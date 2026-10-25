UPSC Key: Farmer ID, OBC creamy layer and UAE Oil spill

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 25, 2026. If you missed the October 24, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance and economic development.

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Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors, Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, Agriculture.

What’s the ongoing story: The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said on Saturday that it has reached its target of creating 11 crore Farmer IDs five months ahead of its scheduled deadline of March 31, 2027.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is a Farmer ID?

— What is Farmers’ Registry?

— How can Farmer ID help farmers access government schemes?

— What are the major components under the Digital Agriculture Mission?

— What is Agri-Stack?

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— How can digital public infrastructure improve agricultural governance in India?

— What are the challenges faced by Agriculture in India?

—What initiatives have been taken by the government for the growth in agricultural sector?

Key Takeaways:

— “In a major milestone for digital agriculture, the Government of India has achieved its target of creating 11 crore Farmer IDs, five months ahead of the March 31, 2027 deadline,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

— Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Farmer ID system would significantly reduce the need for farmers to repeatedly visit government offices and banks or submit the same documents for availing different schemes.

— The Farmer ID is an Aadhaar-like unique digital identity that is linked dynamically to the State’s land records, and has information like demographic, crop sown, ownership details, etc.

— The database created through the Farmer IDs is known as Farmers’ Registry. It serves as one of the three core registries under the Agri-Stack component of the Union Government’s Digital Agriculture Mission – a digital public infrastructure initiative for the farm sector that was approved by the Union Cabinet on September 2, 2024. The other two registries under the Agri-Stack are Geo-referenced Village Maps and Crop Sown Registry.

— According to ministry sources, 26% of 11 crore registered farmers, who have been provided Farmers’ ID are women. Of the total 11 crore farmers, approximately 81% belong to marginal and small operational-holding categories.

— The age-wise analysis of the data shows that around 15% of these 11 crore farmers were 70 years of age or older, while 7.5% were below 30 years. “The majority of the farmers lie between 30-70 years of age,” a source said.

— Discussing the further progress of the Farmer ID initiative, the source said that an important emerging priority is inclusion of actual cultivators who may not be recorded as landowners.

Do You Know:

— AgriStack was launched in 2024 as part of the Centre’s Digital Public Infrastructure Mission in the agriculture sector to consolidate data on a single platform.

— The AgriStack comprises three foundational registries or databases in the agriculture sector: the Farmer Registry, Geo-referenced village maps and the Crop Sown Registry, all created and maintained by the State Governments or Union Territories.

— Farmer Registry: Under the AgriStack, farmers are given a digital identity (Farmer ID) similar to Aadhaar, which are linked dynamically to the State’s land records, livestock ownership, crops sown, demographic details, family details, schemes and benefits availed.

— Crop Sown Registry: The Crop Sown Registry includes details on crops planted by farmers. This is recorded through mobile-based Digital Crop Surveys on the ground each season. A pilot on the Digital Crop Survey was conducted in 11 states to develop the Crop Sown Registry in 2023-24.

— Geo-referenced Village Maps data: The Geo-referenced Village Map Registry comprises geographic information of land records linked with their locations (latitudes and longitudes). So far, 5.4 lakh village maps have been geo-referenced out of the total 6.75 lakh villages. The target is to cover all villages by March 2027.

— The government aims to integrate AgriStack Registries with all its major agricultural schemes and services, including Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Minimum Support Price (MSP)-based procurement, fertiliser distribution, loans, insurance, storage, and advisory services, in a phased manner.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget | How are AI and digital technologies being integrated into agriculture in India?

UPSC Prelims Practice Question Covering similar theme:

(1) Consider the following statements with regard to the AgriStack:

1. It is a part of the Centre’s Digital Public Infrastructure Mission in the agriculture sector.

2. The foundational registries of the AgriStack includes Geo-referenced village maps.

3. Under Agristack, each farmer is issued a unique digital identity with details of their landholding and crops grown per area.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1 2, and 3

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes; mechanisms, laws, institutions and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of these vulnerable sections.

What’s the ongoing story: The Foundation Course for every batch of civil servants recruited through the Civil Services Examination (CSE), conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) every year, usually begins at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie by late August or early September, and concludes in December.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the Supreme Court’s March 11, 2026 judgment?

— What is the concept of the creamy layer for OBC reservation?

— What is a creamy layer?

— Why was the creamy layer introduced?

— What are the criteria for deciding creamy layer for OBC reservation?

