, sub-divisional magistrate, or an authorised executive magistrate, and the provision will continue to apply for delays of up to two years under the amended law.

• Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge started the discussion by saying that the only way to see the House function normally is if the Prime Minister shows up, but he was cut short by the Deputy Chairperson Harivansh.

• While BJP members supported the Bill, some members such as BJD’s Santrupt Misra, United People’s Party Liberal member Pramod Boro, and Shiv Sena’s Jyoti Nagnath Waghmare objected to the provision of a judicial magistrate’s order for birth and death registrations. Boro said the judicial magistrates are overburdened and this requirement will lead to delays in registrations. He said there was a disparity in the number of judicial magistrates across states.

Do You Know:

• The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 29, 2026. It seeks to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

• Under this an order is required to register a birth or death for which information is given to the Registrar after one year of its occurrence. Such an order may be issued by:

(i) a district magistrate,

(ii) a sub divisional magistrate, or

(iii) an executive magistrate authorised by the district magistrate. The order may be issued after verifying the correctness and on the payment of a prescribed fee. The Bill instead provides that for a delay of more than two years, the order may be issued only by a Judicial Magistrate of the First Class.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) Consider the following specific stages of demographic transition associated with economic development: (UPSC CSE, 2012)

1. Low birthrate with low death rate

2. High birthrate with high death rate

3. High birthrate with low death rate

Select the correct order of the above stages using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3

(b) 2, 1, 3

(c) 2, 3, 1

(d) 3, 2, 1

Delhi distances itself from Hasina event today, Dhaka warns its media not to air

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

What’s the ongoing story: Moving to address concerns in Dhaka, Delhi made it clear Tuesday it was neither involved in nor was it going to endorse any view aired during ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s public interaction scheduled Wednesday in the Capital. She is expected to announce her return home and outline her vision for Bangladesh.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Personality in News– Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

• Map Work-Bangladesh

• India and Bangladesh Bilateral Relations-Know in Detail

• India and Bangladesh Bilateral Relations after August 2024-how things changed drastically?

• What are the areas of cooperation between India and Bangladesh?

• What are the issues and challenges between India and Bangladesh?

• How can India and Bangladesh strengthen their relations?

• What is the significance of Bangladesh for India?

• How external influences is shaping domestic policies in Bangladesh?

Key Takeaways:

• The event, being held at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia, is timed to coincide with the second anniversary of the fall of the Hasina government on August 5, 2024.

• Faced with widespread protests in Bangladesh, Hasina had fled the country. She has been living in India ever since. This is the second time she will be addressing the public via virtual mode in Delhi.

• Bangladesh has sought India’s cooperation to ensure that Hasina, or anyone linked to her organisations that have been banned, is not allowed to use Indian territory to deliver political speeches or carry out activities aimed at creating instability in Bangladesh.

• News agency Reuters reported Tuesday that Bangladesh Information Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman warned his country’s media that announcing or publicising Hasina’s planned speech would violate a December 2024 order by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal that prohibits ⁠media outlets and social media ⁠platforms from publishing or broadcasting Hasina’s speeches, statements, interviews, and audio or video messages.

• Hasina aide Abu Obaidha Arin said the event would ⁠go ahead, adding that Dhaka’s “efforts to silence dissent cannot extinguish voices” beyond the country’s borders.

• In New Delhi, responding to questions about Hasina’s scheduled interaction, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “The interaction you refer to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum.”

Do You Know:

• Bangladesh has been a key ally to India since Sheikh Hasina came to power in 2009. From eradicating anti-India terrorist groups which operated out of safe havens in Bangladesh to facilitating greater economic, social, and cultural ties, Hasina’s tenure has fostered a healthy relationship between New Delhi and Dhaka.

• Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been living in exile in India since fleeing a student-led uprising in August 2024. Her presence in New Delhi remains a sensitive diplomatic issue. While Dhaka has requested her extradition and expressed concern over her political statements from Indian soil, India maintains that private virtual events hosted for her carry no government endorsement.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Sheikh Hasina should be allowed to return to Bangladesh, ban on Awami League should be lifted: Taslima

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Consider the following statements about river bridges connecting India with neighbouring countries: (UPSC CSE, 2026)

1. ‘Maitri Setu’, built over Feni river, connects Ramgarh in India with Sabroom in Bangladesh.

2. Jhulaghat suspension bridge connects India with Myanmar.

3. Mechi bridge and its approaches connect Panitanki Bypass in India with Kakarvitta in Nepal.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 2 and 3

(c) 1 only

(d) 3 only

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍Analyze internal security threats and transborder crimes along Myanmar, Bangladesh and Pakistan borders including Line of Control (LoC). Also discuss the role played by various security forces in this regard. (2018)

Economy

Yale to Cambridge, how The Odyssey is reviving academic, cultural interest in epic poem

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture and History of the world

What’s the ongoing story: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has sparked plenty of debate online over how it interprets and diverges from Homer’s 3,000-year-old epic, with viewers dissecting every scene. The film, however, has sparked such a renewed level of interest in the ancient Greek epic that many researchers and academicians are viewing it as a moment of cultural renaissance.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Connect the dots between the ancient Indian history, ancient Greek history and culture, and Indo-Greek Kingdoms and its impact on India’s civilisation.

