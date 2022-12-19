UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or Global South Vs Global North’ or ‘Harmonized System of Nomenclature (HSN)’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 19, 2022. If you missed the December 16, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

Messianic Night

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- As Argentina grapples with another crippling crisis, Messi has pulled off a – pardon the pun – Messiah act for the nth time. This one, though, will define his legacy. Not just because he – in his final attempt – did what Maradona did: win a World Cup. But in doing so, he’s lifted the economic gloom and despair that’s cast over the country.

• Map Work– Argentina

• Know certain facts and figures of FIFA World cup Winner

• FIFA World Cup-Know in Brief

• Argentina is experiencing unprecedented inflation, which has had a disastrous impact on the economy of the nation. What impact will the World Cup have on Argentina’s economy?

• Argentina Vs France or Global South Vs Global North-Analyse the background of both the nations (Historical and Economical Background)

• Why Indians love football, even when they aren’t participating in the World Cup?

• Why India does not have a football team?

• Why football is neglected in India?

• Can India soon create Ronaldo, Messi, and Gerrard of its own?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Cup lifts Argentina

Govt plans to raise duty on non-essential goods

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- WITH A SLOWDOWN in exports being seen as a cause of concern in the context of a widening trade deficit, the government is planning to regulate imports of “non-essential items” through hikes in import duties.

• What are non-essentials goods?

• Why they are called non-essential?

• What is Harmonized System of Nomenclature (HSN)?

• “In the current form, HSN codes are seen as subsuming a broad sweep of items, even at the six or eight-digit classification levels”-How hikes in import duties will impact HSN?

• What are the government’s policy options to reduce trade deficit?

• How hikes in import duties will help Government to overcome trade deficit?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Need to control prices of certain commodities is historically contingent

GOVT & POLITICS

PM: Govt showed red card to challenges to NE development

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The BJP-led NDA “government has shown the red card to challenges in the Northeast region, including corruption, political nepotism and unrest”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday in Meghalaya’s Shillong, hours ahead of the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. PM Modi, who is in Shillong to head the North East Council (NEC) meeting, will also visit Tripura later in the day.

• What is the North Eastern Council?

• North Eastern Council-Know its function, objectives and vision

• Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE)-What are the key features of this scheme

• The new Scheme, PM-DevINE, is a central sector scheme and not centrally sponsored scheme-True or false?

• The new Scheme, PM-DevINE will be implemented by which ministry?

• What are the objectives of PM-DevINE?

• PM-DevINE, was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 to address development gaps in the North Eastern Region (NER)-Why Northeast Region is behind the rest of India in terms of development?

• The Northeast region of India comprises of which states?

• Map Work– The Northeast states of India

• Northeast region is poorly connected to the Indian mainland by a small corridor-what is the name of that corridor?

• What are the main reasons that Northeast India is still lagging?

• What are the initiatives taken by Government specially targeting Northeast India’s development and growth?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍G Kishan Reddy writes: How the Northeast has been transformed in the last eight years

EXPRESS NETWORK

‘INS Mormugao shining example of our defence production capabilities’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Indigenous stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Mormugao was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday. It’s the second of four ‘Visakhapatnam-class’ destroyers indigenously designed by the navy’s in-house Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL).

• What do you understand by ‘Guided-Missile Destroyer’ (DDG)?

• What do you understand by Stealth technology?

• The Visakhapatnam-class destroyers/P-15 Bravo-class/P-15B-Know the key features

• INS Mormugao-Know its Specifications and weaponry

• INS Mormugao-Know its Strategic significance

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍INS Mormugao, the Navy’s new guided missile destroyer

THE IDEAS PAGE

The sovereign, undermined

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Ashwani Mahajan writes: There is a lack of awareness and sensitivity among Indians about data privacy. Therefore, more than personal data, there is a greater need to safeguard national interests through data sovereignty, nationalism and localisation of non-personal data

• What is the role of the Data Protection Board as per the revamped version of the Data Protection Bill?

• Why does data matter?

• What is Data Protection?

• What is personal data?

• What is non-personal data?

• Personal data and Non-personal data-compare

• In August, the government withdrew the earlier Personal Data Protection Bill from Parliament. Why did the Government withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill?

• Joint Committee of Parliament Report on the Personal Data Protection Bill-Know key highlights

• Supreme Court on Right to Privacy (Justice K.S. Puttaswamy vs. Union of India, 2017)-know the verdict

• Justice B N Srikrishna committee recommendation on Data Protection-Know key recommendations

• Personal Data Protection Bill 2019- how this Bill propose to regulate data transfer?

• Key features of Personal Data Protection Bill 2019-know in brief

• What is data localisation? Know the Case for Data Localisation in India.

• What Srikrishna Committee Report says on data localisation?

• Initiative/steps taken by Government of India for Data Protection and Data Privacy-Know in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: The issues, debate around Data Protection Bill

EXPLAINED

What trade data show

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Latest trade data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry show India exported goods worth almost $32 billion in November 2022 while its imports were valued at almost $56 billion. Exports grew by 0.6 per cent over November 2021 while imports grew by 5.4 per cent over the same month last year.

• What to look for in trade data?

• Have exports rebounded from the October contraction?

• What is causing the decline in exports growth?

• What about India’s imports?

• What about the trade deficit?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: What is the Current Account Deficit, which widened in Q3 of the last FY?

REVIEW PETITION

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary—Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by 2002 Gujarat riots victim Bilkis Bano, seeking review of its May 2022 order which said the Gujarat government was the appropriate government to decide the prayer for remission by one of the 11 convicts handed life terms in her case, and let the state’s 1992 remission policy apply in the matter. the Constitution also gives, under Article 137, the Supreme Court the power to review its judgments or orders. This provision forms the legal basis for the filing of a “review petition”.

• What is review petition?

• What is Procedure for review

• What are the Grounds for review petitions?

• Review petition and Curative Petition-Contrast and Co

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍SC rejects Bilkis petition against its order letting Gujarat decide remission

