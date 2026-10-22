UPSC Key: Drugs in Bihar, Air pollution in Delhi and Painted Grey Ware civilization

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 22, 2026. If you missed the October 21, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

Dry for a decade, Bihar hit by a new lethal high: drugs & addicts

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

What’s the ongoing story: In the 10 years since Bihar imposed prohibition, its police have seized around 3.16 crore litres of liquor and made around 7.15 lakh related arrests across the state – around 8,650 litres and 196 arrests on an average, every day. This is known.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the key findings?

• How Geography is integral to the spreading narcotics map?

• What is the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985?

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• “Prohibition of one intoxicating substance does not necessarily eliminate the demand for intoxication” how far this statement is true in Bihar’s context?

• What are the factors behind Bihar’s rising drugs map?

• Why Bihar have alcohol prohibition?

• Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016-Know the highlights and features of this act

• Why the Bihar government forbade the sale of alcohol in the state in 2016?

• “The Bihar government’s decision to prohibit sale of alcohol in the state in 2016 is a classic example of policy failure”-critically analyse

• Know the successes and limitations of the prohibition policy in Bihar.

• Any policy having political, social, economic, or other worth should first be assessed on the scale of implementability, according to one of the thumb rule of governance-Do you believe that this decision was rushed and that the Bihar assembly did not fully consider all the options?

• Former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana also cited the prohibition law in Bihar as an example of “lack of foresight” in drafting legislation that leads to courts being inundated with cases, and said it appears that the legislature has “not been able to make optimum use” of the Parliament Standing Committee system to “enhance scrutiny of Bills”-Do you agree with the same?

Key Takeaways:

• What has flown under the radar, however, is that beyond the smuggled bottle, a parallel world of intoxicants is taking shape – one that involves pocket-sized packets, tablet strips, heroin to a distinctive variant ‘kota’, vials, soap boxes or even a petticoat fold.

• For a police force that spent a decade learning to find contraband liquor in trains, tankers and horse-borne consignments, the fast-emerging market in drugs has set off a series of alarm bells they have begun tuning into, an investigation by The Indian Express shows.

• Over the past three months, this newspaper reviewed case records and official data, and spoke to police officers, social workers and doctors to find how Bihar’s drugs map has steadily – and very sharply – expanded, shifting to newer districts; how police fear this market is fuelling juvenile crime; and how treatment has hardly kept pace, with centrally-supported facilities operating in less than one-third of the state’s districts.

• Bihar Police HQ data says cases registered under the National Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the first five months of 2026 alone (1,905) was 83 cases more than those registered in the whole of 2022. This number was only 697 in 2019.

• Data also shows 16,691.81 kg of ganja seized in 2022, rising to 31,915.29 kg in 2025 – nearly double in three years. The number of ‘tablets’ seized illustrates the dramatic uptick: 29,762 in 2022 to 9.29 lakh in the first five months of 2026 – from sedatives, opioid painkillers and anti-anxiety drugs procured illegally to counterfeit pills made using chemical powders and industrial machinery.

• The narcotics cell of Bihar Police’s Special Task Force (STF) – was formed last April to deal with drug trafficking – seized Rs 52.32 crore worth of drugs and arrested 315 people till October 10. Of this, Rs 25.58 crore worth of drugs were seized this year.

• State data shows just 11 juveniles were detained under the NDPS Act in seven years, from 2016 to 2023 – but 50 in 2024 alone, according to most recent data recorded.

• A reply in Parliament, dated March 10 this year, by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment states that beneficiaries of de-addiction centres supported by it in Bihar rose from 1,487 in 2022-23 to 29,429 in 2024-25 – a nearly 20-fold rise.

Do You Know:

• It was on April 5, 2016, that Bihar imposed complete prohibition, presented as an effort to curb alcoholism and the social and economic harm tied to it.

But as the police cracked down hard on the liquor trade, starting with the seizure of 21.26 lakh litres and 75,225 arrests in the first year alone, a ‘second, cheaper market’ took root.