• How Greco-Roman influenced early Indian sculpture?

• The Odyssey-what you know about the same?

• Which ancient civilization is associated with The Odyssey?

• Ancient epics are repositories of civilizational values—Discuss with reference to The Odyssey.

• Compare the philosophical and ethical foundations of The Odyssey and the Ramayana.

• What is the role of oral traditions in preserving ancient civilizations?

• Why has The Odyssey remained relevant for nearly 3,000 years?

• How can classical literature contribute to cultural diplomacy?

• What leadership lessons can administrators learn from Odysseus?

Key Takeaways:

• The Homeric homecoming is paving way for a different kind of homecoming — tailored courses, screenings of adaptations, free access to ancient literature and Greek research — in leading universities across the world, even as the film’s box office momentum shows no sign of slowing two weeks after release.

• The University of Cambridge in the UK has opened up its research collection on The Odyssey till September 30. Terming Nolan’s cinematic adaptation as a “significant cultural milestone”, Cambridge faculty have also scheduled a webinar on August 4, titled ‘Cambridge Classicists React to Nolan’s Odyssey’, that will explore how the film reframes ancient narratives, the challenges of translating Bronze Age oral poetry into a visual medium, what Nolan’s creative choices reveal about the current cultural relationship with the ancient world, and what the academics thought of the movie on a personal level.

• The interest in Nolan’s adaptation even preceded its release. Last spring, Yale University’s Benedek Kruchió taught a course called Odyssean Receptions: A Journey Through the History of Literature and Film. In the course, he traced Odyssean influences through the history of literature and film – right from ancient epics and poetry to modern film adaptations such as the Coen Brothers’ O Brother, Where Art Thou?

• Kruchió, Assistant Professor of Classics at Yale, will teach this course again in a year. “It’s going to be accompanied by a series of film screenings that are open to the public. And I’m developing another course that brings together ancient literature and film, which will investigate the relationship between Hollywood storytelling and ancient literary genres,” he told The Indian Express.

• Nolan’s adaptation is his favourite apart from films that engage more loosely with Homer, such as Jean-Luc Godard’s Contempt (1963) and O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2001).

Do You Know:

• Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has introduced a new generation to one of the greatest adventure stories ever told. Written by the ancient Greek poet Homer, the original epic follows Odysseus, king of Ithaca, as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War.

• Written nearly 3,000 years ago, it is a story of homecoming after war, set in a world populated by gods, monsters and mortals. Its themes, characters and adventures have influenced storytelling ever since. Even those who have never opened the poem are likely to recognise its enduring influence, from the Cyclops and the Sirens to the image of the Trojan Horse.

• One of the foundational works of Western literature, The Odyssey is one of two epic poems traditionally attributed to the Greek poet Homer, and generally dated to the eighth century BCE.

• Today, “epic” is often used to describe something monumental. In literature, however, an epic is a long narrative poem that typically deals with extraordinary figures, heroic deeds and the intervention of gods or other supernatural forces.

• Both the Iliad and The Odyssey have sparked debate about their authorship, triggering what is known as the Homeric Question. Scholars continue to debate whether Homer was a historical individual, a name attached to an oral poetic tradition, or some combination of both.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Never read The Odyssey? Here’s what you need to know before watching the new film

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) With reference to the cultural history of India, the memorizing of chronicles, dynastic histories and epic tales was the profession of who of the following? (UPSC CSE, 2016)

(a) Shramana

(b) Parivrajaka

(c) Agrahaarika

(d) Maagadha

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍”The concept of Just and Unjust is contextual. What was just a year back, may turn out to be unjust in today’s context. Changing context should be constantly under scrutiny to prevent miscarriage of justice.” Examine the above statement with suitable examples. (GS4, 2024)

📍Safeguarding the Indian art heritage is the need of the moment. Discuss. (GS1, 2018)

Explained

Cut, hike, hold: How RBI decides monetary policy

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: On August 5, the monetary policy committee (MPC) of India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will unveil its next policy statement.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the point of RBI monetary policy reviews?

• What are the factors the RBI has to consider?

• What is Monetary Policy Committee?

• The committee comprises of how many members?

• The setting up of a committee to decide on monetary policy was first proposed by which committee?

• What is the meaning of withdrawal of accommodation in RBI?

• What are the instruments of monetary policy?

Key Takeaways:

• Once every two months, the RBI’s MPC sits down to take stock of India’s economy and decide whether it wants to change the interest rates prevailing in the country.

