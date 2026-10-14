UPSC Key: Corporate Social Responsibility, Generalisation of Inflation and Public Order

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 14, 2026. If you missed the October 13, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Politics

Ladakh integral part of India: Delhi rejects China objection

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

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What’s the ongoing story: India on Tuesday rejected China’s objection to the government announcing standard names of 28 places and features in Ladakh, asserting that the Union Territory of Ladakh is an integral part of India.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Line of Actual Control (LAC)?

• Know the strategic importance of Ladakh.

• What is meant by the standardisation of geographical names?

• Why India has assigned official names to 28 locations in Ladakh?

• Why does China object to India’s recognition of Ladakh as a Union Territory?

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• Standoff between India and China-what you know about the same?

• Friction between India and China-what are the reasons?

• India-China Relations during Nehruvian Era-Know in detail

• The 1962 India-China War-Know the background

• India-China Border Dispute- Know the background

Key Takeaways:

• The reaction came hours after China opposed the Indian Government’s announcement, saying it has never recognised the Union Territory of Ladakh. New Delhi said identifying the 28 places on the Indian map is aimed at accurate recognition.

• China raised the objections over a week after the Union Home Ministry announced on October 2 that “the government, in consultation with the Union Territory of Ladakh, has identified a total of twenty-eight (28) places/features, located in the UT of Ladakh, by standard place and feature names on the official map of Survey of India (SoI)”.

• It said that “identifying them formally on the Survey of India map of UT of Ladakh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large”. On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: “China has never recognized the so-called ‘Union Territory of Ladakh’ unilaterally and illegally established by India and firmly opposes #India’s announcement of so-called standard names”.

• The spokesperson further said that India’s move to issue standardised names in Ladakh is “illegal and invalid and cannot change the fact that the relevant areas in the western sector of the China-India boundary have always belonged to China”.

Do You Know:

• Since 2017, Beijing has issued several lists of “standardised” names of places along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), claiming them to be in accordance with regulations issued by the State Council, the equivalent of the Chinese Cabinet.

• India has described them as “inventions” by China and has consistently and unequivocally dismissed them. Delhi has also issued its own names of places along the LAC. This has happened at least six times in the last nine years or so. The most recent such face-off happened in August this year.

• What has irked New Delhi this time is the forceful tone with which Beijing has once again rejected India’s abrogation of Article 370 and the Union Territory status granted to J&K and Ladakh. China had opposed the move in August 2019, and had even brought it up for discussion at the informal consultations at the UN Security Council, at the behest of Pakistan. However, the Chinese move did not find any takers from the remaining permanent members of the UNSC, including the US, France, the UK and Russia.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: In India-China border dispute, strategic significance of Hot Springs, Gogra Post

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) “Belt and Road Initiative” is sometimes mentioned in the news in the context of the affairs of: (UPSC CSE 2016)

(a) African Union

(b) Brazil

(c) European Union

(d) China

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍‘China is using its economic relations and positive trade surplus as tools to develop potential military power status in Asia’, In the light of this statement, discuss its impact on India as her neighbour. (UPSC, GS2, 2017)

📍With respect to the South China sea, maritime territorial disputes and rising tension affirm the need for safeguarding maritime security to ensure freedom of navigation and over flight throughout the region. In this context, discuss the bilateral issues between India and China. (UPSC, GS2, 2014)

The Editorial Page

The other G2, and three lessons for India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: C. Raja Mohan Writes—Just weeks ago, Trump signed legislation giving him sweeping powers to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries like India buying Russian oil. Hypocritical? Of course. But hypocrisy is part of international life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is meant by the term “other G2”?

• What are the geopolitical implications of a possible strategic accommodation between the United States and Russia?

• Know the historical foundations of India–Russia relations.

• Why has Russia remained an important strategic partner for India despite changes in the global balance of power?

• What are India’s major economic, technological and security interests in Europe?

• Why has Europe become increasingly important to India’s strategic calculations?

• What is Trump’s Russian diesel deal?

