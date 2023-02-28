UPSC Key- February 28, 2023: Know about Onion Prices, Internet Shutdown in India and Operation Blue Star

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 28, 2023. If you missed the February 27, 2023 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

Delhi High Court rules Agnipath scheme is valid Constitutionally

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- STATING THAT policy decisions, particularly those with wide-ranging implications on the nation’s health and security, should be decided by bodies best suited to do so, the Delhi High Court Monday upheld the Constitutional validity of the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

• What exactly Delhi High Court said?

• Discuss the statement in the context of judicial interference in the government’s policy decisions: “That unless a policy decision taken by the government is demonstrably capricious or arbitrary, or if it suffers from the vice of discrimination or infringes any statute or provision of the Constitution,”

• Agnipath Scheme-Know the key Highlights of the scheme

• What are the eligibility criteria?

• What happens after selection?

• When will the recruitment actually begin?

• How will the scheme benefit the armed forces and the recruits?

• Who are ‘Agniveer’ under the Agnipath Scheme?

• The Agnipath scheme is a major structural reform for the armed forces and society at large-What are the structural and fundamental changes proposed in this scheme?

• ‘OROP reform was a huge fiscal burden on the state, therefore idea of Agnipath came into the picture’-Analyse this statement

• ‘The Indian Army’s success as an institution embedded in democracy has in part come from its ability to maintain some regional balance, and become the army of all of India’-How Indian defence forces reflect Indian Society at large?

• Agnipath scheme will lead to ‘Militarisation of society’-do you agree?

• ‘Agnipath scheme is classic example of Political logic overriding institutional sanity’-Critically analyse this statement

• What do you understand by the term ‘Casualisation of government employment’?

• Why ‘Agneepath’ is said to be a “major defence policy reform”?

• The expenditure on defence constitutes what percentage of the central government’s budget?

• The expenditure on defence is what percentage of India’s estimated GDP for previous years?

• What exactly does the term “tour of duty” entail when used in the context of the military?

• Aim of New Tour of Duty system-Know in Detail

• How would the Indian Army benefit from the Tour of Duty?

• What will be advantages esp. for the Government with this new move?

• Tour Of Duty may have certain drawbacks. What are they?

• The Agneepath scheme will help cut the rising salary and pension bill of the armed forces. Why rising salary and pension has been a major worry for governments over the years?

• What are the other major reforms with respect to defence forces in India?

Australia’s Deakin set to be first foreign varsity to set up India campus

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Australia’s Deakin University is set to become the first foreign university to enter India via an independent campus in Gujarat’s GIFT City, The Indian Express has learned. An announcement is likely on March 8 during Australian Prime Minister Anthony Norman Albanese visit to Ahmedabad. Deakin is ranked 266th in the QS World University Rankings and features among the top 50 young universities in the world. That apart, the university is placed in the 250- 300 band in the Times Higher Education World Rankings.

• Recently, the University Grants Commission released a set of draft rules to facilitate foreign universities in setting up campuses in India-what is that draft rules?

• For Your Information-Deakin has four campuses in Australia — Melbourne (Burwood), Geelong (Waurn Ponds and Waterfront) and Warrnambool. It hosts students from 132 countries with Indians making up 27% of the student community followed by China (22%). With nearly 60,000 total students, the highest number is at its Melbourne Burwood campus where over 26000 students are enrolled. Deakin’s decision to set up its first offshore campus in India comes a year after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had first announced in her Budget speech in February 2022 that world-class foreign universities and institutions would be allowed in GIFT City to offer courses in financial management, FinTech, science, technology, engineering and mathematics “free from domestic regulations…”

• UGC (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations 2023-Know the highlights

• What New Education Policy 2020 says about Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India?

• What are the salient features of New Education Policy 2020?

• ‘The implementation of quality measures alone is likely to further reduce the access of weaker sections to higher education, as these measures possess elements which may enhance unequal access, unless the government comes with corresponding measures to safeguard them’-Critically analyse New Education Policy 2020 in the context of the given statement

• “There is an absence of a policy to improve the access of students from weaker sections to private education institutions”-do you agree?

• Growth of Education in India: Historical Background from Vedic Period to British Period

• Growth of Education in the Post-Independence Period-Reforms taken so far

• Education was initially a state subject but following an amendment (42nd) to the Constitution in 1976, it became a concurrent subject-True or False?

• Constitutional Provisions Regarding Education- What Article 28, Article 29, Article 30, Article 21A, Article 45 and Article 46 says about Education?

