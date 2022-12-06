UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ‘Open Standard Digital Trunking Radio System’ or ‘Slum Redevelopment’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 6, 2022. If you missed the December 5, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

SC: Purpose of charity should not be conversion, allurement is dangerous

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Underlining that the issue of forced religious conversion is a “very serious” matter, the Supreme Court said Monday that while charity is welcome, its purpose should not be to convert the gullible.

• “The issue with respect to the alleged conversion of religion, if it is found to be correct and true, is a very serious issue which may ultimately affect the security of the nation as well as the freedom of religion and conscience of the citizen”-In what context, the Supreme Court of India said so?

• What is forced religious conversions?

• What is religious conversion in India?

• Forced conversion in religion and religious conversion-what is the difference?

• Force vs Will (Choice)-How forced conversion in religion is defined in India?

• Article 25 of the Indian Constitution guarantees what?

Advertisement

• Is religious conversion part of Article 25 of the Indian Constitution?

• What is the procedure in India for religious conversion?

• What is the Union or State Government’s policy on religious conversion?

• What are the societal repercussions of religious conversion?

• What the Supreme Court had said in the 1977 ruling in the Rev Stainislaus versus State of Madhya Pradesh case?

• Anti-conversion law in other States-Know in detail

• Why many states are introducing Anti-Conversion Laws?

Advertisement

• Know the Landmark Judgements of Supreme Court and High Courts on Conversion

• What Supreme Court of India, said in the Lily Thomas and Sarla Mudgal cases regarding religious conversion?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Anatomy of anti-conversion legislation in India: A comparative look at state laws

📍Forced conversions dangerous, may affect nation’s security: SC

EXPRESS NETWORK

In first, Doval to host NSAs of Central Asian nations; meet to focus on Kabul situation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations, Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

Advertisement

• What’s the ongoing story--National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will, for the first time, host a special meeting on Tuesday with his counterparts from Central Asian countries, sources said on Monday. This will be the first time that NSAs of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be in Delhi for a high-level security meeting, which focus mainly on the security situation in Afghanistan and the threat of terrorism originating from the country under the Taliban.

• The Central Asia region (CA) comprises the countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan-True or false?

• Map Work-Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan

• Afghanistan Crisis-Background and Current Situation

• India’s strategic Interest in Afghanistan

• Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan- Geopolitical Importance

• The Delhi declaration and its challenges

• India-Central Asia dialogue 2021

• India’s Central Asia Policy- Connect Central Asia Policy

• Importance of Central Asian Region for India

Advertisement

• India’s Bilateral Relation with each Countries like Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan etc.

• Ashgabat Agreement and International North South Transit Corridor (INSTC)

• Do You Know-India considers the Central Asian countries as the “heart of Asia” and they are also members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). India and the Central Asian nations have similarities in approach in countering terrorism and the threat of radicalisation, and the issues will be discussed in the meeting. Sources said connectivity, including exploring making the Chabahar port in Iran integrate with the International North-South Transport Corridor, will also be part of the deliberations.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

Advertisement

📍Afghanistan meet: India, Central Asian nations seek peace and stability

THE CITY

For better communication, police to design, adopt high-frequency radio system

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The Delhi Police will soon move to a more efficient internal communication system, aimed at faster exchange of information and bigger networks. The force is set to design, install and supply the ‘Open Standard Digital Trunking Radio System’ (OS-DTRS) and will phase out the current tetranet wireless network services. The project will cost close to Rs 100 crore, tenders for which were issued on December 2.

• For Your Information-The trunking system provides multiple channels and common groups for policemen. This way, they are communicating with more personnel using fewer groups, officials said. Groups are formed based on geographical area and function. It will also have a voice logger system, which can be used to describe a crime scene, interrogation details and evidence. The logs are saved in the system.

• What is a digital trunking system?

• What is an open Standard Digital Trunking Radio System?

• What is the purpose of open Standard Digital Trunking Radio System?

• ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects, and there are many initiatives taken by the Government of India and state government for the use of technology to optimize functioning of State police-know all those initiatives

• What are the key features of Modernisation of Police Force (MPF) scheme?

• What is the role of police in modern India?

• Why are police reforms necessary?

• Why Technology upgradation is must for Indian Police?

• What are the main technological challenges faced by police departments today?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍UPSC Ethics Simplified: Indian Police and Ethics

THE IDEAS PAGE

Championing the Global South

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- C. Raja Mohan writes: India now has the material power and political will to lead the Global South. However, a tailored Indian policy is needed to address concerns of different regions and the messy regional politics within the developing world.

• What are those unique factors that make India’s G20 presidency a watershed moment?

• What do you understand by the term “Global South”?

• What is considered the Global South?

• Which countries are in Global South?

• The term ‘Global South’ is more related to geography or to the economies of the countries?

• What is the Global South known for?

• What are the differences between global north and global south?

• “Greater voice for the global south” in economic cooperation and the need to “reform 21st century institutions”-Why the term ‘Global South’ is gaining currency?

