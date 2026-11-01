UPSC Key: G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, NVS-03 and India’s poverty challenge

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 1, 2026. If you missed the October 31, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies- II, III : Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests, Energy, Infrastructure and supply chains.

Advertisement

What’s the ongoing story: Expressing concern over the increasing “distortions of energy markets through obstacles, sanctions and chokepoints”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the “deliberate attacks” on energy infrastructure and trade are a “calculated strategy” to hold prices hostage.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the G20?

— How can the G20 help address global energy security challenges arising from geopolitical conflicts?

— What is the significance of the G20 in the present global order?

— What challenges does the geopolitical conflict present for India?

Advertisement

— Why are critical minerals important for India’s energy security?

— Know about India’s proposed G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative.

— What is the Quad, which countries are its members?

— What is the significance of Quad?

Key Takeaways:

— Speaking at the second plenary session of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Atlanta, US, on Friday, Jaishankar said there appears to be “little regard” for the predicament of low-income countries.

— His remarks come amid the US’s sanctions on the sale of Iranian oil and its recent decision to waive Russia-linked sanctions. There have been attacks on energy infrastructure and ships carrying oil and gas in both the ongoing wars in West Asia and Russia-Ukraine.

— Reaffirming that India needs “reliable and predictable LPG supplies for its clean cooking needs”, Jaishankar reiterated that India’s national mission on critical minerals spans from exploration to recycling. India has also proposed a G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative, he said.

— “The G20 must display both understanding and leadership to keep energy markets open & predictable. It must widen access to finance and advance storage, small modular reactors, green hydrogen and bio fuels,” he said.

— Jaishankar’s participation at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting comes just days after Rubio visited India on October 20-22. His visit is also being seen as laying the groundwork for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s possible visit to the US for the G20 leaders’ summit in mid-December. Jaishankar also met his counterparts from Canada, Australia, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Poland among others.

— From Atlanta, Jaishankar will travel to Antigua & Barbuda to attend the CHOGM (Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) from November 1 to 4. His visits are part of Delhi’s engagement with multilateral groupings, with an opportunity to have bilateral engagements.

From the Politics Page- “Quad building reliable, opens supply chains and securing critical minerals, says Rubio”

— Laying out key markers for a coalition against China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region and in an attempt to assuage concerns over Donald Trump administration’s commitment towards the Quad gro­uping, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US, India, Japan and Australia are building “reliable and open sup­ply chains”, supporting “next-generation technologies”, increasing “maritime cooperation”, and securing “critical minerals”.

— Quad Foreign Ministers met for the third time in less than six months, after the gathering in New Delhi in May and in Manila in July.

— Rubio met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta.

— After the meeting, Rubio said he discussed “the real progress we have made in turning our shared priorities into real benefits for the Indo-Pacific”.

— A joint statement read, “The Quad ministers underscored the importance of economic security in maintaining global stability and prosperity. They reiterated their commitment to building reliable and open global supply chains and trusted and resilient infrastructure. They expressed grave concerns regarding economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions, as well as non-market policies … that result in overcapacity to disrupt global supply chains in critical industries.”

— They welcomed the US commitment to provide $10 million to promote infrastructure and facilities in India and ASEAN countries that recover critical minerals from waste.

— On advancing commercial diplomacy, it said the Quad ministers announced the first-ever Quad Business Leaders’ Forum to foster greater ties across our public and private sectors.

Do You Know:

— G20 is a forum of 19 countries, the European Union and the African Union that brings together major advanced and emerging economies to discuss global economic and other issues.

— The G20 member countries are—Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye (Turkey), the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and Regional Bodies are the European Union and the African Union.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Jaishankar at G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting: Tactical calculations should not lead to overlooking dangers of terror

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) In which one of the following groups are all the four countries members of G20? (UPSC CSE, 2020)

(a) Argentina, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey

(b) Australia, Canada, Malaysia and New Zealand

(c) Brazil, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam

(d) Indonesia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies-II: Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies.

What’s the ongoing story: The Opposition INDIA bloc on Saturday held symbolic “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over various alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi saying that the event was a “political weapon” against those who “colluded to destroy the votes of the Indian people”.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the constitutional provisions related to the Election Commission of India?

— What is the process of selection of CEC?

— How does the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, elaborate the selection of the CEC?