“Illegal liquor can cost Rs 1,000 to 1,200 a bottle, and the intoxication may last only a short while. Some users, once exposed to narcotics, begin to compare: for the same money, or a little more, a much smaller quantity of a drug can keep a person intoxicated far longer, and one session’s liquor money can sometimes buy a drugs supply that lasts several days,” a senior officer from the state police’s narcotics cell said.

• Many police officers and doctors believe the Covid lockdown marked a tipping point of sorts, accelerating a market that was already developing as it saw an unprecedented expansion into rural areas. “As the legal liquor market disappeared and demand for intoxicants did not, plant-based drugs such as ganja and afeem first emerged as alternatives in rural areas,” a senior doctor in Patna said.

• A key factor fuelling this switch was reverse migration, they said. “During the pandemic, daily-wage labourers and factory workers came home from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Gujarat. Some of them had already been exposed to harder substances, synthetic sedatives and semi-synthetic drugs. When they returned, some of those substances, contacts and knowledge came with them,” said a senior police officer in Patna.

• Geography is integral to the spreading narcotics map. Bihar borders Nepal and sits on major road and rail links to the Northeast, where established drug markets and supply routes exist. An officer at the Bihar Police HQ said the state is “naturally a route for certain narcotics, and the concern is that once supply passes through regularly and a void creates demand, some of it begins finding consumers here”.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained in graphics: The Express investigation on drugs in Bihar

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍India’s proximity to two of the world’s biggest illicit opium-growing states has enhanced her internal security concerns. Explain the linkages between drug trafficking and other illicit activities such as gunrunning, money laundering and human trafficking. What counter-measures should be taken to prevent the same? (UPSC, GS3, 2018)

📍Explain how narco-terrorism has emerged as a serious threat across the country. Suggest suitable measures to counter narco-terrorism. (UPSC, GS3, 2024)

The City

Why Delhi air quality deteriorates in October

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Dussehra celebrations triggered a spike in Delhi’s air pollution, pushing the city’s AQI (air quality index) to 244 on Wednesday. This is the highest in 100 days since July 13, when the AQI stood at 246.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the major sources of air pollution in Delhi during winter?

• Why winter conditions aggravate the concentration of pollutants in Delhi?

• What is winter smog?

• What is the role of temperature, wind speed and atmospheric conditions in the persistence of air pollution over

Delhi-NCR?

• What are the contribution of vehicular emissions, construction activities and industrial pollution to Delhi’s air-quality crisis?

• What is stubble burning?

• Why does agricultural residue burning in neighbouring States affect Delhi’s air quality?

Key Takeaways:

• Dussehra emissions, post-monsoon weather transition, pollution from vehicular emissions and rising farm fires have added to the Capital’s pollution burden, official data and experts suggest.

• Wednesday’s rise coincided with high particulate matter (PM) levels overnight, with PM10 levels peaking in several areas — the level stood at 488 micrograms per cubic metre in Anand Vihar. On the other hand, PM2.5 level reached 305 micrograms per cubic metre in Punjabi Bagh of West Delhi.

• The permissible standards of PM2.5 is 60 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 is 100 micrograms per cubic metre. Overall, Delhi’s AQI rose from 179 on Tuesday to 244, while Noida recorded an AQI of 281 and Gurugram 220.

• A 2026 study published in Atmospheric Environment journal, researchers affiliated with Physical Research Laboratory (PRL, the Space Applications Centre and the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting, among others, found that in Delhi between October 2023 and February 2024, the boundary layer remained below 1 km from November to January. Higher PM2.5 concentrations were associated with lower boundary-layer heights.

• Farm fires in neighbouring states during the paddy harvesting season can add to Delhi’s air pollution, depending on the number and location of fires and whether winds carry the smoke towards the city. According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s (IITM) Decision Support System, used for data analysis, stubble burning contributed around four% to Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution.

• The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), which monitors agricultural residue burning using satellite remote sensing, reported 85 detected fire events across seven states and regions on October 21. Between September 15 and October 21, satellites detected 1,350 events across the Northern belt with Punjab totalling to 454, Madhya Pradesh 393, Rajasthan 229, Uttar Pradesh 190, Uttarakhand 72, Haryana 11 and Delhi one.

