UPSC Key- December 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Great Indian Bustard’ or ‘Women in the Indian Judicial System’ or ‘Prejudice and Islamophobia’ for UPSC CSE

High input prices hurt manufacturing, pull down Q2 GDP growth to 6.3%

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The Indian economy grew 6.3 per cent in the July-September quarter this year as the output of the mining and manufacturing sectors recorded a contraction, reflecting the impact of high input prices, and the lower growth of small and medium enterprises, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) Wednesday showed.

• Does mining comes under manufacturing sector?

• What are the other main sectors of the Indian Economy?

• What do recent National Statistical Office (NSO) data reveal about the mining and manufacturing sectors?

• How is agriculture and the services sectors doing?

• “The real GDP had jumped 13.5 per cent in the April-June quarter this year and 8.4 per cent in July-September 2021”-What is meant by real GDP?

• What is Nominal GDP?

• “Among the eight key sectors, agriculture recorded a GVA (gross value added – which is GDP minus net product taxes) growth of 4.6 per cent in July-September as against 3.2 per cent in the year-ago period”-What are the other core sectors of Indian Economy?

• What is the weight/weightage of the different core sectors in the Index of Industrial Production?

• What is Index of Industrial Production (IIP)?

• What is private final consumption expenditure?

• Private final consumption expenditure and government consumption-compare and contrast

• How Private consumption and Investment contributes in an economy?

• Know these terms-Private final consumption expenditure, Gross fixed capital formation (GFCG), Government final consumption expenditure, Gross Value Added

• Private consumption and Investment are the two major drivers of growth, why?

• What is Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

• What is Gross Value added (GVA)?

• How are GDP and GVA different?

• What do the GDP data show?

• What do the GVA data show?

• What is National statistical Office NSO?

• What is the difference between National statistical Office (NSO) and Central Statistics Office (CSO)?

GOVT & POLITICS

All-woman bench today, third time in SC history; to hear transfer pleas, bail matters

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies I: Social empowerment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Supreme Court will have an all-woman bench on Thursday, perhaps only the third time in its history. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday set up the bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Bela M Trivedi.

• Do You Know-The first time the Supreme Court had an all-woman bench was in 2013, when Justices Gyan Sudha Misra and Ranjana Prakash Desai sat together. The second occasion came in 2018, when Justices R Banumathi and Indira Banerjee shared a bench on September 5.

• How many women judges are there in Supreme Court of India?

• What is the Status of Women in the Indian judicial System?

• What causes the low representation of women in the Indian judicial system?

• Why do we need women judges?

• For Your Information-The apex court had its first woman judge in 1989, when Justice M Fatima Beevi was appointed after her retirement as a judge of Kerala High Court. She was followed by Justices Sujatha Manohar, Ruma Pal, Gyan Sudha Misra, Ranjana Prakash Desai, R Banumathi, Indu Malhotra, Indira Banerjee, Kohli, Nagarathna and Trivedi. The last three were sworn-in on the same day — September 2, 2021 — during the tenure of then Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, taking the number of serving women judges to a historic four, including Justice Banerjee.

• “Despite women’s increased engagement in public life, they remain significantly underrepresented in decision-making positions especially in judiciary”-Comment

• “In order to attain gender equality, more female judges should be appointed”-do you agree?

• Know some facts- In most European countries, there are more women than men professional judges or magistrates; however, women represent 41 per cent of the judges in national supreme courts and only 25 per cent of court presidents. (United Nations)

INS Vikrant aircraft integration trials to end next yr: Navy Chief

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Aircraft integration trials on India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be over before monsoon next year, said Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar in Pune on Wednesday.

• The R11 legacy and INS Vikrant-connect the dots

• Why INS Vikrant is special for India?

• Why is it important for India to have an aircraft carrier?

• Why is it a big deal that this warship has been Made in India?

• Why will this warship is named as ‘INS Vikrant’?

• What weapons and equipment will the new ‘Vikrant’ have?

• What indigenous components does the new ‘Vikrant’ have?

• What else will be there on the new ‘Vikrant’?

• Do You Know-The aircraft carrier, built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, successfully completed the fourth and final phase of the sea trials last month. The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people. Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles. The aircraft carrier is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and it has a height of 59 metres. Its construction began in 2009. the ship is powered by four gas turbines totalling 88 MW power and has a maximum speed of 28 Knots.

• ‘INS Vikrant’ will significantly enhance the country’s overall maritime capabilities-How?

• What is the Indigenisation of Defence?

• Why Indigenisation of Defence?

• Indigenisation of Defence and Make in India-connect the dots

• What is Make in-India Programme?