— How is the CEC different from the other Election Commissioner?

— What is the process to remove a CEC?

— How does the Constitution provide for the independence of constitutional bodies like the Election Commission?

— Know about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Key Takeaways:

— The mock impeachment session, presided over by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, was held at Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge’s 10, Rajaji Marg residence in the national capital.

— In an unprecedented development, the Opposition leaders and MPs along with several civil society members passed a resolution to “impeach” Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of “deleting votes to steal elections” and demanding that he be tried in court for “treason” and jailed.

— Wrapping up the proceedings, Rahul said it was “strange and unprecedented” that the entire Opposition had to gather in the garden of the Rajya Sabha LoP’s house to discuss the CEC’s impeachment as “all other institutions were shut for them”.

— Earlier in the day, while moving the “impeachment motion”, Kharge levelled six charges against the CEC, accusing him of “conspiring to steal elections” and “acting at the behest” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

— Detailing the charges against Gyanesh Kumar, Kharge alleged that he “deleted 13.2 crore voters” during the SIR exercise, “rewrote Form 6” without Parliament’s approval, “seized the electoral rolls through ECINET” and “shut out the other two Election Commissioners”.

— Kharge said, “The right to vote, granted to our citizens through universal adult franchise under Article 326 of the Constitution of India, is today in grave danger”.

— Kharge also said that CEC Kumar was able to carry out such actions because of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which, he said, provided perpetual immunity to the CEC and ECs from any punitive action.

Do You Know:

— The Part XV of the Constitution of India deals with Elections. It has the following articles (Articles 324–329) to empower the Election Commission and provide insight into the potential roles and functions of the commission.

— As per Article 324 (5) of the Constitution, the “Chief Election Commissioner shall not be removed from his office except in like manner and on the like grounds as a Judge of the Supreme Court.” It also says that Election Commissioners can only be removed on the recommendation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

— The article also states that this process is “subject to provisions of any law made by Parliament” on the matter. Following that, Parliament passed the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 in December 2023. Section 11 of the Act provides for the resignation and removal process. It sticks to the same process as mentioned in the Constitution.

— The process for removing a judge of the Supreme Court is as per Article 124 of the Constitution and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

— Article 124 (4) says that a Supreme Court judge can be removed “by an order of the President passed after an address by each House of Parliament supported by a majority of the total membership of that House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting has been presented to the President in the same session for such removal on the ground of proved misbehaviour or incapacity.”

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍INDIA bloc’s ‘public impeachment’ of Gyanesh Kumar: What is the process to remove a CEC?

📍Knowledge Nugget | Impeachment notice against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: What to read in Article 324

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2017)

1. The Election Commission of India is a five-member body.

2. Union Ministry of Home Affairs decides the election schedule for the conduct of both general elections and bye-elections.

3. Election Commission resolves the disputes relating to splits/mergers of recognised political parties.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 3 only

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Discuss the role of the Election Commission of India in the light of the evolution of the Model Code of Conduct. (UPSC CSE 2022)

POLITICS

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

What’s the ongoing story: Lifting off past midnight on Friday, ISRO’s GSLV-F18 rocket placed the NVS-03 satellite into orbit, restoring critical positioning and timing services for India’s NavIC network.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation)?

— What is the significance of NavIC?

— Why did the NavIC system stop working?

— What is the importance of NVS-03?

— What advancements have been made to the new-generation satellites?

— Which other countries in the world have such systems?

— Applications of NavIC-Know in detail.

— What are the issues and challenges associated with NavIC?

— What other navigation systems around the world are in use?

Key Takeaways:

— The launch is significant as it marks the space agency’s second GSLV mission within two months, representing one of its fastest turnaround times for the vehicle.

— “This mission was accomplished with the least turnaround time of just 56 days between successive GSLV missions. Last month, on September 4, we accomplished the GSLV-17/EOS-05 mission. Today, all the vehicle systems have performed as predicted and as expected,” said ISRO Chairperson V Narayanan.

— He said that this was an important component of ‘One Nation, One Time’ project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the ISRO scientists. He said, “This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system. Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people.”

— Against an intended orbit of 170.3 x 37,247 km, the satellite was precisely placed into a 170.3 x 38,080 km orbit. Narayanan described the launch as one of the vehicle’s best performances to date.

