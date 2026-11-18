Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 18, 2026. If you missed the November 17, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Quad unveils security, business, AI plans; Trump offers open line

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests

What’s the ongoing story: Signalling the close ties between Quad member countries ahead of his trilateral meeting Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday his “phone is always open, and the Oval Office is always open” to the leaders of India, Japan and Australia.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What you know about QUAD?

• What new initiative are taken by the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad in 2026?

• QUAD—Why the grouping matters amid Indo-Pacific tensions?

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• Know the Principles and the motive behind the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)

• Who are member nations in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• Who are observer nations in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• What are U.S. interests in the Quad?

• What is Japan’s aims for the Quad?

• How is China’s relations with each of the Quad members?

• How QUAD is Significant for India?

Key Takeaways:

• Meeting in Manila on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit, President Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a slew of initiatives: the inaugural Quad Business Leaders’ Forum in Mumbai in early 2027, the Indo-Pacific maritime surveillance collaboration in 2027 in which patrol aircraft will fly in a maritime exercise for the first time in the Quad context, a new Quad AI accelerator, enhanced Quad Cybersecurity Cooperation, strengthening of counterterrorism cooperation and condemnation of cross-border terrorism.

• A joint statement by the Quad leaders said, “Together, we have shown that the Quad is a force for good and a partnership of action, committed to peace, stability, and prosperity. We strongly oppose any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion, which escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability. We express grave concerns about economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions. We are securing critical supply chains, protecting freedom of navigation and overflight, driving growth through technologies of the future including investments and deployment of trusted Artificial Intelligence (AI), and responding to disasters with life-saving assistance. We commit to work together to ensure open, safe, and resilient maritime transit corridors in the Indo-Pacific.”

• Announcing the inaugural Quad Business Leaders’ Forum, scheduled to be held in early 2027, the statement said it will be “bringing together business leaders, government officials, and policy experts from Quad countries to foster greater business ties across our private sectors, including the promotion of commercial deals and partnerships critical to the prosperity of the Indo-Pacific”.

Affirming the importance of the AI Accelerator, it said the accelerator is intended to “coordinate and fund efforts to support trusted AI access, deployment, and technical assistance across the Indo-Pacific.”

• “We are proud to welcome the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration, a new initiative to enhance information sharing and maritime domain awareness. In 2027, our respective P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft are scheduled to fly in a maritime exercise for the first time in a Quad context, making our seas safer,” the statement said. “We acknowledge the rapid increase in the number and scale of cyber incidents in the region and announce enhanced Quad Cybersecurity Cooperation, through which we plan to work together to achieve an open and secure cyberspace,” it said.

The joint statement said, “We unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and commit to strengthening the Quad’s ongoing cooperation on counterterrorism.” This is important from Delhi’s perspective given Pakistan’s active promotion of cross-border terrorism.

Do You Know:

• The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, originated as an informal partnership comprising India, Japan, Australia and the US to coordinate disaster relief operations after the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. In 2007, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposed a political framework for this grouping. After losing its initial momentum, the group was revived nearly a decade later during Trump’s first presidential term in 2017 and broadened its objectives when faced with the rising China challenge.

• Unlike a typical multilateral organisation like the United Nations or the European Union, the Quad has no organised physical presence. It does not have a secretariat or a permanent decision-making body. It has, however, focused on expanding existing agreements among member countries and highlighting their shared values.

As an informal grouping, the Quad also lacks provisions for collective defence (unlike NATO’s defining Article 5), relying instead on coordination, strategic dialogue, and joint military exercises to demonstrate alignment.

Questions have also arisen about the Quad’s long-term strategic coherence, particularly as member countries balance economic ties with China alongside security concerns in the Indo-Pacific.

• The grouping took a step towards formalisation in 2020, when the trilateral India-US-Japan Malabar naval exercises expanded to include Australia, marking the first joint military exercises among the four countries in over a decade.

In March 2021, the Quad leaders met virtually amid the Covid pandemic and released a joint statement titled ‘The Spirit of the Quad,’ outlining the group’s approach and objectives. The first in-person meeting of Quad leaders was also that year in Washington DC.

