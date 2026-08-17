UPSC Key: Coastal Erosion, The 1946 Naval Uprising and Sweet Revolution

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 17, 2026. If you missed the August 16, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Explained

Why the J&K govt is stuck in a quota quagmire

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure

What’s the ongoing story: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on August 14 warned of Gen Z-like protests if his Cabinet’s proposal to tweak the reservation system in the Union Territory wasn’t acted upon.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir?

• Why is the Omar government under pressure?

• The J&K reservation controversy highlights what?

• What is the difference between vertical and horizontal reservation?

• Why is the distinction important between vertical and horizontal reservation for assessing the actual impact of reservation policies?

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• How does the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory with a legislature shape the policy-making authority of its elected government?

Key Takeaways:

• The Cabinet had sent its submission on the reservation policy to the Lieutenant Governor in November last year.

• “What has happened after that, let someone tell us. Has it been approved? Let’s hope that the Gen-Z trend doesn’t spill over here as well. We would not be responsible for that. We have done our job… This is not a good thing that they (the L-G and the Centre) keep the approvals of our cabinet under wraps,” Omar said.

• The issue of ‘rationalising’ the reservation system has become a hot button issue in the UT.

• Before the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, 43% seats in government jobs were reserved for different categories, such as Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), residents of areas along the Actual Line of Control (ALC) and the International Border (IB), residents of backward areas, those physically challenged, and former service personnel.

• But in 2024, L-G Manoj Sinha announced an amendment to the J&K Reservation Act 2004, barely a month before the 2024 Parliamentary elections. Reservation was enhanced from 43% to 70% in government jobs. The jump was because Special Tribe (ST) status was given to the Pahari community. ST categorisation for the Paharis had always been opposed by the Gujjars and Bakerwas, who hold the status. To not annoy the Gujjars, the administration announced increasing the ST quota from 10% to 20%. This led to sharp criticism from those not covered under any reservation, as they were left with only 30% of the jobs to compete for.

• In their 2024 Assembly election manifesto, the two principal political parties of the UT, Omar Abdullah’s National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), promised to revisit the issue. Wary of the potential electoral fallout, both framed their stance as “rationalisation of reservation”.

Do You Know:

• For the Omar Abdullah government, pushback is coming from within as well as the public. In February, in response to a motion by People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone, the government presented numbers in the Assembly that showed significantly more reserved category certificates going to people in Jammu than in Kashmir.

• Before that, in October 2025, an MP from Omar’s own party, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, sat on protest with people from unreserved categories outside the CM’s residence.

• The government then set up a cabinet sub-committee, which filed its report in October 2025, recommending capping reservations at 50%. The Cabinet accepted it and in the next month, sent the file to Lok Bhawan (L-G’s residence) for clearance. Omar has now said that the Lok Bhawan had raised queries on the report, which his government responded to, but there has been no movement since.

• In March 2024, soon after Parliament brought in more groups under STs in J&K, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha amended the J&K Reservation Rules, 2005, enhancing the ST-reserved seats/jobs from 10% of the total to 20%. Alongside, reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) was also increased, with 15 new groups added to the OBC list. This meant that total reservations increased from 43% to 70% of the total in government jobs/seats, leaving only 30% in the general category, though a majority of the J&K population falls in this category.

• Youths hit the streets against the increase in quotas, with National Conference MP Aga Ruhulla Mehdi joining them against his own party’s government. Recently, he warned that he would join the protests again after Parliament’s Winter Session if there was no review of the quota policy.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Omar Cabinet panel clears changes to get around J&K quota quagmire

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2023)

Statement-I: The Supreme Court of India has held in some judgments that the reservation policies made under Article 16(4) of the Constitution of India would be limited by Article 335 for maintenance of efficiency of administration.

Statement-II: Article 335 of the Constitution of India defines the term ‘efficiency of administration’.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is the correct explanation for Statement-I

(b) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is not the correct explanation for Statement-1

(c) Statement-I is correct but Statement-II is incorrect

(d) Statement-I is incorrect but Statement-II is correct

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Whether National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) can enforce the implementation of constitutional reservation for the Scheduled Castes in the religious minority institutions? Examine. (2018)

Odisha’s coastal erosion: the measures to save lives, livelihoods

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, in a recent reply tabled in Rajya Sabha, said that about 28% of Odisha’s 564-km coastline is undergoing erosion.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What you understand by coastal erosion?