• Most economists and observers expect the RBI to “maintain a status quo” on interest rates. The lack of any changes in the interest rates, however, should not detract from the fact that the world over economies are facing a fairly unprecedented level of uncertainty. Even when a central bank decides to do nothing, as it were, it bases its decision after considering several factors.

Do You Know:

• A six-member statutory body led by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor that fixes the benchmark repo rate to target inflation while supporting growth. Established in 2016, it includes three RBI officials and three government-appointed external members.

• Monetary policy essentially deals with the supply and cost (interest rates) of money in an economy. The RBI’s MPC meets every two months to assess the state of monetary activities, and may tweak the repo rate — the interest rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks — in a manner that reduces price fluctuations in the economy while keeping the inflation rate (the rate at which the general price level in the economy grows) at a reasonable level.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍RBI policy panel likely to keep interest rates unchanged on August 5

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) With reference to Indian economy, consider the following: (UPSC CSE, 2015)

1. Bank rate

2. Open market operations

3. Public debt

4. Public revenue

Which of the above is/are component/ components of Monetary Policy?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4

(c) 1 and 2

(d) 1, 3 and 4

To become next UN chief, getting ‘P5’ onboard is key

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

What’s the ongoing story: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held its first “straw poll” on Thursday (July 30) for choosing the next Secretary-General of the UN (UNSG), whose five-year term would start on January 1, 2027.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who is the current general secretary for the UN?

• What is the role of the UN Secretary-General in maintaining international peace and security?

• How is the Secretary-General of the United Nations appointed?

• What are the major limitations faced by the UN in conflict resolution?

• What is the Security Council?

• Non-permanent members and permanent members-compare and contrast

• Who are the 15 members of the UNSC?

• How Voting System works in United Nations Security Council?

• On what basis was Security Council permanent membership granted?

• How are the non-permanent members of the Security Council selected?

• Are UN resolutions binding?

• How does the Security Council determine the existence of any threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression?

• “Veto power was granted in the UN Charter 77 years ago to encourage each other, but it has turned out that the power is being used to block”-Analyse

• “UN Security Council (UNSC) has become “paralysed” and “dysfunctional” in its “present form”, as it has not been able to take any decision since the Russia-Ukraine war started”-How far you agree with the given statement?

• India and United Nations-Know in detail

• What has been India’s stand on UN reformation?

Key Takeaways:

• Although the poll’s results weren’t announced, it is informally believed that three candidates from Latin America have scored well: Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan, an economist who heads UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD); Carolyn Birkett, Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the UN; and Rafael Grossi from Argentina, who is director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

• Considering the current UNSG, Antonio Guterres, is from Portugal and his immediate two predecessors were from Asia (Ban Ki-moon of South Korea) and Africa (Kofi Annan of Ghana) respectively, the expectation is that this time, the choice will fall on someone from Latin America and perhaps a woman, as none have held the position.

• Apart from the three (Grynspan, Birkett, and Grossi), there are four others in the fray: Michelle Bachelet, former President of Chile; Maria Espinoza, former Foreign Minister of Ecuador; Macky Sall, former President of Senegal; and Olara Otunnu, a former senior UN official from Uganda. Candidates need to be endorsed by at least one member-state, though not necessarily by their own country.

Do You Know:

• The process of appointing and selecting the next Secretary-General is based on General Assembly resolutions and guided by the principles of transparency and inclusivity.

• The UN Secretary-General is officially appointed by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council, as outlined in Article 97 of the UN Charter. In practice, the process is a secretive, highly political procedure dominated by the five permanent, veto-wielding members of the Security Council (the US, UK, China, Russia, and France).

• The selection process involves:

—Nominations: Member states submit candidates who participate in dialogues and submit vision statements.

—Straw Polls & Veto Power: The Security Council holds secret ballots, with coloured ballots indicating veto power from the P5 members. A single “discourage” vote from a permanent member ends a candidacy.

—Recommendation: The Council recommends a candidate who secures nine votes with no vetoes.

—General Assembly Appointment: The 193-member Assembly officially appoints the candidate, usually by consensus.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: António Guterres re-elected for second term; how is the UN Secretary-General appointed?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) With reference to the “United Nations Credentials Committee”, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2022)

1. It is a committee set up by the UN Security Council and works under its supervision.

2. It traditionally meets in March, June and September every year.

3. It assesses the credentials of all UN members before submitting a report to the General Assembly for approval.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 3 only

(b) 1 and 3

(c) 2 and 3

(d) 1 and 2

7) With reference to the United Nations General Assembly, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2022)

1. The UN General Assembly can grant observer status to the non-member States.

2. Inter-governmental organisations can seek observer status in the UN General Assembly.

3. Permanent Observers in the UN General Assembly can maintain missions at the UN headquarters.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What are the main functions of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC)? Explain different functional commissions attached to it. (2017)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(a) 2.(c) 3.(d) 4.(d) 5.(c) 6.(c) 7.(d)

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