• Quad members have also indicated a willingness to expand the partnership through a so-called Quad Plus that would include South Korea, New Zealand, and Vietnam, amongst others. However, as Major General G G Dwivedi explained in May 2026, Seoul’s focus on the Korean Peninsula and Hanoi’s policy of avoiding military alliances may limit their participation.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Quad leaders meet in Manila: Why the grouping matters amid Indo-Pacific tensions

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) With reference to the ‘Trans-Pacific Partnership’, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2016)

1. It is an agreement among all the Pacific Rim countries except China and Russia.

2. It is a strategic alliance for the purpose of maritime security only.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

East Asia meets: Modi announces safety initiative for seafarers, flags cyber fraud

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests

What’s the ongoing story: Underlining the need to ensure maritime security and freedom of navigation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the launch of a “seafarers’ safety initiative” among East Asia Summit (EAS) members to “enhance cooperation in joint training and emergency response”.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the East Asia Summit (EAS)?

• Why East Asia Summit (EAS) is significant for regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific?

• What is meant by maritime security?

• What is the Seafarers’ Safety Initiative proposed by India at the East Asia Summit?

• What is the nature of cyber fraud and online scams as emerging forms of transnational crime?

• What is India’s Act East Policy?

• Explain the role of ASEAN and East Asia Summit engagements in advancing India’s Act East Policy.

Key Takeaways:

• Addressing the 21st meeting of the ASEAN-led EAS in Manila, Modi said: “Our seas are the lifelines of our shared prosperity. Ensuring their security and freedom of navigation is the responsibility of us all. In this direction, we are launching a seafarers’ safety initiative, under which we will enhance cooperation in joint training and emergency response.”

• While the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) is a regional grouping comprising 11 countries — Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste — the EAS includes India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.

• Modi attended the ASEAN-India summit and the EAS in Manila on Tuesday.

• Earlier in the day, while addressing the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, Modi proposed several key initiatives — a long-term ASEAN-India maritime cooperation plan including seafarers’ security, free e-visas for tourists from ASEAN countries, joint cyber forensics training programme, and cooperation on mining and critical minerals.

• The emphasis on seafarers is important — commercial ships with Indians on board have come under attack in the ongoing conflicts in the Strait of Hormuz and Black Sea. At least 22 Indian nationals have been killed since the war between US-Israel and Iran began in February this year.

• “Since the Covid pandemic, the world has been facing one crisis after another. Conflicts are putting increasing pressure on food, fuel and fertiliser supplies. Ships and seafarers are also being targeted on international waterways. Alongside the serious threat of terrorism, new forms of cross-border crime, such as cyber fraud and online scams, are also on the rise,” Modi said at the EAS.

• He said that in the coming years, the ‘ASEAN Community Vision 2045’ and ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ can play a pivotal role in realising shared aspirations. Modi also expressed confidence that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership would be elevated to new heights, contributing to the creation of a secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Do You Know:

• Beginning in 2005, 16 participating countries comprised this grouping, with their first meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. These members were the 10 ASEAN countries, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea. ASEAN’s 10 member countries are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The United States and the Russian Federation joined at the 6th East Asia Summit in 2011.

• Simply, the EAS is an ASEAN initiative and refers to the annual Meeting of Heads of States/Governments of these countries, where they are able to discuss common concerns and interests.

• Its creation was based on the idea of enhancing cooperation among East Asian countries and those in the neighbouring regions. Six priority areas of cooperation were identified – environment and energy, education, finance, global health issues and pandemic diseases, natural disaster management, and ASEAN Connectivity.

• In the past, the issues of claims over the South China Sea, the United Nations Convention on the Law Of the Sea, terrorism, the actions of North Korea and the conflict situation in Myanmar have been discussed by the countries.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What did India take home from Manila?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) With reference to “Look East Policy” of India, consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2011)

1. India wants to establish itself as an important regional player in East Asian affairs.

2. India wants to plug the vacuum created by the termination of the Cold War.

3. India wants to restore the historical and cultural ties with its neighbors in Southeast and East Asia.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍The new tri-nation partnership AUKUS is aimed at countering China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region. Is it going to supersede the existing partnerships in the region? Discuss the strength and impact of AUKUS in the present scenario. (UPSC, GS2, 2021)

On talks table: multi-skilling, tech proficiency for 6-year Agniveers

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: With the Union Cabinet clearing a path for all Agniveers undergoing training in the three services to join the Armed Forces as regular soldiers, the spotlight is now on the 75 per cent who will be offered a two-year extension at the end of a four-year tenure under the revamped Agnipath scheme.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ‘Agneepath Scheme’?

• Who are ‘Agniveer’ under the Agneepath Scheme?

