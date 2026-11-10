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UPSC Key: COP 31, Ease of Vehicle Ownership Index and Demonetization

Why US-Iran conflict is relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India and Bangladesh Bilateral Relations and pumped storage hydropower project on both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for November 10, 2026.

Russia-Ukraine conflict, India-Ukraine, Odesa, Chornomorsk, Pivdennyi, black sea, Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, pumped storage hydropower project, Panna-Ranipur Tiger Corridor, World Meteorological Organization, State of the Climate Report, COP31, Ease of Vehicle Ownership Index, 2026 US midterm election, Demonetisation, Indian Express UPSC Key, Upsc Indian Express, UPSC Key November 2026, upsc civil services exam, Indian express for upsc Prelims 2026, upsc mains 2026, UPSC key, UPSC key terms, IAS current affairs, upsc today news, UPSC General Studies 1, UPSC General Studies II, UPSC General Studies III, UPSC General Studies IV, UPSC mains answer writing, upsc GS paper 1, upsc mains GS paper 1, upsc geography, upsc history, GS paper 1, upsc, upsc mains 2026, UPSC mains answer writing, upsc GS paper 4, upsc mains GS paper 4, upsc ethics, gs paper 4, Current events of national and international importance, History of India and Indian National Movement, Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society, Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations, Technology, Economic Development, Bio diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude, UPSC prelims result 2026, UPSC, Civil Services Exam, current affairs, UPSC static syllabus, UPSC dynamic syllabusUPSC Key November, 2026: Here's what you should be reading from the November 10, 2026 edition of the Indian Express. (Photo AP)
Written by: Priya Kumari Shukla
30 min readHyderabadNov 10, 2026 05:57 PM IST First published on: Nov 10, 2026 at 05:56 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 10, 2026. If you missed the November 9, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Priya Kumari Shukla
Priya Kumari Shukla

Priya Kumari Shukla is a Senior Copy Editor in the Indian Expre... Read More

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