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UPSC Key: G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, NVS-03 and India’s poverty challenge

How is knowing about the India’s poverty challenge relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as NVS-03, CAQM curbs, and the ‘impeachment’ of CEC hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for November 1, 2026.

UPSC Key: G20 foreign ministers’ meet, NVS-03 and India’s poverty challengeExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra in Atlanta. Know more about the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in our UPSC Key. (PTI)
Written by: Roshni Yadav
30 min readNew DelhiNov 1, 2026 05:54 PM IST First published on: Nov 1, 2026 at 05:54 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 1, 2026. If you missed the October 31, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

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Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. At The Indian Express, she writes for ... Read More

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