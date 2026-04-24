UPSC Key: Claude Mythos, Groundwater Contamination and Online Gaming

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 24, 2026. If you missed the April 23, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

After CWG, Olympics pitch, India now targets 2038 Asian Games

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: AFTER MAKING an aggressive pitch for the 2036 Olympics and securing the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG), India has set its sights on the Asian Games.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the Asian Games?

• What are the Commonwealth Games (CWG)?

• What is the difference between the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the Olympic Games?

• What are the India’s plan to host the 2038 Asian Games?

• “Indian sports face a lack of career options for athletes beyond their playing years.”-discuss

• What are the structural and challenges to host Olympics games in India?

Story continues below this ad

• What is the role of government schemes like ‘Khelo India’ in developing sports infrastructure and athlete support in India?

• What are the economic challenges faced by domestic athletes who do not secure lucrative contracts, such as those in the Indian Premier League (IPL)?

• The prize money disparities between male and female athletes on the promotion of gender equality in sports-know in detail

• ‘Despite India’s improving performance in international sports, athletes often struggle with financial security post-retirement’-What is your take?

Story continues below this ad

• What policy measures you can suggest which can provide career opportunities and financial stability for Indian athletes.

• What more can be done to make sports a viable career option?

Key Takeaways:

• Earlier this month, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) wrote to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) expressing interest in hosting the Asiad in 2038 — the next available slot as the 2026 edition will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, 2030 in Doha and 2034 in Riyadh.

• India’s proposal was discussed at the continental body’s Executive Board meeting in Sanya, China, on Thursday, and it was decided that the OCA’s evaluation team would visit the country to assess the bid.

Story continues below this ad

• IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer confirmed India’s interest and said the Olympic body had written to OCA president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar earlier this month. “We are interested in bringing the Asian Games to India. We are in touch with the OCA and have written to them expressing our interest. We will be in dialogue with the OCA,” Iyer told The Indian Express.

• Apart from India, South Korea and Mongolia are the other countries that have so far shown interest in hosting the 2038 Asian Games.

Do You Know:

• India hosted the first-ever Asian Games in 1951. The mega event was last held in the country in 1982. On both occasions, the Games were held in New Delhi. The 2038 bid, like the 2036 Olympics pitch, is centred around Ahmedabad — the city that will host the 2030 CWG as well.

• The Asian Games are considered larger than the Olympics in terms of the number of participating athletes, often featuring roughly 12,000 athletes compared to the around 10,500 at the Olympics. It also has a much bigger sports programme — the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, had 40 sports, whereas the 2024 Paris Olympics featured 32 sports.

Story continues below this ad

• Apart from the CWG, India is also scheduled to host the 2028 World Indoor Athletics Championships.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍To achieve sporting supremacy, India must tackle the pollution challenge head-on

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Consider the following statements in respect of the 32nd Summer Olympics: (UPSC CSE, 2021)

1. The official motto for this Olympics is ‘A New World’.

2. Sport Climbing, Surfing, Skateboarding, Karate and Baseball are included in this Olympics.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍An athlete participates in the Olympics for personal triumph and nation’s glory; victors are showered with cash incentives by various agencies, on their return. Discuss the merit of state sponsored talent hunt and its cultivation as against the rationale of a reward mechanism as encouragement. (2014)

Story continues below this ad

Mythos risk: Govt pings Anthropic, FM urges banks to remain vigilant

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

What’s the ongoing story: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a high-level meeting Thursday to assess the risks posed by Anthropic’s latest AI model Mythos over concerns that the system’s capabilities could pose significant risks to India’s banking sector.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Claude Mythos?

• What can Mythos?

• Why are there concerns?

• What have cyber experts said about it?

• Should Government of the day be worried about it?

• What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

• How is artificial intelligence (AI) currently governed?

• Is Claude Mythos is proving to be a Human(stein) Monster?

• What is global AI governance?

• Why is governance important in AI?

• Why AI regulation is needed?

• If Regulated then what should be the limit?

Story continues below this ad

• If regulated, then what are the risks associated with regulating AI?

• What has been India’s Response to demands for AI Regulation?

Key Takeaways:

• The banking sector, it is learnt, has been asked to take pre-emptive steps to safeguard their systems from the AI model. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is learnt to have been part of the meeting, also attended by representatives from the Reserve Bank of India and the banking industry.