— What was the SC ruling in the Indra Sawhney v. Union of India (1992)?

— How Article 14, 15, and 16 of the Constitution is indirectly associated with affirmative action?

— What are the DoPT OM of 1993 and the clarification of October 2004?

Key Takeaways:

— Its commencement this year, for the 958 candidates who cleared CSE 2025, was listed in the LBSNAA’s calendar as the last week of August. However, the training course has still not begun.

— This is the first time since Independence that the Foundation Course has been stalled, leaving an entire batch of future administrators in the cold.

— After the Supreme Court’s March 11, 2026 judgment on the determination of “equivalence” with regard to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) creamy layer, the Centre moved the apex court on August 24 — barely three weeks before the six-month deadline for the implementation of the court’s order was to expire — seeking certain clarifications.

— On September 24, the top court reserved its order on the Centre’s plea. Consequently, the service allocation and the Foundation Course for the new recruits have been suspended.

— Seniority in the civil services is reckoned from the day the Foundation Course begins. The continued delay has thus jolted the new recruits, pushing back their joining schedule and affecting their long-term career progression.

— A senior LBSNAA official told The Indian Express: “We are preparing for the Foundation Course, but its starting date is yet to be fixed. A decision is to be taken at the highest level and we are waiting for further orders from our authorities.”

— The current impasse also involves the future of about 100 candidates who have cleared the CSE since 2016, only to have their OBC status rejected for belonging to the “creamy layer”.

— The creamy layer concept, introduced to ensure that the benefits of reservation reach the genuinely backward sections within the OBCs, has long been plagued by questions of how status and income should be measured across different forms of employment.

— The income criterion for those not in government service was set at Rs 1 lakh per annum in 1993 that was revised in 2004, 2008 and 2013. In 2017, its ceiling was raised to Rs 8 lakh per annum, which has since remained unchanged.

— The creamy layer criteria encompass persons occupying constitutional posts; Group A/Class I officers of the All India Services, central and state services; Group B/Class II officers of the Centre and states; employees of public-sector undertakings (PSUs); officers of the armed forces; professionals and those engaged in trade and industry; property owners; and income/wealth test.

— While equivalence or comparability of posts in some central PSUs was settled in 2017, the question has remained pending for the private sector, universities, educational institutions and various state government organisations.

— That long-pending issue was addressed by the Supreme Court Division Bench of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan in its March 11 verdict. It ruled that income cannot be the sole criterion for determining the creamy layer among the OBCs.

— The Bench stated that “the object of excluding the creamy layer is… not to create artificial distinctions between equally placed members of the same social class…. unequal treatment of similarly placed OBC candidates would not only be legally erroneous but constitutionally impermissible.”

— The petitions filed before the apex court arose from a clarificatory note dated October 14, 2004, issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in relation to the government’s September 1993 Office Memorandum (OM).

— The court noted that while the 1993 OM excluded income from salary and agricultural income from the income/wealth test, the 2004 note stipulated that salary income of the public sector and private sector employees be included. Treating the children of persons employed in the PSUs or private employment as excluded from reservation benefits for belonging to creamy layer solely on the basis of their salary income, without reference to the posts held (whether Group A or B, or Group C or D), the Court ruled, would amount to “hostile discrimination” and to equals being treated unequally, attracting Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution.

— Paragraph 9 of the DoPT’s 2004 clarification provided that where equivalence of posts with government posts had not been evaluated, creamy layer status would be determined by assessing parental income from salaries and other sources separately.

— Moving the apex court, the Centre pointed out that its March 11 judgment was delivered five days after the CSE 2025’s final results were declared. It has sought clarifications from the court that the ruling should not be applied retrospectively so as to unsettle completed admissions, academic sessions, degrees already conferred or settled rights.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍OBC creamy layer: Why Centre is seeking clarity for CSE 2025 from Supreme Court

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Whether the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) can enforce the implementation of constitutional reservation for the Scheduled Castes in the religious minority institutions? Examine. (UPSC CSE 2018)

NATION

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein.

What’s the ongoing story: The Maharashtra government, through its Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, recently approached the Bombay High Court against the Central Health Ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), alleging that the central regulator has unlawfully set up a parallel enforcement system and encroached upon state powers.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Read about the FSSAI in detail.

— What is the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006?

— Why is center-state coordination important for the effective implementation of food safety laws in India?

— How can overlapping powers between central and state authorities affect the implementation of regulatory laws in India?