Do You Know:

• A January 2026 report by a panel of top experts constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) identified road dust as a major pollution source in Delhi because it acts as “both a primary emission and a persistent source”. The panel defined road dust broadly to include airborne dust from roads and shoulders, vehicle movement, dry soil, and road wear. It said poor road surfaces, potholes, broken edges, unpaved stretches, road-tyre-brake wear, and debris falling from the transport of construction and demolition (C&D) material all contribute to the dust load.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Capital sees worst air quality in 100 days

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Artificial way of causing rainfall to reduce air pollution makes use of (UPSC, CSE, 2025)

(a) Silver iodide and potassium iodide

(b) Silver nitrate and potassium iodide

(c) Silver iodide and potassium nitrate

(d) Silver nitrate and potassium chloride

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata are the three mega cities of the country but the air pollution is much more serious problem in Delhi as compared to the other two. Why is this so? (UPSC, GS1, 2015)

Politics

Tusk meets Modi today; Polish defence industry looks at partnering with India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: As Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in New Delhi for a meeting Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi — the first visit to India in 16 years by a Polish Prime Minister — the country’s Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said Wednesday that the Polish defence industry is looking for partners and can supply “really great, and good value equipment” to India.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the historical evolution of India-Poland relations.

• What is meant by a Strategic Partnership in international relations?

• What are the major areas of cooperation between India and Poland?

• Map Work-Poland

• Why is Poland increasingly significant for India’s engagement with Europe?

• Know the importance of Poland’s geographical location in Central Europe for India’s economic and strategic

interests.

• What is the significance of port infrastructure, shipbuilding and marine technology for India’s economic and strategic interests?

Key Takeaways:

• In an interview to The Indian Express, Domanski, who is accompanying Tusk, pitched Poland as an economic growth centre, a gateway for Indian business to access the European market.

• “The Polish economy is doing pretty well so far. We are the fastest growing large European economy with GDP growth expected 3.6 per cent this year. Actually, the little known fact is that this year we are going to contribute more to the European Union to overall GDP than Germany or France, which are much bigger economies… So we do hope that we will maintain the pace of growth or similar above 3% in the following quarters and, hopefully, years,” he said.

• Poland has developed a strong defence industry to meet the Russian military threat, as it shares borders with Russia and Ukraine.

• Polish officials said “building trust with India is going to be the biggest task” in the bilateral relations — from the Polish perspective, India was considered close to the Soviet Union and its successor state, Russia. Poland’s own historical experience during the Communist rule in the Soviet era created deep distrust towards Russia.

Do You Know:

• According to MEA website, India & Poland share a long-standing friendly relationship, marked by high level political contacts and vibrant economic engagement. Diplomatic relations were established in 1954, leading to the opening of the Indian Embassy in Warsaw in 1957. The two countries shared common ideological perceptions, based on their opposition to colonialism, imperialism and racism. During the Communist era, bilateral relations were close and cordial, with regular high level visits (several VVIP visits from India – beginning with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1955 – and four from Poland), coupled with planned trade and economic interactions by state trading organizations, underpinned by the rupee clearing arrangements.

• According to MEA website, The relationship continued to remain close after Poland chose the democratic path in 1989. India and Poland transitioned to hard currency trading arrangements that were sustained by rising levels of trade as both economies grew in size and heft. A cordial political relationship has emerged in the current century, particularly after Poland joined the EU in 2004, and became India’s key economic partner in Central Europe.