• How could an improvement in US–Russia relations affect India’s access to Russian oil, defence equipment and military technology?

Key Takeaways:

C. Raja Mohan Writes—

• Few ideas cause greater anxiety in the Indian strategic community than a “G2”. It invokes fears of a US-China partnership that might produce geopolitical duopoly over Asia. But Delhi should also reflect on another G2 — a strategic accommodation between America and Russia. India has fewer reasons to fear it, although it would bring complications of its own.

• US President Donald Trump’s decision last week to ease sanctions on Russian diesel puts that possibility, distant though it might be, back in focus. After a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump announced Russian supplies for American and global markets. Washington authorised diesel imports until April 2027. With diesel above $6 per gallon and the question of inflation hovering over congressional elections on November 3, cheaper fuel for farmers and truckers is an urgent political priority for Trump.

• For Delhi, better US-Russia relations could reduce the friction that its Russian partnership creates with Washington. Many would hope that, having carved out an exemption on diesel for himself, Trump would hesitate to impose fresh oil sanctions on India. More interesting, though, is the prospect of an entente between Washington and Moscow that Trump has long championed.

Do You Know:

• In a surprise shift in stance, Trump himself has announced a deal under which Russia will supply hundreds of thousands of tonnes of diesel to the US and global markets. The announcement may have been a surprise, but the reasoning is not. The US President is facing mounting pressure at home over soaring fuel prices — thanks to a war he himself started in West Asia — with the crucial midterm elections just weeks away.

• What’s more striking, however, is the apparent contradiction at the heart of his policy on energy and Russia: the US has punished countries for buying Russian energy but is now willing to accept it when its own economic interests demand it.

• According to Trump, Russia will immediately supply the US and other countries with over 300,000 tons of diesel, another 500,000 tons in November, and one million tons immediately thereafter. He added that Russia would deliver another three million tons of diesel “within a short period of time” based on the condition of Russia’s diesel refineries.

“Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST! Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority. This is a very big and important announcement,” the US President wrote on Truth Social.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Trump’s Russian diesel deal: What it means for fuel prices

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍The question of India’s Energy Security Constitutes the most important part of India’s economic progress. Analyse India’s energy policy cooperation with West Asian countries. (UPSC, GS2, 2017)

CSR is at Rs 40,000crore. Now, count the impact

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies IV: Corporate Governance.

What’s the ongoing story: Purvi Mehta Writes—It is a significant source of crucial development capital. The success of the CSR experiment in mobilising money must now evolve to maximising impact across the country and sectors

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)?

• What are the types of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) responsibilities?

• What Companies Act, 2013 says about Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)?

• Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)—How this evolved in India?

• What are the achievements of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in India?

• Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) sector wise expenditure—know in detail

• Why CSR Activities in India is important?

• Which CSR expenses are permitted? Is it possible to use CSR for election expenditures?

• What are the three reforms for the next decade of CSR pointed by the author?

Key Takeaways:

• India has quietly created one of the world’s largest pools of private sector-led development finance through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) law. What began as corporate compliance legislation in 2014, where companies crossing any of the three thresholds — Rs 500 crore in net worth, Rs 1,000 crore in turnover or Rs 5 crore in net profit — are mandated to spend 2 per cent of their net profits on CSR, has mobilised Rs 2.6 lakh crore in 10 years.

• Recent reports indicate the annual CSR spend of Rs 40,794 cr in 2024-25, contributed by 29,500 companies supporting 72,000 projects. This is perhaps the world’s largest example of mandatory private-sector contribution.

• The latest numbers show why: Maharashtra received Rs 8,631 crore, Gujarat Rs 4,549, Karnataka Rs 3,395 and Delhi Rs 2,753 crore of CSR funds last year. Together, these four states accounted for more than Rs 20,000 crore. Where companies are located can become a stronger determinant of CSR deployment than where India’s development deficits are greatest.