• What are the features of the Agnipath scheme?

• What were the original recruitment and retention structure under the Agnipath scheme?

• What are the major changes introduced by the Union Cabinet in the Agnipath scheme?

• How does the revised Agnipath framework seek to balance the need for a youthful military profile with the retention of experienced personnel?

Key Takeaways:

• Agniveers who are multi-skilled and proficient in technology and weapons will be given preference, given the new technologies and weapon systems being inducted into the Armed Forces.

• According to people aware of the discussions, the objective selection criteria being considered at the end of six years include not selecting Low Medical Category (LMC) candidates and those with cases of indiscipline, including alcohol dependency.

• The remaining 75 per cent, who would have otherwise exited the services with a contributory scheme package, will now be offered an additional two-year engagement. Thereafter, they will have the opportunity to join the Armed Forces as regular soldiers, provided they are willing and meet the military’s objective selection criteria.

• An official said the selection criteria are being considered after actively monitoring both regular troops and Agniveers over the years. “There have been a substantial number of cases of LMC reported among regular troops in recent years, primarily due to lifestyle diseases,” the official said.

• The eligibility criteria under discussion include the yardstick that Agniveers who seek a two-year extension in the hope to become regular soldiers must be graded excellent in the Combined Physical Tests and should have a minimum first-class shot in firing — the standards of firing are classified, in order, as marksman, first-shot and standard shot.

• The LMC too has three categories: battle casualty, injuries or disabilities attributable or aggravated by military service, neither attributable nor aggravated by military service.

While the selection criteria are still evolving, there is increased discussion on not retaining any LMC candidate after six years. There could still be some dispensation for those who are battle casualties or LMC attributable to military service. But these are at a preliminary stage.

• When it comes to disciplinary cases, there are two types of punishment: red ink entries and black ink entries, depending on the offence and circumstances. There are discussions on whether an Agniveer on extension should be retained even in the event of a single minor disciplinary infringement.

In addition, an Agniveer cadre towards the end of two years at unit levels, which will comprise a written exam and physical and firing tests, is also being considered, along with the other points, to prepare the final merit list.

• Under the revamped scheme, a new certificate will be issued to Agniveers, carrying four options: induction into the regular cadre; those willing to get inducted into the regular cadre but, if not selected among 25 per cent, then willing for extension; willing specifically for extension; and unwilling to continue for further service.

Do You Know:

• The Agnipath scheme was introduced last year to take in recruits for the Army, Navy, and Indian Air Force (IAF) on four-year contracts, including six months of training.

• At the end of four years, up to 25% of recruits can apply to join the services on a regular basis, subject to merit and organisational requirements.

• The scheme was announced as the armed forces looked to restart the recruitment of soldiers, sailors, and airmen after the Covid-19 pandemic led to the suspension of recruitment for around two years. At present, all sailors, airmen, and soldiers, except the technical cadre of the medical branch, are recruited to the services under the scheme.

• The scheme had also opened doors for recruitment of women as Agniveers to the IAF and Navy. The Army started the process of recruiting women soldiers into its Corps of Military Police in 2019.

• The remuneration of an Agniveer is Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 per month, and they are entitled to risk and hardship allowances. The scheme also has a Seva Nidhi contributory package, under which the Agniveers contribute 30% of their monthly emoluments, and the government contributes the same amount. On completion of four years, they will receive around Rs 11.71 lakh (with interest) from the package, and this will be exempt from income tax.

• In case of death on duty, they will receive more than Rs 1 crore, including the Seva Nidhi package and full pay for the period they could not serve. In the instance of a disability, they can receive up to Rs 44 lakh depending on the extent of disability suffered, which is attributed to or aggravated by military service.

• The biggest difference between a soldier employed on regular service and an Agniveer serving for four years is that the former will draw a pension post-retirement, while an Agniveer will not. The 25% of Agniveers who would eventually be absorbed into the forces after four years will, however, be eligible for pension after retirement.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Agnipath scheme: Armed Forces seek larger retention of Agniveers after end of 4-year tenure

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Department of Border Management is a Department of which one of the following Union Ministries? (UPSC CSE, 2008)

(a) Ministry of Defence

(b) Ministry of Home Affairs

(c) Ministry of Shipping, Road Transport and Highways

(d) Ministry of Environment and Forests

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Analyse the multidimensional challenges posed by external state and non-state actors, to the internal security of India. Also discuss measures required to be taken to combat these threats. (UPSC, GS3, 2021)

Nation

COP31: India seeks to strengthen climate engagement with small island nations

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate

• General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Seeking to enhance its engagement with the small island countries on climate-related matters, India on Tuesday offered its scientific and technological expertise in issues like renewable energy deployment and disaster management to help these countries strengthen their resilience in the fight against climate change.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-Geographical regions in which Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are located.