• According to MEA website, Poland continues to be India’s largest trading & investment partner in Central & Eastern Europe. Over the period 2010-2020, the total bilateral trade with Poland has witnessed an increase of 107.9% i.e. from US$ 1.32billion in 2010 to US$ 2.73billion in 2020. The balance of trade continues to be largely in favour of India in 2023 as well.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Poland and India are victims of transnational terror… we condemn crossing of international borders either by tanks or by terrorists in the strongest of terms’

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) Which of the following countries are members of the European Union? (UPSC, CSE, 2026)

1. Belarus

2. Poland

3. Germany

4. Switzerland

Select the answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 4

(b) 1 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 3

(d) 2 and 4 only

The Editorial Page

Let’s recreate the UN — 81 years show why it’s worth the effort

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

What’s the ongoing story: Shashi Tharoor Writes—The United Nations (UN) celebrates its 81st birthday on Saturday, though with the Security Council (UNSC) deadlocked on who will lead the organisation as secretary-general in the New Year, celebrations are somewhat muted.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The United Nations (UN)—know historical evolution

• What are the principal objectives of the United Nations?

• What is Bretton Woods Conference?

• What you know about the Yalta Conference?

• Know the composition and functions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

• What is the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)?

• Know the composition, voting system and principal functions of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

• The United Nations General Assembly and the United Nations Security Council—Compare and Contrast

• The author of this article identifies differences between developed and developing countries over the meaning of UN reform. Explain these differences and examine their implications for negotiations on institutional restructuring?

Key Takeaways:

Shashi Tharoor writes—

• The UN stands today at a precarious crossroads, frequently condemned as a relic of a bygone era in urgent need of reform, yet remaining undeniably central to the global agenda, while failing at its vital task, the maintenance of international peace and security.

• Over its history, the UN system has constructed the normative architecture of international society and saved millions of lives. On the humanitarian front, specialised agencies have driven historic triumphs: Joint campaigns by UNICEF and the World Health Organisation nearly halved child mortality from 12 million in 1990 to 6.9 million by 2011, brought polio to the brink of eradication, and coordinated global responses to public health crises like Ebola and Covid.

• The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (the organisation I served from 1978 to 1989) assists over 35 million displaced people annually, while the World Food Programme regularly delivers vital relief to millions of people struck by catastrophic disasters. This humanitarian impact is matched by an ambitious global development and environmental agenda.

• The Millennium Development Goals (2000–2015) halved extreme poverty worldwide, expanded access to primary education for millions, and significantly reduced maternal mortality, laying the groundwork for the 2015–2030 Sustainable Development Goals, even as these multilateral commitments now face severe challenges because of drastic funding cuts under the second Trump administration.

• UN-brokered instruments ranging from the Montreal Protocol, which successfully phased out 99 per cent of ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons, to the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement, have redefined global environmental responsibility. From advancing women’s rights at the landmark Beijing Conference to establishing the first unified international framework for migration (the 2018 Global Compact for Migration), the UN has consistently expanded the boundaries of global social policy, though a backlash against these achievements has been mounting.

Do You Know:

• On June 26, 1945, at the Veterans’ War Memorial Building in San Francisco, delegates from 50 nations signed the Charter of the United Nations (UN), a document of 111 articles spread across 19 chapters, agreed upon over two months of negotiation.

• The conference, formally called the United Nations Conference on International Organisation, convened on April 25, while the war against Japan was still raging. Germany surrendered midway through, on May 8.

• The charter was unanimously adopted by a standing ovation on June 25 and formally signed the next day.

• The Charter signed that day had four core purposes as laid out in Article 1: maintaining international peace and security, developing friendly relations among nations, achieving international cooperation on economic, social, cultural, and humanitarian problems, and serving as a centre for harmonising the actions of nations toward these ends.

• The Charter did not emerge from nowhere. Its intellectual lineage ran through a number of wartime summits and declarations. The idea of the United Nations began to be articulated in August 1941, when Roosevelt and Churchill signed the Atlantic Charter, a joint statement of Allied war aims and principles for a post-war peaceful international order. In October 1943, the Moscow Conference, where the foreign ministers of the US, UK, USSR, and China met and issued the Moscow Declaration, marked the first firm Soviet commitment to establish a general international organisation to maintain peace and security.

• In the month after the Bretton Woods Conference, representatives of the US, USSR, UK, and China met in Washington for the Dumbarton Oaks conversations for proposals for an organisation to be called “The United Nations,” built on the sovereign equality of states, with a General Assembly, Security Council, and Secretariat, though leaving the critical question of Security Council voting procedure unresolved.

