Premium

UPSC KEY: EOS-05 Satellite, OpenAI’s New Astra Model and Article 142

Why is knowing about EOS-05 satellite launched using GSLV relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as the OpenAI's latest frontier AI model, GDP calculation methodology and Article 142 hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for September 5, 2026.

UPSC KEY: EOS-05 Satellite, OpenAI’s New Astra Model and Article 142The GSLV-F-17 is the 19th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle. (X/@isro)
Written by: Raveena Baneta
30 min readNew DelhiSep 5, 2026 07:10 PM IST First published on: Sep 5, 2026 at 06:51 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for September 5, 2026. If you missed the September 4, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here. 

FRONT

GSLV sheds ‘naughty boy’ tag with India’s first geo-imaging satellite

Syllabus:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
raveena baneta
Raveena Baneta

Raveena Baneta is a consultant with the UPSC section of The Indian Express where she writes on Ethic... Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments