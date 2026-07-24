UPSC Key: Fast Track Courts, Virtual Digital Assets and KUSHA Project

Written by Raveena Baneta

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 24, 2026. If you missed the July 23, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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FRONT

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, Organization and Functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary—Ministries and Departments of the Government; Issues Relating to Development and Management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

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What’s the ongoing story: Hours after he announced fast-track courts to punish those behind exam paper leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broadcast a video Thursday night that a tough new law was on its way. He said he had received its draft and it would be discussed at a meeting of the Cabinet Friday.

Key Points to Ponder:

—What are fast-track courts (FTCs), and how are they different from regular courts?

— Why are fast-track courts created only for certain categories of cases?

— Why is there a need for setting up fast track courts to expedite legal processes related to examination leaks and frauds?

— Can Parliament or the government set up a fast-track court for any individual case?

— Why has the Supreme Court cautioned against creating special courts solely for “speedy trials”?

— What are the major reasons behind delays in India’s justice delivery system?

— Will increasing the number of fast-track courts alone reduce judicial pendency?

— Besides fast-track courts, what reforms are needed to ensure timely justice?

— How can India balance speedy justice with the right to a fair trial?

Key Takeaways:

—His remarks came amid his government’s efforts to defuse the situation arising out of the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests, now backed by the Opposition which has joined the chorus for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

—The CJP and Opposition leaders criticised the announcement, saying it did not address their key demands for accountability and the resignation of Pradhan.

— Last month, The Indian Express published an investigation on the status of cases linked to 45 major exam paper leaks over the past two decades, in which each exam had at least 1 lakh applicants or candidates. The investigation covered 27 job recruitment exams, 18 higher-education entrance tests, and school board examinations, and spoke to investigators and senior government officials.

— The findings: At least 1,658 people arrested, 925 charge-sheeted, 18 convicted in two cases, 32 acquitted in two cases, and 43 still in judicial custody. And yet, only a tiny clutch of senior officials faced action.

From the Explained page: Fast Track Courts: When they can be established, Where they lag

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to set up fast-track courts (FTCs) to take up paper leak cases has turned attention to what is seen as a silver bullet to judicial delays: the fast-track court. Both the government and the judiciary have periodically relied on FTCs to expedite the legal process for specific, high-priority offences.

— There is no single, central legislation that governs these courts. The push to dedicate courts to specific demographics came from the Fourteenth Finance Commission (2015–2020), which recommended setting up 1,800 FTCs to expedite the trial of heinous crimes such as murder, kidnapping, and extortion, as well as property disputes pending for over five years. It also recommended them for cases involving vulnerable demographics, including women, children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and individuals afflicted with terminal illnesses.

— In 2019, following an amendment to the criminal laws and a directive from the Supreme Court, the Union government launched a centrally sponsored scheme to establish fast-track special courts (FTSCs). Funded partially by the Nirbhaya Fund, these special courts are exclusively dedicated to the time-bound trial of rape cases and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

— Litigants do not have an automatic, statutory right to a fixed deadline for their trials. The Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita recommends that trials should ideally be completed within two years and trials for sexual offences within two months.

— Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of FTSC, each FTSC is expected to dispose of 41 to 42 cases per quarter, which translates to a target of at least 165 cases annually.

— As of January 2026, 862 regular FTCs were functioning across 21 states and union territories. Alongside them, 774 FTSCs — including 398 exclusive POCSO courts — were operational across 29 states and union territories.

— The disposal rate for the special courts is around 96%, meaning they were either heard or dismissed. In 2024, 88,902 new cases were instituted in FTSCs, while 85,595 cases were resolved. On average, an FTSC disposes of about 9.5 cases per month, nearly three times the 3.3 cases cleared monthly by a regular trial court of similar jurisdiction.

— Despite these high clearance rates, the volume of litigation means pendency remains a persistent challenge. By the end of 2023, over 2.4 lakh cases were still pending in FTSCs.

Do you know:

— The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 is a strict anti-cheating law enforced from June 21, 2024. It covers major exam bodies like the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), National Testing Agency (NTA), Railway Recruitment Board and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to stop examination leaks, frauds and cheating.

— Section 3 of the Bill lists at least 15 actions that amount to using unfair means in public examinations for monetary or wrongful gain.

— These acts include: “leakage of question paper or answer key or part thereof” and colluding in such leakage; “accessing or taking possession of question paper or an Optical Mark Recognition response sheet without authority”; “tampering with answer sheets including Optical Mark Recognition response sheets”; “providing solution to one or more questions by any unauthorised person during a public examination”, and “directly or indirectly assisting the candidate” in a public examination.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: What’s in the new Public Examinations Bill, aimed at stopping cheating in exams?

