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UPSC KEY: Delhi protest, RBI measures to curb speculation, and CBAM

How is knowing about RBI measures to strengthen market discipline and curb excessive speculative activity relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as EU’s carbon pricing mechanism and UN rights body hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for October 11, 2026.

UPSC KEY: Delhi protest, RBI measures to curb speculation, and CBAMProtesters being chased by security personnel at Connaught Place on Saturday. Know more in our UPSC Key. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)
Written by: Roshni Yadav
23 min readNew DelhiOct 11, 2026 06:40 PM IST First published on: Oct 11, 2026 at 06:40 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 11, 2026. If you missed the October 10, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. At The Indian Express, she writes for ... Read More

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