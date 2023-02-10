UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission and Nominated Members of Rajya Sabha

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 10, 2023. If you missed the February 9, 2023 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

At Biden behest, US covert divers bombed Nord Stream: Report

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- A veteran American investigative journalist has claimed that the September 2022 bombing of the undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines was carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in a covert operation at the direction of the White House. President Joe Biden’s administration has denied the allegations and called the report “utterly false and complete fiction”. Seymour Hersh, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who has previously worked with The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine, published the findings of his investigation on Substack. The report claimed that US Navy divers, operating under cover of a mid-summer 2022 NATO exercise, planted remotely triggered bombs to destroy three of the four Nord Stream pipelines.

• Nord Stream gas pipeline-what is this and why it is crucial?

• Who is Seymour Hersh?

• What are the main findings of Seymour Hersh’s investigation?

• For Your Information-According to the report, which quotes an anonymous source who had “direct knowledge of the operational planning”, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine becoming imminent in December 2021, President Biden began holding meeting with a newly formed task force, which included the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the CIA and the State and Treasury Departments.

• USA and Europe’s role in Ukraine-Russia Conflict-Example of Energy Geopolitical Conflict?

• Importance of Ukraine for Europe

• What is Green Marshall Plan?

• Applicability and Relevance of the Green Marshall Plan in energy conflict between Europe and Russia

• Do You Know-Ever since it became operational in 2011, Nord Stream, the first of the two pipelines, had been one of the major sources of energy supplies for not just Germany but also other countries in Europe. Once the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, it became the centre of tensions as Russia sought to use the pipeline to negotiate its interests by restricting supplies.

• How did the US and other countries react to the gas leaks?

• How is Europe dealing with the energy crisis?

📍NORD STREAM

📍Veteran journalist claims US bombed Nord Stream gas pipelines: Who is Seymour Hersh

Doval meets Putin, both agree to keep strategic ties going

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story--A fortnight before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine completes a year, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and they agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership. The Indian embassy in Moscow, in a Twitter post Thursday, said, “NSA Ajit Doval called on HE President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership.” This is the NSA’s second visit to Russia since the Ukraine war began — he was there in August last year.

• Why National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meeting with Russian President assumes significance?

• What is India’s Stand on Russia-Ukraine War?

• India-Russia Relations-Know the background

• How is New Delhi positioning itself as a player with credibility in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

• India and China have been consistently calling for a diplomatic settlement but at this historical juncture, India and China are the obstacle to a possible diplomatic solution-Critically analyse India’s stand over Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

• How has India responded to international crises previously?

• How India can help to maintain ‘Peace’ in Ukraine-Russia Conflict?

• Indian stance on Ukraine-Analyse India’s Stand on Ukraine-Russia Conflict

• Role of United Nations in Ukraine-Russia Crisis-Analyse

• Ukraine-Russia War-Try to understand the changing dynamics in diplomatic relations and its impact on India

• How much trade does India have with Russia?

• Russia plays a very important role in logistical as well as technological support when it comes to defence forces-Know India and Russia Military trade

• India’s bilateral trade with Russia has soared to an all-time high in just five months (April-August) of this financial year (2022-23)-Know the reasons

• Do You Know– India had a positive trade balance with Russia from 1997-98 (the most recent year for which comparable data is available) to 2002-03. But from 2003-04, New Delhi’s trade balance with Moscow has remained negative. Russia’s position gradually fell, slipping to 34th in 2013-14. It began climbing up from 2014-15, and was India’s 23rd biggest trading partner in 2017-18. After that, it remained between 25th to 30th place, before climbing to seventh place in 2022-23.

📍India-Russia trade soars to record high as imports of oil and fertiliser drive surge

📍C Raja Mohan writes: In light of the Russia-Ukraine war, an opportunity to modernise India’s defence industry

Gaganyaan: ISRO and Navy start trials for crew module recovery

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nanotechnology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- In preparation for its first human spaceflight (Gaganyaan), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), along with the Navy, started training for crew module recovery when it splashes down in the sea after re-entering the atmosphere. A large number of trials will be carried out – first in a closed pool and then in the open sea – to finalise the standard operating procedure for the recovery of the crew members as soon as possible. The trials commenced Tuesday at the water survival test facility of the Navy in Kochi.

• Gaganyaan Mission-Know the key features

• Gaganyaan Mission-What makes this Mission very Unique?

• India’s Manned Mission to Space-Know in detail

• Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)-About the Organisation

• Do You Know-A manned space mission is very different from all other missions that ISRO has so far completed. In terms of complexity and ambition, even the missions to the Moon (Chandrayaan) and Mars (Mangalyaan) are nowhere in comparison. For a manned mission, the key distinguishing capabilities that ISRO has had to develop include the ability to bring the spacecraft back to Earth after flight, and to build a spacecraft in which astronauts can live in Earth-like conditions in space. Over the years, ISRO has successfully tested many of the technologies that are required, but many others are still to be developed and tested.

