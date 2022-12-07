UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parliament’ or ‘Maharashtra and Karnataka’ or ‘Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 7, 2022. If you missed the December 6, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

ED to EC to Ladakh: Opp readies issues; Govt lines up new Bills

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The three-week-long Winter Session of Parliament will begin Wednesday and the first week is expected to be a heated one since the outcome of the municipal corporation elections in Delhi and the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls will be out on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The Opposition has identified a raft of issues including the alleged misuse of investigation agencies to corner the government which has lined up 16 new Bills for consideration and passage. On the legislative agenda of the government would be 25 Bills – 16 of them new, seven pending ones and two finance Bills.

• What is ‘session’ of the Parliament?

• Who summons each House of Parliament to meet?

• There are usually three parliament sessions in a year, what are they?

• For Your Information-The period spanning between the prorogation of a House and its reassembly in a new session is called ‘recess’.

• A sitting of Parliament can be terminated by adjournment or adjournment sine die-Know the difference between adjournment or adjournment sine die

• Prorogation and dissolution-Compare and Contrast

• What is ‘Quorum’?

• Which languages are permitted for parliamentary business?

• Know the devices of parliamentary proceedings like question hour, zero hour etc.

• What is meant by motion in Parliament?

• What is the meaning of resolution in Parliament?

• Substantive, Substitute and Subsidiary Motion-Compare and Contrast

• Know these terms-Closure Motion, Privilege Motion, Calling Attention Motion, Adjournment Motion, No-Confidence Motion, Motion of Thanks etc.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍This winter, let us speak

Maharashtra vehicles attacked as border tension rises in Belagavi

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Inter-States disputes and Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Vehicles With Maharashtra number plates were attacked in Karnataka’s Hirebagewadi area near Belagavi on Tuesday afternoon and several people were detained as the border dispute between the two states spilled over to the streets on Tuesday. The simmering tensions of the last few days came to a head on a day two Maharashtra ministers called off their scheduled visit to Belagavi, the border district in Karnataka that is at the centre of the dispute.

• What is happening between Maharashtra and Karnataka?

• Map Work-Belagavi district

• When did the dispute began?

• What was the Centre’s response?

• What is Supreme Court’s stand on this entire issue?

• Interstate border disputes in India-know in detail

• Article 263 of the Constitution of India and Interstate Border Disputes-know in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Behind renewed tensions over Belagavi, a long, contested history

📍Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute in court, Belagavi on edge: All you need to know

EXPRESS NETWORK

Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies I: Urbanization, their problems and their remedies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Five states account for more than half of the 1,080 “legacy landfill sites” for which authorities are yet to propose remediation plans under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, which aims to clear all legacy dump sites by 2026, according to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry’s SBM-U dashboard on Tuesday. Old waste at landfill sites that has remained dumped for more than three months is considered “legacy” dump sites.

• What is garbage free?

• What are the key features of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0?

• Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 envisions to make all cities ‘Garbage Free’-how?

• What are the issues and challenges associated with Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Swachh Bharat 2.0: Moving forward together

THE IDEAS PAGE

Husband, wife, spouse

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies I: Salient features of Indian Society, Diversity of India.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Jayna Kothari Writes: Families and communities often used the notification requirement under the Special Marriages Act to harass inter-faith, inter-caste couples. This could happen to non-heterosexual couples as well

• Present Situation-The battle to legalise same-sex marriage has taken a new turn with petitions being filed in the Supreme Court. The Court has issued notice in these petitions and there is significant excitement about their outcome. Several petitions have been filed in the Kerala and Delhi High Courts since 2020 and these too are pending decision. It is likely that the petitions from the HCs will be transferred to the top court and will be heard together.

• For Your Information-THE SUPREME Court Friday issued notice to the Centre and the Attorney General for India on a plea by two gay couples seeking recognition of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The notice was issued by a two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on petitions filed by Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, and Parth Phiroze Mehrotra and Uday Raj Anand.

• “Decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code is one thing and same sex marriage is another thing”-discuss

• Why same-sex wedding is not legal in India?

• Recently, the US Senate passed bipartisan legislation to protect same-sex marriages-know the highlight of the bill

• How same sex marriage can be legalised in India?

• What are the issues associated with the legalisation of same sex marriage in India?

• What is the Special Marriage Act (SMA), 1954?

• The author of this article says that the legal recognition for same sex marriage is a little more complex-why?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Supreme Court notice to Centre on plea to recognise same-sex marriage

EXPLAINED

Why West’s $60 cap may not hurt Russia’s oil earnings

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Oil prices surged higher on Tuesday, after a Group of Seven (G7), European Union and Australian proposal imposing a price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into effect on Monday. Both the global oil benchmarks – Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude – rose 60-70 cents a barrel in early trade on Tuesday, according to Reuters data.

• How is the price cap intended to work?

• What are the problems with this price cap?

• Why at $60, the price cap is unlikely to make any difference?

• How does this impact Russia?

• What is India’s position?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil

The GM mustard debate

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country, – different types of irrigation and irrigation systems storage, transport and marketing of agricultural produce and issues and related constraints; e-technology in the aid of farmers.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The debate over the use of genetically modified crops is raging again, with familiar arguments and objections being made. A few weeks ago, the government had cleared the ‘environmental release’ of a genetically modified (GM) variety of mustard, DMH-11, developed by the Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants (CGMCP) at Delhi University. ‘Environmental release’, involving seed production and field testing, is the final step before the crop can be cultivated by farmers.

• What exactly is hybrid mustard or Dhara Mustard Hybrid-11?

• What is the central feature of DMH-11?

• So, how has hybridisation been achieved in mustard?

• What has Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) now done?

• Why did it take so long for Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) to clear?

• So, will Indian farmers finally plant GM mustard?

• What are the concerns of the authors regarding the recent recommendation for approval for the environmental release of genetically engineered (GE) mustard (“DMH-11 hybrid”) in India?

• “The recent clearance by the government for the release of GM Mustard Hybrid DMH reflects the determination of the government to move towards Atmanirbhar Bharat also to meet the aspirations of our scientific community and farmers can derive the benefits of innovative technology”-Analyse the statement

• Besides India, the GM agricultural products are grown in many other countries-know the names of those countries and what India can learn from them?

• “Consumption of GM products is completely safe from a health point of view”-critically analyse the statement

• What are the potentially harmful long-term ecological and economic consequences of releasing DMH-11?

• Why it is important that the details of the mandatory trials to ensure food and environmental safety which is a prerequisite before environmental should be made public?

• Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC)-Know in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍For Science and the Farmer

THE WORLD

Indonesia overhauls criminal code, sex outside marriage can lead to jail

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Indonesia’s parliament approved a criminal code on Tuesday that bans sex outside marriage with a punishment of up to one year in jail, part of a raft of legal changes that critics say undermine civil liberties in the world’s third-largest democracy. The new code, which will apply to Indonesians and foreigners alike, will also prohibit cohabitation between unmarried couples. It was passed with support from all political parties and despite warnings from business groups that it could scare away tourists and harm investment.

• What is controversial?

• Who will be affected?

• What has been the response so far?

• Why has the new code been introduced?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Indonesia parliament ratifies criminal code that bans sex outside marriage