— What is federalism? What is the nature of federalism in India?

— Important features of Indian federalism: Know in detail.

— How does the dispute between Maharashtra and FSSAI highlight the challenges of cooperative federalism in India?

— Know in detail about cooperative federalism and competitive federalism.

Key Takeaways:

— The commissioner claimed this “usurped” state body’s powers and prevented it from enforcing the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006 in food business premises that hold a ‘Central License’.

— A bench led by Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi on Friday posted the hearing of the writ petition filed by state government through the State Commissioner of Food Safety, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) to November 26.

— The plea claimed that the FSS Act, 2006 was enacted to decentralise food administration. It stated that the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the 2005 Bill intended that “the enforcement of legislation will be through the State Commissioner of Food Safety, his officers and Panchayat Raj/Municipal Bodies” and that licensing powers “would stand decentralised to the Commissioner of Food Safety and his officers”.

— However, the state government’s plea claimed the FSSAI gradually created a “parallel enforcement structure” and contested May 12, 2023 order issued by the CEO of FSSAI to the Commissioner of Food Safety of all states and Union territories.

— The plea said the through impugned order, “restriction was put on Commissioner and his/her officers such as Food Safety Officers, the Designated Officers and the Food Analyst to enforce the provision of the said Act and rules and regulations in respect of the food business Operator having the Central License and Registration”.

— The plea claimed the CEO acted by “usurping the powers of Commissioner of Food Safety” by appointing Central Licensing Authorities, Central Food Safety Officers, and Food Analysts under Section 10(5) of the FSS Act.

— It also contested the order issued by FSSAI in March this year revising the turnover threshold of food businesses for registration, for a state licence and for a central licence.

— The petition stated that these changes were finalised without prior publication for public feedback, calling it a “blatant violation of Section 23 of the General Clauses Act, 1897”.

— The plea contended that the FSSAI, a central authority under the FSS Act, was required to lay down uniform standards and monitor imported food articles at ports of entry, instead of conducting routine domestic inspections.

— The state government also challenged the mandatory rollout of the online Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS). It claimed the portal was designed so that “food businesses to the maximum extent are brought under the purview of the Central Licensing Authority,” effectively taking them outside the inspection remit of local officers.

— The plea sought a direction from the HC to quash the impugned provisions of the within the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulation, 2011, the 2018 Recruitment Regulations, and the recently introduced 2026 Amendment Regulations.

— Pending disposal of the plea, it also sought an interim stay on the May 2023 order, along with directions to the FSSAI to transfer all FoSCoS database records back to state authorities. The state also sought an interim stay on the May 2023 order and directions to the FSSAI to transfer all FoSCoS database records back to state authorities.

Do You Know:

— FSSAI is an autonomous statutory body established under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India is the administrative Ministry of FSSAI.

— FSSAI is headquartered in Delhi. It is responsible for regulating and overseeing food safety. It conducts periodic pan-India surveillance of food products, especially staple food and commodities that are prone to adulteration.

— Federalism is a system of government in which the power is divided between a central authority and various constituent units of the country. Usually, a federation has two levels of government.

— One is the government for the entire country that is usually responsible for a few subjects of common national interest. The others are governments at the level of provinces or states that look after much of the day to-day administering of their state. Both these levels of governments enjoy their power independent of the other.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Federalism in India: What you need to know

📍UPSC Issue at a Glance | Food Safety in spotlight

Previous year UPSC Prelims Questions Covering similar theme:

(2) Which one of the following in Indian polity is an essential feature that indicates that it is federal in character? (UPSC CSE 2021)

(a) The independence of the judiciary is safeguarded.

(b) The Union Legislature has elected representatives from constituent units.

(c) The Union Cabinet can have elected representatives from regional parties.

(d) The Fundamental Rights are enforceable by Courts of Law.

(3) Which one of the following is not a feature of Indian federalism? (UPSC CSE 2017)

(a) There is an independent judiciary in India.

(b) Powers have been clearly divided between the Centre and the States,

(c) The federating units have been given unequal representation in the Rajya Sabha.

(d) It is the result of an agreement among the federating units.

WORLD

Oil spill forces UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah to shut all beaches

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies-III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Ras Al Khaimah authorities said on Saturday that all beaches ​in the emirate would be closed until further notice, a day after ‌an offshore oil leak prompted beach closures in neighbouring Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is oil spill?

— What is the main cause of oil spills?