• What are Small Island Developing States (SIDS)?

• What are the major climate-related vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS)?

• How sea-level rise, coastal erosion and ocean warming threaten the ecological and economic security of small island nations?

• What is the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) initiative?

• What is the significance of India’s scientific and technological expertise in renewable energy deployment and disaster management for small island nations?

• Why are traditional knowledge of oceans and local adaptation practices important in addressing climate change?

• What is the role of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in strengthening India’s engagement with Pacific island countries, with particular reference to climate change?

• COP 31, India and Small Island Developing States (SIDS)-connect the dots

Key Takeaways:

• Addressing the first-of-its-kind roundtable with these countries on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference in the Turkish city of Antalya, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said there was a lot India could also learn from the island nations, particularly their traditional knowledge of the oceans and experiences in living and adapting to changing oceans.

• “Healthy oceans and resilient coastlines are fundamental to economic security, ecological stability and the well-being of people. Today, these shared resources are facing growing pressures from sea-level rise, coastal erosion, ocean warming, coral bleaching, stronger storms and marine pollution,” Yadav said, adding that India’s experience in managing more than 11,000 km of coastline could offer useful lessons for these small island countries.

• “India’s coastal regions support millions of livelihoods, and are central to our economic and ecological security. We are strengthening coastal resilience through scientific assessment, ecosystem conservation, sea shoreline management and disaster preparedness… Our approach recognises that conservation is more sustainable when local communities are partners in planning, implementation and benefit sharing,” he said.

• The round-table, organised by Delhi-based The Energy and Resources Institute, was a follow-up on the earlier initiatives that India has started with these countries. The Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation has been active since 2014, where climate change is an important part of the discussions. In 2021, on the sidelines of COP21 in Glasgow, UK, India had announced the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) programme. IRIS is a special work programme under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) that India had launched two years ago.

Do You Know:

• As part of the IRIS programme, India had offered to provide, among other things, satellite data to these countries to help them build capacities on early warning systems. As of now, 23 different projects covering 25 small island countries are currently active. The round table was meant to review the progress on these projects and facilitate discussions on deepening these partnerships.

• According to UN website, Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are a distinct group of 39 States and 18 Associate Members of United Nations regional commissions that face unique social, economic and environmental vulnerabilities.

—The three geographical regions in which SIDS are located are: the Caribbean, the Pacific, and the Atlantic, Indian Ocean and South China Sea (AIS).

—SIDS were recognized as a special case both for their environment and development at the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Expert Explains | COP31: What’s at stake at UN climate summit in Antalya

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) Consider the following statements with reference to India’s response to climate change: (UPSC, CSE, 2026)

I. India’s Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy (LT-LEDS) is a crucial tool for achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

II. India’s 4th Biennial Update Report (BUR-4) submitted in December, 2024 recorded around 8% decrease in Greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 over 2019.

III. Climate-resilient development necessarily depends on quick and short-term achievement of emission reduction targets.

Which of the following relationships among the above statements is/are correct?

1. Statement I is empirically supported by statement II.

2. Statement III contradicts the approach implicit in statement I.

3. Statement I and statement III together establish the premise of long-term sustainability.

Select the answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2

(c) 2 and 3

(d) 3 only

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍How are climate change and the sea level rise affecting the very existence of many island nations ? Discuss with examples. (UPSC, GS1, 2025)

Explained

The growing backlash to data centres powering AI

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

What’s the ongoing story:Two interlinked events earlier this month indicate rising scepticism about the future growth of data centres — facilities central to the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a data centre?

• What is the role of data centre in storing, processing and managing data in the digital economy?

• What are AI data centres?

• Why AI data centres computing requirements differ from those of conventional data centres?

• Know the significance of Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) in the functioning of AI data centres?

• Why locating data centres closer to users can improve the speed and reliability of digital services?

• Why is the demand for data centres increasing with the expansion of Artificial Intelligence and cloud computing?

