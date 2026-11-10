UPSC Key: COP 31, Ease of Vehicle Ownership Index and Demonetization

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 10, 2026. If you missed the November 9, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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India ready to help set up food corridors, says Zelenskyy after phone call with Modi

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: Ahead of the US-brokered two-day peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi starting Tuesday, India on Monday reached out to the top political leadership in Kyiv and Moscow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the major takeaways from the India’s proposed approach to easing tensions in the Black Sea region?

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• Why India’s willingness to mediate in establishing food corridors is significant?

• How the Russia-Ukraine conflict has transformed the relationship between maritime security, agricultural exports and humanitarian concerns?

• How have disruptions to grain exports through the Black Sea affected global food security, particularly in Africa, West Asia and Asia?

• Map Work- Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi

• Know the significance of Ukraine’s three major Black Sea ports — Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.

• Discuss the historical and geopolitical factors that led to the Russia-Ukraine war.

• What has been India’s stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Key Takeaways:

• In a post on X after his phone call with Modi, Zelenskyy said they discussed “Russia’s blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea” and added that India was ready to “mediate in establishing food corridors”.

• This is the first time Zelenskyy has spoken out on the Indian proposal to broker a ceasefire in the Black Sea, which has witnessed attacks on Ukrainian grain exports. In a post on X, Modi said he “reiterated India’s firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution”.

• “Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties,” Modi said. “I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace,” he said.

• Zelenskyy said that he briefed Modi on the latest diplomatic developments. “It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end. Food security could be one such area. We discussed Russia’s blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea. India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and we are counting on these efforts to continue,” Zelenskyy said in his post.

Do You Know:

• Ukraine, in particular, is a major agricultural exporter. Russia has targeted Ukrainian port facilities and vessel operations around the Greater Odesa region on the Black Sea coast. Ukraine has three key deep-water ports there — Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi — which handle around 90% of its agricultural exports. Since mid-July, Ukraine has also stepped up attacks on grain vessels, maritime infrastructure and ports on the Sea of Azov and the vital Kerch Strait that connects it to the Black Sea.

• Russia exports significant volumes of grain through the Azov-Black Sea region — approximately 42-44 million tonnes, or 77-81% of its total grain exports, is transported through this area.

• The broad contours of the proposal revolve around easing the especially intense fighting since July around the critical Black Sea region, which would allow Ukraine’s agricultural products to reach the world; Russia halting attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure; and Ukraine refraining from attacking Russian positions along the line of contact. Of particular interest in the proposal is the larger Black Sea region — a key grain export hub for the world. The fighting there could put at least 400 million people in Africa, West Asia and Asia at risk of food shortages, malnutrition and hunger.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Behind India’s Russia-Ukraine peace proposal: Grain, crude oil — and Trump

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Consider the following pairs: (UPSC CSE, 2018)

Regions sometimes Country

mentioned in news

1. Catalonia — Spain

2. Crimea — Hungary

3. Mindanao — Philippines

4. Oromia — Nigeria

Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b) 3 and 4 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 2 and 4 only

2) Consider the following countries: (UPSC, CSE, 2023)

1. Bulgaria

2. Czech Republic

3. Hungary

4. Latvia

5. Lithuania

6. Romania

How many of the above-mentioned countries share a land border with Ukraine?

(a) Only two

(b) Only three

(c) Only four

(d) Only five

Politics

Hasina seeks fresh passport, Bangla minister for extradition

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

What’s the ongoing story: Three months after she expressed a desire to return to her country, former prime minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on Monday requested a new passport to facilitate that journey in December.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What legal and diplomatic considerations must India take into account when it comes to former prime minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina?

• How can the presence of a former head of government in a neighbouring country create diplomatic complications, particularly when the home country seeks extradition?

• What are the key highlights of the India-Bangladesh Extradition Treaty?

• How can India maintain stable relations with Bangladesh amid political changes in Dhaka?

• India and Bangladesh Bilateral Relations-Know in Detail

• India and Bangladesh Bilateral Relations after August 2024-how things changed drastically?

• What are the areas of cooperation between India and Bangladesh?

• What are the issues and challenges between India and Bangladesh?

