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UPSC Key: Farmer ID, OBC creamy layer and UAE Oil spill

How is knowing about the Farmer ID system relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as federalism, the OBC creamy layer row, and the UAE oil spill hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for October 25, 2026.

UPSC Key: Farmer ID, OBC creamy layer row and UAE Oil spillThe database created through the Farmer IDs is known as Farmers’ Registry. Know more in our UPSC Key.(File Photo)
Written by: Roshni Yadav
26 min readNew DelhiOct 25, 2026 06:17 PM IST First published on: Oct 25, 2026 at 06:17 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 25, 2026. If you missed the October 24, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Digital push: 11 crore farmers get unique IDs

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Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. At The Indian Express, she writes for ... Read More

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