Key Takeaways:

• First came the US midterm elections for electing members of the legislature and several state governors. The Democratic Party swept the polls, which triggered the second event: a sell-off in tech and AI stocks, including Amazon and Google’s parent company, Alphabet. Around $2.5 trillion was wiped off the Nasdaq.

• The sell-off came from the expectation that Democrats will not be as pro-AI as President Donald Trump’s Republican Party. Voters also responded to specific policy proposals on the ballot for their constituencies. Of 47 measures on data centres, 46 saw a rejection of their expansion or approvals for greater scrutiny, according to an analysis by the website Ballotpedia.

• The disapproval is not just an American phenomenon. Closer to home, Adani Enterprises and Google announced plans last October to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, for $15 billion. Several cases have been filed in courts, challenging the project on grounds including the environmental clearance process and land allocation.

• VS Krishna, Coordination Committee Member at the Human Rights Forum, one of the organisations challenging the project, told The Indian Express that the manner of approval was of “deep concern”, with limited gains for the locals. Similar opposition has been raised to such projects ranging from Finland to Kenya.

Do You Know:

• With technological improvements, accessing the internet is now seamless, done at the touch of a finger or press of a button on sleek devices. But the vast amount of information and data being exchanged still needs to be contained and managed at a physical location.

A data centre is a facility that houses the physical infrastructure needed to store, process and manage data, and provide the computing services that underpin much of the internet. Such a centre can include servers, computers, hard drives and cooling systems to manage the heat generated by electrical systems.

• “Typically, they need to be nearby to deliver services without delays (what is termed “latency”). An Indian business could access such services in Europe or the US, but users would notice delays from the distance the electronic signals travel, or from congestion along the way,” he said.

Data centres for training Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT initially did not need to be located nearby, Greenstein added. However, the growing use of these models for everyday applications has increased demand for inference — the computing required to generate responses to user prompts. Some applications also retrieve information from external databases or the internet, adding to their computational requirements. Newer-generation data centres typically use Nvidia’s Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), which can carry out complex calculations and support running applications and programmes.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍AI future needs responsible data-centre regulation

Humanity’s farthest reach: What Voyager 1’s milestone means

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, biotechnology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

What’s the ongoing story: NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft is set to become the first human-made object to reach the milestone distance of “one light-day” from Earth on Wednesday. Having travelled for nearly 50 years, it will have covered the distance that a particle of light travels in 24 hours — about 26 billion kilometres.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the Voyager Interstellar Missions?

• What is the heliosphere?

• How Voyager Interstellar Missions helped in exploring the outer Solar System?

• What is a light-day?

• Know the significance of Voyager 1 reaching a distance of one light-day from Earth.

• What are the major scientific discoveries made by Voyager 1 during its flybys of Jupiter and Saturn?

• What is the Deep Space Network?

• How the study of the heliosphere and interstellar space through Voyager missions has enhanced our understanding of the Sun’s influence on the surrounding cosmic environment?

Key Takeaways:

• Through its continued journey, the spacecraft has enriched what humans know about space.

• NASA launched two Voyager Interstellar Missions: Voyager 1 (September 5, 1977) and Voyager 2 (August 20, 1977), as fly-by interplanetary missions.

• Both spacecraft were chartered with different routes and designated to collect scientific data en route. The information was aimed at improving the characterisation of the outer solar system environment and the search for the heliopause. The latter marks the outer edge of the heliosphere, which NASA describes as “The protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields, generated by the Sun.” Interstellar space, or the space between galaxies, begins at the heliopause.

• Onboard were slow-scan colour TV cameras for imaging the planets and their moons, and a suite of instruments to record magnetic, atmospheric, and other data about the planetary systems. Both Voyagers have continued cruising beyond their stipulated mission life of about four years.

• Voyager 1: The spacecraft exited the solar system faster than Voyager 2, crossing interstellar space in 2012. Its observations led to the discovery that Jupiter’s atmosphere was far more turbulent than previously known. It also found a thin ring around it and many of its moons. In its flyby around Saturn, it discovered five new moons and closely captured the ring structures. Voyager 1 has been travelling at a velocity of 38,026.79 m/h (or 17.0 km/second) relative to the Sun.

• Voyager 2: The spacecraft has flown by Jupiter and Saturn, and was the maiden spacecraft to fly by Uranus and Neptune. It crossed interstellar space in 2018. It discovered 10 new moons around Uranus, along with two new rings.