• How can India and Bangladesh strengthen their relations?

• What is the significance of Bangladesh for India?

• How external influences is shaping domestic policies in Bangladesh?

Key Takeaways:

• Hasina, who fled Bangladesh in August 2024 after a student-led mass uprising, has been living in India for more than two years. On August 5 this year, which marked the second anniversary of her government’s collapse, she made public her intention to return.

• In a letter to Bangladesh’s Acting High Commissioner to India, Preeti Rahman, in Delhi, Hasina’s lawyers wrote, “In view of the reported revocation of her existing Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card by the interim government and other authorities,… respectfully request that you take the necessary steps to issue a new Bangladeshi passport and NID for our client.”

• The letter also asked for the application to be processed “expeditiously” on the basis of her Bangladeshi nationality and in accordance with “obligations arising under international human rights instruments”.

• However, Bangladesh High Commission’s spokesperson Saidur Rahman, responding to questions about the letter, told The Indian Express on Monday, “Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted following the student-people uprising, has not applied for a new passport or National Identity Card (NID).”

• “We have received an email from a law firm requesting the issuance of a new passport and NID in the name of Sheikh Hasina. However, we are not sure whether the request is genuine. There is no way for us to verify whether the request was actually made on behalf of Sheikh Hasina, as the email sent by the law firm did not include any authorisation letter or supporting documents proving that the firm was authorised by her to make such a request,” Rahman said.

• The Bangladesh government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has been seeking Hasina’s extradition and the Indian government had said earlier that this request is “being examined”.

Do You Know:

• The India-Bangladesh Extradition Treaty was signed on January 28, 2013, and later amended in 2016. It allows both nations to extradite individuals charged or convicted of offenses punishable by a minimum of one year in prison, operating under the core principle of dual criminality.

• Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been living in exile in India since fleeing a student-led uprising in August 2024. Her presence in New Delhi remains a sensitive diplomatic issue. While Dhaka has requested her extradition and expressed concern over her political statements from Indian soil, India maintains that private virtual events hosted for her carry no government endorsement.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Sheikh Hasina should be allowed to return to Bangladesh, ban on Awami League should be lifted: Taslima

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Consider the following statements about river bridges connecting India with neighbouring countries: (UPSC CSE, 2026)

1. ‘Maitri Setu’, built over Feni river, connects Ramgarh in India with Sabroom in Bangladesh.

2. Jhulaghat suspension bridge connects India with Myanmar.

3. Mechi bridge and its approaches connect Panitanki Bypass in India with Kakarvitta in Nepal.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 2 and 3

(c) 1 only

(d) 3 only

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍Analyze internal security threats and transborder crimes along Myanmar, Bangladesh and Pakistan borders including Line of Control (LoC). Also discuss the role played by various security forces in this regard. (UPSC, GS2, 2018)

Pumped hydro project in tiger corridor gets in-principle forest nod

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story:A Union Environment Ministry panel has recommended an in-principle approval to divert 511 hectares of forest land within the Panna-Ranipur Tiger Corridor to make way for the 1,800 MW Panari Pumped Storage Project.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a pumped storage hydropower project?

• Map Work- Panna-Ranipur Tiger Corridor

• Know about Panna-Ranipur Tiger Corridor

• How do tiger corridors help in maintaining landscape-level conservation?

• What are the challenges involved in balancing Panari Pumped Storage Project development with wildlife conservation?

• What is the significance of the Panari Pumped Storage Project for renewable energy integration and electricity grid stability in India?

• What is the role of the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) in examining proposals for diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes?

Key Takeaways:

• The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) recommended clearance for the project by Sri Siddharth Infratech and Services spanning Satna and Panna districts during its October 23 meeting, chaired by the Director General of Forests and Special Secretary, Environment Ministry.

• The tiger corridor connects the forests of the Panna Tiger Reserve, across the Satna and Panna districts, to the Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh.

• Incidentally, the Ranipur Tiger Reserve was notified in 2022 to compensate for the forest submergence in Panna’s core zone caused by the Ken-Betwa river linking project.