• What is coastal accretion?

• What are four types of coastal erosion?

• What are the findings of the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR)?

• Which all are the six major Odisha’s coastal districts covered in the NCCR assessment?

• Map Work– Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore/Baleshwar

• What shoreline change is?

• What are the main causes of coastal erosion in India?

• What are the main causes of coastal erosion in Odisha?

• Where is National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR)?

• What are the steps/measures taken by Government of India for the Coastal Management?

Key Takeaways:

• This is based on a study by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), which carried out a comprehensive assessment and mapping of shoreline change analysis along the Odisha coast for the period 1990-2022. The NCCR monitors long-term shoreline changes across the Indian coastline.

• Citing the NCCR study, Sonowal said approximately 28.3% of the coastline is undergoing erosion, 17.6% remains stable (no significant shoreline change), and 54.1% is experiencing accretion or growth. His reply came in response to a query by Rajya Sabha member from Odisha, Sasmit Patra.

Do You Know:

• Shoreline changes refer to the dynamic process where the boundary between land and water shifts over time owing to natural forces like waves, tides, storms, and human activities like port construction, unplanned infrastructure development, and sand mining. Factors like global sea-level rise also contribute to coastal erosion and shoreline change.

• According to a 2021 piece “Shoreline Change Along Odisha Coast” published in the Journal of Earth System Science, coastal structures such as sea walls, breakwaters, and jetties result in modification of the shoreline and beach morphology. The effects are even more significant with hard structures raised for the development of ports and harbours. Besides, natural hazards such as tsunamis and cyclone storms along the India coast, too, result in drastic changes. The paper said that as things stand, Odisha is most prone to cyclones.

• Official sources in Odisha’s Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department said rising sea level and coastal erosion owing to climate change has already submerged as many as 16 villages in Kendrapara district, displacing several hundreds of people. The affected villagers lost not just their land but also their livelihood. The Odisha government has developed a resettlement colony, touted as India’s first climate resettlement colony, to accommodate the people hit by coastal erosion.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Sinking ground, rising danger: the hidden crisis threatening coastal cities

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) In India, the problem of soil erosion is associated with which of the following? (UPSC CSE, 2014)

1. Terrace cultivation

2. Deforestation

3. Tropical climate

Select the correct answer using the code given below

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍Explain the causes and effects of coastal erosion in India. What are the available coastal management techniques for combating the hazard? (2022)

📍Seawater intrusion in the coastal aquifers is a major concern in India. What are the causes of seawater intrusion and the remedial measures to combat this hazard? (2025)

How the 1946 naval uprising hastened India’s independence from British rule

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian National Movement

Mains Examination: General Studies I: The Freedom Struggle — its various stages and important contributors/contributions from different parts of the country.

What’s the ongoing story: As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, it’s worth recalling the Royal Indian Navy mutiny of 1946, which rattled the British and hastened India’s independence from colonial rule.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What happened in 18 February 1946 at HMIS Talwar, Bombay?

• ‘The 1946 naval uprisings’-what you know about this?

• What was the triggering reason for the 1946 naval uprisings?

• What you know about B.C. Dutt, M.S. Khan and Madan Singh?

• Connect the dots and know the chronology of these events—Quit India Movement, INA military campaigns, End of World War II, INA trials, Calcutta protests related to INA trials, RIN uprising begins at HMIS Talwar, Cabinet Mission announced, Direct Action Day and Mountbatten Plan

• Compare and Contrast the 1857 revolt and 1946 RIN uprising.

• “The INA trials and the Royal Indian Navy uprising marked a qualitative change in the nature of India’s freedom struggle”-how far you agree?

• How did the 1946 Royal Indian Navy uprising contribute to the British decision to transfer power?

Key Takeaways:

• Over eight decades ago, on February 18, 1946, more than a thousand sailors or “ratings” of the Royal Indian Navy (RIN) in Bombay revolted against British rule, which then cascaded into a larger uprising involving Indian personnel in other naval bases across British India. As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on Saturday (August 15), it’s worth recalling the series of events that unfolded in February 1946, known as the “Royal Indian Navy mutiny”.