• A senior official said a report stating that Mythos, not yet widely released owing to its capabilities, was accessed by unauthorised individuals, had raised significant concerns.

Story continues below this ad

• “What is being broadly discussed is the basis on which the government and regulators, like the RBI, can build safety and security around such AI models. We are also talking to our own AI model developers and others because they understand how such systems are made and can be guarded against,” the official said.

• Earlier this month, Anthropic unveiled a preview of Mythos, calling it the most powerful model it has ever built. So powerful, in fact, that unlike typical AI launches, the company is deliberately keeping the technology away from the public for now. The reason behind that is the model’s unprecedented ability to autonomously identify serious vulnerabilities in widely used software and infrastructure, posing significant cyber security threats.

• Anthropic has said Mythos can outstrip all but the most skilled humans at identifying and exploiting software vulnerabilities, and in tests, the model found critical faults in every widely used operating system and web browser.

• The model, which scored a staggering 73% on expert-level hacking tasks in independent testing by the United Kingdom’s AI Security Institute – tasks which no previous AI model could complete – has sent shockwaves across governments in the world, who are now scrambling to shore up defences against cyber-attacks on critical sectors.

• Governments across the world are moving to step up defences against cyber-attacks given that Mythos has the ability to autonomously identify serious vulnerabilities in widely used software and infrastructure, posing significant threats. It is also the reason why Anthropic is keeping the technology away from the public for now.

Do You Know:

• Mythos is one of Anthropic’s latest models developed as part of its broader AI system called Claude. It encompasses the company’s AI assistant and family of models, rivalling OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. It was revealed by Anthropic in early April as “Mythos Preview”.

Researchers who test how AI models handle particular requests or tasks, known as “red-teams”, said in a report Mythos was “strikingly capable at computer security tasks”.

• While this new model performs strongly across the board, its standout feature is this incredibly capable at executing computer security tasks: both fixing them (if set to work as a defender), as well as exploiting them (if deployed as a hacker). What’s spooked policymakers around the world is Anthropic’s claim that Mythos has already found severe vulnerabilities in “every major operating system and web browser”, including one that had gone undetected for nearly three decades.

• How fast Mythos’ capabilities have emerged is, as the name suggests, almost mythical in terms of scale. Just last month, Anthropic had announced that its previous generation Opus 4.6 model “is currently far better at identifying and fixing vulnerabilities than at exploiting them”.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Mythos shock: Why regulators in India, other nations are spooked by Anthropic’s new tool

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) With the present state of development, Artificial Intelligence can effectively do which of the following? (UPSC CSE, 2020)

1. Bring down electricity consumption in industrial units

2. Create meaningful short stories and songs

3. Disease diagnosis

4. Text-to-Speech Conversion

5. Wireless transmission of electrical energy

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍Introduce the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI). How does AI help clinical diagnosis? Do you perceive any threat to privacy of the individual in the use of AI in healthcare? (2023)

The Second Page

Mitigate arsenic and fluoride contamination in groundwater: NGT instructs state govts

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the state governments to mitigate the arsenic and fluoride contamination of groundwater, asking the Centre to monitor the measures being adopted across the country.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is arsenic and fluoride used for?

• What are the primary causes of arsenic and fluoride contamination in groundwater in India?

• Discuss the socio-economic implications of arsenic and fluoride contamination in rural India.

• Water contamination in India is a major environmental and health concern—Examine

• What are the challenges in implementing water purification and safe drinking water schemes in arsenic and fluoride-affected regions?

• Why groundwater is one of our most precious resources?

• What are the other reasons for groundwater contamination?

• What are the issues with Groundwater Management in India?

• What is the current situation of Groundwater in India?

• What is National Green Tribunal (NGT)?

• National Green Tribunal (NGT)-Powers & Jurisdiction?

Key Takeaways:

• Hearing a suo motu matter, the principal bench of the NGT was examining the groundwater contamination issue based on news reports and it has impleaded all 28 states, directing them to submit data on arsenic and fluoride contamination across districts, villages and blocks. The green court has also directed the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) to regularly monitor the mitigation measures adopted across states and ensure remedial action.

• The bench, comprising NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, took on record the remedial measures suggested by CGWA, directed their implementation in an April 17 order.