• Education System in India-Know the Present Structure from Pre-primary level to Primary or elementary Level (Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan) to Secondary level (Rastriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan) to Higher education (Rastriya Uchhattar Shiksha Abhiyan)

Headless for a year, Safai Karamchari commission gets some vacancies filled

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), after being headless for close to a year, has finally got a chairperson, vice-chairperson and member on board — though several posts still remain vacant. According to an office order by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Monday, the president approved the appointment of M Venkatesan as chairperson, Anjana Panwar as vice-chairperson, and Dr P P Vava as member. Sources said they are likely to take charge in March, and the tenure will last till March 2025.

• The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis-know in detail

• When was the National Commission on Safai Karamcharis established?

• Is National Commission for Safai Karamcharis statutory body??

• What is the function of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis?

• The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis was established under which act?

• What is Prohibition of Employment of Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013?

• Know the laws related to manual scavenging- The Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act 1993 and The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act 2013

• International Labour Organization (ILO) distinguishes three forms of manual scavenging-What are they?

• Socio-Economic Caste Census of 2011 data on Manual Scavengers-Know the data

• Manual Scavenging and Discrimination-Need to Eliminate Manual Scavenging

• Constitution of India on Discrimination-Article 15, Article 17 and Article 21

• Human Dignity-Components of Dignified Life?

• Supreme Court in Safai Karamchari Andolan Vs Union of India 2014

• Government Initiatives for removal and rehabilitation of Manual Scavengers

• Failure to Eliminate Manual Scavenging-Why?

Shadows in Punjab

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Prakash Singh writes: The grim reality, however, is that in matters of security Punjab cannot be equated with the hinterland states. We have seen how Pakistan fished in the troubled waters of Punjab in the 1980s and we cannot allow a repetition of that

• Quick Recap-Recently, the followers of Amrit Pal Singh, leader of Waris Punjab De, storm the police station at Ajnala (near Amritsar) on February 23, 2023, demanding the release of Lovepreet Singh Tufan, who had been arrested on a charge of kidnapping. The protesters are armed with swords and guns. They break through the police cordon, attack policemen inflicting injuries on six of them, and almost bully the administration into releasing the accused.

• “Punjab appears to be going downhill very fast. It is facing problems on multiple fronts. Criminal gangs have sprung up in different districts and there are frequent reports of gang warfare”-What is happening in Punjab?

• According to the author, “there is a well-orchestrated plan to revive terrorism in the state”-Attest the statement

with some examples

• “Khalistan posters and Bhindranwale’s images are openly displayed on the streets of Punjab and in Chandigarh on the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, which is observed as “Ghallughara Day”. The administration has always been turning a Nelson’s eye to these developments. It is politically convenient to do so. But in the long run, such an attitude is always counterproductive. You face the problem in a magnified form one day”-Discuss operation blue star

• What Was the Khalistan Movement?

• What you know about the Khalistan movement?

• What are the Historical events responsible for Khalistan?

• What was the Anandpur Sahib Resolution?

• When did Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale come into the picture?

• What happened in the aftermath of Operation Blue Star?

• What is the status of the Khalistan movement today?

• Is the police capable of dealing with the situation unfolding in Punjab?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-As per the RBI’s quarterly statistics, the current account deficit (CAD) widened to 4.4 per cent of GDP in the second quarter of 2022-23, down from 2.2 per cent in the preceding quarter. This marks a reversal from an unusual surplus of 0.9 per cent of GDP in 2020-21. In the third quarter of this financial year, while the merchandise trade deficit has widened, the CAD may witness a fall.

• The overall trade deficit has declined to $37.73 billion in the third quarter, from $49.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022-23-is the current account deficit a cause for concern?

• What do you understand by ‘Current account deficit’?

• Current account deficit’ is rising-What does this indicates for an Economy?

• What do you understand by “Current account surplus”?

• Current account surplus implies a higher inflow of forex than outflow- still sometimes, it is not healthy for an economy, Why?

• India’s CADs have both desirable and undesirable components-What is desirable and undesirable components?

• The countercyclical nature of India’s CAD is a matter of concern-Why?

• India is currently facing the twin-deficit problem of high fiscal and CADs-Elaborate further

Issues in Sisodia case: What Delhi Vigilance Department flagged

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-On July 8 last year, the Delhi Chief Secretary sent a five-page report to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, flagging “deviations” from laid-down procedures in the formulation of the (now withdrawn) Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Based on the Chief Secretary’s note, the LG asked for a detailed report by the Vigilance Department. The report alleged that “arbitrary and unilateral decisions” by Manish Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister had resulted in “huge financial losses to the exchequer”, and that “kickbacks…received by the AAP Delhi government and AAP leaders” were used to “influence” the Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa in early 2022. On July 22, Saxena recommended an investigation by the CBI, and Sisodia was arrested on Sunday night. The Delhi government has maintained that the policy was aimed at improving the experience of buying liquor in the city, and at allowing Excise to reach its full revenue-generating potential.

• Who is Manish Sisodia?

• Why the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Manish Sisodia?

