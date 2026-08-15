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UPSC KEY: Gallantry Awards, Draft SHANTI Rules and Cyber Warfare

Why Gallantry awards and Operation Safed Sagar are relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as Cyber warfare, Shanti Act, and FCNR(B) for both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for August 15, 2026.

gallantry awards, upsc, operation safed sagar, Draft SHANTI rules(File Photo)
Written by: Raveena Baneta
32 min readNew DelhiAug 15, 2026 08:01 PM IST First published on: Aug 15, 2026 at 07:36 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 15, 2026.  If you missed the August 14, 2026  UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

NATION

9 Kirti Chakras, 19 Shaurya Chakras among 78 gallantry awards on I-Day

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance. 

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Various Security Forces and Agencies and their Mandate.

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What’s the ongoing story: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday approved 78 gallantry awards, including 13 awarded posthumously, for personnel from the Defence Forces and Central Armed Police Forces. The awards include nine Kirti Chakras, of which seven are posthumous; one Bar (conferred second time) to the Shaurya Chakra; and 19 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumous.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the major gallantry awards in India? Why are they conferred? Know their hierarchy. 

— What is the difference between wartime and peacetime gallantry awards?

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raveena baneta
Raveena Baneta

Raveena Baneta is a consultant with the UPSC section of The Indian Express where she writes on Ethic... Read More

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