• Consumption of the arsenic through drinking water is a major health concern, causing arsenicosis, with symptoms such as skin lesions and abnormal pigmentation, and even cancer in case of chronic exposure. Fluoride exposure, meanwhile, impacts bone and teeth health adversely.

• The court filings revealed a higher presence of arsenic in eastern and south-eastern regions, and a higher fluoride presence in central, eastern, and parts of southern and western states.

• The state-wise data filed before the court also paints a grim picture. In its order, the tribunal shared that arsenic is present in 4,709 wards and fluoride in 3,789 wards in Bihar. In West Bengal, arsenic and fluoride affect eight and seven districts respectively, and 16 districts each in Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, arsenic has contaminated the ground water in 20 villages in Karnataka, and fluoride over 2,083 villages.

• Among leading causes of the contamination are industrial pollution, use of fertilisers and pesticides, and natural processes such as weathering of rocks and soil erosion, the CGWA submitted to the court. It submitted that in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Uttar Pradesh, the presence of arsenic is primarily associated with alluvial formations found in the Ganga and Brahmaputra river basins.

Do You Know:

• India is the largest consumer of groundwater in the world, extracting approximately 230 cubic kilometres each year, which accounts for more than one-fourth of the world’s annual groundwater extraction. Furthermore, nearly 85 per cent of the country’s drinking water needs are being fulfilled by groundwater sources.

The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and the State Governments annually assess the dynamic groundwater resources of the country, which is divided into a total of 6,762 Assessment Units (Blocks/Taluks/Mandals). Their 2025 report suggests that the country has a total of 448.52 Billion Cubic Meters (BCM) of annual groundwater recharge – an increase from 432 BCM in 2017 – and 247.22 BCM has been extracted in the same year.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How Indore water contamination brings groundwater issues to the surface

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Which of the following can be found as pollutants in the drinking water in some parts of India? (UPSC CSE, 2013)

1. Arsenic

2. Sorbitol

3. Fluoride

4. Formaldehyde

5. Uranium

Select the correct answer using the codes given below.

a) 1 and 3 only

b) 2, 4 and 5 only

c) 1, 3 and 5 only

d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

4) On the planet earth, most of the freshwater exists as ice caps and glaciers. Out of the remaining freshwater, the largest proportion (UPSC CSE, 2013)

a) is found in atmosphere as moisture and clouds

b) is found in freshwater lakes and rivers

c) exists as groundwater

d) exists as soil moisture

5) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2020)

1. 36% of India’s districts are classified as “overexploited” or “critical” by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA).

2. CGWA was formed under the Environment (Protection) Act.

3. India has the largest area under groundwater irrigation in the world.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

a) 1 only

b) 2 and 3 only

c) 2 only

d) 1 and 3 only

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What are the salient features of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan launched by the Government of India for water conservation and water security? ( 2020)

The Editorial Page

India’s Goldilocks moment is over, macro situation will worsen

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

What’s the ongoing story: Rajani Sinha Writes- The Indian economy was in a so-called Goldilocks situation until a few months ago. GDP growth was estimated at a healthy 7.6 per cent in 2025-26, inflation was benign, averaging around 2 per cent, the current account deficit was estimated at roughly 1 per cent of GDP and the Centre was following fiscal consolidation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Goldilocks phase of the economy?

• What is the Goldilocks economy in India?

• What is India’s Goldilocks phase?

• Why is India considered to be in such a phase recently?

• Examine the relationship between crude oil prices and inflation in India.

• How rising energy prices affect the Indian rupee?

• Why there are serious concerns around India’s balance of payments?

• The West Asia crisis will also result in increased fiscal burden-examine

Key Takeaways:

Rajani Sinha Writes-

• The West Asia crisis and the subsequent sharp rise in energy prices and disruption in energy supply chains has flipped the situation for the Indian economy. Given India’s high energy import dependence, the economy will be impacted through multiple channels including growth, inflation, the balance of payments and government finances.

• While there is no clear signal around resolution of the crisis, the supply damage and lingering uncertainty are likely to keep global crude oil prices high at around $85-90/bbl in 2026-27.

• With high prices and disruption of the global energy supply chain, we expect India’s GDP growth to slip to around 6.7 per cent this year, compared to our pre-conflict projection of 7.2 per cent. Unfortunately, there are also chances of El Niño, and a weaker monsoon could also hurt the domestic demand outlook.