• Although the eventual surrender of the Indian rebel sailors meant that the insurrection ultimately failed, Commodore Srikant Kesnur (Retired), an Indian Navy veteran and naval historian, told The Indian Express that the 1946 mutiny was the “last war of independence”, which rattled the British and hastened India’s independence from colonial rule.

• You had the Royal Indian Navy (RIN), which was established on October 2, 1934, as a very small force. This came to be set up out of the Royal Indian Marine for close coast operations, with blue-water missions being largely left to the (British) Royal Navy.

• When World War II started, from less than 2,000 people, the RIN grew to almost 30,000 people because of the requirements of war. (There was) a similar huge increase in the number of ships. Small ships came to be commissioned, bought or repurposed rapidly, so the RIN expanded hugely. Often, people were trained at short notice or for shorter durations and sent into war.

The headline of Hindusthan Standard on February 22, 1946. (Twitter/@Advaidism) The headline of Hindusthan Standard on February 22, 1946. (Twitter/@Advaidism)

• Notwithstanding all this, the RIN performed very well in different theatres. So, immediately after the war, there were expectations that having come out as victors, one would be rewarded in some way. There was the expectation of freedom and independence — and perhaps at the naval and unit level, people who had been inducted in a contingency now being recognised for their service and being given longer tenures in the Navy or being aided in getting a job in the civilian world.

• The most pressing immediate circumstances before February 18 — when the spark got lit — is that on December 1, 1945, Navy Day was to be celebrated. It was supposed to be a big event. But the night before (November 30), some sailors on the HMIS Talwar, which is a shore establishment (a naval base built on land) but also the Navy’s signal training centre located in Bombay, hoisted brooms and buckets and wrote slogans like “Down with the British” and “Quit India” to signal a kind of dissatisfaction against the British. And that shocked them.

Do You Know:

• The RIN strike came at a time when the Indian nationalist sentiment had reached fever pitch across the country. The winter of 1945-46 saw three violent upsurges: in Calcutta in November 1945 over the INA trials; in February 1946, also in Calcutta, over the sentencing of INA officer Rashid Ali; and, in that same month, the ratings’ uprising in Bombay.

In his short book, ‘The Indian Naval Report of 1946′, Percy S Gourgey, a former lieutenant of the Royal Indian Naval Volunteer Reserve, wrote that the chain of events led to the “mounting fever of excitement affecting the whole political climate”.

• One of the triggers for the RIN strike was the arrest of a rating, BC Dutt, who had scrawled “Quit India” on the HMIS Talwar. The day after the strike began, the ratings went around Bombay in lorries, waving the Congress flag, and getting into scraps with Europeans and policemen who tried to confront them. Soon, ordinary people joined the ratings, and life came to a virtual standstill in both Bombay and Calcutta. There were meetings, processions, strikes, and hartals. In Bombay, labourers participated in a general strike called by the Communist Party of India and the Bombay Students’ Union. In many cities across India, students boycotted classes in solidarity.

• The RIN revolt remains a legend today. It was an event that strengthened further the determination among all sections of the Indian people to see the end of British rule. Deep solidarity and amity among religious groups was in evidence, which appeared to run counter to the rapidly spreading atmosphere of commuanal hatred and animosity.

However, communal unity was more in the nature of organisational unity than a unity among the two major communities. Within months, India was to be devoured by a terrible communal conflagration.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍1946 naval mutiny: When Indian sailors rose in revolt against the Raj

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) With reference to Indian freedom struggle, consider the following events: (UPSC CSE, 2017)

1. Mutiny in Royal Indian Navy

2. Quit India Movement launched

3. Second Round Table Conference

What is the correct chronological sequence of the above events?

(a) 1-2-3

(b) 2-1-3

(c) 3-2-1

(d) 3-1-2

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍In what ways did the naval mutiny prove to be the last nail in the coffin of British colonial aspirations in India? (2014)

Front Page

Extradite Hasina to set stage for Rahman’s visit, Dhaka tells Delhi

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

What’s the ongoing story: The Bangladesh government said on Sunday that a “propitious environment needs to be created” for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to India.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the key highlights of the India-Bangladesh Extradition Treaty?