That gap was closed at the Yalta Conference in February 1945, where the Big Three settled the veto formula that would define the Council’s structure to this day.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍81 years of the UN Charter: How did it come about?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) With reference to the United Nations General Assembly, consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2022)

1. The UN General Assembly can grant observer status to the non-member States.

2. Inter-governmental organisations can seek observer status in the UN General Assembly.

3. Permanent Observers in the UN General Assembly can maintain missions at the UN headquarters.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍“The reform process in the United Nations remains unresolved, because of the delicate imbalance of East and West and entanglement of the USA vs. Russo-Chinese alliance.” Examine and critically evaluate the East-West policy confrontations in this regard. (UPSC, GS2, 2025)

The Ideas Page

Big cats need protection beyond sanctuaries

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: V B Mathur Writes—Big cats need adequate prey, secure habitats and space to move. They also need the tolerance and participation of people living alongside them.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The world’s seven big cats—what you know about the same?

• What fundamental challenge do the world’s seven big cats face irrespective of their geographical location?

• What is International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA)?

• Who are potential IBCA member nations?

• Map Work-potential IBCA member nations

• Action Plan for Introduction of Cheetah in India-Important Highlights

• National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)-Role, Area of Work and Chairman

• Wildlife Institute of India-Under which Ministry?

• Know the about Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Cheetah, Snow Leopard, Puma and Jaguar.

• Which of the big seven are naturally found in India?

Key Takeaways:

• The world’s seven big cats inhabit different continents and ecosystems, but their futures are increasingly interconnected. A puma crossing a highway in Brazil, a snow leopard moving between mountain valleys in Asia and a tiger dispersing through the forests of central India face the same fundamental challenge: Nature does not recognise the administrative and political boundaries within which conservation policies are framed. Their survival will depend not only on protecting individual species and habitats, but also on connecting landscapes, sharing knowledge and building cooperation across borders.

• Big cats need adequate prey, secure habitats and space to move. They also need the tolerance and participation of people living alongside them. Protected areas are essential, but they are rarely large enough to contain the full movements of wide-ranging carnivores. Animals routinely enter community lands, farms, ranches, production forests and infrastructure corridors. Their survival is consequently shaped as much by decisions on roads, canals, mining, agriculture and regional planning as by the management of national parks.

• Big-cat conservation therefore deserves the attention of political leaders and senior decision-makers at the highest level. As apex predators, these species signal the health of forests, grasslands and mountain systems that store carbon, regulate water and support livelihoods. Protecting their landscapes can reduce future restoration costs, strengthen climate resilience and safeguard ecological assets on which local economies and rural communities depend.

Do You Know:

• The IBCA was launched on April 9, 2023, by PM Modi during the commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger to create an international platform for the conservation of seven big cats – Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Cheetah, Snow Leopard, Puma and Jaguar. The summit will also serve as a platform to get more countries to commit to becoming members of the global alliance, it has been learned.

—There are 95 range countries (falling within the natural distribution of a species) for the big cats, including Canada, China, Congo, Ghana, Brazil, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia and the United States. Twenty-five countries have consented to be members of the IBCA, as of September 2024, including Bangladesh, Nigeria, Egypt, Suriname, Ecuador, Peru, Kenya and Rwanda.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the IBCA in 2023 in Mysuru, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger. That initiative came at a time when India’s tiger population was rapidly dwindling. While there were an estimated 40,000 tigers in the country at the time of Independence, their numbers fell to around 1,800 by 1970 due to widespread hunting and poaching.

• The killing of the apex predators also has ripple effects on the rest of the ecosystem. As the IBCA has noted in a report, they regulate prey populations, which helps maintain the health of landscapes and prevents overgrazing that can lead to ecological calamities like wildfires and disease. These apex predators are crucial to the respective habitats they occur in across continents, and in maintaining an ecological balance. These seven big cats occur in 95 countries – known as range countries to signify species occurring there in the wild – across Asia, Africa, and the Americas, and face challenges such as deforestation, illegal wildlife trade and poaching, ecosystem changes, and emerging wildlife diseases.

