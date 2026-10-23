UPSC Key: Emissions Gap Report, PHP2Shell and Loss and Damage Fund

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 23, 2026. If you missed the October 22, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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IT, finance firms among targets of rogue Anthropic, OpenAI agents

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Basics of Cyber Security

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What’s the ongoing story: AI agents stumbled upon crucial passwords belonging to another Indian enterprise, left exposed in plain text. These were among the first reported instances of AI agents going ‘rogue’ and gaining unauthorised access to the systems of Indian companies, The Indian Express has learnt. ‘Rogue’ because in both the instances, what the agents did was not part of the tasks the AI systems had been assigned.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What you understand by the term “AI agents going “rogue” ?

• What is a cyber-attack?

• What are the types of cyber-attacks?

• How do cyber-attacks happen?

• What kind of devices are vulnerable and What information can be compromised?

• How cyber security is ensured in India?

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• What are the major cybersecurity risks associated with the deployment of AI agents in organisational and business environments?

• What is the role of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In)?

Key Takeaways:

• The AI models involved were developed by OpenAI and Anthropic, two of the world’s leading AI companies, with the breach largely affecting entities in the IT services and financial services sectors, a senior government official said.

• Anthropic, OpenAI, and the IT Ministry did not respond to a request for comment until publication.

• AI agents are autonomous systems capable of independently planning and executing tasks, accessing external websites and software tools, and taking actions with limited human intervention. Unlike conventional chatbots, which primarily respond to queries, such systems can perform a series of actions without requiring human instructions at every stage.

• The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In), which disclosed last week that AI agents had accessed confidential business records of organisations while operating beyond their assigned tasks, has conducted a preliminary assessment of the incidents. The damage caused was relatively limited, because the AI companies identified the unauthorised activity during internal reviews and alerted the Indian government in time, the official said.

• The incidents have, however, raised concerns within the government over the cybersecurity preparedness of enterprises, particularly smaller organisations, which may be ill-equipped to deal with attacks carried out by autonomous AI systems.

Do You Know:

• On October 15, Cert-In issued a critical-severity advisory stating that it had received multiple voluntary disclosures from AI model providers whose systems, while conducting research and evaluations on the Internet, had reached live systems belonging to Indian organisations.

• CERT-In’s new AI cybersecurity guidelines call for 12-hour patch windows for critical flaws: Key takeaways

—In response to growing concerns about the cybersecurity risks posed by AI models, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has unveiled a new framework for organisations to protect against AI-assisted cyber-attacks through faster detection, shorter incident response timelines, better reporting, and more.

—The document titled ‘Blueprint for Reducing Exposure and Defending against AI-Assisted Vulnerabilities Exploitation in Digital Infrastructure’ does not explicitly mention Anthropic’s unreleased Claude Mythos AI model, which is said to be exceptional at scanning software systems and identifying previously unknown (zero-day) vulnerabilities in limited timeframes.

—Given the evolving landscape of AI-assisted cyber threats, CERT-In said that organisations should take note that timelines for exploiting vulnerabilities have reduced significantly owing to advanced AI models and tools, to a point where even periodic audits and reactive responses may no longer be enough.

—CERT-In also emphasised that traditional static security approaches have become insufficient, and that organisations need to shift away from static cyber defence models. Additionally, the rise of autonomous AI agents poses the threat of “semi-autonomous or fully automated cyber operations capable of accelerating multiple stages of the cyber kill chain, including reconnaissance, exploitation, privilege escalation, lateral movement, and data exfiltration.”

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How ‘rogue’ AI agents became a ‘warning shot’ about humans losing control

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) With the present state of development, Artificial Intelligence can effectively do which of the following? (UPSC, CSE, 2020)

1. Bring down electricity consumption in industrial units

2. Create meaningful short stories and songs

3. Disease diagnosis

4. Text-to-Speech Conversion

5. Wireless transmission of electrical energy

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What is agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) ? Explain its working. Describe its applications with suitable examples. Discuss the advantages, risks and challenges associated with agentic AI systems. (UPSC, GS3, 2026)

Politics

‘Real friends in difficult times’: India and Poland look at tie-ups in strategic sectors

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: Aware of Delhi’s close ties with Moscow, visiting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday that India and Poland have “no conflict of interest” and their pursuit of “shared goals” in the space industry, digitisation, satellites, state-of-the-art defence systems can deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the major agreements between India and Poland?

• Map Work-Poland

• Why is Poland increasingly significant for India’s engagement with Europe?

