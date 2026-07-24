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UPSC Key: Fast Track Courts, Virtual Digital Assets and KUSHA Project

Why knowing about the Fast Track Courts is relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as Virtual Digital Assets, KUSHA Project and US-Saudi Arabia deal for both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for July 24, 2026.

UPSC Key: Fast Track Courts, Virtual Digital Assets and KUSHA ProjectAmid the nation wide protests, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, PM Modi has assured 'justice' to students. Know more in our UPSC Key.
27 min readNew DelhiJul 24, 2026 07:54 PM IST First published on: Jul 24, 2026 at 07:54 PM IST

Written by Raveena Baneta

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 24, 2026. If you missed the July 23, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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