• Project Tiger was instrumental in the creation of tiger reserves, beginning with nine zones in Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. These included the famous Kanha reserve in MP, the Jim Corbett reserve in Uttarakhand and Bandipur in Karnataka.

• India is already collaborating with African nations as part of the Cheetah reintroduction project, having imported the wild felines from Namibia, South Africa and Botswana. Meanwhile, India and Cambodia are collaborating on intercontinental translocation of tigers from India to the South East Asian country.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What is the International Big Cat Alliance, launched by India?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) Consider the following: (UPSC CSE, 2012)

1. Black-necked crane

2. Cheetah

3. Flying squirrel

4. Snow leopard

Which of the above are naturally found in India?

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

5) In India, if a species of tortoise is declared protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, what does it imply? (UPSC CSE, 2017)

(a) It enjoys the same level of protection as the tiger.

(b) It no longer exists in the wild, a few individuals are under captive protection; and now it is impossible to prevent its extinction.

(c) It is endemic to a particular region of India.

(d) Both (b) and (c) stated above are correct in this context.

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Rehabilitation of human settlements is one of the important environmental impacts which always attracts controversy while planning major projects. Discuss the measures suggested for mitigation of this impact while proposing major developmental projects. (UPSC, GS3, 2016)

Nation

ASI begins fresh probe at Kashipur — a site believed to have Mahabharata link

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

What’s the ongoing story: According to mythology and local legend, this site was the training ground and residence of sage Dronacharya from the Mahabharata, and the Pandavas are said to have built the Drona Sagar Lake as ‘guru dakshina’ (an offering) to him, for imparting battle skills to them.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What was the Painted Grey Ware civilization?

• Where has the painted grey ware been found?

• Map work– Painted Grey Ware sites

• What is the significance of the fresh excavation being undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India?

• What local traditions connect the Kashipur archaeological site with Dronacharya and the Pandavas?

• What links this specific type of pottery to the Mahabharata?

• How was Kashipur identified with Govishana, the place mentioned in the account of the Chinese traveller Xuanzang?

• What were the major archaeological findings from the earlier excavations at Kashipur?

• How can the study of pottery, temple remains and other artefacts help establish the chronology of human habitation at an archaeological site?

Key Takeaways:

• A 90-acre mound near Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur is the Archaeological Survey of India’s latest subject of probe owing to its connection with the Mahabharata as well as Chinese scholar Xuanzang. The excavation in Kashipur started this week and is expected to go on until March, ASI officials said.

• Excavations at Kashipur – also identified as Govisana by Xuanzang who had visited the place in the 6th century – have been conducted by ASI across multiple phases since 1939, uncovering Gupta-to-early-medieval temple complexes, the 90-acre mound near Drona Sagar and rich multi-period artifacts.

• As per ASI, Kashipur is identified by Alexander Cunningham with Kiu-pi-shwang-na (or Govisana) of Xuanzang. Cunningham, a British Army engineer who founded and served as the first Director-General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), traced the remains of a large structure at Bhim-Gaja, the highest place at the site. The ASI conducted excavations here in the years 1939-40, 1965-66 and 1970-71 in order to reveal the details of the structure traced by Cunningham.

• Excavations revealed a substantial part of the plan of the temple built in three different phases. Initially, the temple appears to have started as a soil-brick-built high platform surmounted possibly by a sanctum during the Gupta period, but later, two encircling walls probably in the 6th-7th century AD, were laid around it.

• Since the excavation was aimed at obtaining the detailed plan of the temple, no attempt was made to reveal the complete cultural sequence of the site. However, as per ASI records, pottery collected from the site revealed that it remained under occupation from the Painted Grey Ware period to the early medieval period.

• This Painted Grey Ware culture is associated with early advanced civilisations of northern India, especially the Mahabharata era. In the 1950s, noted archaeologist and ASI chief B B Lal excavated Hastinapur (near Meerut), where he famously discovered Painted Grey Ware, and associated this with the sites and chronology of the Mahabharata.