• Optimising the impact of the CSR funds will be a crucial opportunity. The issue is not that CSR money is being poorly spent; much of it is extremely valuable in supporting education, health, and livelihoods. The larger question is what the thousands of individual projects are adding up to. As the CSR pool continues to grow, the opportunity is to optimise its strategic value. That requires greater attention to where the money goes and what outcomes they ultimately deliver.

Do You Know:

• According to Investopedia, Corporate social responsibility (CSR) is a self-regulating business model that helps a company be socially accountable to itself, its stakeholders, and the public.

• Through corporate social responsibility programs, philanthropy, and volunteer efforts, businesses can benefit society while boosting their brands. A socially responsible company is accountable to itself and its shareholders.

• CSR is commonly a strategy employed by large corporations. The more visible and successful a corporation is, the more responsibility it has to set standards of ethical behavior for its peers, competition, and industry.

• According to Investopedia, there are four types of CSR—

—Environmental responsibility: Corporate social responsibility is rooted in preserving the environment. A company can pursue environmental stewardship by reducing pollution and emissions in manufacturing, recycling materials, replenishing natural resources like trees, or creating product lines consistent with CSR.

—Ethical responsibility: Corporate social responsibility includes acting fairly and ethically. Instances of ethical responsibility include fair treatment of all customers regardless of age, race, culture, or sexual orientation, favourable pay and benefits for employees, vendor use across demographics, full disclosures, and transparency for investors.

—Philanthropic responsibility: CSR requires a company to contribute to society, whether a company donates profit to charities, enters into transactions only with suppliers or vendors that align with the company philanthropically, supports employee philanthropic endeavours, or sponsors fundraising events.

—Financial responsibility: A company might make plans to be more environmentally, ethically, and philanthropically focused, however, it must back these plans through financial investments in programs, donations, or product research including research and development for products that encourage sustainability, creating a diverse workforce, or implementing DEI, social awareness, or environmental initiatives.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: How CSR expenditure rules have changed for Indian companies

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) With reference to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) rules in India, consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2024)

1. CSR rules specify that expenditures that benefit the company directly or its employees will not be considered as CSR activities.

2. CSR rules do not specify minimum spending on CSR activities.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Corporate social responsibility makes companies more profitable and sustainable. Analyse. (UPSC, GS4, 2017)

The Ideas Page

The only path to lasting peace is one state of Israel-Palestine

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

What’s the ongoing story: Ramesh Venkataraman Writes—Persisting with the ideal of the two-state solution only prolongs an oppressive status quo.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Trace the historical origins of the Israel–Palestine conflict.

• What is the two-state solution to the Israel–Palestine conflict?

• What is meant by a one-state solution?

• How does a single, secular and democratic state differ from the conventional two-state framework?

• What is the significance of the 1947 UN Partition Plan and the 1967 Six-Day War in shaping the present territorial dispute?

• What are Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank?

• How can a secular and democratic constitutional framework protect the religious freedoms, cultural identities and political rights of both Jewish and Arab communities in a shared state?

• What is the role of the United Nations, international law and multilateral diplomacy in achieving a just and lasting settlement of the Israel–Palestine conflict?

Key Takeaways:

• Earlier this month, the Green Party of England and Wales voted to declare Zionism a form of racism. The reaction was immediate and ferocious, well out of proportion for a party with only five MPs. Jewish groups condemned the motion as antisemitic.

• The Israeli government branded the Greens a body legitimising terrorism and banned its leader, who is himself Jewish, from entering Israel. Lost in the uproar was the truly significant wording hidden inside the resolution’s text. For the first time, a mainstream Western political party was calling ‘’for the establishment of a single democratic state throughout historic Palestine.” In short, a ‘’one state solution’’.

• The conventional wisdom that has dictated international diplomacy, including India’s, for three decades — the two-state solution — is well and truly dead. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s repeated insistence that Israeli security leaves no room for Palestinian sovereignty merely stated aloud what 30 years of policy had achieved.

