UPSC Key- February 27, 2023: Know about Liquor Excise Policy, The Greater Nicobar island and Digital Switzerland Strategy

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 27, 2023. If you missed the February 24, 2023 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Delhi’s Dy CM Sisodia arrested by CBI over liquor excise policy ‘irregularities’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- DELHI’S DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday, after an eight-hour questioning session by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. This is the second time – the first was on October 17 – he was questioned in connection with the case. The arrest capped a day of drama, which saw Sisodia first head to Rajghat and proclaim that he might be jailed for seven-eight months, before asking AAP workers to take care of his family.

• Who is Manish Sisodia?

• Why the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Manish Sisodia?

• The new liquor policy was very much in news-why?

• For Your Information-Proposed in 2020, it came into effect in November 2021. Delhi was divided into 32 zones with each zone having 27 liquor vends. It marked the exit of the government from selling liquor — only private liquor shops would run in the city, and each municipal ward would have 2-3 vends. It aimed to end the liquor mafia and black marketing, increase revenue and improve the consumer experience, and ensure equitable distribution of liquor vends. The government also made the rules flexible for licensees, such as allowing them to offer discounts and set their own prices instead of selling on MRP fixed by the government. Following this, discounts were offered by vendors, which attracted crowds. After protests by the opposition, the excise department withdrew the discounts for some time.

• What provision in the new liquor policy was the point of contention?

• What differences exist between the old liquor policy and the new liquor policy?

• What exactly CBI said on Delhi excise policy?

Keep airport secret, said Home, but wraps on clearance of entire Great Nicobar project

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Citing a “strategic” imperative, the Union Home Ministry wanted the 8.45-square-km airport component of the Great Nicobar Development project to be kept confidential. However, the Environment Ministry, in an unprecedented move, has withheld all discussions on the forest clearance to the entire 166.10-sq km project recommended by the statutory Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) in which the airport falls.

• “Holistic Development of Great Nicobar Island” project-Know key Components of the project

• Why “Holistic Development of Great Nicobar Island” is facing widespread opposition?

• “Holistic Development of Great Nicobar Island” project benefits-brainstorm

• What is Forest Advisory Committee (FAC)?

• Do you Know-The FAC is a statutory body constituted under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 to advise the government on granting approvals for forest clearance. It meets at least once a month to discuss proposals from an agenda pre-published by the ministry which also uploads the minutes of FAC meetings on its designated website.

• Environment vs Development-debate

• What do you understand by the term ‘Environmental Impact Assessment’ (EIA)?

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environment Protection Act, 1986-How they are related with each other?

• Why Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is Important?

• Do You Know-The Greater Nicobar island is occupied by the Shompen and Nicobarese tribes. The project area falls near two national parks – Galathea Bay National Park and Campbell Bay National Park. The Greater Nicobar region is home to leatherback sea turtles and other important species such as Nicobar macaque, Nicobar megapode and saltwater crocodiles and rare and endemic plant species such as tree ferns and orchids. The project was given a go-ahead

keeping in mind the strategic importance of the port to be developed.

• It is said that this project is of great strategic importance keeping in mind India’s presence in the Bay of Bengal, but what about environment and biodiversity?

• Map Work-Andaman and Nicobar, Great Nicobar Island, Barren Island, Ross Island, Eastern most and southern most point

• How many islands are there in Andaman and Nicobar?

• Know the names of Eastern most and southern most point in the Andaman and Nicobar island?

• Name the water body that separates Andaman Islands from the Nicobar Islands

• What is special about Barren Island?

• What is special about Ross Island?

(a) Andaman and Nicobar

(b) Nicobar and Sumatra

(c) Maldives and Lakshadweep

(d) Sumatra and Java

GOVT & POLITICS

Consultation app is now a lifesaver for common people: PM

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Digital tele-consultation app e-Sanjeevani has facilitated 10 crore consultations so far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday, adding that the success of the app is a “living example of how the people of India have made technology a part of their lives.” In the 98th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said digital platforms like e-Sanjeevani are proving to be a life saver for many. “e-Sanjeevani is becoming a life-saving app for the common man of the country, for the middle class, for the people living in hilly areas. This is the power of India’s digital revolution,” he said.

• What is eSanjeevani?

• The eSanjeevani scheme is related to what?

• What are the telemedicine services?

• World Health Organisation recommends a doctor-population ratio of 1:1000. What is the current doctor population ratio in India?

• Telemedicine in India-Where India stands?

• Why is there such a large demand for telemedicine services?

• What are the types of telemedicine?

• Need of telemedicine services in India before and after Pandemic-Brainstorm

Modi to release third PM-KISAN instalment in Belagavi today

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 13th instalment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme in Belagavi, Karnataka, on Monday. The Prime Minister will unveil several development projects, including the Shivamogga Airport, during his visit to the poll-bound state.

• What is the PM-KISAN Scheme?

• What are the benefits of PM-KISAN Scheme?

• PM-KISAN Scheme is a central sector scheme?

• When did the PM-Kisan scheme come into effect?

• Definition of Small and Marginal Farmers (SMFs)?

• PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana-Benefits and Eligibility conditions

• PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana- Who is not eligible for this scheme?

• Do You Know-The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan) scheme was launched on February 24, 2019, in Gorakhpur, UP by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under this scheme, Rs 6,000 per year is transferred to the bank accounts of farmers’ families across the country — subject to certain exclusion criteria relating to higher income status – through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. The amount is transferred in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 every four months, every financial year.

• “PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is one of the finest examples of good governance”-Do you Agree?

• What is Central Sponsored Scheme?

• What is Centrally Sponsored Scheme?

• What is the difference between central sector scheme and centrally sponsored scheme?

EXPRESS NETWORK

30 tigers die in 2 months, officials say no cause for alarm

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Nearly two months into 2023, India has already recorded 30 tiger deaths. The number, however, is not a cause for alarm, according to officials at National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), as tiger deaths usually spike between January and March. Tiger deaths have so far been reported from Kanha, Panna, Ranthambore, Pench, Corbett, Satpura, Orang, Kaziranga and Sathyamangalam reserves. Of the 30 deaths, 16 have been reported outside the reserves.

• Map Work-Kanha, Panna, Ranthambore, Pench, Corbett, Satpura, Orang, Kaziranga and Sathyamangalam tiger reserves

• Nearly two months into 2023, India has already recorded 30 tiger deaths-Why?

• The highest number of tiger deaths nine so far have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh, followed closely by Maharashtra-why tiger deaths are higher in these two states (MP and Maharashtra)?

• What is the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) official position on tiger deaths?

• Do You Know-In the last 10 years (2012-22), January has seen the highest number of tiger deaths in the country at 128, followed by 123 deaths in March, according to NTCA figures. The number of deaths starts dipping in later months, with September recording the lowest at 43, and rises again in the winter months to hit 104 in December, says NTCA data.

• “The NTCA was a game changer and gave much-needed statutory backing and, in turn, impetus, to Project Tiger”-Analyse

• What is India’s tiger population?

• What is National Park?

• What is Wildlife Sanctuary

• What is Tiger Reserve?

• Know the difference between National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuary & Tiger Reserve

• “Status of Tigers in India” report-Key Highlights

• What is Project Tiger?

• National Tiger Conservation Authority is a statutory body under which Ministry?

• Who is the Chairman of National Tiger Conservation Authority?

• What is Conservation Assured Tiger Standards (CATS)?

• Know about Section 38V (1) of The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972

• Map Work-Locate top five and bottom five states, Tiger Reserves mentioned in IFSR 2021

Govt plans 10 ‘Clean Plant Centres’ to boost fruit crop production

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Transport and marketing of agricultural produce and issues and related constraints; e-technology in the aid of farmers.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- WITH THE demand for foreign planting materials of fruits like apple, avocado and blueberry rising over the years, the Centre plans to set up 10 ‘Clean Plant Centres’, on the lines of those in developed countries such as the US, Netherlands and Israel, to boost domestic production of the selected crops. These centers will be set up under the ‘Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Program’, which was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2023-24.

• Clean Plant Centres-Know the rationality behind this concept

• What will be the aim and objectives of Clean Plant Centres?

• For Your Information-Clean Plant Centres will be fully funded by the Centre. It will be implemented in a PPP mode in partnership with research organisations, agriculture universities and private sector partners and the National Horticulture Board (NHB) will anchor the clean plant programme.

• Which fruit is imported most in India?

• Do You Know- The Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Program was proposed by the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, during the Union Budget 2022–23. According to the budget speech, an Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Program will be launched with an outlay of Rs. 2,200 crore to boost the availability of disease-free, quality planting material for high-value horticultural crops. The Finance Minister stated in her Budget Speech that an Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be established to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs in rural areas.The Fund will aim to bring innovative and affordable solutions to farmers’ challenges, as well as modern technologies to transform agricultural practises and increase productivity and profitability.

ECONOMY

Swiss Made: Delivering on the digitalisation push

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Swiss citizens are likely to vote in a new referendum in the coming weeks on whether to incorporate in the country’s constitution a caveat that the Swiss National Bank and government always maintain ‘a sufficient quantity’ of physical cash in circulation to counter the growing influence of digital money.

• What are the features of direct democracy?

• What is referendum?

• Why Swiss citizens are likely to vote in a new referendum?

• Why the issue of physical money is an emotive issue for Swiss citizens?

• What is the Digital Switzerland Strategy 2023?

• The Swiss digital push somewhat overlaps with Brussels’ “Europe fit for the digital age” strategy-Compare both the strategies

• For Your Information-With its Digital Switzerland Strategy, the country’s Federal Council in Bern – the city that is the de facto capital of the country that has 26 cantons, each with its own government, legislature, constitution, and judicial system – sets out the guidelines for policy action, which aims to position Switzerland as an innovative economic and scientific centre in the heart of Europe. The Digital Strategy sets out the guidelines for Switzerland’s digital transformation, which is binding for the Federal Administration, while acting as a template for other stakeholders such as the cantons, communes and civil society.