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

What are the aims and objectives of recently passed and enforced, The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024? Whether University/State Education Board examinations, too, are covered under the Act? (UPSC CSE 2024)

POLITICS

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Indian Economy and issues relating to Planning, Mobilization of Resources, Growth, Development and Employment.

What’s the ongoing story: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, in its report on the Securities Market Code (SMC), has called for a “comprehensive examination” and an “appropriate regulatory framework” for Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) such as cryptocurrencies.

Key points to ponder:

— What are Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs), and how are they different from traditional financial assets like shares, bonds and derivatives?

— How are Virtual Digital Assets regulated in India at present?

— Is there an existing legal definition of Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) in India?

—Why is India considering a separate regulatory framework for VDAs instead of bringing them under existing securities laws?

—What are the possible benefits and risks of bringing VDAs under a formal regulatory framework?

— What role can Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) play in emerging sectors such as crypto assets?

—If cryptocurrencies are taxed, does that mean they are legal?

—What are the major risks associated with Virtual Digital Assets?

— Why do investors need a grievance redressal mechanism in the VDA ecosystem?

— How do other countries regulate cryptocurrencies and other Virtual Digital Assets?

— How do anti-money laundering (AML) norms apply to Virtual Digital Assets?

Key Takeaways:

— The committee has also recommended that pending the establishment of such a comprehensive legislative framework, the government may consider introducing an interim regulatory mechanism through recognised Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) operating under the oversight of the designated regulator.

— Recognising that there was an “existing regulatory vacuum” in the regulation of VDAs, the committee has stated that risks should be mitigated; investor interests should be safeguarded and market discipline ensured while such a regulatory framework was drafted.

— “Such a framework should prescribe minimum standards of governance, transparency, disclosure, investor protection, grievance redressal, compliance with prescribed codes of conduct and appropriate regulatory oversight,” it said.

— According to blockchain data and analytics company Chainalysis, nearly 12 crore Indians are participating in the VDA ecosystem. Although India does not yet have a legal regime for VDAs, the sector was subject to regulation for the purpose of anti-money laundering and taxation.

— To avoid any ambiguity and to ensure regulatory certainty, clarity on whether VDAs or crypto assets could be included or excluded was needed.

— Giving the view of the Centre, the Committee has said that there was an admission that VDAs and crypto-assets were indeed presently unregulated in India, except for the limited purpose of taxation, preventing of money laundering and reporting and that any regulatory framework for such assets would require “significant international and domestic coordination”.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍The Coin Laundry | Major Indian crypto platforms claim full compliance, walk trust fault lines

📍China steps up crypto crackdown, will vet real-world asset tokens

📍India resists full crypto framework, fears systemic risks

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) With reference to Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2022)

1. They enable the digital representation of physical assets.

2. They are unique cryptographic tokens that exist on a blockchain.

3. They can be traded or exchanged at equivalency and therefore can be used as a medium of commercial transactions.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

NATION

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance, General Science.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indigenization of Technology and Developing New Technology.

What’s the ongoing story: In a major step towards the development of indigenous long-range air defence capabilities, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) Thursday successfully conducted the first flight test of the ‘Kusha’ Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM), at the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is a Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM), and how does it differ from other missile systems?

— What is the significance of developing an indigenous long-range air defence system like Project Kusha?

— How does Project Kusha complement India’s existing air defence systems, including the S-400?

—What are the different layers of India’s air defence architecture?

— What is the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), and how does it strengthen India’s defence preparedness?

— What are Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), and how could they shape the future of warfare?

— How do drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles pose different challenges to air defence systems?

— Why is an integrated, multi-layered air defence system important for modern warfare?

—What is Mission Sudarshan Chakra, and how does it fit into India’s long-term defence strategy?

— What role does DRDO play in India’s defence research and technological development?

— How can defence indigenisation contribute to India’s strategic autonomy and defence exports?

Key Takeaways:

— A long-range SAM typically has a range of over 200 km. India operates Russian S-400 Triumf, which is understood to be capable of hitting targets up to 400 km away.

— In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said that this maiden test was conducted against an electronic target simulating a high-speed, high-altitude aerial threat, which the missile system successfully intercepted.

— The DRDO has been developing Project Kusha — an indigenous long-range SAM system — to protect strategic military and civilian assets and infrastructure from a range of aerial threats, including fighter jets, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and large enemy aircraft within a wide range and altitude envelope.

— All weapon system elements, including the missiles, radars, command and control centre, have been developed by various DRDO laboratories and industry partners.

— Last year, the DRDO successfully conducted maiden flight tests of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) — a multi-layered air defence system comprising all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missiles (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles, and a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).

— Together, Kusha and the IADWS are understood to be major steps towards bringing India closer towards developing a home-grown nationwide security shield from multi-domain enemy attacks under Mission Sudarshan Chakra in the next 10 years.

Do you know:

— Mission Sudarshan Chakra is a Government of India initiative announced by the Prime Minister during his Independence Day 2025 address to develop a multi-level missile defence system for India.The mission is being spearheaded by DRDO in collaboration with the Armed Forces and Indian defence industry.

— It will create a nationwide air defence shield by linking 6,000 to 7,000 radars (to track hostile targets far beyond the horizon), satellites (to keep constant watch from space), and DEWs or directed energy weapons (laser-based systems designed to destroy enemy threats). These, along with other surveillance and defence platforms like long- and medium-range missile systems, and anti-drone technologies will feed into one integrated network.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Operation Sindoor, a year later: Underground infra to air defence, armed forces fast-track priorities

📍 Exclusive: Over-the-horizon radars, energy weapons, satellites to be integrated into ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ air defence shield

Previous year UPSC Prelims/Mains Question Covering similar theme:

(2) With reference to Mission Sudarshan Chakra, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2026)

1.It is designed exclusively as a low-altitude surface-to-air missile defence system for protecting military installations.

2.The mission emphasizes indigenous development and manufacturing of defence systems.

3.It incorporates cyber-security measures to safeguard critical defence networks.

4.The mission envisages phased modernization of India’s defence capabilities by 2035.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

EXPLAINED

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: Bilateral, Regional and Global Groupings and Agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: The US and Saudi Arabia have signed a controversial deal that could potentially enable the latter to kickstart a civilian nuclear programme. Heralded as a “peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement”, the 30-year pact effectively seeks to offer “great access for American companies in the Saudi nuclear energy program”, according to the US Department of Energy (DoE).

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is uranium enrichment, and why is it considered a sensitive technology?

— Can enriched uranium be used for both civilian and military purposes?

— Which countries in West Asia possess nuclear weapons or advanced nuclear capabilities?

— What is the role of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in preventing nuclear proliferation?

— What is the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and what are its key objectives?

— How could a civilian nuclear programme in Saudi Arabia affect the strategic balance in West Asia?

— How did the India-US civil nuclear agreement change India’s position in the global nuclear order?

— How is India’s civilian nuclear programme different from its strategic nuclear programme?

— What is India’s three-stage nuclear power programme, and why was it conceived?

Key Takeaways:

— The deal could allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium — which is primarily to be used as fuel for power plants, but can also be diverted to make nuclear bombs. The US DoE noted that along with the co-operation deal, a “bilateral safeguards agreement” was also signed.

— This could potentially set off an arms race in a volatile region where there is already a nuclear power (Israel) and one that is on the cusp of getting there (Iran).

— While the agreement marks a major diplomatic and strategic victory for Saudi Arabia, it also has the potential to reshape power dynamics in West Asia. Its announcement also comes as fighting escalates between the US and Iran. Saudi Arabia, a longtime American ally, hosts multiple US bases, which have been targeted by these Iranian attacks. It also comes two days after Iran’s allies in Yemen, the Houthis, announced a “maritime blockade” against the Kingdom.

— The key element of this deal is what is called a 123 Agreement that allows the US to share nuclear technology with other countries. India is one such signatory. This agreement, named after Section 123 of the US Atomic Energy Act of 1954, is a legally binding agreement that Washington DC requires before engaging in significant nuclear cooperation with another country.

— These agreements facilitate the transfer of nuclear materials, equipment and technology for peaceful purposes, while ensuring compliance with international nonproliferation standards. They also provide a framework for technical exchanges, scientific research, and safeguards discussions. This has to go through the US legislature, which could be a potential impediment as per experts.

— One of the key incentives cited by the US government to enter into this agreement is that it does provide opportunities for American nuclear players, particularly Westinghouse, to make significant sales to Saudi Arabia.

— For Saudi Arabia, there is the potential of cutting back on its use of its own oil for electricity generation if it can take recourse to nuclear generation.

Do You Know:

— In the case of India, the 123 Agreement signed with the US effectively ended the technology denial regimes that had been in place for three decades.

— The passage of this legislation in the US Congress effectively exempted the requirement, by way of Section 123(a)(2) of the US Atomic Energy Act, for full-scope safeguards as a condition for civil nuclear cooperation with India.