• How can India maintain stable relations with Bangladesh amid political changes in Dhaka?

• How the Sheikh Hasina extradition issue can create complex intersection of international law and domestic political change in India and Bangladesh Bilateral Relations?

• What are the major principles governing extradition in international relations?

• How should India balance treaty obligations and human-rights considerations while responding to extradition requests?

• India and Bangladesh Bilateral Relations-Know in Detail

• India and Bangladesh Bilateral Relations after August 2024-how things changed drastically?

• What are the areas of cooperation between India and Bangladesh?

• What are the issues and challenges between India and Bangladesh?

• How can India and Bangladesh strengthen their relations?

• What is the significance of Bangladesh for India?

• How external influences is shaping domestic policies in Bangladesh?

Key Takeaways:

• “To this end, we have requested the Indian authorities to expeditiously act on our request to extradite Sheikh Hasina and other fugitive criminals, and to hand over to Bangladesh the accused killers of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi in compliance with our bilateral extradition treaty,” the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

• While many in Dhaka see this as a ‘red line’, there is a sense in New Delhi that it needs to convey the “next steps” and give a “cogent response” to the Bangladesh Government’s request for extradition. The extradition request was first moved by the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus in 2024, and has been reiterated by the BNP government which assumed office in February this year.

• Delhi had proposed August 21 as a possible date for the visit and what is said to have queered the pitch was the press conference by ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5. The Tarique Rahman government has clearly spelt out that it needs a response from the Indian government.

Do You Know:

• The India-Bangladesh Extradition Treaty was signed on January 28, 2013, and later amended in 2016. It allows both nations to extradite individuals charged or convicted of offenses punishable by a minimum of one year in prison, operating under the core principle of dual criminality.

• Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been living in exile in India since fleeing a student-led uprising in August 2024. Her presence in New Delhi remains a sensitive diplomatic issue. While Dhaka has requested her extradition and expressed concern over her political statements from Indian soil, India maintains that private virtual events hosted for her carry no government endorsement.

• AS THE Tarique Rahman government reiterates its request for the extradition of Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, top government officials in India said such requests have to come before the Indian judiciary and be decided by it, but added that intense discussions were on with Dhaka to move away from such a maximalist position.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India courts will decide extradition of Sheikh Hasina, talks on to change course

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) Consider the following statements about river bridges connecting India with neighbouring countries: (UPSC CSE, 2026)

1. ‘Maitri Setu’, built over Feni river, connects Ramgarh in India with Sabroom in Bangladesh.

2. Jhulaghat suspension bridge connects India with Myanmar.

3. Mechi bridge and its approaches connect Panitanki Bypass in India with Kakarvitta in Nepal.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 2 and 3

(c) 1 only

(d) 3 only

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍The protests in Shahbag Square in Dhaka in Bangladesh reveal a fundamental split in society between the nationalists and Islamic forces. What is its significance for India? (2013)

The Editorial Page

Bring back E10 for older vehicles. Work out food versus fuel trade-off

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialisation.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out.

• General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

What’s the ongoing story: V Anantha Nageswaran, Akash Poojari Writes- When some moves are easy to undo, and others are not, prudence says to move the reversible ones first and hold off on the irreversible ones until a thorough cost-benefit analysis is done

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why government is facing backlash for the proposed shift to a higher blend of ethanol fuel?

• What you understand by the ‘blend of ethanol fuel’ or ethanol blending?

• What is ethanol?

• Ethanol is classified into four “generations” (1G to 4G) based on the raw materials used-can you recall that?

• What comes in your mind when you see these terms-20% ethanol blending or 100% ethanol blending? What is 20% or 100% here?

• Which country uses 100% ethanol?

• What India can learn from Brazil?

• Why ethanol-blending programme is becoming an example of the difficult choices involved in balancing energy security with food and water security?

• How can India achieve a sustainable biofuel transition without compromising food security and groundwater sustainability?

