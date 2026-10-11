UPSC KEY: Delhi protest, RBI measures to curb speculation, and CBAM

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 11, 2026. If you missed the October 10, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—Historical Underpinnings, Evolution, Features, Amendments, Significant Provisions and Basic Structure.

What’s the ongoing story: An estimated 7,000 people were detained across Delhi Saturday as police and Central forces, enforcing a citywide lockdown put in place Friday night, launched a sweeping crackdown through the day to thwart the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the six freedoms guaranteed under Article 19(1)? What are its constitutional limitations?

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— Which Articles of the Constitution guarantee the right to assemble peacefully?

— What is the significance of the right to peaceful protest in a democracy?

— How does detention differ from arrest, what rights do detainees have?

— What is preventive detention?

— What are the constitutional safeguards against arbitrary preventive detention in India?

— What is Section 163 of the BNSS?

— Can the police deny permission for a protest?

— What legal remedies are available if permission for a protest is denied?

— How can the state maintain public order without undermining citizens’ fundamental rights?

— Read about the Election Commission of India and challenges that affect its institutional autonomy.

— What is contempt of court?

Key Takeaways:

— Managing to sequester Jantar Mantar, the site for a planned sit-in by the CJP which protested there for days in July over exam paper leaks until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, police clamped down even before the protests could begin this time, making large-scale detentions, shutting 45 Metro stations until evening, stopping the movement of trains and barricading key roads.

— While CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained inside an aircraft and whisked away, several Opposition leaders, including former Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were stopped and taken to detention centres where they were held for hours.

— From the afternoon, protesters in groups of 100-150 broke into spontaneous flash protests at several places including Dilli Haat, Safdarjung flyover, Raj Ghat and Connaught Place. They too were detained.

Security personnel at CP late Saturday night. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Security personnel at CP late Saturday night. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

— Last month, an investigation by The Indian Express revealed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected on record 14 times in 10 months to steps taken by the Commission under CEC Kumar, from keeping them in the dark to adding new voters and deleting names.

From the Politics Page: Delhi protest: SC to hear contempt petitions against authorities today

— The Supreme Court will hold a sitting on Sunday to hear petitions seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against authorities for detaining Opposition party leaders, cancelling train services and temporarily closing Delhi Metro stations in the wake of Saturday protests by the Cockroach Janta Party and other groups seeking Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

— A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana will hear the petitions. One of the petitions by Senior Advocate and TMC Rajya Sabha MP Menaka Guruswamy questioned the preventive detention of Opposition leaders, including four former chief ministers, saying it amounted to suppression of the fundamental right to peaceful protest.

— The plea challenges their detention from their residences and from the streets. It also challenges the detention of other protesters moving towards Jantar Mantar.

— Another petition filed by Advocate Shailendra Mano Tripathi seeks contempt proceedings against Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chairperson D Thara for alleged violation of the SC’s October 9 order against temporary closure of Delhi Metro services and cancellation of trains. The petitioners alleged that the measures taken by the authorities were disproportionate.

— On Friday, the SC had directed the Centre to ensure that there was no “complete prohibition” on the movement of Metro and trains coming to Delhi on October 10, saying they cannot bring everything to a halt.

Do You Know:

— Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution protects the right to free speech and expression. Clause (b) guarantees the right to assemble peacefully and without arms. These provisions protect a citizen’s ability to gather and express dissent. But neither right is absolute.

— Article 19(2) permits restrictions on speech on specific grounds, including public order, while 19(3) allows “reasonable restrictions” on peaceful assembly in the interest of public order.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍The rights and restrictions around holding protests

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar had cautioned that employing civil disobedience within a constitutional democracy equates to endorsing ‘anarchy’. How should modern democracies navigate the ethical dilemmas posed by civil disobedience movements that aim to promote social justice against policies that may raise genuine concerns? (UPSC CSE 2026)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance, Economic and Social Development.

Mains Examination: General Studies-III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: With the rupee inching closer to the 97 level against the dollar and the crude oil sizzling above the $ 100 per barrel mark, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tightened its grip on the rupee derivatives market, introducing a package of regulatory measures designed to strengthen market discipline, curb excessive speculative activity and bring greater transparency to foreign exchange transactions.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are foreign exchange derivatives?

— Why does the RBI regulate the foreign exchange derivatives market?

— What are foreign exchange reserves?

— What is Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve?

— How can speculative activities in the foreign exchange market affect the value of the Indian rupee?

— What is “depreciation of Rupee”?

— Devaluation of Rupee and depreciation of Rupee-compare and contrast

— What factors contribute to the depreciation of the Indian rupee?

— What are the implications of Rupee depreciation for the Indian economy?

— What is hedging in foreign exchange transactions?