Do You Know:

• The Deep Space Network is the backbone of interplanetary communication. It is a sensitive telecommunications network consisting of an array of radio antennas — large parabolic dish antennas equipped with ultra-sensitive receiver systems, tuned to detect faint radio signals. Tracking such signals is akin to searching for a needle in a haystack.

• Managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the network is strategically spread across three continents: California in the US, Madrid in Spain and Canberra in Australia. This is to retain continuous communication with spacecraft even as the Earth rotates.

It collectively sends commands and tracks spacecraft cruising in interstellar space. Of the 11 scientific instruments onboard Voyager 1, four — the cosmic ray telescope (to measure high-energy particles), the low-energy charged particles experiment, the magnetometer (for measurements of magnetic fields) and the plasma waves experiment continue to operate and relay back data.

• Voyager 1 is set to become the first spacecraft to reach the farthest distance from Earth, and NASA has described the feat as “a celebration of humanity’s farthest reach.”

Since light travels the fastest within the known universe, it is used to measure vast distances. At one light-day, any light originating from Earth would take 24 hours to travel and reach Voyager 1. Its destination now is the star Gliese 445, located more than 17 light-years away from Earth.

• Famed American astronomer Carl Sagan, who was also a member of the Voyager Imaging Team, suggested using cameras on one of the two Voyager spacecraft to image Earth. “He realized that because the spacecraft were so far away the images might not show much. This was precisely why Sagan and other members of the Voyager team felt the images were needed — they wanted humanity to see Earth’s vulnerability, and that our home world is just a tiny, fragile speck in the cosmic ocean,” the NASA website says.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why Nasa shut down a key Voyager 1 instrument after 49 years

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) The experiment will employ a trio of spacecraft flying in formation in the shape of an equilateral triangle that has sides one million kilometres long, with lasers shining between the craft.” The experiment in question refers to (UPSC, CSE, 2020)

(a) Voyager-2

(b) New horizons

(c) Lisa Pathfinder

(d) Evolved LISA

6) Which of the following pair(s) is/are correctly matched? (UPSC, CSE, 2014)

Spacecraft—Purpose

1. Cassini-Huygens—Orbiting the Venus and transmitting data to the Earth

2. Messenger—Mapping and investigating the Mercury

3. Voyager 1 & 2—Exploring the outer solar system

Select the correct answer using the codes given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What is the main task of India’s third moon mission which could not be achieved in its earlier mission? List the countries that have achieved this task. Introduce the subsystems in the spacecraft launched and explain the role of the Virtual Launch Control Centre’ at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre which contributed to the successful launch from Sriharikota. (UPSC, GS3, 2023)

In hack of supermarket fridges across Europe, a message for India’s cold chains

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Food processing and related industries in India and Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

What’s the ongoing story: Overnight on October 11–12, hackers took control of refrigeration systems at around 700 retail sites in France, including stores run by Carrefour and Intermarché. They turned up the temperature settings used to melt ice off the cooling coils, causing food to spoil and starting at least 15 fires, according to France’s national cybersecurity agency, ANSSI.

Key Points to Ponder:

• How does a refrigerator actually cool a room?

• What is called a cold chain?

• Why connect refrigerators to the internet?

• How can a cyberattack disrupt refrigeration?

• What could an attack mean for food supplies?

• What does this mean for India’s cold chain?

• Who is responsible for keeping these systems safe?

• What is the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana?

Key Takeaways:

• A second wave of such attacks followed in early November, affecting stores in eight European countries, including Belgium, Sweden and Ireland, and forcing retailers to throw away large quantities of food. Separately, an attack on a refrigeration equipment supplier affected the systems that monitor and control temperatures at three sites of France’s national blood service. Its alarm systems alerted staff, who moved the blood products before any were lost.

• On November 9, France accused Shahid Kaveh, a unit linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), of orchestrating the October attacks, a charge Iran has denied. Authorities have not established that the subsequent incidents were carried out by the same group.

• Refrigeration keeps food and medical supplies at safe temperatures as they are stored, transported and distributed. That temperature-controlled system is known as the cold chain. Connecting cooling equipment to the internet lets operators check temperatures, spot faults and adjust settings remotely. The attacks showed what can happen when someone else gains access to those controls.

Do You Know:

• A cold-storage facility is a large, insulated refrigerator, often divided into rooms maintained at different temperatures depending on what is stored inside. Its insulated walls slow the entry of heat from outside, while refrigeration equipment continuously removes the heat that gets in. This preserves everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to frozen food, vaccines and blood products.