• Know the importance of Poland’s geographical location in Central Europe for India’s economic and strategic interests.

• What is meant by co-production in strategic sectors?

• Which major sectors were highlighted for India–Poland cooperation?

• Why did the two countries emphasise cooperation in defence manufacturing and related strategic industries?

• What does the expression “Real friends in difficult times” indicate about the approach India and Poland seek to adopt towards their bilateral relationship?

Key Takeaways:

• Following their bilateral talks, Modi said, “Today we have agreed to deepen ties in defence, space and nuclear energy. We invite Polish companies to engage in co-development and co-production with India in all these strategic areas.”

• The two sides agreed to establish a defence industry dialogue and a counter-terrorism dialogue, two critical areas of strategic cooperation.

• Over the last five years, more so after the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, two countries with which it shares a border in the north (the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad) and southeast, Poland has been ramping up its defence industry. Its drone and satellite imagery capabilities have been used by Ukraine against Russia.

• Polish drone and loitering munitions were also deployed by India during Operation Sindoor which led to hostilities with Pakistan in May 2025. In fact, Tusk referred to this when he said, “Our drones were very useful and have been very useful recently. And I am convinced that our cooperation, both in the area of satellites and drones, has helped our countries in times of political tensions and crises, and I am very proud of that.” He told Modi that Poland and India have become “real friends that can rely on one another in difficult times”.

• Recalling his visit to Poland in 2024, Modi said, “During that visit, we elevated our relations to a Strategic Partnership. Based on this strong foundation, our partnership has gained new momentum over the past two years. And in today’s meeting with the Prime Minister, we have taken several important decisions to further strengthen our Strategic Partnership.”

• Referring to supply chains being threatened by China, Tusk said, “We are very much aware of the political threats and the need to become independent as much as possible in the areas of critical resources, minerals and strategic resources of any country to make sure that Poland, India and Europe are independent in those… I do hope and I do know that our cooperation in this area will be successful.”

Do You Know:

• Between 2013 and 2025, bilateral trade with Poland witnessed an increase of 192% – from $1.95 billion in 2013 to $6.36 billion in 2025.

• According to MEA website, India & Poland share a long-standing friendly relationship, marked by high level political contacts and vibrant economic engagement. Diplomatic relations were established in 1954, leading to the opening of the Indian Embassy in Warsaw in 1957. The two countries shared common ideological perceptions, based on their opposition to colonialism, imperialism and racism. During the Communist era, bilateral relations were close and cordial, with regular high level visits (several VVIP visits from India – beginning with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1955 – and four from Poland), coupled with planned trade and economic interactions by state trading organizations, underpinned by the rupee clearing arrangements.

• According to MEA website, The relationship continued to remain close after Poland chose the democratic path in 1989. India and Poland transitioned to hard currency trading arrangements that were sustained by rising levels of trade as both economies grew in size and heft. A cordial political relationship has emerged in the current century, particularly after Poland joined the EU in 2004, and became India’s key economic partner in Central Europe.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Tusk meets Modi today; Polish defence industry looks at partnering with India

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) Which of the following countries are members of the European Union? (UPSC, CSE, 2026)

1. Belarus

2. Poland

3. Germany

4. Switzerland

Select the answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 4

(b) 1 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 3

(d) 2 and 4 only

Nation

Breach of 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature threshold now ‘unavoidable’, says Emissions Gap Report

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: The 1.5 degree Celsius temperature target is now completely out of reach and the best that the world can now hope for is to restrict the global rise in temperatures to 1.8 degree Celsius and try to pull it back after that, a new UN report has said.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the key takeaways from the report “Emissions Gap Report 2026: The Point of Return”?

• What is the Emissions Gap Report in general?

• Who publishes Emissions Gap Report?

• What are the recommendations given by Emissions Gap report?

• What is the United Nations Environment Programme?

• What is the significance of the 1.5°C global warming threshold under the Paris Agreement?

• What does the UNEP Emissions Gap Report mean when it states that breaching the 1.5°C temperature threshold has become unavoidable?

• How do projected global warming levels under current policies compare with those under full implementation of countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)?

Key Takeaways:

• The Emissions Gap Report, published by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) every year ahead of the annual year-ending climate conference, has said that the breach of 1.5 degree Celsius target, set in the 2015 Paris Agreement, was now “unavoidable”. The opportunity to hold the temperature rise within 1.5 degree Celsius from pre-industrial times, or allow only a limited ‘overshoot’, has been lost, it said.