• ‘In Bern, there is also a broad consensus on leveraging digitalisation as a new area of engagement with New Delhi, including as part of a broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement under negotiation between the EFTA nations – Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway – and India’- What is broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement?

• Digital Switzerland Strategy and its impact on India-Know in detail

EXPLAINED

‘Hard’ vs ‘soft’ landing

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

• General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Both India and the US are headed for big elections next year in April-May and November respectively. How their economies perform this year and closer to the polls — in terms of growth, jobs generated, inflation and real incomes — would matter for Narendra Modi and Joe Biden. From this standpoint, official economic data released this month for the two countries contain reasons for concern.

• Start with the consumer inflation numbers for the US, based on the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index prepared by the Bureau of Economic Analysis-How is the same in India?

• What is the Federal Funds Rate (FFR)?

• How the Federal Reserve Manages Money Supply

• What is “hard landing”?

• The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is facing a similar dilemma what the US Fed is facing-What is that Dilemma that both the central banks are facing?

• The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is in a comparable predicament as the Federal Reserve of the United States. What problem are both central banks dealing with?

• US Federal Reserve Policies and its Impact on India

• What is a recession?

• So, is the US in recession?

• What is the outlook for the US economy?

• How is inflation measured in USA?

• Inflation measured in USA and inflation measured in India-Compare and Contrast

• Inflation in USA vs Inflation in India-Compare and Contrast

• What goods or services are driving the increase in prices in USA and also in India?

• Why is USA’s inflation a matter of concern for India?

• How inflation in USA will impact India’s Import and Export?

Caveat: Request to court not to take steps without giving notice

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary—Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-On February 24, an Apex Court bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud reprimanded a law student for filing a caveat in “Shailendra Mani Tripathi v. Union of India & Others”, a petition seeking menstrual leave for female students and working women across Indian institutions while adding that “this is a publicity-oriented caveat” and the student had “no business here.”

• What is a caveat?

• Do You Know-In common parlance, a caveat refers to “warning” or “caution”. However, legally it connotes a “formal notice requesting the court to refrain from taking some specified action without giving prior notice to the person lodging the caveat.” The person lodging the caveat is called a “caveator”.

• What Section 148A of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) says?

• The term “caveat” is not expressly defined anywhere-True or False

ALMA’s new brain: Chile telescope will produce even better images of universe

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (ALMA) — a radio telescope comprising 66 antennas located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile — is set to get software and hardware upgrades that will help it collect much more data and produce sharper images than ever before, the journal Science reported recently. It added that the upgrades would take around five years to finish and cost $37 million. The most significant modernisation made to ALMA will be the replacement of its correlator, a supercomputer that combines the input from individual antennas and allows astronomers to produce highly detailed images of celestial objects.

• What is ALMA?

• Why is ALMA located in Chile’s Atacama Desert?

• Map Work- Atacama Desert?

• What are some of the notable discoveries made by ALMA?

• For Your Information-ALMA is situated at an altitude of 16,570 feet (5,050 metres) above sea level on the Chajnantor plateau in Chile’s Atacama Desert as the millimetre and submillimetre waves observed by it are very susceptible to atmospheric water vapour absorption on Earth. Moreover, the desert is the driest place in the world, meaning most of the nights here are clear of clouds and free of light-distorting moisture — making it a perfect location for examining the universe.

Indian defence exports: eye on $5-bn target, what’s the state of play now

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

• General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The defence ministry’s target to raise India’s annual defence exports to $5 billion by 2024-25, from the $1.5 billion currently, was reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recently concluded Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru earlier this month. In the past few years, there has been a strong government push towards achieving self-reliance in defence, which is subsequently expected to increase India’s defence exports as well.

• What is Aero India 2023?

• Current export figures-Know in brief

• Which defence equipment does India export?

• For Your Information-As per government data, India’s defence export value till December 2022 had reached Rs 6,058 crore. India’s defence exports have grown by 334 per cent in the past five years. They touched nearly Rs 13,000 crore in 2021-22. This includes munition list items under category 6 of Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies (SCOMET), for which the Department of Defence Production (DDP) under the Ministry of Defence issues an authorisation.

• Do You Know-Some of India’s major defence export deals last year include the $375-million contract with the Philippines for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, an advanced version of the advanced light helicopter (ALH Mark III) to Mauritius, and a $155 million deal for artillery guns between Kalyani Strategic Systems and an unspecified country.

• What are the India’s defence industry components?

• What is Defence acquisition?

• Why Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP)?

• Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP)-know its key features

• How much India spends in defence as compared to other sectors?

• What is budget for defence imports?

• What Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) says about India’s defence and defence expenditure?

• For Your Information-A report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) states that India ranks 23 in a list of the 25 largest exporters of major arms and has had a 0.2 per cent share of the global arms exports between 2017 and 2021 – up from 0.1 per cent in the years before that.

• India can recalibrate not reduce the defence expenditure-do you agree?

• Atmanirbhar Bharat or Self-Reliant India in defence sector-know the Important Components

• What are the major defence platforms India is looking to export?