Key Takeaways:

V Anantha Nageswaran, Akash Poojari Writes-

• A complaint has been travelling fast online that the government’s E20 petrol wrecks engines and empties the tank faster. The charge is loud, but it is also, on the main point, wrong. However, dismissing it outright would be a mistake because beneath the noise lies a real problem and a much larger question.

• Start with the engine, and the evidence does not support the fear of damage. Ethanol carries about two-thirds the energy of petrol, so a litre of E20 takes you a little less far, but the loss is small and does not signal any malfunction. Ethanol is only a fifth of the blend, so the energy penalty is around 6 to 7 per cent, not the 30 per cent doing the rounds.

• Carbon monoxide and unburnt hydrocarbons actually fall, which is good for the environment. On durability, which is the primary point of contention, the record is reassuring and counters the online narrative. The US, one of the global leaders in ethanol blending, had the Oakridge National Laboratory run 86 vehicles for a cumulative total of nearly 10 million kilometres on blends up to E20 and found no increased wear in cars not rated for E20.

• However, one exception is genuine, that is, India has roughly 75 to 80 million older two-wheelers built before BS4 that run on carburettors. A carburettor cannot sense the extra oxygen in the blend and adjust for it, so on E20, the engine draws in too little fuel for the air it draws in and runs hot.

• Further, older rubber seals that are not rated for ethanol are a separate problem, as they degrade on contact with the fuel regardless of engine temperature. Retrofitting those seals with ethanol-compatible ones is cheap. Still, it happens one vehicle at a time, and covering 75 to 80 million two-wheelers that way will take years, even if every workshop starts today.

• The original roadmap anticipated this and requested that a lower-blend fuel remain on sale for these vehicles, but that fuel quietly vanished from the pumps and needs to return. Restoring a lower blend at the pumps, say, E10, alongside the option to buy E20, would calm most public concern, lower total ethanol use instead of raising it, and protect the existing fleet while the retrofit programme catches up.

• With the engine argument settled, one must also ask the harder question that nobody is shouting about. How much further should blending go? Moving from E20 to E27 or E30 is a different decision altogether, because that is where fuel begins to crowd out food.

Do You Know:

• According to PIB, under the EBP Programme, ethanol blending has increased from less than 1.5 percent in 2013-14 to 20 percent in 2025-26. India achieved the 20 percent blending target five years ahead of schedule. Ethanol procurement rose from about 38 crore litres in Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2013-14 to over 1,200 crore litres (projected) in 2025-26. Production capacity expanded nearly fivefold from 421 crore litres in 2014 to about 2,000 crore litres in 2026. This expansion has reduced crude oil imports and saved valuable foreign exchange. It has also lowered greenhouse gas emissions and strengthened farmers’ incomes through new market opportunities.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Ethanol blending in fuel: Why road ahead is bumpy

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) According to India’s National Policy on Biofuels, which of the following can be used as raw materials for the production of biofuels? (UPSC CSE, 2020)

1. Cassava

2. Damaged wheat grains

3. Groundnut seeds

4. Horse gram

5. Rotten potatoes

6. Sugar beet

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2, 5 and 6 only

(b) 1, 3, 4 and 6 only

(c) 2, 3, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍“Access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy is the sine qua non to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.Comment on the progress made in India in this regard. (2018)

The Ideas Page

India’s sweet revolution depends on this: safeguard the bee, sustainability is key

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Ashok Gulati, Suvangi Rath, Tanmoy Adhikary Writes-Independence Day this year coincided with the US’s National Honey Bee Day. A honey bee is a small insect that can sit on a fingertip. Why is it accorded such importance in the US? According to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the quiet role of bees as pollinators is responsible for almost one-third of global crop output. It enhances yields for 87 of 115 leading food crops.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Sweet Revolution?

• What is the National beekeeping & Honey Mission (NBHM)?

• What are the ecological and economic significance of bees?

• What do you know about the cognitive abilities of bees?

• Bees and “waggle dance”-Connect the dots

• Why do bees matter?

• What are the threats to the survival of bees?

• How climate change is altering pollination dynamics in India?

• What policy measures can government adopt to make the Sweet Revolution both economically viable and ecologically sustainable?