• India had 8,831 cold-storage facilities with a combined capacity of about 40.3 million metric tonnes, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in a response to a Rajya Sabha question on February 6, 2026.

• As these facilities adopt more automated and remotely monitored systems, they could also become exposed to the vulnerabilities seen in Europe.

• In India, the risk is likely to be concentrated in cold-chain facilities that use internet-connected refrigeration controls, remote monitoring and external vendor access, Kachhawa said. These include organised retail chains, dairy chilling facilities, pharmaceutical warehouses, vaccine storage centres and large distribution hubs. Refrigerated transport may also be vulnerable where trucks use connected temperature-monitoring and fleet-management systems.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Europe supermarket fridge hack: An interactive graphic explainer

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What are the challenges and opportunities of the food processing sector in the country? How can the income of the farmers be substantially increased by encouraging food processing? (UPSC, GS3, 2020)

📍Examine the role of supermarkets in supply chain management of fruits, vegetables, and food items. How do they eliminate number of intermediaries? (UPSC, GS3, 2018)

Economy

States’ unconditional cash transfers more than double to Rs 4 lakh cr in four years

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

What’s the ongoing story: Indian states are likely to spend Rs 4 lakh crore on unconditional cash transfers in the current fiscal, more than double what was spent in 2022-23. Equal to 1% of the country’s GDP, the money spent on such transfers rose by 24% every year from 2018-19 to 2023-24.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are unconditional cash transfers?

• How unconditional cash transfers is different from conditional welfare transfers?

• Know the growing role of State governments in providing unconditional cash transfers to women, farmers, youth and

social security pension beneficiaries..

• What is the significance of direct cash assistance in improving household welfare, food security, children’s education and savings?

• Why have unconditional cash transfer schemes become increasingly popular among State governments?

• What is the significance of women’s access to affordable public transport in improving their participation in the workforce?

Key Takeaways:

• This was twice the growth seen in subsidies, with the 16th Finance Commission noting that states that have increased their expenditure on unconditional transfers “also tended to be those with a revenue deficit”.

• The above figures are based on an analysis by New Delhi-based think-tank PRS Legislative Research of 128 such cash transfer schemes for women, farmers, youth, and social security pension beneficiaries. According to PRS, the list is not exhaustive, and therefore, the actual expenditure by states on such initiatives could be higher.

• “In seven states, unconditional transfers account for more than half of the total expenditure on subsidies and transfers,” PRS said in a report on Tuesday, noting that these states include the likes of West Bengal (61%) and Assam (60%).

• More broadly, PRS said 52% of states’ revenue receipts in 2026-27 are to be spent on things that can’t be postponed: salaries, pensions, and interest on borrowings.



Do You Know:

• Unconditional cash transfers and similar schemes aimed at women – PRS estimates nearly 90% of cash transfers are towards women and social security pensions – have become increasingly popular at the state level, especially in the run up to elections. And while they are seen as adding to states’ fiscal burden – for seven states, these transfers make up more than half of their total expenditure on subsidies and transfers – they are also praised for increasing public welfare.

• In July, a paper by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) analysed account-level monthly data to evaluate Maharashtra’s Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and Odisha’s Subhadra Yojana and found the schemes boosted expenditure by as much as 46% in the case of Maharashtra and 28% for Odisha. The paper went on to argue that noy only should both the scheme be continued, but their amounts should be periodically reviewed to adjust for inflation and household spending patterns.

• Other schemes, which have been termed ‘freebies’ by some and criticised, include the likes of free bus travel for women. However, the statistics ministry’s first-ever household travel survey, released last month, seemingly backed the decision by several states to offer free bus travel to women, with more than a fifth of urban women using this mode of transport to go to work, three times as high as urban men.

• In some states, the fraction of urban women commuting to work by bus was significantly higher than the national average: 46.8% in Keralam, 41.1% in Tamil Nadu, 34.9% in Karnataka, and 28.9% in Telangana. Experts say participation of women in the labour force is closely linked to access to affordable public transport.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Fiscal populism, cash transfers by states risk crowding out growth-enhancing spending, affect India’s fiscal credibility: Economic Survey 2025-26

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Distinguish between ‘care economy’ and ‘monetized economy’. How can care economy be brought into monetized economy through women empowerment? (UPSC, CSE, 2023)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(d) 2.(b) 3.(b) 4.(b) 5.(d) 6.(b)

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