• As it takes charge of the G20 forum, Delhi is proclaiming a new ambition — to champion the cause of the “Global South”. Why this has raised a number of questions about India’s intentions?

• ‘Global South and the idea of the “third” world are similar?

• How does the claim to champion the Global South square with India’s idea of a vasudhaiva kutumbakam — the world is one family?

• Is India committed to universalism or mobilising one part against another?

• “We are entering an era of renewed great power competition for the Global South”-Decode the quote

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top priorities

Counting the poor

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to poverty and hunger.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Madan Sabnavis writes: In such a situation, it is but natural that the government has to assume the role of a welfare state. But the focus has to be on job creation. A joint effort between the Centre and states is needed to push this agenda forward.

• Why the Global Hunger Report has caused a lot of controversy with respect to India’s ranking?

• Why there is a need to introspect on who exactly is poor in India?

• Quick Recap-India has ranked 107th out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022, down from the 101st position the previous year. Jointly published by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerlife, the GHI lists countries by ‘severity’. Yemen has ranked in the lowest position at 121, while the top of the list is dominated by European nations including Croatia, Estonia and Montenegro. Among Asian nations, China and Kuwait have ranked the highest.

• What is the Global Hunger Index?

• When was GHI started, and who brings it out?

• What is India’s rank in the Global Hunger Index 2022?

• “Every October, the Global Hunger Index (GHI) is released. It generally creates an uproar, and with good reason. But this time it has gone overboard”-Why this time it has gone overboard?

• What is the difference between hunger and nutrition?

• How are hunger and nutrition related?

• What are the main causes of hunger?

• What are the main causes of hunger in India as per the report??

• Brainstorm-GHI sees hunger as a food production challenge when, according to the FAO, India is the world’s largest producer and consumer of grain and the largest producer of milk-Can you differentiate between the two international organisation’s definition and assessment of hunger?

• “The government has responded sharply to the publicity surrounding this, rejecting the methodology employed by the researchers and noting the substantial efforts made by the government to improve access to food grains by India’s poor”-Why has the Indian government criticised GHI 2022?

• What National Family Health Survey (NFHS) says about Hunger in India?

• How justified is the government in its criticism?

• What about the use of 3 indicators that are related to children?

• What about the government’s contention that these indicators do not measure “hunger”?

• What about the government’s allegation that GHI is doing this to malign India’s image?

• “Gallup sampling methodology does not follow the usual processes used in India”-What is Gallup sampling methodology?

• How is hunger measured by GHI??

• The GHI looks at four main indicators-What are those?

• Why does GHI look at all these variables for hunger?

• What has GHI 2022 found?

• What is child wasting?

• What is India’s score relative to those of the others?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Nutrition, not hunger

EXPLAINED

Redevelopment of Dharavi

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies I: Poverty and developmental issues, urbanization, their problems and their remedies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The Maharashtra government last week Awarded the Rs 20,000-crore Dharavi redevelopment project — to redevelop one of the densest urban habitations in Asia — to the Adani Group. The project has been in the works for almost two decades now, failing to take off for various reasons.

• What is Dharavi redevelopment project?

• What challenges Dharavi is facing today?

• Where is Dharavi?

• What is so unique about Dharavi?

• When was the project first proposed?

• What is slum redevelopment?

• What is situ slum redevelopment in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)?

• ‘Dharavi redevelopment project is an extremely brownfield project’- What is brownfield project?

• What will be the timeframe for completing the project?

• Will Dharavi redevelopment make Mumbai slum-free?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍‘Dharavi redevelopment among 5 most complex tasks in world…our Special Purpose Vehicle model gives us crediblity, risk mitigation and freedom in execution’: SVR Srinivas

As MPC meets to decide interest rate, snapshots of inflation, growth

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Despite growing at 6.3%, data shows that India’s GDP growth momentum is losing momentum even as inflation, although moderating from the recent highs, remains uncomfortably high and sticky.

• Why should you care?

• Why is the RBI raising the repo rate?

• But isn’t inflation already moderating?

• How does raising interest rates contain inflation?

• So, what does this mean? Will RBI continue to raise interest rates?

• How will this impact India’s economic growth?

• But at 6.3%, didn’t India grow at one of the fastest rates among major economies?

• What’s the proof that India is losing its growth momentum?

• Why does a domestic slowdown matter? How does that impact RBI’s decision-making?

• What is Monetary policy?

• What is the primary objective of the monetary policy?

• The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is a Statutory Body-True or False?

• Under Section 45ZB of the amended (in 2016) RBI Act, 1934, the central government is empowered to constitute a six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)- What is the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)?

• What is the composition of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)?

• The amended RBI Act, 1934 provides for the inflation target be set by the Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank, once in every five years-What is inflation target?

• What are the various Instruments of Monetary Policy to control Inflation?

• Know these Terms-Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), Open Market Operations (OMOs), Market Stabilisation Scheme (MSS), Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) Bank Rate

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Everyday Economics: What is the RBI’s MPC, and what does it do?

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.