📍What is Gaganyaan?

📍Gaganyan: How to send an Indian into space

PT Usha chairs Rajya Sabha session, says she hopes to create milestones

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Legendary athlete and MP P T Usha on Thursday chaired a Rajya Sabha session for the first time since she was included in the panel of Vice-Chairman of the House last year. This came as House chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was absent for the proceedings earlier in the day. Sprint queen P T Usha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in July last year along with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, acclaimed screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, and philanthropist and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade.

• PT Usha became the first nominated member in the history of the Rajya Sabha to be included in the panel of vice-chairman of the House. So now, she will also be eligible to cast her votes in presidential elections-Right or Wrong?

• By the way, who nominates members to the Rajya Sabha?

• What is the rationale behind principle of nomination to the Rajya Sabha?

• Nominated and Elected Members of Rajya Sabha-Know the procedure of Nomination and Election in the Rajya Sabha

• Members of Rajya Sabha-Eligibility, Qualification (Article 84), Disqualification (Article 102)

• What is Article 80 of the Constitution of India?

• Know about Council of States or Rajya Sabha

• Why are Rajya Sabha elections important?

• How often are Rajya Sabha elections held?

• The Constitution has fixed the term of office of members of the Rajya Sabha and accordingly the term of office of a member of the Rajya Sabha shall be six years-True or False?

• What is a maximum strength of the Rajya Sabha?

• How many seats are being contested in the current elections?

• Montague-Chelmsford Report of 1918, The Government of India Act, 1919, The Government of India Act, 1935 and Rajya Sabha-Connect the Dots

• Constitutional Provisions relating to Rajya Sabha-Maximum strength, Allocation of Seats

• Type of Voting to Elect members in the Rajya Sabha-is it First-past-the-post-system or is it through proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote?

• Vice-President of India and Rajya Sabha-Connect the dots

• Special Powers of Rajya Sabha (Article 249 and Article 312)

• Significance of Rajya Sabha in Indian Parliamentary System-Brainstorm

• Rajya Sabha has special powers that are not at all shared with the Lok Sabha-What are they?

• The Constitutional position of the Rajya Sabha (as compared with the Lok Sabha) Where Rajya Sabha is equal to Lok Sabha-know in detail

📍Upper House, a question

Green hydrogen challenge

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development–Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

• General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

• General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Swetha Ravi Kumar and Parul Bakshi Writes: On India’s 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the National Hydrogen Mission to make the country a production and export hub of green hydrogen. The fuel has the potential to maximise decarbonisation of the energy sector and use of energy in sectors such as transport, buildings and industry. To realise the targets it has set, India needs to work with multiple institutional bodies

• National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) aims what?

• Some Facts- National Green Hydrogen Mission was approved by the Union Cabinet on January 4, 2023 with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore ($2.3 billion) over the next five years, aimed at producing 5 MMT (million metric tonne) per annum with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 GW (giga watt) by 2030. In 2020, the world produced around 90 MMT of hydrogen. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) estimates that hydrogen and its derivatives will account for 12 percent of global final energy consumption by 2050 (IEA estimate 530 MMT), with two-thirds coming from green hydrogen.

• What are the key highlights of National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM)?

• What is green hydrogen?

• Hydrogen and its Types

• How green hydrogen differs from traditional emissions-intensive ‘grey’ hydrogen and blue hydrogen?

• Do You Know-The sources and processes by which hydrogen is derived are categorised by colour tabs. Hydrogen produced from fossil fuels is called grey hydrogen, which constitutes the bulk of the hydrogen generated today. Hydrogen generated from fossil fuels with carbon capture and storage options is called blue hydrogen, while hydrogen generated using electrolysers powered by renewable power sources is called green hydrogen.

• How is the policy set to boost domestic production of green hydrogen production?

• What are the facilities to boost export of green hydrogen?

• For Your Information- Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water through electrolysis, using an electrolyser that is powered by renewable energy. Green hydrogen has specific advantages. One, it is a clean burning molecule, which can decarbonise sectors including iron and steel, chemicals, and transportation. Two, renewable energy that cannot be stored or used by the grid can be channelled to produce it.

• National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) also includes Rs 17,490 crore for the SIGHT programme-What is the SIGHT programme?

• Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT)-Know the features

• A public-private partnership framework for R&D (Strategic Hydrogen Innovation Partnership – SHIP) will be facilitated under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM)- What is Strategic Hydrogen Innovation Partnership (SHIP)?

• Green hydrogen has specific advantages-What are those?

