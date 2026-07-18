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UPSC Key: EPFO reform, Indus Waters Treaty, and Boss scam

Why is the EPFO reform 3.0 important for your UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as CBFC, Cyclospora outbreak, and R&D have for both the Preliminary and Main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for July 18, 2026.

epfo, upscThe government is designing a new EPFO-led contributory pension scheme for unorganized and formal sector workers using a Target Retirement Sum converted at age 60. Know more in our UPSC Key. (AI generated)
Written by: Khushboo Kumari
28 min readNew DelhiJul 18, 2026 07:16 PM IST First published on: Jul 18, 2026 at 07:16 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for July 18, 2026. If you missed the July 17, 2026, UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

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EPFO reform: Govt works on new pension plan for all

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khushboo kumari
Khushboo Kumari

Khushboo Kumari is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. She has done her graduation and pos... Read More

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