UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-Sex Marriage’ or ‘Budapest Convention’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 15, 2022. If you missed the December 14, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

AIIMS cyberattack traced to China, patient data restored

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Basics of Cyber Security

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The probe into the cyberattack on some servers at AIIMS in the national capital has found that the IP addresses of two emails, which were identified from the headers of files that were encrypted by the hackers, originated from Hong Kong and China’s Henan province, sources told The Indian Express. Sources said the senders used the email service Protonmail, adding that probe agencies have still not located the person, organisation and exact physical location linked to the cyberattack.

• Cyberattack on some servers at AIIMS-What kind of attack?

• Why cyber-attacks on the institution like AIIMS?

• What did the cyberattack do?

• What is a Cyber Attack?

• What are the types of Cyber Attacks?

• What is Ransomware?

• How do cyber-attacks happen?

• What kind of devices are vulnerable and What information can be compromised?

• How Cyber Security is ensured in India?

• What has the probe uncovered so far in Cyberattack on some servers at AIIMS?

• What are that two glaring loopholes have been uncovered due to the cyber-attack at AIIMS?

• “large institution like AIIMS should have had a “hierarchical digital structure” rather than a “flat digital structure”-Know the difference between hierarchical digital structure and flat digital structure

• What is the difference between cybercrime and cyber terrorism?

• Why is cyberterrorism a concern for India?

• Know them-Computer Emergency Response Team – India (CERT-IN), Cyber Surakshit Bharat Initiative, National Cyber Security Coordination Centre (NCCC), Cyber Swachhta Kendra, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Cyberdome (Kerala)

• What is National Informatics Centre (NIC)?

• What is the purpose of an National Informatics Centre (NIC)?

• What is CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) cyber security?

• What does computer emergency response team CERT India do?

• What is the purpose of the Budapest Convention?

• Is India signatory of Budapest Convention?

📍The AIIMS cyber-attack is a wake-up call for national security

📍The AIIMS cyberattack and its China links: What we know so far

Delhi horror: Teen on way to school attacked with ‘acid’ purchased online

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes; mechanisms, laws, institutions and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of these vulnerable sections.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- In a horrific incident which sparked outrage in Delhi, a 17-year-old girl, on her way to school with her younger sister, was attacked with an acid-like substance by two men on a motorcycle near her home in Dwarka Wednesday morning. The girl, who was to take the CLAT exam on December 18 for admission to a national law university, sustained severe injuries on her face, neck and eyes. She is being treated at the Safdarjung Hospital.

• The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2013 added the definition of acid to the Indian Penal Code, 1860-What is acid in this regard?

• The Supreme Court of India rendered a significant ruling in favour of acid attack survivors whose lives have been significantly affected by their physical and mental suffering in the landmark case of Laxmi vs. Union of India. What directives did the Supreme Court issue regarding this?

• Patriarchy and acid attack-connect the dots

• Acid attack and its consequences-Elaborate

• What are the Government of India’s initiatives on Acid Attacks survivors?

• What are the present issues and challenges?

📍Acid attack victims in Delhi are not getting money meant for them

📍‘What was her fault, what was mine’: Attack reopens wounds

IN PARLIAMENT

Bill for ST status to Gond community in 4 UP dists gets RS nod

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed with voice vote the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill-2022, which seeks to give the ST status to the Gond community in four districts of Uttar Pradesh.

• What criteria are used to determine schedule tribe status?

• Who are Gonds?

• How are Scheduled Tribes declared?

• What will be the benefits of the tribe’s inclusion in the scheduled tribe list?

• Schemes launched by Ministry of Tribal Affairs for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes-Know them

• Special Central Assistance to Tribal Sub-Scheme (SCA to TSS)-Key Objectives

• Grants-in-aid under Article 275(1) of the Constitution-Key Points

• Development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)-Know in detail

• What are the main objectives of integrated tribal development project (ITDP)?

📍Schemes launched by Ministry of Tribal Affairs for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes

EXPRESS NETWORK

SC notice to Centre on plea for legal nod to same-sex union

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination:

• General Studies I: Salient features of Indian Society, Diversity of India.

• General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice on a plea by a gay couple seeking legal recognition of their marriage in India. A bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud issued notice on the plea by a 46-year-old Indian national, who said he had got married to a US citizen in September 2010 in the US and registered their marriage in Pennsylvania, USA, in June 2014.