• “A total of 211.7 hectares of the proposed area falls under compartment P-132, 133, 135, 136, 137, which is part of NTCA-approved North Eastern Tiger Corridor of Panna Tiger Reserve,” the meeting’s minutes noted. As per tentative enumeration figures, approximately 1.32 lakh trees are proposed to be felled, including 70,240 in Satna and 62,278 in the North Panna forest divisions.

Do You Know:

• The project was first taken up for appraisal on February 27, but a decision was deferred to await recommendations from the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife. Later, the SC-NBWL, chaired by the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, recommended the project for wildlife clearance with specific conditions during its July 9 meeting.

• The project will consist of two reservoirs, which are to be constructed afresh. The upper reservoir is planned in Panari village under Devendra Nagar Range of North Panna Forest division in Panna district, and the lower reservoir is planned on the Baghain river, in Barondha range of the Satna forest division, the FAC minutes noted.

• A pumped storage project uses the elevation difference between an upper and a lower reservoir. During periods of low electricity demand, water is pumped from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir to store energy. When electricity demand peaks, the stored water is released back down through turbines to generate power.

• The NBWL had appraised the project as it lies within an “ecological sensitive tiger landscape and supports movement of tigers, leopards, dholes, wolves, sloth bears, gaurs, sambar and chital”, with some components overlapping the satellite core areas of the Panna Tiger Reserve.

• The conditions specified included the construction of three 30-meter-wide wildlife overpasses across the frequently used Baghain River. While recommending the project, the SC-NBWL also noted reservations expressed by field officers regarding the possible fragmentation of the wildlife corridor.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Madhya Pradesh: Despite red flags, panel nod for power project in tiger corridor

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2014)

1. Animal Welfare Board of India is established under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

2. National Tiger Conservation Authority is a statutory body.

3. National Ganga River Basin Authority is chaired by the Prime Minister.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 2 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Nation

Climate meet begins, report says 2026 among warmest years ever

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate

• General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: The annual year-ending climate meeting opened in the Turkish city of Antalya on Monday with another sobering reminder from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) about the steadily worsening climate situation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What exactly did the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warn?

• What are the key takeaways from annual State of the Climate Report, 2026?

• What is a Conference of the Parties (COP)?

• How is COP31 different from previous COPs?

• What is the significance of the pre-industrial temperature baseline in measuring global warming?

• What is the impact of El Niño on global temperature patterns, with reference to the warming trend highlighted in the WMO recent report?

• What is the significance of the 1.5°C temperature threshold under the Paris Agreement?

• Despite decades of international climate negotiations, global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise—Why?

• What is the Loss and Damage Fund?

• Know the importance of climate finance in implementing global climate commitments.

Key Takeaways:

• In its annual State of the Climate Report, released on the opening day of the COP31 climate meeting, the WMO said 2026 could end up as one of the warmest ever, almost certainly among the top four warmest years.

• The average global temperature between January and September this year was 1.47 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial times (the average of the 1850-1900 period), the WMO report said. It is higher than the full-year averages in 2025 and 2023, and only slightly lower than 2024, which remains the warmest year on record.

• The remaining three months of this year are unlikely to bring down the average so far, considering the prevailing El Niño conditions, which have a general warming impact on the planet. Thus, it is very likely that 2026 ends up as the second warmest year.

• Like all previous COP hosts, Turkey decided to launch a few voluntary initiatives to create momentum for greater climate action. The most important initiative seeks to increase the share of electricity in global energy consumption to at least 30 per cent by 2035 from the current levels of about 20 per cent. It is not very evident, but electricity serves only a small fraction of the world’s energy needs even today. Most of the energy consumption happens in non-electric forms, like oil and gas.

Do You Know:

• The State of the Climate Report, considered one of the most authoritative assessments of global climate change, also revealed that greenhouse gas emissions—the main driver of rising global temperatures—were still going up and reached new record levels in 2025. Measurements from benchmark monitoring stations indicate a continued increase in 2026 as well. Even after three decades of global discussions, international legal arrangements, and resource allocation, the world has not even begun reducing its emissions.

• For the climate negotiators assembled in Antalya for the two-week conference, this is no new information. They have been getting similar messages for several years now, with every climate assessment pointing to the steadily worsening situation. But the negotiators are now more helpless than ever in changing the situation in any significant manner in the short term, at least.