— The US Congress passed the legislation with bipartisan majority support on October 1, 2008, clearing the way for the conclusion of the landmark bilateral agreement on the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

— Under the pact, India was given detailed fuel supply assurances in lieu of a Separation Plan incorporated in the bilateral agreement, wherein New Delhi agreed to place some of its civilian nuclear facilities under India-specific safeguards in perpetuity while getting uninterrupted fuel supply to the reactors placed under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍US, Saudi Arabia sign historic nuclear deal that could allow local uranium enrichment

📍Beyond Trending: What is republic?

📍Knowledge Nugget: India’s three-stage nuclear programme

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

With growing energy needs should India keep on expanding its nuclear energy programme? Discuss the facts and fears associated with nuclear energy. (UPSC CSE, 2018)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indigenization of Technology and Developing New Technology.

What’s the ongoing story: The Indian Navy on Wednesday commissioned the INS Malvan, its second Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC). On its crest is the ‘Bagh Nakha’ (Wagh Nakh), a tribute to the tiger-claw weapon associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), and why is it important for a maritime nation like India?

—What are littoral waters, and why are they strategically significant?

— How are littoral operations different from blue-water naval operations?

— Why are shallow-water anti-submarine vessels needed in addition to large warships?

— What are the different layers of India’s maritime security architecture?

— What are the major underwater threats faced by India in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)?

— How do sonar systems help detect submarines? What is the difference between active and passive sonar?

— Why are diesel-electric submarines considered difficult to detect?

— What role do anti-submarine warfare ships play in safeguarding Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs)?

— How does India’s naval modernisation support its vision of becoming a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region?

Key Takeaways:

— ASW-SWC is a specialised class of warships in India that is designed for anti-submarine and patrolling operations along the littoral zone — the shallow maritime zone near the shore that is strategically and economically critical. The first ship in the class, INS Mahe, was commissioned in November last year.

— The ship derives its name from the coastal town of Malvan in Maharashtra, a region synonymous with maritime vision and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to the Defence Ministry, more than 80% of its components are indigenous.

— INS Malvan is the second of eight Mahe-class vessels (first being INS Mahe) being built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), Kochi,.

— Of the 16 vessels ASW-SWCs planned, the Arnala-class is being built by GRSE and comprises INS Arnala, Androth, Anjadip, Amini, Abhay, Agray, Ajay and Akshay. CSL is constructing the Mahe-class, comprising INS Mahe, Malvan, Mangrol, Malpe, Mulki, Magdala and Machilipatnam.

—Designed for operations in shallow coastal waters, these vessels fill a long-standing capability gap by detecting and countering stealthy diesel-electric submarines that larger surface combatants cannot effectively pursue.

— Their low draught (meaning they require less water beneath the hull to operate), advanced sonar systems and high manoeuvrability make them well suited to protect harbour approaches, sea lanes, offshore energy installations and key naval bases.

— With 16 vessels planned, the Navy will establish a dedicated anti-submarine screen along the coastline, strengthening coastal defence while allowing larger warships to focus on blue-water operations.

Do You Know:

— Mahe class ships are designed primarily for anti-submarine warfare in coastal waters. These vessels are also equipped for underwater surveillance, search and rescue, low intensity maritime operations and mine-laying. These are the largest Indian Navy warships to be powered by a diesel engine-waterjet propulsion system (which reduces underwater noise while improving manoeuvrability).

— The Mahe class has been designed and built by CSL in accordance with the classification rules of Det Norske Veritas (DNV), an internationally recognised classification society that certifies ships against stringent technical and safety standards.

— They are configured to operate indigenously developed sonar systems and are equipped with advanced sensors, weapons and communication suites to detect, track and engage sub-surface threats.

— The class also incorporates advanced machinery, automation and integrated control systems for sustained operations in shallow waters. The ships are armed with torpedoes, multifunctional anti-submarine rockets, and advanced radar and sonar systems.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget | Who protects seafarers at sea? Understanding maritime governance and international laws

📍Generating winds for the maritime sails

Previous year UPSC Prelims/Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Why is maritime security vital to protect India’s sea trade? Discuss maritime and coastal security challenges and the way forward. (UPSC CSE, 2025)

What are the maritime security challenges in India? Discuss the organisational, technical and procedural initiatives taken to improve the maritime security. (UPSC CSE, 2022)

ECONOMY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development – Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: Indian Economy and issues relating to Planning, Mobilization of Resources, Growth, Development and Employment.

What’s the ongoing story: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday permitted foreign direct investment (FDI) in the inventory-based model of e-commerce, a step that is aimed at boosting exports. This also comes a day before the US is expected to replace 10% global tariffs under Section 122 with new tariffs. The US has currently proposed a 12.5% tariff on India for importation of goods that are deemed to be produced through forced labour.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the difference between the inventory-based and marketplace models of e-commerce?