— What are the effects of oil spills?

— What are the hazards caused by oil spills?

— How can an oil spill affect the ecosystem?

— How do oil spills get cleaned up?

— Are there norms for preventing oil spills?

— What is the National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan?

Key Takeaways:

— The Public Services Department announced the closures in a statement shared by Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters. No ​reason was given.

— The United Arab Emirates said on Friday that efforts were underway to ​contain oil leaking from a tanker offshore, with its Ministry of ⁠Climate Change and Environment conducting an environmental assessment.

— All beaches and coastal areas around the ​city of Umm Al Quwain were temporarily closed until technical teams completed their assessments ​and determined the necessary safety and marine protection measures, the ministry said.

— The ministry also urged fishermen and other sea users to avoid affected areas and follow official instructions.

— Authorities in Sharjah temporarily closed Al ​Hamriyah Beach, on the UAE’s northern coast near the border with Umm Al ​Quwain, as a precaution, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau said.

— Since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran, ‌attacks ⁠on commercial vessels in Gulf shipping lanes have heightened concerns about maritime security and the conflict’s environmental fallout.

— Residents reported unusual odours in parts of Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, but the UAE’s environment ministry said ⁠they ​posed no health risks. The smell remained pungent across ​Umm Al Quwain on Friday.

— UAE authorities have not named the tanker involved in the incident or said ​what caused the spill.

Do You Know:

— Various factors, from natural disasters and human error to equipment failure, can trigger accidents involving oil tankers, drilling rigs, pipelines, or refineries, which can cause oil spills.

— When oil spills into water, it rapidly spreads. Due to its lighter density, it forms a layer over water, obstructing sunlight and disrupting photosynthesis in marine plants and phytoplankton—organisms crucial for oxygen production.

— The consequences of oil spills are influenced by factors such as the type of oil, the volume of the spill, weather conditions, and proximity to sensitive ecosystems. The long-term impacts of oil spills are extensive, affecting marine ecosystems, habitats, and local economies.

— The marine animals face immediate dangers from toxic exposure. With oil coating the feathers of birds, they may lose their insulation abilities, leading to hypothermia and drowning. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notes that fish and invertebrates may also endure challenges with reproduction and growth.

— Oil spills can wipe out animal populations, with toxic substances accumulating in the food chain and posing significant risks to higher-level predators, including humans. This bioaccumulation can result in long-term health problems and a reduction in biodiversity, disrupting entire ecosystems.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget | UAE oil spill: What happens when oil spills into the sea?

UPSC Prelims Practice Question Covering similar theme:

(4) How many of the factors given below influence the consequences of oil spills?

1. Type of oil

2. Volume of the spill

3. Weather conditions

4. Proximity to sensitive ecosystems

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 , 2 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

ECONOMY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance, economic development.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors, Indian Economy and issues relating to planning.

What’s the ongoing story: Weeks after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new foreign exchange reporting regulations for export and import of goods and services took effect, individuals exporting services, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), are struggling to get their payments credited, as banks are asking them to fill out a complex, five-page export declaration form (EDF) as a prerequisite.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the Export Declaration Form?

— Why is ease of doing business important for economic growth?

— How do complex regulatory compliance requirements affect the ease of doing business?

— Why are simplified regulatory procedures important to promote the growth of India’s service exports?

— How do regulatory barriers affect India’s service exports?

— What are the challenges faced by MSMEs in complying with government regulations?

— Know about the RBI and its role in balancing foreign exchange regulation?

Key Takeaways:

— According to the RBI, beginning October 1, an exporter of services must furnish a declaration in the EDF, specifying the full export value of the services within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice was raised. The catch, however, is that individuals — such as freelancers and consultants — are exempt from this requirement.

— The fact that banks are still asking individuals to fill the form points to a patchy implementation of the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations — which, to be sure, were issued as far back as January 13, around eight months before the October 1 deadline.

— On October 7, Deputy Governor Rohit Jain had said that the intent of the new trade regulations was to “simplify the processes” and “promote ease of doing business”. “So, there seems to be some misunderstanding on the reporting obligations, which we will clarify shortly through an FAQ,” Jain had added.

— However, no FAQs have been issued so far by the central bank. And banks are clearly unwilling to move ahead by removing the burden from individuals despite both Jain and Governor Sanjay Malhotra saying publicly that individuals “irrespective of the amount, are not required” to report the information. This includes things like personal consumption payments, like paying overseas for foreign newspapers or TV channels or providing services abroad as an individual, such as tuition.