• COP31 is one of the most low-key climate conferences in years. No major decisions or outcomes are expected. Most discussions are likely to focus on finding ways to speed up the implementation of promised climate actions. But that too runs into a familiar stalemate—the need for more money.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Expert Explains | COP31: What’s at stake at UN climate summit in Antalya

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2025)

Statement I: At the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), India refrained from signing the ‘Declaration on Climate and Health’.

Statement II: The COP28 Declaration on Climate and Health is a binding declaration; and if signed, it becomes mandatory to decarbonize the health sector.

Statement III: If India’s health sector is decarbonized, the resilience of its health-care system may be compromised.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement II and Statement III are correct and both of them explain Statement I

(b) Both Statement II and Statement III are correct but only one of them explains Statement I

(c) Only one of the Statements II and III is correct and that explains Statement I

(d) Neither Statement II nor Statement III is correct

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Describe the major outcomes of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). What are the commitments made by India in this conference? (UPSC, GS3, 2021)

Explained

Used vehicles: Ease of transactions depends on state

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: The sale of pre-owned or used vehicles has emerged as a strong market in India, growing significantly every year. Used cars are even expected to outsell new ones at a ratio of 1.7:1 by 2030, thanks to lower upfront costs for middle-income households.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Ease of Vehicle Ownership Index (EVOI)?

• What are the major findings of the Ease of Vehicle Ownership Index?

• What are the major procedural difficulties faced by individuals while buying and selling pre-owned vehicles in India?

• Know the role of VAHAN, DigiLocker and mParivahan in facilitating digital vehicle ownership transfers.

• Why is the used-vehicle market becoming increasingly important for middle-income households and first-time vehicle buyers in India?

• How differences in road tax across states affect the inter-state movement and resale of pre-owned vehicles?

Key Takeaways:

• According to the new Ease of Vehicle Ownership Index (EVOI), released by the minister on November 4, Andhra Pradesh is the leading state in terms of a smooth process involving used vehicle transactions.

• The report, prepared by startup industry body IndiaTech.org in partnership with consumer organisation Consumer VOICE, gave Andhra Pradesh a score of 5.91 out of 10, followed by Kerala at 5.74 and Tamil Nadu at 4.58. Uttar Pradesh came last at 2.47, just behind Bihar (2.51) and West Bengal (2.56). Delhi is at fourth place in the ease of vehicle ownership index, with 4.58 score out of 10.

• Karnataka ranks fifth in terms of ease of vehicle transfer among the 15 states covered in the index, followed by Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana.

• None of the states crossed a score of six, showing that even the top performers do not have the entire ecosystem in place to help people buy and sell pre-owned vehicles. Only two states achieved an overall score above 5.5, while eight states scored between 3.8-4.3, showing that most of them face similar structural challenges.

Do You Know:

• The report is based on the performances of states on six metrics: clarity and consistency of ownership transfer rules; functional availability and reliability of online systems; speed, predictability and procedural burden; fee clarity, application tracking and grievance mechanism; consumer protection, dealer support and trade infrastructure; and official fees versus actual all-in market cost of transfer.

• The index covered 15 states — Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh — which account for more than 85% of India’s organised used-car market.

• According to the report, the cost is the weakest pillar in the pre-owned vehicle market. This is an area in which 12 out of 15 states scored below 3.5. This means people have to pay well above the cost prescribed for the transfer of vehicles, thanks to multiple manual stages, court notaries, MV inspection and multiple departmental signings.

• It said registration certificate (RC) transfer times run from seven to 10 days in Andhra Pradesh, where buyer, seller and lender authenticate biometrically, to more than 30 days in Uttar Pradesh. In 13 of the 15 states, applicants file online and are still asked to deliver physical copies to the RTO. The uneven road tax among states adds to another layer of problem for the pre-owned vehicle market. “The road tax on a Rs 6 lakh petrol car ranges from 3% in Uttar Pradesh to 14% in Karnataka, a difference of over Rs 66,000 on the same vehicle. Only Andhra Pradesh and Telangana run a working refund for vehicles that leave the state,” it said.