• “Decades of insufficient climate action makes exceedance of 1.5 degree Celsius (temperature target) unavoidable,” this year’s edition of Emissions Gap Report, released on Wednesday, said.

• “The task now, therefore, is not only to ensure that global warming stays well below 2 degree Celsius, but to minimize the duration and magnitude of overshoot and establish a credible return path to 1.5 degree Celsius by the end of the century,” it said.

• The conclusion is similar to the one arrived at by another UNEP report last month which had said that even in the best case scenarios now, global rise in temperature would reach at least 1.8 degree Celsius. The main question now was to assess whether actions from the countries would be adequate to force the warming to return to 1.5 degree Celsius level after rising to 1.8 degree Celsius sometime in the second half of this century, it had said.

• These two have been the first authoritative climate reports to acknowledge the inevitability of the breach of the 1.5 degree Celsius temperature threshold. Until now, most reports and assessments, including those by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, have maintained that a narrow, though shrinking, window of opportunity to achieve the 1.5 degree Celsius target existed, if only countries stepped up their climate action.

Do You Know:

• The Emissions Gap Report, in fact, noted that the United States, the world’s second biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, saw its annual emissions increase by more than 133 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2025, the largest for any country, as per preliminary data. Emissions grew in China as well while at least one dataset showed that it had slowed down marginally in India, the world’s third largest emitter.

• Globally, greenhouse gas emissions in 2025 remained around the same levels as in 2024, around 58.4 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent. Some datasets showed that emissions in 2025 were about 0.1 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent lower than in 2024, but the difference was way smaller than the error of margin in assessment.

• “Due to the high aggregate uncertainty range and the provisional nature of emissions estimates for the prior year, it is not possible to conclude on the overall direction of emissions in 2025. Emissions have steadily grown over the past decade since 2016 (0.8 per cent per year) and in the period between 1990 and 2016 (1.7 per cent per year),” the report said.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍On climate, a long road back to Paris

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) The ‘Common Carbon Metric’, supported by UNEP, has been developed for (UPSC CSE, 2021)

(a) assessing the carbon footprint of building operations around the world

(b) enabling commercial fanning entities around the world to enter carbon emission trading

(c) enabling governments to assess the overall carbon footprint caused by their countries

(d) assessing the overall carbon foot-print caused by the use of fossil fuels by the world in a unit time

4) With reference to the Agreement at the UNFCCC Meeting in Paris in 2015, which of the following statements is/are correct? (UPSC CSE, 2016)

1. The Agreement was signed by all the member countries of the UN and it will go into effect in 2017.

2. The Agreement aims to limit the greenhouse gas emissions so that the rise in average global temperature by the end of this century does not exceed 2°C or even 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

3. Developed countries acknowledged their historical responsibility in global warming and committed to donate $1000 billion a year from 2020 to help developing countries to cope with climate change.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Write a review on India’s climate commitments under the Paris Agreement (2015) and mention how these have been further strengthened in COP26 (2021). In this direction, how has the first Nationally Determined Contribution intended by India been updated in 2022? (UPSC, GS3, 2025)

The Editorial Page

Fossil fuel in the farm, and food as fuel —a double bind

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies

What’s the ongoing story: War and weather are exposing Indian agriculture’s vulnerabilities from two fronts — “fossilisation” of farming and “fuelisation” of food.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is meant by the “fossilisation” of Indian agriculture?

• What are the major agricultural activities and inputs associated with the “fossilisation” of agriculture?

• What does the term “fuelisation of food” mean in the context of the article?

• How “fuelisation of food” differ from the fossilisation of farming?

• How has agriculture’s dependence on tractors, mechanised harvesting and irrigation pumps changed since 1950–51?

• Why are natural gas, naphtha and sulphur important for the production of chemical fertilisers and crop-protection chemicals?

• How do the West Asia and Russia–Ukraine conflicts affect the prices and availability of agricultural inputs in India?

• How India’s growing dependence on urea and diammonium phosphate (DAP) exposes its agricultural sector to international energy and raw-material price shocks?

• How a strong El Niño could compound the vulnerabilities created by geopolitical conflicts and rising agricultural input costs?

Key Takeaways:

• In 1950-51, the country had hardly 8,500 tractors and its chemical fertiliser consumption was 69,800 tonnes in terms of nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P) and potassium (K). The only fertiliser products were ammonium sulphate (with 20.6 per cent N and 23 per cent sulphur or S content) and single super phosphate (SSP: 16 per cent P and 11 per cent S).