— According to information available on the website of the Foreign Exchange Dealers’ Association of India, only two banks — HDFC Bank and State Bank of India — out of 90 provide a policy framework for customers to understand the trade regulations that came into effect from October 1.

— MSMEs, meanwhile, have approached the RBI seeking urgent intervention regarding the Export Declaration Form reporting and reconciliation requirements.

— India SME Forum president Vinod Kumar, in an October 7 letter to the RBI, said that the final EDF framework does not provide a general turnover-based exemption for micro and small service exporters.

— As a result, freelancers, consultants, software and SaaS providers, professionals, digital businesses and other small service exporters can be brought into a recurring FEMA declaration process even where export proceeds are received transparently through regulated banking or authorised payment channels, Kumar said.

— Kumar said that a one-size-fits-all framework, without differentiated treatment for MSMEs and digital-first exporters, would impose disproportionate compliance costs and create uncertainty for freelancers, SaaS providers, D2C and other emerging export models. “We had also proposed simplified, technology-enabled and proportionate compliance, including de minimis treatment and aggregate/self-declaration mechanisms for smaller exporters,” he said.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget | RBI: History, new initiatives, and rupee stabilisation

ALSO IN NEWS

West Asia on edge again, Qalibaf calls off Delhi trip

— Amid fears of another flare-up in West Asia, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, one of the top leaders of Iran and the country’s parliament speaker who played a leading role in negotiations with the US in recent months, has cancelled his visit to New Delhi for the BRICS Speakers’ Forum gathering next week.

— The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum will meet on October 26-27. The venue is to be the Central Hall of Parliament, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be the host. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the event on October 26 which will be attended by presiding officers, lawmakers and delegates from BRICS member and partner countries including high-level representatives from Russia and China.

Top Physics honour for Prof Ashoke Sen, working to unify the laws of universe

— Noted physicist Ashoke Sen has been awarded the prestigious Oskar Klein medal, one of the highest honours in theoretical physics, the Bengaluru-based International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), where Sen is a professor, announced.

— A decorated scientist, Sen is the first Indian to win this medal, awarded every year since 1988 by the Stockholm University and the Nobel Committee for Physics of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

— Known for his work on string theory, Sen has earlier been awarded the Dirac medal as well as the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, both very prestigious honours.

— String theory is one of main efforts to bridge the inconsistencies between quantum theory and gravitation, in an attempt to find a new grand unified theory of physics that can explain the behaviour of all particles and forces at every scale, from tiny subatomic particles to large galaxies.

‘Commerce ministry identifying AI-proof professions, sectors’

— The commerce ministry is identifying professions that are less vulnerable to artificial intelligence (AI) to prepare for the fast-changing technological landscape and tap opportunities for India to emerge as a global leader, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

— The commerce and industry minister said that the focus would be on sectors where AI could improve efficiency without necessarily replacing human workers, while leveraging India’s large pool of skilled talent, youthful population and traditional strengths.

The inherited politics of protest in France

— Saptarshi Basak writes- “Do people in France just like to protest? That is a shorthand way of asking how deeply rebellion is embedded in the country’s character. But the question is worth exploring as dramatic images emerge from Paris and other parts of France of protesters being detained at the Place de la Bastille and storming Marseille’s city hall, and placards bearing defiant messages such as Si nous brûlons, vous brûlerez avec nous — “If we burn, you will burn with us”.”

— “What began as student protests demanding better schooling conditions has broadened into a wider expression of public discontent fuelled by the rising cost of living, inflation and austerity measures by a centralised state.

— “From the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, to May 68 and the more recent Yellow Vests movement (mouvement des gilets jaunes), France has acquired a reputation as a land of protest.”

— “The French Revolution — a legacy tarnished by the Reign of Terror that followed — transformed the meaning of protest, elevating it from an expression of local grievance (prior to it, the most common riots were related to grain and its prices) to a means of asserting political rights.”

— “The Revolution’s defining document, the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen, identifies “liberty, property, security, and resistance to oppression” as the “natural and imprescriptible rights of man”. The fourth right enshrines a principle that has been preserved for more than two centuries: Authority is not beyond question, and the people could claim a legitimate role in resisting its abuse.”

ANSWER KEY

1. (d) 2. (a) 3. (d) 4. (d)

Click here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for October 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.🚨

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