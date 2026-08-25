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UPSC Key: Creamy Layer, Farakka Treaty and Vaishya Tekri

Why urban flooding is relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as unemployment rate, political clearance and Paradiplomacy on both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for August 25, 2026.

Indo-Russia Relations, creamy layer, OBC reservation, Ganga water treaty, Farakka treaty, India, Bangladesh, Bihar's concerns over flooding, political clearance, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Paradiplomacy, denial of permission to CM Reddy, NEET, Unemployment Rate, Vaishya Tekri, Ashoka's Dhamma, Major stupa sites, urban flooding, Indian Express UPSC Key, Upsc Indian Express, UPSC Key August 2026, upsc civil services exam, Indian express for upsc Prelims 2026, upsc mains 2026, UPSC key, UPSC key terms, IAS current affairs, upsc today news, UPSC General Studies 1, UPSC General Studies II, UPSC General Studies III, UPSC General Studies IV, UPSC mains answer writing, upsc GS paper 1, upsc mains GS paper 1, upsc geography, upsc history, GS paper 1, upsc, upsc mains 2026, UPSC mains answer writing, upsc GS paper 4, upsc mains GS paper 4, upsc ethics, gs paper 4, Current events of national and international importance, History of India and Indian National Movement, Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society, Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations, Technology, Economic Development, Bio diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude, UPSC prelims result 2026, UPSC, Civil Services Exam, current affairs, UPSC static syllabus, UPSC dynamic syllabusUPSC Key August 2026: Here's what you should be reading from the August 25, 2026 edition of The Indian Express. (Express Photo)
Written by: Priya Kumari Shukla
34 min readHyderabadAug 25, 2026 08:07 PM IST First published on: Aug 25, 2026 at 08:07 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 25, 2026. If you missed the August 24, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Priya Kumari Shukla
Priya Kumari Shukla

Priya Kumari Shukla is a Senior Copy Editor in the Indian Expre... Read More

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