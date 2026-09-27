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UPSC Key: Election Commissioners meet, Maharashtra drought and Bank unions strike

How is knowing about the captive coal plants relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as offshore mineral blocks, the Election Commission, and the Maharashtra drought hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for September 27, 2026.

UPSC Key: Election Commissioners meet, Maharashtra drought and Bank unions strikeThe Commission, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and ECs Sandhu and Joshi, held a meeting at 3pm on Saturday. Know more in our UPSC Key. (Express photo)
Written by: Roshni Yadav
26 min readNew DelhiSep 27, 2026 07:39 PM IST First published on: Sep 27, 2026 at 07:01 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for September 27, 2026. If you missed the September 26, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here 

FRONT

Disquiet within, all three Election Commissioners meet, take first steps

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. At The Indian Express, she writes for ... Read More

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