— How does double-hedging increase risks in the currency market?

Key Takeaways:

— The central bank has announced restrictions on rebooking cancelled foreign exchange derivative contracts, sharply reduced the threshold for transactions without establishing underlying exposure, strengthened documentation requirements and introduced a new Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve (FERR). The changes could significantly alter how banks, corporations, financial institutions and currency traders manage their foreign exchange positions.

— Forex reserves dipped by $ 12.95 billion to $ 734.60 billion during the week ended October 2. The rupee has remained under pressure despite the huge inflows of over $ 143 billion under the FCNR scheme.

— The RBI’s latest measures will raise the cost of taking large currency positions, restrict the rebooking of cancelled contracts and force banks to verify underlying exposures. The message is clear: the foreign exchange market must serve genuine economic needs, not become a playground for unchecked speculation.

— One of the most consequential changes is the reduction of the threshold for undertaking foreign exchange derivative transactions without establishing the existence of the underlying exposure.

— Market participants can no longer rely on the earlier, much higher limit to undertake qualifying derivative transactions without establishing the underlying exposure. The tighter threshold is intended to reduce the scope for large positions that are not adequately linked to genuine foreign exchange risks. However, this should not be interpreted as a blanket ban on all currency derivatives above $5 million.

— The RBI has also moved to prevent repeated cancellation and rebooking of rupee-involving foreign exchange derivative contracts. Under the new direction, authorised dealers must not permit users to rebook a foreign exchange derivative contract involving the Indian rupee, whether deliverable or non-deliverable, if the contract was cancelled with any authorised dealer after the issuance of the directions.

— The RBI is also strengthening the checks designed to prevent the same underlying exposure from being hedged through multiple authorised dealers.

— Banks must now obtain and retain an undertaking from users entering into rupee-involving foreign exchange derivatives to hedge contracted exposures. The undertaking must confirm that the same underlying exposure has not been hedged with another authorised dealer. This requirement places greater responsibility on both customers and banks.

— The introduction of the Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve by the RBI is another major development. For covered foreign exchange derivative contracts involving the rupee with a notional value exceeding $2 million equivalent, authorised dealers must maintain a reserve with the RBI in cash equal to 20 per cent of the rupee equivalent of each transaction’s notional amount.

— Banks will need to set aside cash for the prescribed reserve rather than freely deploy that money elsewhere. The requirement could increase the cost of providing covered derivatives, influence pricing and encourage banks and customers to reassess how they structure their hedging transactions.

— The reserve is not automatically a 20 per cent fee charged to the customer. It is a cash reserve requirement imposed on authorised dealers for the specified contracts.

From the Economy Page: RBI opens dollar lifeline for oil PSUs as rupee comes closer to 97

— The RBI on Saturday said it will open a special dollar window for three public sector oil marketing companies to cushion pressure mounting on India’s oil sector as crude prices surged above $100 a barrel.

— The move will allow Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation to meet their entire daily dollar requirements through a facility operated by the central bank.

— Effective October 12, 2026, the arrangement will remain in place until further notice. Under the mechanism, the RBI will sell dollars to the three companies through designated banks, ensuring that their daily foreign currency requirements are met. The RBI move is likely to reduce the pressure on the rupee which is almost near the 97 level against the dollar.

— The decision is significant not merely because of the scale of support being extended to the oil marketing companies, but also because it places the RBI directly at the centre of meeting their dollar needs. The central bank has chosen to intervene with a dedicated facility at a time when crude oil prices have risen sharply beyond the $100 mark.

Do You Know:

— The rupee has faced intense pressure from adverse capital flows, currency hedging demand and a challenging global environment. On October 9, 2026, the rupee closed at around 96.73 per US dollar, close to its record low, despite a recent interest-rate increase.

— Against this backdrop, the RBI appears to be targeting a key source of pressure that it can regulate directly: activity in the derivatives market.

— When participants buy dollars or build positions anticipating rupee depreciation, those transactions can amplify demand for foreign currency and intensify market volatility. The RBI’s measures are designed to tighten the link between derivatives activity and real economic requirements, make repeated contract cancellations harder to exploit, and impose a liquidity requirement on specified transactions.