— He added that the satellite’s solar panels have deployed successfully and all systems are functioning normally. Over the next week, the spacecraft will execute a series of manoeuvres to transition from its current elliptical orbit to its targeted high, circular orbit.

— This was the exact stage where NVS-02 failed last January, failing to reach its intended orbit and leaving it unable to provide positioning data.

— The ISRO Chairman stated that launching the fourth operational satellite into the NavIC constellation has restored the minimum configuration needed for location data. The system had previously lost positioning capabilities due to satellite retirements, atomic clock malfunctions, and launch failures.

— “…Presently, the NavIC constellation has three satellites for providing PNT (Positioning, Navigation, Timing) services — IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1I and NVS-01. To provide basic positioning service, a minimum of four operational satellites are required in orbit. Hence, the NavIC constellation cannot provide standalone positioning service; however, timing service is functional,” the government had previously informed the parliament.

— The ISRO chairman also said that the mission was significant considering that 80% of the contribution for the vehicle came from the Indian industry.

Do You Know:

— Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) — the operational name for the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) — is a seven-satellite constellation in the Indian subcontinent and 1,500 km around it. It is a regional satellite-based navigation system like America’s Global Positioning System.

— With all seven satellites functional, the system was designed to provide location accuracy up to 10 metres, which would be open to the public. A more accurate, restricted service would also be available for a fee to select users, such as those undertaking massive construction projects or the military.

— The system, when functional, can provide better coverage over the Indian landmass compared to GPS, whose signals are received in India at an angle that makes it difficult to access in certain areas, like valleys and forests.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How ISRO’s new satellite could restore India’s regional GPS alternative

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(3) With reference to the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2018)

1. IRNSS has three satellites in geostationary and four satellites in geosynchronous orbits.

2. IRNSS covers entire India and about 5500 sq. km beyond its borders.

3. India will have its own satellite navigation system with full global coverage by the middle of 2019.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) None

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

What do you understand by ‘Standard Positioning System’ and ‘Precision Positioning System’ in the GPS era? Discuss the advantages India perceives from its ambitious IRNSS programme employing just seven satellites. (UPSC CSE 2015)

ECONOMY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social development.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Issues relating to poverty and hunger, Inclusive growth; Employment; Indian economy.

What’s the ongoing story: Extreme poverty in India halved to 2.6% in 2023 from a year ago, shows the World Bank’s latest ‘Poverty & Equity Brief’.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the key highlights of the World Bank’s latest ‘Poverty & Equity Brief’?

— How does the World Bank define extreme poverty?

— What factors have contributed to poverty reduction in India?

— Why does declining poverty not necessarily mean declining inequality?

— What challenges remain in achieving inclusive growth?

— What are the challenges posed by youth unemployment and skill gaps to India’s demographic dividend?

— What steps should be taken to turn India’s demographic dividend into an opportunity for inclusive growth?

— Why are there regional disparities in poverty in India, and what measures should be taken to address them?

Key Takeaways:

— This measurement uses a $3-per-day poverty line. If one uses the Lower Middle-Income Country threshold of $4.2-per-day, the decline was from 23.9% to 16.1%. Whichever way one looks at it, these are significant declines.

— The World Bank also estimates that the poverty rate, as per $4.2-per-day threshold, fell further to 14.2% in 2026 and may fall to 12.1% by 2028. These figures will be updated as labour market and macroeconomic data are revised or new numbers become available.

— But the projected decline in the poverty rate — by 2028 and beyond — hinges on a key development: India’s poorest states creating productive jobs. The World Bank noted that youth unemployment has increased over the past year to 15.9%, and real earnings have not moved much.

— To be sure, India has been posting rather impressive growth rates, with the 7.8% expansion of the GDP in the April-June quarter besting nearly all forecasts. And yet, questions have been raised about this rapid growth not being “felt” on the ground.

— This isn’t unique to India, with the International Labour Organization (ILO) wondering a couple of weeks ago why life is “becoming harder to afford despite economic growth?” According to ILO Chief Economist Sangheon Lee, the relationship between higher productivity and wages has been weakening: globally, the share of income going to labour declined from around 54% in 2004 to 52.6% in 2025.

— Government officials privately acknowledge the tough road that lies ahead, warning that India’s demographic dividend cannot be taken for granted.