• That was a time when farmers overwhelmingly used bullocks for ploughing their fields, treading over harvested crops to separate grain from straw, pulling carts to transport produce, and powering the rahat or Persian wheel to lift water from wells for irrigation. Plant nutrients, too, were predominantly supplied by cattle as decomposed farmyard manure with an average 0.5 per cent N, 0.2 per cent P and 0.5 per cent K.

• Contrast with the present, where India’s tractor population has crossed 1.2 crore and a whopping 11.6 lakh units sold just in 2025-26 (April-March). These have rendered bullocks redundant in field operations and haulage. Harvesting and threshing is increasingly done by combines, while the rahat has given way to electric motor and diesel engine-driven pumps.

• The same holds for fertiliser consumption, which reached 33.5 million tonnes of N, P and K in 2025-26. Roughly 67.5 per cent of that came from two fertilisers: Urea (containing 46 per cent N) and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP: 46 per cent P).

• Fossilisation, moreover, isn’t confined to tractors and nutrients. The building blocks for manufacturing most of the active ingredients in crop protection chemicals — insecticides, herbicides and fungicides — are benzene, toluene, xylene, ethylene and propylene, which are, in turn, derived from naphtha. The solvents, emulsifiers and surfactants, which dissolve, blend and stabilise these ingredients to create uniform sprayable formulations, are also largely petroleum-based.

Do You Know:

• The West Asia and Black Sea region conflicts have pushed up the prices of liquefied natural gas — the primary feedstock for urea and other N-containing fertilisers — delivered ex-ship to Northeast Asian markets from around $11 to $30 per million British thermal units, and that of Northwest European naphtha cargoes from $515-520 to $910-915 per tonne, over the past year.

• Equally significant is sulphur. No production of DAP, SSP or any other fertiliser with P is possible without this byproduct of oil refining and natural gas processing.

• Till 2021 or so, sulphur was imported into India at below $300 per tonne — even sub-$100 in 2019 and 2020. Landed prices rose to $400-500 per tonne during March-June 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As Ukraine has stepped up drone and missile strikes on Russian refineries and gas complexes, and Iran targeted the energy infrastructure of its Persian Gulf neighbours, prices of the once-throwaway product have soared to $1,000-1,100 levels.

• In India, we have ethanol produced from sugarcane, rice, maize and other starchy cereal grains being blended up to 20 per cent in petrol. Vegetable oils are, likewise, amenable for conversion into fatty acid methyl esters (FAME), which can be blended with regular petroleum diesel. Indonesia has, from July, made it mandatory for all diesel sold nationwide to contain 50 per cent palm oil-derived FAME.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Where fossil fuel shocks hurt India’s farms

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) With reference to the international trade of India at present, which of the following statements is/are correct? (UPSC CSE, 2020)

1. India’s merchandise exports are less than its merchandise imports.

2. India’s imports of iron and steel, chemicals, fertilisers and machinery have decreased in recent years.

3. India’s exports of services are more than its imports of services.

4. India suffers from an overall trade/current account deficit.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 4 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 3 and 4 only

Explained

PHP2Shell: The flaws that forced websites to shut down worldwide

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Basics of Cyber Security

What’s the ongoing story: Several websites worldwide, including services operated by Japan’s Finance Ministry, US human-resources platform BambooHR, the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and the Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia, went offline on Wednesday (October 21).

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why several websites worldwide went offline recently?

• What is PHP and why is it so widely used?

• What is PHP2Shell, and why is it dangerous?

• Why did websites go offline?

• How were the vulnerabilities discovered, and why was their disclosure rushed?

Key Takeaways:

• The precautionary shutdowns came as governments and cybersecurity agencies scrambled to address two critical vulnerabilities in PHP, one of the most widely used programming languages on the internet. The flaws have collectively been dubbed PHP2Shell.

• Multiple cybersecurity agencies have advised organisations to update affected systems immediately or temporarily take them offline if the updates cannot be installed at once. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was among the leaders who publicly urged website operators to install the security updates, while authorities across several countries temporarily suspended online services as a precaution.

• Google-owned security company Wiz said its researchers had discovered the flaws in PHP using AI tools. Separately, OpenAI said security firm Calif had discovered one of the vulnerabilities using an OpenAI model. The researchers coordinated with PHP’s developers to address the flaws.

Do You Know:

• PHP, short for Hypertext Preprocessor, is an open-source programming language that runs behind the scenes on roughly 70% of websites whose server-side language is identifiable. It helps websites process information, whether someone is logging into an account, submitting an application or making an online purchase.

• PHP is free to use and maintained by volunteers.