Previous year UPSC Prelims Questions Covering similar theme:

(1) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2021)

1. The effect of devaluation of a currency is that it necessarily improves the competitiveness of the domestic exports in the foreign markets

2. increases the foreign value of domestic currency

3. improves the trade balance

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2

(c) 3 only

(d) 2 and 3

(2) Which one of the following is not the most likely measure the Government/RBI takes to stop the slide of the Indian rupee? (UPSC CSE 2019)

(a) Curbing imports of non-essential goods and promoting exports

(b) Encouraging Indian borrowers to issue rupee-denominated Masala Bonds

(c) Easing conditions relating to external commercial borrowing

(d) Following an expansionary monetary policy

(3) Convertibility of rupee implies (UPSC CSE 2015)

(a) being able to convert rupee notes into gold

(b) allowing the value of rupee to be fixed by market forces

(c) freely permitting the conversion of rupee to other currencies and vice versa

(d) developing an international market for currencies in India

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

How would the recent phenomena of protectionism and currency manipulations in world trade affect macroeconomic stability of India? (UPSC CSE 2018)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: The Canadian government is sending two senior ministers to India next week to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in December and conclude the trade pact as Delhi is considering PM Mark Carney as a possible chief guest for Republic Day in 2027.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the status of the India-Canada bilateral relations?

— What were the reasons for the constraints in the India-Canada relations?

— How significant is Canada for India in the current geopolitics?

— What are the areas of cooperation between India and Canada?

— What efforts have been made by both the nations to mend their ties?

— Know about the agreements recently signed between both countries.

— What is the role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening ties with other countries?

Key Takeaways:

— Both ministers are of Indian-origin, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, officials told The Indian Express Saturday.

— Modi is expected to visit Canada in December, just before his likely visit to the US to attend the G-20 summit. The US will host the 21st G20 Leaders’ Summit on December 14-15, at the Trump National Doral Miami resort in Doral, Florida.

— Anand and Sidhu are expected to speed up negotiations for the trade pact between India and Canada, pushing the process closer towards signing.

— If all goes as per plan, sources said, there is a possibility of inviting Canadian PM Carney as Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2027.

— “From October 12 to 17, Sidhu will lead nearly 300 delegates who will connect with Indian decision makers, key industry players and potential clients to expand commercial relations and build new partnerships that create good-paying jobs at home. This is the largest trade delegation Canada has sent to India in over 30 years,” a statement by the Canadian government said Saturday.

— The trade mission will include businesses from Canada’s aerospace and space, clean technologies and energy transition, information and communication technologies, life sciences and agri-food sectors.

— Canada is aiming to double exports to markets beyond the United States over the next decade, including doubling two-way trade with India to $70 billion annually by 2030.

Do You Know:

— With Canada’s vast natural resources and India’s expanding energy demand, energy cooperation remains a key pillar of the bilateral relationship. The partnership encompasses both conventional and renewable sources, with Canada pitching itself as a reliable supplier of oil, gas, LNG, LPG, crude oil, and critical minerals.

— With over 1.8 million Indo-Canadians and approximately a million non-resident Indians, Canada is home to one of the largest and most vibrant Indian diasporas in the world. Indo-Canadians have had a profound impact across a wide range of sectors, and their influence continues to grow.

— Canada is an important strategic partner for major western powers — it is part of the G7 grouping and shares the table with the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Japan. It also shares intelligence with the Five Eyes grouping which also includes the US, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. All these countries are also close strategic partners for India.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Trade in focus, India, Canada push to up ties

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

‘Indian diaspora has a decisive role to play in the politics and economy of America and European Countries’. Comment with examples. (UPSC CSE 2020)

ECONOMY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: The United States Trade Representative (USTR) this week began an investigation into the European Union’s expansion of its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) — a move that could ratchet up trade tensions between the two sides. It has sought public comments from American small businesses till November 9.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism?

— What can be the potential implications of CBAM for international trade and global economic cooperation?

— What is carbon leakage?

— How can CBAM address carbon leakage and what challenges do they pose for developing economies?

— What are India’s concerns regarding CBAM?

— What is the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities?

Key Takeaways:

— The USTR said that CBAM is a carbon pricing mechanism that requires EU importers of covered products in the aluminium, cement, electricity, fertiliser, hydrogen, and iron and steel sectors to declare the embedded emissions of the imported goods, and the regulation intends to apply to imported goods a carbon price that is equivalent to the carbon price that EU producers pay.

— “The EU calculates the default values using country- and sector-level production and energy data to estimate the emissions intensity across countries and sectors. However, the EU adds a punitive mark-up that increases the overall values, in order to encourage the use of company-level data. CBAM requires that any company-level data provided must be verified by an EU-accredited third-party verifier,” the USTR said.

— Any US measure to make CBAM more flexible could help Indian exports, as Indian trade negotiators had managed to secure a ‘forward-Most Favoured Nation’ Clause (MFN) CBAM under the India-EU trade deal.

— This clause could help the Indian industry receive the same concessions that the European Union has promised the US under their trade agreement signed earlier last year, a senior government official said.

— Think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) estimates that CBAM will hurt India’s exports of metals such as iron, steel and aluminium products to the EU and will translate into a 20-35% tax on select imports into the EU.