— “Our biggest problem is that we think demographic dividend is a tailwind for India. With social media, smartphones, and now AI affecting cognitive skills, ability to concentrate and read 10 pages at a time, and the impact on mental, physical, and social health, the question is whether the demographic dividend can be taken for granted. Probably not,” a government official said.

— The World Bank estimates that 57% of India’s poor now live in a “contiguous belt stretching from Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal”. More than 40 years ago, the term BIMARU was coined by the late demographer Ashish Bose to describe the economically “sick” states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The World Bank’s latest warning seems to suggest Rajasthan may have been replaced by West Bengal. Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, back then, were undivided. The World Bank did not provide state-wise poverty rates.

— Luckily, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff paper last year updated India’s last official poverty line, set by a committee led by former central bank governor C Rangarajan.

— The Rangarajan poverty line had caused a stir in 2014 when it estimated the national poverty line at Rs 1,407 in terms of monthly per capita expenditure for urban areas and Rs 972 for rural areas. What this meant was that anyone spending more than Rs 47 per day in urban areas or Rs 32 per day in rural areas was not poor. This led to India’s poverty rate being pegged at 29.5%.

— So, when RBI economists updated the Rangarajan line for 20 major states using the 2022-23 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, the results were striking.

— In rural areas, the states with by far the highest poverty rates were Chhattisgarh (25.1%) and Jharkhand (16.6%). Rural Madhya Pradesh was fourth (9.6%), West Bengal seventh (7.5%), Bihar ninth (5.9%), and Uttar Pradesh 11th (5.7%).

— The results were slightly more telling for urban areas. Chhattisgarh again had the highest poverty rate (13.3%), followed by Jharkhand (12.6%), West Bengal (12.4%), and Madhya Pradesh (11.6%). Uttar Pradesh was sixth (9.9%) and Bihar seventh (9.1%).

— It was not all bad news for these states, because they had recorded huge declines in poverty levels between 2011-12 and 2022-23. For instance, the fall in poverty in urban Bihar was the highest of any state, from 50.8% in 2011-12 to 9.1% in 2022-23.

— While the World Bank noted that employment increased by 13.4 crore between 2017 and 2023 — nearly twice the increase seen in the working-age population — the problems are apparent too.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Extreme poverty in India halved to 2.6% in 2023 from year ago, shows World Bank data

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

“The incidence and intensity of poverty are more important in determining poverty based on income alone”. In this context analyse the latest United Nations Multidimensional Poverty Index Report. (UPSC CSE 2020)

OPINION

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Government policies and interventions, Indian Economy.

What’s the ongoing story: P Vaidyanathan Iyer writes- There is some panic about the falling rupee in a section of Delhi, the country’s capital, which makes policy. Such nervousness generally gets amplified when transmitted to Mumbai, the city which makes and regulates financial markets. A week or ten days back, a discussion paper by the Reserve Bank of India captured this phenomenon just perfectly: to address Delhi’s anxieties, the RBI proposed ideas to control dollar outflows, which did well only to alarm everyone.”

Key Points to Ponder:

— What do you understand by Rupee depreciation?

— Appreciation vs depreciation of Currency-Compare and Contrast

— Difference between depreciation and devaluation?

— What are the major factors behind the depreciation of the Indian rupee?

— How does the depreciation of the Indian rupee impact the Indian economy?

— What is the Liberalised Remittance Scheme?

— Read about the RBI and its role in managing exchange rate volatility and maintaining financial stability?

— What are the challenges associated with restricting foreign exchange outflows under the LRS?

Key Takeaways:

— “The RBI is learnt to have proposed disallowing resident individuals from sending money abroad for buying real estate and shares, overseas direct investment, opening bank accounts, and giving loans to NRI relatives under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme. Further, the LRS limit for all current account transactions, including overseas travel, but excluding health and education, may be reduced to $50,000 a year from $2,50,000 a year, it has suggested.”

— “It is a drastic measure, and a typical bureaucratic response to a situation when there are no easy and quick solutions. Put very simply, a fall in rupee can be stemmed either by strong dollar inflows or by rationing dollar outflows. Given the flux in the global financial markets, foreign investors are not necessarily queueing up to invest in India. And strong macroeconomic fundamentals alone do not guarantee robust FDI or FPI inflows. So, RBI thinks restricting dollar outflows, which is under its control, can help – after all, LRS remittances in 2025-26 stood at roughly $29 billion dollars.”

— “The rupee is depreciating, and fast. In the last 12 months, it has fallen by almost 7 per cent to 94.95 from 88.84 against the US dollar. This matters because it makes imports expensive.”

— “To save dollars and arrest the rupee fall, the PM exhorted people to cut fuel consumption, avoid gold purchases, and postpone overseas travel to save dollars. Dampening the demand for dollars bodes well for the rupee. On its part, the RBI sold dollars, or bought rupees, to shore up its value. It also hiked the key policy rate; higher interest rates make rupee assets like bonds attractive for foreign investors, and facilitate its appreciation. But nothing really helped. The market continues to bet the rupee will fall.”

— “Crude oil prices have topped $115 a barrel, and there is no respite from the two wars — Russia-Ukraine and Israel/ US-Iran….Meanwhile, the US government continues to borrow, leading to rising yields, making the greenback attractive relative to other currencies. The difference in yields between 10-year US bonds (about 5 per cent) and Government of India bonds (about 7.5 per cent) is probably at its two-decade low of 2-2.5 per cent. What this means is foreign investors would rather invest in US bonds since they do not have to worry about rupee depreciation or inflation.”

— “Further, US companies in the Artificial Intelligence space and building large language models are attracting whatever remaining dollar is available. India, unfortunately, does not really have any AI play. So, along with other emerging markets, it finds itself in a difficult situation.”

— “India’s macro fundamentals are good. Growth is robust, inflation is under control, and the government is fiscally prudent. Lacklustre private sector investment, stagnant wages and lack of enough jobs continue to be sentiment dampeners.”

— “Mumbai is getting to hear two confusing messages from Delhi. One is of panic over the depreciating rupee – what is RBI doing with such huge reserves. The other is – no need to intervene, let the rupee find its floor. Both are fraught with risks. And, what is surprising is that the institution of RBI has reacted to Delhi in the most possible defensive manner. Curbing LRS outflows may result in spreading the panic further than stabilising the rupee.”

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(4) With reference to the Indian economy, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2022)

1. An increase in Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER) indicates the appreciation of rupee.

2. An increase in the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) indicates an improvement in trade competitiveness.

3. An increasing trend in domestic inflation relative to inflation in other countries is likely to cause an increasing divergence between NEER and REER.

Which of the above statements are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

THE CITY PAGE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Government policies and interventions, Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: The order by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas for a 15-day ban on dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities and a 50% work-from-home mandate in Delhi and five NCR districts is perhaps the first time that such a measure has been adopted outside the scope of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the major sources of air pollution in Delhi during winter?

— What is winter smog?

— What are the contributions of vehicular emissions, construction activities and industrial pollution to Delhi’s air-quality crisis?

— What is stubble burning?

— Why is a preventive approach important in controlling air pollution in Delhi-NCR?

— What is GRAP?

— Read about the CAQM in detail.

Key Takeaways:

— While emergency measures under GRAP are enforced based on deterioration of air and forecast for poor air quality, usually following the onset of winter, the fresh curbs have been cited explicitly as “precautionary” and “anticipatory” measures.

— The CAQM order was issued two days before Delhi’s 10-point winter pollution plan kicks off on Sunday, which enforces curbs on entry of vehicles, dust control, fuel dispensing, staggered office timings, higher parking fees, and construction curbs.

— The latest curbs have been issued under Section 12 of the CAQM Act, 2021, which empowers the watchdog to take such measures and issue directions as it considers necessary or expedient for protecting and improving the quality of air in NCR and adjoining areas.

— Officials aware of developments explained that following assessment of multiple factors, ranging from meteorological factors, paddy harvest progress in Punjab and Haryana, and historical peak data, pre-emptive curbs were announced for sectors where pollution sources could be controlled easily.

— It is expected that air quality across the region will gradually worsen through the coming week. After the respite of a rare ‘Satisfactory’ air quality index (AQI) late October, driven chiefly by rain, the AQI worsened on Saturday to ‘Moderate’. By November 2, it is expected to turn ‘Poor’.

— Among the factors considered before Friday’s order were a gradual turn towards unfavourable meteorological conditions, the upcoming Diwali festival and pollution from firecrackers, and paddy stubble burning during the remainder of the harvest season.

