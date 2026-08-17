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UPSC Key: Coastal Erosion, The 1946 Naval Uprising and Sweet Revolution

Why India-Bangladesh Extradition Treaty is relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as Honey Bees, ethanol blending and reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir on both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for August 17, 2026.

reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir, coastal erosion, coastal accretion, National Centre for Coastal Research, Odisha's coastal districts, 1946 naval uprisings, India-Bangladesh Extradition Treaty, Sheikh Hasina, Ethanol, ethanol blending, Sweet Revolution, Honey bees, National beekeeping, Honey Mission, Indian Express UPSC Key, Upsc Indian Express, UPSC Key August 2026, upsc civil services exam, Indian express for upsc Prelims 2026, upsc mains 2026, UPSC key, UPSC key terms, IAS current affairs, upsc today news, UPSC General Studies 1, UPSC General Studies II, UPSC General Studies III, UPSC General Studies IV, UPSC mains answer writing, upsc GS paper 1, upsc mains GS paper 1, upsc geography, upsc history, GS paper 1, upsc, upsc mains 2026, UPSC mains answer writing, upsc GS paper 4, upsc mains GS paper 4, upsc ethics, gs paper 4, Current events of national and international importance, History of India and Indian National Movement, Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society, Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations, Technology, Economic Development, Bio diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude, UPSC prelims result 2026, UPSC, Civil Services Exam, current affairs, UPSC static syllabus, UPSC dynamic syllabusUPSC Key August 2026: Here's what you should be reading from the August 17, 2026 edition of The Indian Express.
Written by: Priya Kumari Shukla
29 min readHyderabadAug 17, 2026 08:28 PM IST First published on: Aug 17, 2026 at 08:28 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 17, 2026. If you missed the August 16, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Priya Kumari Shukla
Priya Kumari Shukla

Priya Kumari Shukla is a Senior Copy Editor in the Indian Expre... Read More

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