Do You Know:

• Painted Grey Ware or PGW is a fine, smooth, grey coloured pottery that’s produced by sophisticated firing techniques. They contain mostly geometric patterns in black or deep chocolate brown and usually occur in shapes such as open-mouthed bowls and dishes. Mostly found in the Indo-Gangetic divide, the Sutlej Basin and the Upper Ganga plains, PGW is dated between approximately 1100 BCE and 500/400 BCE – the timeframe that matches some of the wide estimates of when the Mahabharata was composed. While some scholars suggest the epic was written between 400 BCE and 400 CE, there are others who say it was written somewhere between the mid 2 BCE and 1 CE.

• Historian Upinder Singh explains that the presence of PGW in sites related to the story in the Mahabharata simply suggests that these sites were “inhabited from about 1000 BCE onwards and that people who lived there shared a similar material culture”.

—She goes on to underline that PGW has also been found at many sites that are not connected with the Mahabharata story. “For instance, in and around Delhi itself, PGW has been reported from many places such as Salimgarh, Majnu-ka-Tila, Bhorgarh, Mandoli, Kharkhari Nahar, Jhatikra, Gordon Highlanders’ Column near Badli ki Sarai, Bankner and Chhansa in Delhi, besides Sihi (Gurgaon), Bisrakh (Greater Noida), Loni (Ghaziabad) and Bhopani (Faridabad),” she says, before adding, “The occurrence of PGW in itself does not necessarily mean that a site is connected with the Mahabharata story. It means that these are among many ancient, roughly contemporaneous settlements, based on a broad similarity of material culture.”

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Searching for Indraprastha: Can excavations at Purana Qila find its Mahabharata link?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) The “dharma” and “rita” depict a central idea of ancient Vedic civilization of India. In this context, consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2011)

1. Dharma was a conception of obligations and of the discharge of one’s duties to oneself and to others.

2. Rita was the fundamental moral law governing the functioning of the universe and all it contained.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Economy

Data of over 3,800 SBI customers leaked

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Challenges to internal security through communication networks, role of media and social networking sites in internal security challenges, basics of cyber security;

What’s the ongoing story: State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest lender, has confirmed that the personal data of some of its customers was exposed on the dark web, including their mobile numbers, addresses, and loan details, among other things. “The bank has experienced an incident involving the loss of certain data,” the bank said in a stock filing Wednesday.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What SBI’s data breach is all about?

• How can the exposure of personal details and loan-related metadata create cybersecurity risks for bank customers?

• What is dark web?

• “Cybersecurity risks are no longer confined to direct attacks on banking systems; weaknesses that expose customer information can also have serious consequences”—Analyse

Key Takeaways:

• The exposed information, as per the filing, included customers’ registered mobile numbers, dates of birth, names, gender, email addresses, residential addresses, branch and Customer Information File (CIF) identifiers, lead IDs, and metadata associated with loan/lead records and other related files.

• The disclosure comes amid increasing cybersecurity risks faced by institutions in critical sectors, with concerns compounded by the ability of artificial intelligence (AI) systems to further exploit security loopholes.

• Last week, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In), under the IT Ministry, revealed that AI models had gained unauthorised access to confidential information held by some Indian organisations. Though the agency did not mention impacted firms, it is understood that the targets were largely in the financial sector.

• As per the bank’s notification, on 16 October, it received communications from its Threat Intelligence Service Provider, the Defence Cyber Agency, and Cert-In regarding an alert concerning the suspected exposure of its customer data on the dark web.

Do You Know:

• Under India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, SBI could theoretically be penalised for being unable to employ reasonable security standards, leading to the breach. However, large parts of the law are yet to come into force.

• According to Cert-In, the AI models acted beyond the authorisation granted for their assigned tasks. Their activities included accessing business records containing personal information and confidential material.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍SBI says 375,000 records leaked on dark web; 3,897 had personal details

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(a) 2.(c) 3.(d) 4.(b) 5.(a) 6.(c)

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