— So far, around 55-60 % paddy harvesting in Punjab and 50% in Haryana has been completed, officials said, and efforts are underway to ensure farmers get the right machinery and help to manage paddy stubble disposal.

— This October, Delhi-NCR has experienced better air quality than last year during the same month, largely due to favourable meteorological conditions.

Do You Know:

— GRAP is a set of emergency measures that kick in to prevent further deterioration of air quality once it reaches a certain threshold. Stage 1 of GRAP is activated when the AQI is in the ‘poor’ category (201 to 300). The second, third and fourth stages are activated three days ahead of the AQI reaching the ‘very poor’ category (301 to 400), ‘severe’ category (401 to 450) and ‘severe +’ category (above 450) respectively.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍48 lakh non-BS-VI vehicles in NCR dists, cops have task cutouts as Delhi curbs begin today

📍Knowledge Nugget | Measures to tackle Air Pollution: A must-know for UPSC aspirants

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata are the three mega cities of the country but the air pollution is much more serious problem in Delhi as compared to the other two. Why is this so? (UPSC CSE 2015)

ALSO IN NEWS

AICTE unveils four schemes to boost innovation, research

— The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched four schemes for the academic year 2026-27, covering laboratory development, modernisation of institutional infrastructure, academic mentoring and financial assistance for organising conferences.

— AICTE Chairman Prof Yogesh Singh launched the schemes under the Institutional Development Cell (IDC) in the presence of Member Secretary Prof Shyama Rath. The four initiatives are IDEA Lab, Modernisation and Restructuring for Outcome Based System (MODROBS), Margdarshan and Grant for Organising Conference (GOC).

— The four schemes address different requirements of technical institutions, including access to practical learning facilities, laboratory infrastructure, academic guidance and research-related activities.

Congo’s Ebola deaths cross 5,000, fear of spread mounts

— Deaths in Congo’s Ebola outbreak have topped 5,000 as the country grapples with the relentless spread of the disease and cases are recorded in other African countries, the latest government data on Saturday shows.

— Data from the Congolese Ministry of Health showed that the disease has killed 5,026 people out of 10,351 infected, at a nearly 50% lethality rate. The surge is sparking concerns among experts regarding the authorities’ ability to contain the deadly virus.

— The latest outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, was declared in mid-May, catching authorities by surprise. They have since struggled to manage it. It is already the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, second only to a two-year-long West Africa outbreak between 2014 and 2016, which killed 11,000 people across multiple countries.

Meiteis, Nagas hold rally in Imphal for SoO Truce pact abrogation

— In what is arguably one of the largest public gatherings in Manipur since the outbreak of the ethnic conflict in 2023, a massive rally was held by the Meiteis and Nagas in Imphal on Saturday. The demonstration follows a recent flare-up in tensions involving both groups and the Kuki-Zo community.

— Organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the rally was held to demand lasting peace, justice for victims of the prolonged crisis, safe resettlement of internally displaced persons, and abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups.

A fire that devastated a river— and sparked its rejuvenation

— Harikishan Sharma writes- “Exactly 40 years ago, there was a fire in an agrochemical warehouse of Sandoz near Basel, Switzerland, on November 1, 1986. To control the flame, firemen used gallons of water, which washed tonnes of toxic chemicals into the Rhine River, killing its fish, including salmon and other aquatic life. The visuals of dead fish floating to riverbanks sent shockwaves across Europe. The incident was close on the heels of two environmental disasters, Bhopal (December, 1984) and Chernobyl (April, 1986), images of which were fresh in public memory.

— “The ministers of the Rhine riparian countries, Switzerland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, met at Rotterdam on December 19, 1986, and asked the International Commission for the Protection of the Rhine (ICPR) to draw up a plan. The ICPR drafted the Rhine Action Programme (RAP), which was approved on October 1, 1987.”

— “The RAP aimed at achieving three results by 2000. First, higher species previously in the Rhine (for instance, salmon) must be able to return there. Second, the use of Rhine water for drinking water supplies must continue to be possible in the future. Third, the sediment must not be polluted with harmful substances.”

Prelims Answer Key

1. (a) 2. (d) 3. (a) 4. (c)

Click here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for October 2026. Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – Indian Express UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X