• The new liquor policy was very much in news-why?

• What are the main allegations in the Vigilance Department’s report on the basis of which the CBI has built its case?

• Delhi liquor policy and Discounts, ‘1+1’ schemes-what is that?

• For Your Information-Proposed in 2020, it came into effect in November 2021. Delhi was divided into 32 zones with each zone having 27 liquor vends. It marked the exit of the government from selling liquor — only private liquor shops would run in the city, and each municipal ward would have 2-3 vends. It aimed to end the liquor mafia and black marketing, increase revenue and improve the consumer experience, and ensure equitable distribution of liquor vends. The government also made the rules flexible for licensees, such as allowing them to offer discounts and set their own prices instead of selling on MRP fixed by the government. Following this, discounts were offered by vendors, which attracted crowds. After protests by the opposition, the excise department withdrew the discounts for some time.

• What provision in the new liquor policy was the point of contention?

• What differences exist between the old liquor policy and the new liquor policy?

• What exactly CBI said on Delhi excise policy?

The crash in onion prices

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies and minimum support prices; Public Distribution System- objectives, functioning, limitations, revamping; issues of buffer stocks and food security

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Farmers on Monday forced the suspension of trading at Lasalgaon, India’s largest wholesale market for onions located in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, following a crash in prices. The president of the Maharashtra State Onion Growers’ Association, Bharat Dighole, has threatened the stoppage of auctions in other markets as well.

• Why have onion prices crashed?

• For Your Information-Farmers grow three crops in the bulk: kharif (transplanted in June-July and harvested in September-October), late-kharif (transplanted in September-October and harvested in January-February) and rabi (transplanted in December-January and harvested in March-April). The harvested crop isn’t marketed in one go; farmers usually sell in tranches, ensuring no price collapse from a bunching of arrivals. The kharif onions are marketed right up to February and the late-kharif till May-June. Both kharif and late-kharif onions contain high moisture, which allows them to be stored for a maximum of four months. This is unlike the rabi onions, which, grown during the winter-spring months, have low moisture content and can be stored for at least six months. It is the rabi crop that feeds the market through the summer and monsoon months, till October.

• How much have prices fallen?

• Is there any other reason for the drop in prices?

• Do You Know-Maharashtra accounts for about 40 per cent of India’s annual onion production of 25-26 million tonnes (mt), out of which 1.5-1.6 mt tonnes is exported. Besides Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh (16-17 per cent share) Karnataka (9-10 per cent), Gujarat (6-7 per cent), Rajasthan and Bihar (5-6 per cent each) are major producers.

Improved water availability from good monsoon rains this time has induced farmers in MP, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Gujarat to plant onions over a larger area.

• Can the government help?

• How effective will these measures be?

Covid spread via lab leak in China, claims US report; Beijing dismisses

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The virus that drove the COVID-19 pandemic, killing close to 7 million people globally, most likely emerged from a laboratory leak in China, according to a US media report, citing a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress. The Huanan market in central China’s Wuhan city was the epicentre of the pandemic. From its origin there, the SARS-CoV-2 virus rapidly spread to other locations in Wuhan in late 2019 and then to the rest of the world.

• The pandemic’s origin has been the subject of vigorous debate among academics, intelligence experts and lawmakers-Why?

• What does the new report highlights?

• Why the Energy Department’s conclusion is significant?

• How China Responded?

• Covid-19 and “laboratory accident”-Connect the dots

• What World Health Organisation said in this regard?

India tops list of global internet shut-offs: Report

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– India enforced as many as 84 internet shutdowns last year and was on top of the list of nations that ordered internet shutdowns for the fifth year in a row, as per a report by Access Now and the KeepItOn coalition. The shutdowns were ordered on various accounts including protests, conflict, school exams, and elections.

• What else the report is says?

• What do the data on internet suspensions say?

• What is the procedure for shutting down the Internet?

• Internet shutdown orders are governed under which act?

• For Your Information-Currently, internet shutdown orders are governed under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017. The rules framed by the DoT say temporary suspensions can be “due to public emergency or public safety”, and gives senior bureaucrats from the Home Ministry at the central and state levels the power to order shutdowns.

• Why internet shutdown in India?

• Do You Know-In 2022, the Internet was shut down 49 times in Jammu and Kashmir, the highest of any state in the country, per the report. This included a string of 16 back-to-back orders for three-day-long shutdowns in January and February 2022 in the region. Authorities in Rajasthan imposed shutdowns on 12 different occasions followed by West Bengal, which ordered shutdowns seven times. Since 2016, India has accounted for approximately 58 per cent of all documented shutdowns globally, the report, titled ‘Weapons of control, shields of impunity: Internet shutdowns in 2022.

• How do governments justify shutting down the Internet?

• What then, is the debate over shutdowns?