• WordPress, which powers more than 40% of websites worldwide, is powered by PHP. These websites include blogs, government portals, news websites and online shops.

• PHP2Shell is the name given to two critical vulnerabilities in PHP that could allow attackers to remotely execute malicious code on affected web servers without logging in, or access sensitive information stored in the server’s memory.

• Since the vulnerabilities could allow outside attackers to take control of affected servers, cybersecurity agencies advised website operators to install the fixes immediately. Where that was not possible, temporarily taking websites offline was a precaution against attacks. Updating PHP, however, is not always straightforward. Many small websites are run by owners on shared hosting platforms where they do not control the server or know who maintains the PHP.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Mythos shock: Why regulators in India, other nations are spooked by Anthropic’s new tool

The World

Nepal becomes first beneficiary of global funding for loss & damage

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialisation

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

What’s the ongoing story: A newly-created international climate fund that seeks to provide financial assistance to countries affected by climate disasters decided on Thursday to earmark US $20 million for Nepal to help it recover from the devastating flash floods in August, making it the first beneficiary of international funding for loss and damage – a long-pending demand of developing countries.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Loss and Damage Fund?

• Loss and damage and compensation—Compare

• Why has Nepal become the first beneficiary of an allocation from the global Loss and Damage Fund?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Climate justice’?

• ‘The Climate justice requires reconciling the principles of historical responsibility, present capability and vulnerability’—how far you agree?

• Do you think that the Nepal’s floods are Himalayan disasters and no longer purely national disasters?

• What are the challenges in establishing liability for climate-induced disasters?

• Why did Nepal seek financial assistance from the FRLD rather than relying exclusively on its domestic resources?

Key Takeaways:

• The Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD), created in 2022, convened an emergency board meeting on Thursday at the request of Nepal and several other developing countries. The Board decided to “provisionally set aside” a sum of $20 million for Nepal.

• Nepal has been asked to make a formal application for a funding request which will be considered at the Board’s next meeting in December.

• According to Nepal government’s estimates, the economic loss and damage from the floods was at least $2.69 billion, with initial recovery and reconstruction needs pegged at a minimum of $4.71 billion.

• What the FRLD board has approved for Nepal is, therefore, less than one per cent of the assessed requirement, but $20 million is the largest amount that can be approved by the FRLD for any single event right now.

• Nepal was devastated by massive floods following a rock and ice avalanche on August 26 in the northeastern district of Rasua. The incident, which has been scientifically assessed to have been a result of climate change induced processes, killed more than 1,300 people, and over 5,000 people are still known to be missing, according to Nepal government sources.

• It was the kind of incident for which the FRLD was created on the demands of developing countries, particularly small and least developed nations, which are most vulnerable to impacts of climate change, and have least resources to deal with these.

• After over a decade and a half of negotiations, the FRLD was created at the COP27 meeting in Sharm-el Shaikh in Egypt in 2022, and was operationalised at COP28 in Dubai the following year with the announcement of the first round of pledges.

Do You Know:

• The Loss and Damage Fund (officially the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD)) is a global climate finance mechanism designed to provide financial rescue and rehabilitation to vulnerable developing nations suffering from the irreversible impacts of climate change.

• First established at COP27 in 2022 and operationalised at COP28 in 2023, the fund addresses both sudden extreme weather events (like catastrophic floods and cyclones) and slow-onset crises (like rising sea levels and desertification)

• Currently, the fund is facing a critical real-world test following devastating floods in Nepal, which prompted an immediate formal request from Nepal’s government for aid and sparked calls for an extraordinary board meeting to allocate disaster relief.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Behind Nepal’s compensation demand for devastating flood

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) Consider the following statements with reference to India’s response to climate change: (UPSC, CSE, 2026)

I. India’s Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy (LT-LEDS) is a crucial tool for achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

II. India’s 4th Biennial Update Report (BUR-4) submitted in December, 2024 recorded around 8% decrease in Greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 over 2019.

III. Climate-resilient development necessarily depends on quick and short-term achievement of emission reduction targets.

Which of the following relationships among the above statements is/are correct?

1. Statement I is empirically supported by statement II.

2. Statement III contradicts the approach implicit in statement I.

3. Statement I and statement III together establish the premise of long-term sustainability.

Select the answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2

(c) 2 and 3

(d) 3 only

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍‘Climate change’ is a global problem. How India will be affected by climate change? How Himalayan and coastal states of India will be affected by climate change? (UPSC, GS3, 2017)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(b) 2.(c) 3.(a) 4.(b) 5.(d) 6.(b)

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