• Present Situation-The battle to legalise same-sex marriage has taken a new turn with petitions being filed in the Supreme Court. The Court has issued notice in these petitions and there is significant excitement about their outcome. Several petitions have been filed in the Kerala and Delhi High Courts since 2020 and these too are pending decision. It is likely that the petitions from the HCs will be transferred to the top court and will be heard together.

• For Your Information-THE SUPREME Court Friday issued notice to the Centre and the Attorney General for India on a plea by two gay couples seeking recognition of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The notice was issued by a two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on petitions filed by Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, and Parth Phiroze Mehrotra and Uday Raj Anand.

• “Decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code is one thing and same sex marriage is another thing”-discuss

• Why same-sex wedding is not legal in India?

• Recently, the US President signed same sex marital law-know the highlight

• How same sex marriage can be legalised in India?

• What are the issues associated with the legalisation of same sex marriage in India?

• What is the Special Marriage Act (SMA), 1954?

• The legal recognition for same sex marriage is a little more complex-why?

📍Supreme Court notice to Centre on plea to recognise same-sex marriage

📍Biden signs same-sex marital law, calls it blow against hate

📍LET’S RECOGNISE EQUALITY

THE IDEAS PAGE

Galwan to Tawang

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-P R Shankar Writes: The December 9 face-off on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse sub sector of Tawang is the first major violent confrontation between the Indian Army and PLA since the aggression at Galwan two years ago. Tawang was no regular face-off. It seems part of a well-planned strategy by China to change status quo on the line of actual control

• “Face-offs in this area occur almost annually. The last one had occurred at the same spot in October last year. However, what happened on December 9 was different in terms of the strength of the PLA forces and their intent”-Elaborate

• “The LAC is a political issue in China. Politically, even a small victory over the Indian Army through salami slicing, could have diverted attention from China’s internal economic and social turmoil created by the country’s zero-Covid policy”-Analyse the given sentence

• How are relations between China and India currently?

• ‘China-India relations have been worse over recent months. Along their contentious border in the Himalayan area, the two nations are at odds with one another’-Discuss

• “Each time, however, and despite the great fount of expertise on China within its four walls, the Indian government has refused to publicly connect the dots between these transgressions and to educate and inform the Indian public about China”-Analyse

• “The 2005 Agreement on the Political Parameters and Guiding Principles between the two countries was a landmark treaty on the boundary dispute, which seemed to set explicit bookends and benchmarks for the eventual resolution of the boundary dispute”-What is that ‘2005 Agreement’?

• Map Work-Tawang and Line of Actual Control (LAC)

• What is the difference between Line of Actual Control (LAC) and McMahon Line?

• What has happened in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh?

• What kind of “clash” was this on the LAC?

• Where exactly did the India-China clash take place, and how did it begin?

• Why did the Chinese soldiers cross over to the Indian side?

• Is there a larger context to the border clash?

📍What we know about the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh

EXPLAINED

India’s trade with China

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Amid fresh demands for snapping of trade ties with China in the wake of the Tawang skirmish, official data show that India’s imports from the neighbouring country spiked sharply post the Galwan clash, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

• China is India’s second biggest trading partner after the United States-Know the data and statistics in this regard

• For Your Information-In 2021-22, India-China bilateral trade stood at $115.83 billion, which was 11.19 per cent of India’s total merchandise trade of $1,035 billion. Till 20 years ago, China figured at the 10th position (2001-12) or lower (12th in 2000-01; 16th in 1999-00; 18th in 1998-99). However, from 2002-03, it started an upward march and became India’s top trading partner in 2011-12. For the next two years (2018-19 and 2019-20), the US was at the top but in 2020-21, China again became India’s number trading partner.

• What India buys from China?

• What China buys from India?

• While China and the US have both been India’s top trading partners in recent years, there is a big difference between the trade with the world’s two largest economies-What is that difference?

• “The Galwan clash two years ago, which followed China tearing apart three decades of peace and tranquillity on the disputed frontier, appears to have made Delhi wiser”-How? Know India’s Diplomatic stand after Galwan clash?

• India-China and Relations after Galwan Clash-Connect the dot

• China’s aggressive attitude towards Indo-China Border and What impact can it have on India-China relations?

📍Even as border chill deepens, record surge in imports from China