• According to the report, India’s pre-owned vehicle market was valued at $36.4 billion in 2024-25 and is expected to grow to $73.5 billion in 2030. If this happens, the sale ratio of used and new vehicles will also increase from 1.3:1 to 1.7:1 by 2030. While the projections are impressive, it is well below the 2.5:1 to 3:1 ratio seen in mature markets like the US and Europe, signalling that there is room for expansion.

• The report recommends that a stepwise timeline for the transfer of vehicles should be fixed through an amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act. It also said that DigiLocker and mParivahan documents should be accepted as primary evidence at every RTO to end the dual online and physical submission.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Vehicles major cause of pollution, it’s a free-for-all in Delhi, says Supreme Court

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) Magnetite particles, suspected to cause neurodegenerative problems, are generated as environmental pollutants from which of the following? (UPSC, CSE, 2021)

1. Brakes of motor vehicles

2. Engines of motor vehicles

3. Microwave stoves within homes

4. Power plants

5. Telephone line

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(b) 1, 2 and 4 only

(c) 3, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

War or peace: How Trump can deal with Iran next

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

What’s the ongoing story: The US midterm polls have left the Democratic Party in firm control of both Houses of the US Congress, with the Republican Party suffering historic losses even in traditional strongholds.

Key Points to Ponder:

• How the 2026 US midterm election results will impact President Donald Trump’s policy towards Iran?

• What were the major economic consequences of the US-Iran conflict?

• What is the strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz in the context of the US-Iran conflict?

• Know the significance of Iran’s reported stockpile of 440 kg of uranium enriched to 60% in the ongoing negotiations with the United States.

• What were the seven major demands put forward by Iran for an interim agreement with the United States?

• What are the factors that have strengthened Iran’s bargaining position following the US midterm elections?

Key Takeaways:

• Behind the Blue Tsunami was the cost of living crisis in the US, exacerbated by President Donald Trump’s tariffs and, crucially, the war he started against Iran — which drove up fuel prices domestically and globally. Indeed, after the results, Vice President J D Vance acknowledged on X that “the reason we lost is the war [with Iran]”. Trump has himself called this “largely true”. The question now is whether a defeated Trump will lash out by resuming the war with Iran or pursue a deal instead.

• The signals seem mixed. Early after the polls, he seemed disinclined towards more war, saying: “We seem to be getting everything we want… we’re locked and loaded if we need to go, but there may be no reason for it.”

• But, on Thursday, he tried to keep the possibility open: “Do we want to go further (with military action)? I would rather not destroy the rest of the country, if possible, but maybe I will have to. You’ll know soon enough.”

• Vance, perhaps driven by the need to distance himself from Trump before the 2028 Presidential elections, has been clearer. He said that for voters to return to the party, the administration would have to “end the war, focus on inflation, put America first (and) change our relationship to Israel”. With the new Congress set to take office in early January, the US now appears simultaneously on the verge of both war and a deal with Iran. What are the pathways ahead?

Do You Know:

• The Trump administration’s military actions against Iran later in the year were essentially an attempt to improve its bargaining position for a deal. But this prolonged entanglement in West Asia has significantly affected its domestic standing, as proved by the midterm polls. The President’s approval rating now stands at 38%.

• In recent months, Vance has reportedly privately accused Israel’s (now caretaker) Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, of being “wrong on everything” about Iran. This shows Washington DC’s loss of faith in the military approach that has long been pushed by the Israeli leader.

• If anything, the US’s post-midterms predicament has strengthened Tehran’s bargaining position, reflected in Iranian leaders’ rhetoric following the results. This, in turn, may force the US President to save face through yet another visible show of force, even if a deal remains the ultimate objective.

But Trump’s principal challenge, even before the midterms, has been that Tehran retains as much agency as Washington in determining when a round of strikes ends.

• The regional Arab states, which faced the brunt of Iran’s retaliatory attacks earlier this year, know that another round of fighting will hobble them economically. Recognising both Washington’s dilemma and Tehran’s resilience, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and UAE are proactively pushing for any possible interim arrangement.

• In the run-up to the midterms, it was the aforementioned lack of an achievable objective that prevented US military action, or support for Israeli action.