— The Indian industry had told the government that the EU’s move to curb exports of steel scrap, along with CBAM, acts as a non-tariff barrier, as the EU is the world’s largest producer of steel scrap. However, the EU managed to keep CBAM out of the India-EU trade deal.

Do You Know:

— CBAM is an import duty that is imposed by Europe on goods produced in other countries by processes that lead to greater carbon emissions than domestic European manufacturers are allowed to emit.

— The ostensible purpose is to check “carbon leakage”, but this has the effect of making items like steel or cement manufactured in countries like India more expensive, and thus less competitive, in European markets.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget: What is Carbon Tax and why is it important for UPSC exam?

📍What is the European Union’s CBAM, and why has BRICS condemned and rejected it?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(4) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2023)

Statement-I: Carbon markets are likely to be one of the most widespread tools in the fight against climate change.

Statement-II: Carbon markets transfer resources from the private sector to the State.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is the correct explanation for Statement-I

(b) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is not the correct explanation for Statement-I

(c) Statement-I is correct but Statement-II is incorrect

(d) Statement-I is incorrect but Statement-II is correct

POLITICS

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate

What’s the ongoing story: The UN Human Rights Office has expressed concern over the mass detentions of civil society members, lawyers, and journalists in Delhi during protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party on Saturday.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the universal human rights?

— How are universal human rights different from fundamental rights?

— What are the constitutional provisions governing the right to peaceful assembly in India?

— What are the reasonable restrictions on the right to peaceful assembly?

— Read about the United Nations Human Rights Office and its role in promoting and protecting human rights across countries.

— What is the principle of proportionality in restricting fundamental rights?

Key Takeaways:

— They also called for an immediate and unconditional release of protestors detained during the day. India’s permanent mission in Geneva has dubbed the “concerns” as misplaced, “causing an unwarranted interference in the internal affairs”.

— UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan called upon Indian authorities to respect and fulfil the right to peaceful assembly, noting that restrictions must meet strict tests of necessity and proportionality.

— In their response, the Indian permanent mission to the UN in Geneva said, “India is the world’s largest democracy, where the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by our Constitution and safeguarded by robust institutions, an independent judiciary and a free media… As in every democracy, Indian citizens exercise this right subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order. The authorities, for their part, act in accordance with the law, and our courts remain available to all for redressal of any grievances.”

— The concerns are therefore misplaced and constitute an unwarranted interference in internal affairs of India, it added, also reminding OHCHR to devote comparable attention to large-scale protests elsewhere, consistent with its mandate of impartiality and non-selectivity.

Do You Know:

— The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is the focal point for United Nations human rights activities.

— OHCHR serves as the secretariat for the Human Rights Council, the treaty bodies (expert committees that monitor treaty compliance) and other UN human rights organs. It also undertakes human rights field activities.

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Though the Human Rights Commissions have contributed immensely to the protection of human rights in India, yet they have failed to assert themselves against the mighty and powerful. Analysing their structural and practical limitations, suggest remedial measures. (UPSC CSE 2021)

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Trump says Russia to supply diesel to US and global markets

— President Donald Trump said on Friday that Russia had agreed to supply ​diesel to global markets in an effort to lower fuel prices, and his administration temporarily lifted US sanctions on Russian fuel that were designed to deprive Moscow of revenues for its ‌war on Ukraine.

— Prices for diesel, used for agriculture, heating homes and trucking, are near a record and risk for Trump’s fellow Republicans ahead of the November 3 congressional elections that will determine whether they maintain thin control of Congress. Diesel prices fell after the announcement, but analysts said the deal may not be enough to keep them down.

Twin 7.7 and 6.6 earthquakes strike Panama, prompt evacuations as aftershocks continue

— Two powerful 7.7 and 6.6 magnitude earthquakes and a series of aftershocks roiled southern Panama Friday afternoon, collapsing buildings near the epicenter and prompting evacuations across the country.

— The earlier quake, felt far away as neighboring Colombia, was centered about 10 kilometers (6 miles) southwest of the remote community of Pitalozaarriba, in the central province of Herrera, the USGS said. It struck at a depth of 10 kilometers. The USGS initially reported the first quake as magnitude 8, then then revised it to 7.6 and later to 7.7.

Circumstances changed, US trade pact to be finalised accordingly, says Goyal

— The US and India announced in February that they had reached a framework for an interim trade agreement, but circumstances have changed, and the pact will be finalised accordingly, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

— “A trade pact was announced between India and the US in February. The circumstances have changed, and a final decision will be made keeping that in mind,” he said.

— The minister, however, did not elaborate about those circumstances, but the changing tariff landscape in the US has led to further negotiations about the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between India and the US.

Prelims Answer Key

1. (a) 2. (d) 3. (c) 4.(b)

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