• With elections imminent, Israel’s political opposition has failed to present a clear or convincing mandate for Palestinian statehood. Public support for two states, low to start with, has collapsed — dropping to 17 per cent in recent Pew polling as security concerns continue to escalate three years after the October 7 Hamas attack and the devastating Israeli retaliation on Gaza.

• The unworkability of a two-state solution goes beyond Israeli domestic politics. A separate Palestinian state, along the borders prior to the 1967 Six-Day War, is no longer viable. Anyone who has travelled through the West Bank knows that 30 years of expanding hilltop settlements, military outposts, restricted bypass roads, and dividing fences have fractured the territory into an absurd patchwork quilt of jurisdictions. You cannot build a coherent, sovereign state with a sustainable economy on a land so fragmented. Getting the 750,000-odd Israeli settlers in the occupied territories to relocate to Israel’s legal borders is well-nigh impossible.

• Israel cannot occupy Gaza indefinitely. It may have degraded Hamas militarily, but it cannot crush the humiliation and despair that feed Palestinian militancy. Continuing down this path will only cement Israel’s status as a global pariah.

Do You Know:

• The two-state solution refers to the creation of two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace. The solution emerged in the aftermath of the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, when Israel gained control of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which are inhabited by many Palestinians. Since then, the idea of a two-state solution has been floated by the international community.

• The basic principles of this are that Israel would recognise a Palestinian state, and Palestine would give up their claim to Israel. “The two states would have internationally recognised borders, with Israel retaining control over some of the settlements in the West Bank and Jerusalem,” writes Gilad James in Introduction to Palestine (2023). The Palestinian state would have its capital in East Jerusalem, and peace would prevail.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Recognising a Palestinian state: from 1917 to today

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) The term “two-state solution” is sometimes mentioned in the news in the context of the affairs of (UPSC, CSE, 2018)

(a) China

(b) Israel

(c) Iraq

(d) Yemen

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍“India’s relations with Israel have, of late, acquired a depth and diversity, which cannot be rolled back.” Discuss. (UPSC, GS2, 2018)

Explained

Inflation generalisation: why economists gauge the ‘spreading’ of price pressures

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: Household inflation jumped to 5.54% in September from 4.83% in August, data released Monday (October 12) showed. And one phrase is now on everyone’s lips: price pressures are generalising, or spreading. This is important, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week admitted that there is “some evidence of elevated inflation expectations and generalisation of inflation”.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is “Generalisation of inflation”?

• What is Inflation?

• What is price momentum?

• Know the Types of Inflation like Moderate Inflation, Galloping Inflation, Hyper-Inflation, Stagflation, Deflation, Core Inflation etc.

• What are the causes of Inflation in the present situation?

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What is the Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation?

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Know the key differences

• What are the steps or measures Taken by GOI to control Inflation?

• What do you understand by Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index? WPI and CPI is published by whom?

• What’s the RBI assessment on inflation recently?

Key Takeaways:

• The RBI’s admission above marked a U-turn of sorts after it had said as recently as August that there were “little signs of generalisation of price pressures so far” – something a few economists could not digest. For instance, economists from ICICI Securities Primary Dealership (I-SEC PD) said last month the RBI’s “insistence on waiting for generalisation of price pressures and downplaying current bout of inflation as supply shock does not hold up to scrutiny.”

• The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for September shows further signs of inflation being generalised, with the RBI’s concession on October 7 giving rise to a consensus of sorts on the subject: yes, price pressures are spreading.

• Going by the RBI’s own diffusion index for the CPI, almost 46% of the CPI basket registered 4%-plus inflation in September, up from 37% in August and 16% in January. Even at 37% in August, the RBI was of the view that this increase “points to a progressive broadening of inflationary pressures”. However, not everyone agrees with this assessment. Nomura economists, for instance, think the 37% figure is “low by historical standards”.

• As per Nomura’s own inflation generalisation index – which takes into account a variety of indicators beyond the CPI, including household and business inflation expectations and rural and urban wage growth – the “strength of inflation generalisation is currently tracking below average”. But that was in August.