• Iran refrained from responding to Israel’s large-scale aerial provocation close to Iranian airspace in October. It is also now reportedly amenable to a two-day implementation window for an interim deal — Day 1 would see Iran admitting International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors in return for a lifting of the US blockade and release of frozen Iranian funds; Day 2 would see Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and the initiation of talks over its reported 440 kg stockpile of 60% enriched uranium.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍As Trump rejects Iran peace proposal, an expert explains what each side wants

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍“India’s relations with Israel have, of late, acquired a depth and diversity, which cannot be rolled back.” Discuss. (UPSC, GS2, 2018)

Economy

10 yrs. after demonetisation, cash remains king despite booming digital payments

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story:Ten years ago, on November 8, the Modi government announced the demonetisation of high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in a dramatic bid to curb black money and push India towards a cashless economy. A decade later, however, cash remains king, with currency held by the public having more than doubled since demonetisation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Demonetisation?

• Demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1000 currency notes-Know the background

• How demonetisation impacted on the GDP for the current year? (Know short-term and Long term effect)

• Does demonetisation served the purpose of curbing black money and terror funding? (What economic survey said about it?)

• Demonetisation has been implemented twice in the past-When, why and how?

• Demonetisation in 1946 and 1978 and Demonetisation in 2016-compare and contrast

• Demonetisation in 2016 was the decision taken in haste and not gone into the nitty-gritties of this step-Do you agree?

• Demonetisation in 2016-How it impacted common man?

Key Takeaways:

• Currency with the public, which stood at Rs 17.97 lakh crore on November 4, 2016, plunged to Rs 7.8 lakh crore in January 2017 following the November 8 announcement. It has since surged to Rs 42.55 lakh crore as of October 15, 2026, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, an increase of nearly 137 per cent over its pre-demonetisation level.

• Though digital payments have jumped manifold, high cash holdings raise questions about the lasting impact of demonetisation on India’s dependence on physical currency.

• While the economy has expanded considerably over the past decade, growing at 6-7 per cent annually in several years, the currency-to-GDP ratio has also returned to around its pre-demonetisation level. In other words, despite the massive push towards digital payments and formalisation, cash has not been driven out of the economy. Instead, its circulation has recovered alongside economic growth.

• As per the RBI’s definition, currency with the public is calculated by deducting cash held by banks from total currency in circulation (CIC). CIC refers to currency notes and coins issued by the central bank within a country that are physically used to conduct transactions between consumers and businesses. During the calendar year 2026 as of October 16, cash with the public increased by Rs 5.26 lakh crore, a rise of 14.1 per cent, according to RBI data.

Do You Know:

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation at 8 pm on November 8, 2016, in a televised address to the nation. The announcement rendered the then-existing Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes invalid as legal tender from midnight on November 9. These two denominations together accounted for approximately 86 per cent of the currency in circulation at the time, triggering an unprecedented cash crunch that disrupted shops, offices, businesses and households across the country.

• The government had projected demonetisation as a decisive strike against black money, counterfeit currency and the financing of illegal activities. It was also expected to accelerate digital payments, encourage formalisation and reduce India’s dependence on cash. Ten years later, however, the more than doubling of currency with the public tells a different story: demonetisation may have temporarily drained cash from the system, but it did not fundamentally alter India’s appetite for physical currency.

• The sudden withdrawal of notes roiled the economy in November 2016, with demand falling, businesses facing a crisis and GDP growth declining by nearly 1.5 percentage points. Many small businesses were hit hard and shut down after the note ban created a liquidity shortage. The shock of suddenly invalidated high-denomination notes disrupted daily commerce, forced people to queue for hours at banks and ATMs, and pushed individuals and businesses to rethink how they managed cash.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Demonetization: Meaning, Example, and How It Works

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

7) Which of the following are the sources of income for the Reserve Bank of India? (UPSC, CSE, 2025)

1. Buying and selling Government bonds

2. Buying and selling foreign currency

3. Pension fund management

4. Lending to private companies

5. Printing and distributing currency notes

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) I and II only

(b) II, III and IV

(c) I, III, IV and V

(d) I, II and V

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(c) 2.(a) 3.(d) 4.(b) 5.(c) 6.(b) 7.(a)

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