• Can you name some prominent schemes by the Government of India in Make in India programme category?

• What is Make in India policy of defence and how it can boost exports

• What are the India’s defence industry components?

• What is Defence acquisition?

• Why Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP)?

• Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP)-know its key features

• How much India spends in defence as compared to other sectors?

• What is budget for defence imports?

• What Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) says about India’s defence and defence expenditure?

• When it comes to defence exports then why exports of defence products from India are limited to few countries like Vietnam?

• India can recalibrate not reduce the defence expenditure-do you agree?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Manipal video lessons

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies I: Social empowerment, communalism

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Parinitha Shetty writes: Differing reactions to protests over hijab and Islamophobia indicate the differing compulsions of state and corporate educational institutions, though societal tendencies of bigotry, violence permeate both

• Wait, what happened- A video of a student from MIT (Manipal Institute of Technology), an engineering college in Karnataka, confronting his teacher over an Islamophobic remark has gone viral and captured national headlines. The incident had reportedly taken place on November 25. On November 28, the video of the exchange between the teacher and the student started circulating on social media.

• “MIT incidence and hijab row, both incidents can be perceived as manifestations of the Islamophobia that is being blatantly normalised in this region”-What is author trying to convey?

• Before that, what is your understanding about the word ‘Islamophobia’?

• “The word ‘Islamophobia’ is too extreme to use in MIT incidence context”-how far you agree?

• ‘Prejudice towards Muslims in India’-Comment

• What is the difference between prejudice and stereotype?

• What are the causes of prejudice in Indian Society?

• How do people develop prejudice mentality?

GASLIT WORLD

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies I: Salient features of Indian Society, Diversity of India.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Picture this: You are about to confront someone about a wrong you are sure they have committed. You have run the potential conversation in your head, practised the beginning, middle and end. But no sooner do you bring the matter up than they fly off the handle and launch into a barrage of defences, so convincing that you are led to believe it was you who misunderstood them. You end up apologising, they ‘forgive’ you, and you move on. What has happened here is that you have been subjected to “gaslighting” — Merriam-Webster dictionary’s word of the year.

• What is gaslighting?

• What is the act of gaslighting?

• But where does this curious-sounding word come from?

• What contexts is it used in?

• The word was invented in the 1930s. So, why has it assumed significance in 2022?

• How does gaslighting separate people from society and alter their perception of reality?

THE IDEAS PAGE

The irrationality of revdi

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Ishan Bakshi Writes: That state governments subsidise such large sections of the populace and that so many affluent households are unwilling to give up subsidies, indicates the appeal and acceptance of a culture of doles at both the demand and supply ends of the equation. It is neither a function of household income, of state’s finances, nor targeting the deserving

• What is Delhi Government electricity subsidy scheme?

• How is electricity related to poverty?

• “That state governments subsidise such large sections of the populace, that so many affluent households are unwilling to give up subsidies, indicates the appeal and acceptance of a culture of doles at both the demand and supply ends of the equation, though perhaps for different reasons”-Decode

• Is there any definition of the term “freebies” given in the existing legal/policy framework?

• What is wrong with freebies?

• “India is a welfare state and the citizens are entitled to welfare schemes, but distributing things free can never be the only way of welfare”-Where to draw the line between welfarism and freebies?

• For Your Information-According to Oxfam’s 2022 annual report on inequality in India, the number of poor doubled to 134 million as its dollar billionaires’ wealth doubled. The richest 1 per cent have amassed 51.5 per cent of the total wealth while the bottom 60 per cent of the population a mere 5 per cent.

• Critics have pointed out that provisions to poor beneficiaries are termed as “revdi” while state-sponsored support to the rich is called “incentive”-Compare and Contrast between “Revdi” and “Incentive”

• How freebies Impact Union and State budgets?

• Why the word ‘Freebie’ is almost sounds pejorative especially in political and policy circle?

EXPLAINED

SC floats idea of ‘Project GIB’:What is this endangered bird

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Hearing a plea to protect the endangered bird Great Indian Bustard (GIB), the Supreme Court Wednesday asked if a ‘Project GIB’, on the lines of ‘Project Tiger’, could be launched. “We had that Project Tiger, is it not possible to have some mechanism to bring focus on GIB like having ‘Project Great Indian Bustard’,” the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian said, as reported by PTI.

• What is the Great Indian Bustard?

• Great Indian Bustards and their habitats-Mark on Map

• Why is the Great Indian Bustard endangered?

• Why is the Great Indian Bustard is on the brink of extinction?

• Great Indian Bustard-Know the Conservation efforts