• “The challenges to produce and use green hydrogen can be classified into 4Es — electrolyser, energy source, end use and endogenous resources”-Elaborate

• How much is the global levelized cost of producing green hydrogen?

• National Green Hydrogen Mission-Asses its cost benefit analysis

📍Green hydrogen mission gets Cabinet nod, initial outlay Rs 19,744 crore

📍India’s green hydrogen push

Jharkhand Governor returns another Bill to govt, seeks review

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-BARELY A week after Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais returned the state domicile Bill to the state government, asking it to “seriously review” its legality, he returned another Bill – Jharkhand Finance Bill, 2022 – on Thursday. This is the third time the Governor has returned the Finance Bill, stating that it should be reviewed. On the first occasion, the Bill was returned as there were inconsistencies in the translation between the Hindi and English versions. Thereafter, this Bill was sent by the state government for Governor’s consent without passing the amended Bill in the Assembly.

• What were the key provisions of Jharkhand Finance Bill, 2022?

• How a bill is passed in state legislature?

• Bill and role of Governor-Connect the dots

• What role does the Governor play in the passage of a Bill?

• When the governor returns the bill, what happens?

• Quick Recall-Previously, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais returned the domicile Bill which defines a local in the state based on 1932 land records to the state government , asking it to “seriously review” its legality. The move comes over two months after the Jharkhand Assembly unanimously passed the Bill at a special session with the provision that it would come into force only after the Centre carries out amendments to include it in the Ninth Schedule, putting it beyond judicial scrutiny.

• What were the key provisions of ‘Jharkhand Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (Amendment) Bill, 2022’ and ‘Jharkhand Definition of Local Persons and for Extending the Consequential, Social, Cultural and Other Benefits to Such Local Persons Bill, 2022’?

• Jharkhand Definition of Local Persons and for Extending the Consequential, Social, Cultural and Other Benefits to Such Local Persons Bill, 2022’-highlights of the bill

• As per the draft Bill, ‘a local will be a person whose name or his ancestors’ name is recorded in the survey/khatiyan of 1932 or before’-so, why 1932?

📍Jharkhand Gov returns domicile Bill, asks govt to review legality

Second flight of ISRO’s mini vehicle, with hope, promise on board

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-In its second development flight on Friday (February 10) morning, the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2) was launched successfully from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. It will place the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) earth observation satellite EOS-07 and two co-passenger satellites — Janus-1 and AzaadiSat2 — developed by start-ups, in a 450-km circular orbit around the Earth. The mission of ISRO’s smallest vehicle — scheduled for 9.18 am — lasted around 15 minutes. It was ISRO’s first launch of 2023.

• What’s the aim of the launch?

• This is the second attempt at a launch. What happened the last time?

• What is Janus-1?

• Do You Know-Janus-1 is a technology demonstrator satellite built by United States-based Antaris and its Indian partners XDLinks and Ananth Technologies. A satellite bus is the main structure of a satellite on which the payloads — which can be used for multiple applications such as earth observation, signal monitoring, or ship tracking — rest. The company aims to make satellite buses of different sizes, for satellites weighing around 100 kg. Janus-1, which weighs only 10.2 kg, is a six-unit cube satellite with five payloads on board — two from Singapore, and one each from Kenya, Australia, and Indonesia. The entire satellite was built in 10 months, less than half the time it usually takes to manufacture satellites of this size,

• And what is AzaadiSat2?

📍Explained: ISRO’s SSLV, a small satellite launcher with big prospects ahead

Centre blocks 200 betting, lending platforms: What is Section 69(A) of IT Act

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) recently issued orders to block 138 online betting platforms and 94 money lending apps on an “urgent” and “emergency” basis under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The decision was based on a recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which had received inputs from central intelligence agencies that some of the sites and apps were allegedly linked to China and contained “material prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India”.

• What is the danger posed by lending apps?

• What is Section 69 of the IT Act?

• What is the procedure to block such apps?

• What have the courts said?

• What are some other instances of the government using Section 69A?

📍Centre blocks more than 200 offshore gambling, predatory loan platforms

Govt says data on Aarogya Setu deleted; what’s next for the app?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Contact tracing data of citizens that were collected through the Aarogya Setu app has been deleted and the feature disabled, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has told Parliament.

• How was data on Aarogya Setu used?

• Do You Know-The app was launched as a contact tracing platform by the Centre during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. It has faced at least two lawsuits over the government’s insistence that it be mandatory for visiting key institutions like airports. Since the easing of the pandemic restrictions, it has morphed into a larger health app of sorts, through its integration with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

• What were the concerns with Aarogya Setu?

• What’s next for Aarogya Setu?

📍Aarogya Setu’s journey from a quick fix for contact tracing to ‘health app of the nation’