• Even while crude oil prices have risen by 40 per cent since the beginning of the conflict, households have been shielded from any rise in the retail prices of petrol and diesel. The government has cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel to cushion the impact of higher crude prices.

• The hit on GDP growth may not be very grave as the economy continues to benefit from lower interest rates, cuts in GST, a broad momentum in domestic demand and health services export. The inflationary impact will also be relatively subdued as the burden of high global oil prices is likely to be shared between the government, oil marketing companies and households.

Do You Know:

• According to Investopedia, A Goldilocks economy is “just right,” balanced between extremes, echoing the children’s story “Goldilocks and the Three Bears.” This term depicts a perfect economic state with full employment and stability, where growth is neither too fast nor slow.

• A Goldilocks economy is transitional because economic activity is a process of expansion and contraction that occurs repeatedly. The boom-and-bust cycle is a key characteristic of capitalist economies.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍How the global energy shock threatens India’s Goldilocks era

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) Suppose the revenue expenditure is 80,000 crores and the revenue receipts of the Government are 60,000 crores. The Government budget also shows borrowings of 10,000 crores and interest payments of 6,000 crores. Which of the following statements are correct? (UPSC CSE, 2025)

I. Revenue deficit is 20,000 crores.

II. Fiscal deficit is 10,000 crores.

III. Primary deficit is 4,000 crores.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) I and II only

(b) II and III only

(c) I and III only

(d) I, II and III

7) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2017)

1. Tax revenue as a percent of GDP of India has steadily increased in the last decade.

2. Fiscal deficit as a percent of GDP of India has steadily increased in the last decade.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither I nor 2

Nation

New Delhi to host fourth India-Africa Forum Summit end of next month

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: After a gap of 10 years, New Delhi will host the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit next month, bringing together leaders from across the African continent and charting a roadmap for further cooperation between the two sides across various sectors.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is India-Africa Forum Summit?

• Where do India-Africa ties stand today?

• What can be expected from the summit?

• India-Africa-Know Historical Relations

• African freedom struggle and Indian freedom struggle-compare

• How partnership between India and Africa evolved?

• India-Africa relations-what are the issues and challenges?

• How are African countries significant for India?

Key Takeaways:

• To be held on May 31, this will be the fourth edition of the summit, after earlier editions held in 2008, 2011, and 2015, and will be significant in the present geopolitical and geo-economic context.

• Speaking at the unveiling of the logo, theme, and website for the upcoming summit in New Delhi on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that the two regions are not merely partners in development, but also “in shaping a better world”.

Jaishankar said, “As the world navigates through complex geopolitical and geo-economic challenges, our partnership assumes particular significance. It will be a message of stability in a turbulent world, of reliability in an uncertain one and of solidarity in difficult times.”

• Announcing the summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “India will host the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) on 31 May 2026 in New Delhi in collaboration with the African Union Commission.”

• “The IAFS-IV will bring together leaders from across the African continent, the African Union (AU) Commission, along with representatives from regional organisations to strengthen the enduring India-Africa partnership, and lay out a roadmap for further expanding cooperation across diverse sectors,” the statement from the ministry said.

• The summit will be held under the theme “IA SPIRIT: India Africa Strategic Partnership for Innovation, Resilience, and Inclusive Transformation”, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the India-Africa partnership. In the lead-up to the Summit, a series of preparatory meetings will be held, including the India-Africa Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on May 29, deliberating on key areas of cooperation between the two sides.

• The summit is a platform for dialogue with African countries and the AU Commission and towards advancing mutually beneficial collaboration. The last edition of the India-Africa Forum Summit resulted in a major expansion of Indian development assistance and capacity-building programmes for Africa, as per the MEA.

Do You Know:

• Africa is the world’s second-largest continent, covering about 30.3 million square kilometers, including adjacent islands. This constitutes about 20 per cent of Earth’s land area and 6 per cent of its total surface area. As the second-most-populous continent, Africa’s population of approximately 1.52 billion accounts for about 18 per cent of the world’s population. Algeria is Africa’s largest country by area, and Nigeria is its largest by population.

