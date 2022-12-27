UPSC Key- December 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Corporate Ethics’ or ‘Religion, Oppression and Women’ or ‘India-Nepal’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 27, 2022. If you missed the December 26, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

Videocon chief Dhoot in CBI’s Kochhar net for the first time

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies IV: Corporate Governance.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Just days after the arrest of former MD and CEO of ICICI bank, Chanda Kochhar, and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot was arrested on Monday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged involvement in the ICICI loan fraud case.

• Who is Venugopal Dhoot?

• “Videocon became one of the first brands to introduce colour televisions in the country”-Introduction of colour televisions in India symbolised what?

• So what exactly are the allegations against Venugopal Dhoot?

• Who is Chanda Kochhar?

• Know key features of the Prevention of Corruption Act

• ICICI loan fraud case and Business or Corporate Ethics-Connect the dot

• What Is Business or Corporate Ethics?

• There are generally certain business or Corporate ethics principles-What are they?

• Why Is Business or Corporate Ethics Important?

• Corporate governance and corporate ethics-Connect the dot

• Is corporate governance the same as corporate ethics?

• The ICICI loan fraud case is a classic example of the failure of corporate governance as well as corporate ethics. how far you agree?

Concocted narratives created inferiority…need to be freed from this to progress: PM

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Main Examination:

• General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times and Modern Indian history

• General Studies IV: Contributions of moral thinkers and philosophers from India and world

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-To mark the martyrdom days of the younger sons of the 10th Sikh Guru Guru Gobind Singh—Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, 7, and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, 9—the Centre issued a notification to observe ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ on December 26 every year. On January 9, 2022, on the occasion of Prakash Gurpurb of Sri Guru Gobind Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to mark ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ starting this year on December 26, dedicated to the martyrdom day of the younger Sahibzadas.

• ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ on December 26-why?

• Guru Gobind Singh-About him, Philosophy, and Contriibutions

• Sahibzaade (Prince) Zorawar Singh and Sahibzaade (Prince) Fateh Singh

• Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Gurdwaras Act of 1925

• Sikhism and History of Sikhs

• Bhakti Movement and Sikhism

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Taliban, un-Islamic

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Social empowerment

• General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Faizan Mustafa Writes: The Taliban is undoing the Islamic revolution of enlightenment and pushing Afghanistan back into a period of ignorance.

• Quick Recall-Afghanistan’s Taliban-run higher education ministry on Tuesday suspended access to universities by female students until further notice, drawing strong condemnation from the United States, Britain and the United Nations. A letter, confirmed by a spokesperson for the higher education ministry, instructed Afghan public and private universities to suspend access to female students immediately, in accordance with a Cabinet decision.

• Who are the Taliban?

• What is the Current Situation in Afghanistan?

• “The blanket ban on education for girls and women and other decisions effectively banishing women from public life in Afghanistan, and the return of public executions and floggings as punishments in keeping with Sharia law, has belied hopes that this Taliban regime would be somehow different from the one of 1996-2001”-Discuss

• Does Religion Oppress Women?

• Oppression on women in the name of religion was part of all religions-How far you agree with this statement?

• “The Afghan women are the worst victims of the Taliban regime”-Discuss

• Why women in Afghanistan are the worst victims of the Taliban regime?

• “Since the Taliban have no respect for the modern human rights covenants, they must be challenged on the basis of Islamic theology itself”-How Taliban manipulates religion?

• “The international community must also understand that mere non-recognition of the Taliban regime would not help the Afghan women’s cause”-What should be done?

• How India under the Prime Minister’s presidency of G20 can use his international stature and influence to force the Taliban to honour the Doha commitments?

EXPLAINED

Hope, challenges, and a lot of uncertainty

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

• General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-From reflation to recession in just a few months: 2022 began with hopes of a rebound in the global economy as pandemic fears receded, but the optimism was dashed early into the new year as Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine triggered the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II — yet another black swan moment that fundamentally altered the global economic outlook.

• “The return to normal for India involves traversing a longer uphill trajectory, more so as the statistical base effect is now beginning to ebb”-How 2023 will be for Indian Economy?

• “The problem going into 2023 is the implications of stubbornly high inflation for the US Federal Reserve, especially the fact that the American labour market remains red hot, defying the impact of the Fed’s monetary tightening”-Discuss

• How an extended phase of rate hikes in the US could impact Indian Economy?

• Will there be recession in 2023 in India?

• Will there be more inflation in 2023 in India?

• ‘The key question for 2023 is how India will handle the global slowdown’-Comment

Prachanda is PM: New tie-ups in Nepal, concern in India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” was sworn in as Nepal’s new Prime Minister on Monday, after he switched sides to join hands with a bitter foe, the former prime minister Kharga Prasad Oli. This is Prachanda’s third stint as the head of government in the 14 years since Nepal’s monarchy was abolished. Before joining mainstream politics in 2006, he had led the Maoist revolt in Nepal for over a decade.

• Personality in News-Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”

• Why is Nepal so important?

• Nepal under Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”-Know in brief

• India-Nepal Bilateral Relations and Shared Heritage-Know in detail

• The rising role of Buddhism in India’s Bilateral Relations and in soft power strategy-Know in Detail

• What is India’s Neighbourhood First Policy?

• India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Nepal-Connect the dots