The assessment of Nomura, and others who think price increases are not wide-spread, matters because that determines their prediction of how much the RBI may raise interest rates by in the coming months – broader the pressures, higher the repo rate may end up being. After Monday’s CPI data, the consensus view is leaning towards another 50-75 basis points of rate hikes in the coming 4-6 months.

Do You Know:

• In ordinary English, generalisation of inflation is the process when higher prices start to spread across the household consumption basket in a sustained manner. This requires the price rise to span different categories of items and move from ones that are most susceptible to price increases – such as food and fuel – to others, like consumer goods and services.

• There are many ways to check if inflation is spreading across the CPI basket. Let us consider the simplest ones first: how many items are seeing above 4% inflation. Why 4%? Because the RBI’s medium-term target is 4%, in a band of 2-6%. So, it stands to reason that if more and more items of the CPI basket are seeing 4%-plus inflation, then price pressures are spreading.

• Inflation is the year-on-year change in price – so, inflation in September 2026 is how different prices are, in percentage, compared to September 2025. But this means the inflation rate depends not just on how prices behave in September 2026 but also in September 2025 – if they were unchanged or fell in September 2025 compared to the previous month, it creates an unfavourable base for inflation in September 2026; similarly, a very sharp increase in prices last year would create a favourable base, which would offset sequential price changes in September 2026. This is why policymakers want to know how prices are moving from one month to another, or month-on-month. This is called the price momentum.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Days after RBI rate hike, data shows inflation jumped to 5.54% in September

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) In India, which one of the following is responsible for maintaining price stability by controlling inflation? (UPSC, CSE, 2022)

(a) Department of Consumer Affairs

(b) Expenditure Management Commission

(c) Financial Stability and Development Council

(d) Reserve Bank of India

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What are the causes of persistent high food inflation in India? Comment on the effectiveness of the monetary policy of the RBI to control this type of inflation. (UPSC, GS3, 2024)

Protests vs ‘public order’: Prevention and policing

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

What’s the ongoing story: The sweeping restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of and during the protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar — prohibitory orders, detentions, barricades, Metro restrictions and cancellation of trains — as well as the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site have brought an old constitutional tension back into focus.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Can the State stop a peaceful protest because it has not given permission?

• Can violence at an earlier protest justify restrictions on the next one?

• How far can preventive policing go before it becomes disproportionate?

• Which Articles from the Constitution are closely associated with police action during public protests?

• Who decides when preventive action has gone too far?

• The constitutional balance between the right to protest and the State’s responsibility to maintain public order—examine

• Know the need for police reforms in India in light of increasing concerns regarding accountability and transparency.

• What are the challenges faced by police while maintaining law and order during protests?

• Connect the dots the between policing and human rights in a constitutional democracy.

• How can police maintain neutrality during political demonstrations?

Key Takeaways:

• The Constitution guarantees citizens the right to speech and peaceful assembly. But these rights are not absolute, and the police are not required to wait for violence before acting: preventive policing is both a power and, in certain circumstances, a statutory duty.

• The dispute is about where legitimate regulation ends and prohibition begins.

• Delhi Police has cited events during the July 20 protests in assessing the risks surrounding the latest mobilisation. Legally, police can take past conduct into consideration. “Both past behaviour and current intelligence” matter when permission is considered, the former Delhi Police Commissioner said, since previous conduct can indicate the likelihood of future disturbance.

• Preventive policing itself has statutory backing. Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), replacing Section 149 CrPC, requires police officers, to the best of their ability, to prevent cognisable offences.

Do You Know:

• Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) guarantee freedom of speech and expression and the right to assemble peacefully and without arms. But Articles 19(2) and 19(3) permit reasonable restrictions, including in the interests of public order. This means the right to protest does not translate into a right to assemble at any place, in any number and under any conditions.