— What are India’s current FDI norms for the e-commerce sector?

— Why was FDI permitted in the marketplace models of e-commerce? Why is FDI being permitted in the inventory-based model only for exports?

— What are the potential benefits and concerns of allowing foreign-funded e-commerce firms to own inventory for exports?

— How can e-commerce contribute to India’s export growth?

— Why are MSMEs considered important for India’s export ecosystem?

— What are the major challenges faced by MSMEs in cross-border e-commerce?

— How can easing compliance requirements improve export competitiveness?

— What is the role of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 in promoting exports?

— What is a Digital Product Passport (DPP), and why is it becoming important in global trade?

— How are global traceability and sustainability standards influencing international trade?

Key Takeaways:

— A section of MSMEs had been petitioning the government to allow FDI in the inventory-based model as it could help ease the compliance burden. With this move, Indian manufacturers would potentially avoid tedious paperwork on an individual basis, which could be better handled by large e-commerce players such as Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart, industry sources said.

— “An e-commerce entity is permitted to engage in inventory-based model of ecommerce exclusively for the export of goods or products manufactured and produced in India as per the applicable provisions of the Foreign Trade Policy 2023 read with the Handbook of Procedures (HBP) and the Foreign Exchange Management (Export of Goods & Services) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time,” DPIIT said in an order.

— The department said that the easing of FDI norms has been done to facilitate greater exports through easier and increased access to global markets by Indian sellers, stressing that restrictions on inventory-based models of e-commerce “shall not apply in case of exports of domestically manufactured goods”.

— Before this move, 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) was allowed under the automatic route in the marketplace model of e-commerce, but FDI was not permitted in the inventory-based model of e-commerce.

— Under the inventory-based model of e-commerce, inventory of goods and services can be owned by e-commerce entities and sold directly to consumers. The marketplace-based model, by contrast, only allows e-commerce companies to have a digital and electronic network to act as a facilitator between buyer and seller.

— As per experts, lifting restrictions on inventory models was necessary, especially with traceability-related norms coming into effect in several developed countries, like Digital Product Passport (DPP) regulations in the EU, which require digital records spanning the entire lifecycle of a product.

Do you know:

— India’s e-commerce industry is primarily dominated by small businesses that export products valued between $25 and $1,000, with popular items including handicrafts, art, books, ready-made garments, gems and jewellery.

— According to think tank GTRI, India’s e-commerce exports have the potential to reach $350 billion by 2030.Experts say that Indian exports through e-commerce currently stand at only $5 billion, whereas China’s exports have reached $300 billion.

— As per a GTRI report, India’s e-commerce exports have the potential to grow at a faster pace than its IT exports did in the early 2000s. But despite this potential, India’s current e-commerce export numbers remain far below expectations.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why Centre eased FDI approvals amid competition from China, which sectors benefit

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

With reference to foreign-owned e-commerce firms operating in India, which of the following statements is/are correct?

1. They can sell their own goods in addition to offering their platforms as market-places.

2. The degree to which they can own big sellers on their platforms is limited.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

ALSO IN NEWS

EU imposes $1bn fine on Google over anti-trust breaches

— Alphabet’s Google was fined a total of €890 million ($1 billion) on Thursday for flouting European Union rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech, the European Commission said. The fines underscored Europe’s determination to prevent Big Tech companies from thwarting rivals, defying U.S. criticism and retaliatory tariff threats.

— A fine of €460 million was handed ⁠out to ​Google by the EU under the Digital Markets Act for favouring its own services in shopping, hotels, transport and sports results in search results. A second fine of €430 million targeted Google’s restrictions on its app store Google Play preventing app developers from steering users free of charge to cheaper offers on rival app stores or websites.

— However, the U.S. tech giant is likely to avoid fresh fines as EU regulators lauded good progress in its ongoing efforts to comply with the landmark legislation.

Explained: The many benefits of replacing paper notes with plastic ones

—Last week, a tender floated by a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed the central bank’s intention to go ahead with a trial of plastic notes, some 15 years after a similar field trial was announced.

— The Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt Ltd’s (BRBNMPL) tender invited bids for 3.4 crore polymer sheets that are to be used to print currency notes. These aren’t just any old plastic sheets but have special security features.

— First issued by Australia in 1988, plastic banknotes are now used in more than 50 countries and are widely considered to be far superior to paper ones. Among developed countries, the likes of the UK, Canada, and New Zealand use polymer notes.

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY

1. (a) 2. (b) 3. (d)

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