Key Takeaways:

Ashok Gulati, Suvangi Rath, Tanmoy Adhikary Writes-

• Bees do more than improve yields. They enhance the nutritional quality of farm produce. If India has to make its agriculture productive and nutritious, bees must be treated as farmers’ best friends. While passing by the mustard fields of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan or the apple orchards of Himachal Pradesh, one realises what these insects can do. They have helped India emerge as the second-largest producer of honey in the world, after China, and the third-largest exporter of honey after China and New Zealand in value terms.

• Beyond the pollination service, bees have helped farmers augment their incomes through apiculture (honey bee farming). India’s honey production has nearly doubled over the last decade, from about 76,000 tonnes in 2013-14 to roughly 1,51,000 tonnes in 2025-26, signalling real scale in supply and capacity. Interestingly, almost 70 per cent of India’s honey production is exported ($208 million in 2025-26), and India accounts for around 8.4 per cent of global honey exports.

• However, India’s domestic market remains limited despite its large population. India’s per capita honey consumption remains low (about 37 gm per year) — this suggests enormous potential that’s yet to be tapped. As awareness of its health benefits spreads and retail penetration improves, a domestic market can help stabilise producer incomes while supporting premium-quality exports.



• This diversification mirrors a classic economic lesson: Trade barriers often compel resilience and innovation. Rather than being confined to one large buyer, India’s honey sector is now spreading its wings across geographies, reducing dependence on a single market and building stronger foundations for long-term export growth.

• Reforms and investments will determine whether this moment becomes a structural transformation or a reprieve. At the same time, investment in NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) capable testing labs, cluster-based processing, GI branding for unique floral varieties (Sundarbans, Ramban Sulai), and turning farmer organisations into FPOs will lower compliance costs and enable entry into premium EU, Japanese and East Asian markets. The global bee products market (beeswax, propolis, royal jelly, pollen) is already sizeable — it was valued at roughly $12.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow, offering India a high-margin diversification route beyond bulk honey.

Do You Know:

• According to NITI Aayog, sweet revolution is an ambitious initiative of the Government of India, which is aimed at promoting apiculture, popularly known as ‘beekeeping’, for accelerating the production of quality honey and other related products.

—Beekeeping is a low investment and highly skilled enterprise model, in which technology application has emerged as a great enabler for socio-economic growth.

The demand for good quality honey has grown over the years as it is considered a naturally nutritious product. Other apiculture products such as royal jelly, beeswax, pollens, etc., are also used extensively in different sectors like pharmaceuticals, food, beverage, beauty, and others.

—Scaling up beekeeping will double farmers’ income, generate employment, ensure food security and bee conservation, and increase crop productivity and pollination. To provide a booster shot to Sweet Revolution, the government launched the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, for the overall promotion and development of scientific beekeeping in mission mode.

• India is home to four of the seven known bee species. Two of these are domesticated, Apis cerana (oriental honey bee) and Apis mellifera (European honey bee), and the other two are wild, Apis dorsata (giant/rock honey bee) and Apis florea (dwarf honey bee). Bees play a crucial role in pollination. Oilseeds, orchard crops, legumes, vegetables, timber trees and ornamental flowers are some of the major crops that benefit from bee pollination.

The conservation and multiplication of bees depend on the density and composition of local flora, which acts as the food base for these pollinators.

Around 500 flowering plant species are major or minor sources for foraging, which provides varieties of natural honey flavours: rapeseed/mustard honey, eucalyptus honey, lychee honey, sunflower honey, karanj/pongamea honey, multi-flora Himalayan honey, acacia honey and wild flora honey. This provides lucrative opportunities for beekeeping industries.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍To bee or not to bee

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) Which of the following organisms perform waggle dance for others of their kin to indicate the direction and the distance to a source of their food? (UPSC, CSE, 2023)

a) Butterflies

b) Dragonflies

c) Honey Bees

d) Wasps

7) Consider the following kinds of organisms: (UPSC, CSE, 2012)

1. Bat

2. Bee

3. Bird

Which of the above is/are pollinating agent/agents?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍Assess the role of National Horticulture Mission (NHM) in boosting the production, productivity and income of horticulture farms. How far has it succeeded in increasing the income of farmers? (2018)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(c) 2.(b) 3.(c) 4.(d) 5.(a) 6.(c) 7.(d)

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