• A former Delhi Police Commissioner told The Indian Express that from a policing perspective, whether a gathering is peaceful is not the only question. If protesters have permission to assemble at Jantar Mantar but begin marching towards Parliament, “even if peacefully”, they have breached the conditions under which the assembly was permitted.

• The Supreme Court has accepted the principle of regulation. In Himat Lal K Shah vs Commissioner of Police (1973), it held that the State can regulate assemblies on public streets since streets have competing public uses. But regulation cannot become an arbitrary power to prohibit assemblies altogether.

• The Supreme Court has long required a close relationship between the anticipated danger and preventive action. In Madhu Limaye vs Sub-Divisional Magistrate (1970), while upholding the predecessor Section 144 CrPC, it stressed the urgency and gravity necessary to exercise such extraordinary power.

• In Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India (2020), the Court said preventive orders could be passed against an apprehended danger — the State need not wait for violence to actually occur — but the danger must warrant emergency action and restrictions must satisfy proportionality. Section 144, it said, could not be used to suppress legitimate democratic expression.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Staging a protest: Rights, restrictions in the law

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) Under which of the following Articles of the Constitution of India, has the Supreme Court of India placed the Right to Privacy? (UPSC CSE, 2021)

(a) Article 15

(b) Article 16

(c) Article 19

(d) Article 21

Flash flood in Nepal again: For India, a warning

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

What’s the ongoing story: A sudden surge of water, mud, boulders and debris swept through settlements along Nepal’s Budhi Gandaki river in Gorkha district early on October 11, causing damage to infrastructure.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work- Nepal’s Budhi Gandaki river

• What happened in Nepal?

• What triggered the flash floods?

• How does a flash flood happen?

• What is difference between floods, Cloudburst and flash floods?

• How common are flash floods and floods?

• What according to Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change are the causes of landslides?

• What is Landslide?

• What causes Landslides?

• What are the types of landslides?

• Know the Landslide-Prone Areas in India and mark them on Map

• The Geological Survey of India (GSI) and national landslide susceptibility mapping-connect the dots

• How disaster management is done in the landslide and subsidence-hit zone?

• What lessons India can learn?

Key Takeaways:

• Early reports pointed to a landslide above Siuribas that blocked the Chumke Khola stream. Officials also suspected that a temporary blockage near Chekampar may have broken, releasing a sudden surge downstream. The fresh Nepal incident has renewed concerns about sudden floods across the Himalaya, where retreating glaciers, unstable mountain slopes and large quantities of loose sediment can combine to produce destructive flows.

• The immediate trigger appears to have involved a sudden release of water and debris, but the precise mechanism has not been conclusively established.

• Speaking to The Indian Express, Manish Mehta, a glaciologist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, said his initial assessment was based on the available visuals and reports. He said the event appeared consistent with a possible glacial lake outburst flood or an avalanche involving ice and rock, but this was not a confirmed finding about the flood’s origin.

• Mehta explained that high-altitude Himalayan terrain contains large quantities of loose material shaped by erosion and past glacial activity. Glaciers transport and deposit sediment, while weathering and erosion continue to break down mountain slopes. “Warming is happening, snow is melting. When snow melts, the cohesion between rock and ice ends,” he said. He explained that loose material in upper mountain valleys can be mobilised by rainfall or a sudden release of water. As the surge moves down the valley, it picks up additional sediment, boulders and vegetation, turning into a dense slurry.

• P D Pant, director of the School of Earth and Environmental Science at Uttarakhand Open University, also highlighted the sediment content visible in footage of the flood going around on social media.

Do You Know:

• A flash flood is a sudden (and often violent) surge of water that inundates low-lying areas in very small periods of time. In mountainous terrains, such floods carry greater energy, obliterating all the structures in its path. The sheer velocity of the flood leaves communities that live downstream with little to no warning or window for evacuation.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Nepal flash floods: What triggered the disaster, and why the country is so vulnerable

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What is the phenomenon of ‘Cloudbursts’? Explain. (UPSC, GS1, 2024)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(d) 2.(a) 3.(b) 4.(d) 5.(d)

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