• Officially, it has been described as the “apex institutional mechanism for India’s engagement with Africa.” Established in 2008, it covers areas ranging from trade to people-to-people relations. An important player in these discussions is the African Union, the body representing the 55 member countries of the African continent

• The first summit was held in 2008 in New Delhi, which saw the adoption of the Delhi Declaration and the India-Africa Framework for Cooperation. The declaration spoke of “redefining and re-invigorating the decades-old partnership and historical and civilizational links between the African continent and India.”

• The second summit was held in 2011 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, which is also the seat of the African Union Commission. The resultant declaration was more detailed in its scope, and noted “substantial” flows of Foreign Direct Investment and concessional loans from India to Africa in the preceding years.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit in Delhi: Here’s what to know of past editions and outcomes

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍The anti-colonial struggles in West Africa were led by the new elite of Western educated Africans. Examine.(2016)

📍“Africa was chopped into States artificially created by accidents of European competition.” Analyze. (2013)

Explained

Online gaming rules expand compliance, leave room for esports

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

What’s the ongoing story: India’s long-awaited reckoning with its online gaming sector has finally arrived. The government on Wednesday notified the rules to operationalise the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, paving the way for the sector’s digital-first regulator and setting out a framework that will not require mandatory registration or prior classification for most online social games.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026-what are the key takeaways?

• What is Online Gaming?

• Is it legal to play games and gamble online in India?

• What is real money gaming (RMG) industry? ?

• How big is the real money gaming market in India?

• Online gaming so far has been a state subject-true or false?

• How big is the online gaming market in India?

• Online Gaming Regulation in India—What laws and regulations says about the same?

• Online Gaming—What are the issues and concerns?

Key Takeaways:

• The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026, which MeitY finalised after extensive inter-ministerial consultations, are scheduled to come into force on May 1. Its parent Act, passed last year, had put a definitive stop to the burgeoning real money gaming sector in the country, which impacted highly valued start-ups like Dream11, PokerBaazi, Winzo, and Mobile Premier League, among others.

• India’s online gaming market has expanded rapidly in recent years, with hundreds of millions of users and increasing monetisation through real-money formats. However, concerns over addiction, fraud, and regulatory arbitrage — with different states following different rules — prompted the Centre to step in with a unified national framework.

• The rules establish the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) as the sectoral regulator, housed under the MietY.

• This authority has wide-ranging powers, including determining whether a game qualifies as an Online Money Game (played after depositing user fees/based on monetary stakes), Online Social Game (not involving staking money), or esports (competitive organised games involving skills like physical dexterity and strategic thinking).

• It can also issue directions, hear complaints, and impose penalties. Its composition is entirely government-led, with representatives from ministries including Home Affairs, Finance, Information & Broadcasting, Sports, and Law.

Do You Know:

• A key feature of the framework is the “determination and registration” system, which is not universally mandatory. Games are required to seek formal determination only in specific cases — such as when directed by the regulator, when offered as esports, or when the government notifies certain categories based on factors like transaction value or scale. Similarly, registration becomes compulsory only under notified conditions or for esports offerings. Determination decisions are game- and provider-specific, and remain valid unless the game’s payment structure changes.

• The rules also significantly expand the compliance perimeter by bringing financial institutions directly into the regulatory net. Banks, payment gateways, and other intermediaries must verify a game’s regulatory status before facilitating transactions. In the case of online money games, which are banned, they are required to act on OGAI directions — including suspending or restricting payments — effectively making the payments layer a key enforcement tool.

• On user-facing aspects, the framework mandates a two-tier grievance redressal system. Gaming platforms must first provide an internal mechanism, after which users can escalate complaints to OGAI, with a further appeal available to an Appellate Authority within the government.

• The rules also introduce data localisation obligations, requiring gaming platforms offering social games or esports to store traffic and related data within India. At the same time, OGAI is empowered to issue future directions on areas such as advertising, user safety, and operational compliance, leaving significant room for regulatory evolution.

• The rules also introduce the concept of user safety features — technical, procedural, operational, behavioural or system-related safeguards appropriate to the risk profile of the game. These include age verification and age-gating, time restrictions, parental controls, user reporting tools, counselling support, and fair-play and integrity monitoring. Service providers are required to disclose their user safety features and internal grievance mechanisms at the time of application for determination or registration.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Govt works to bring online gaming firms under PMLA fold

UPSC Previous Year Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Discuss how emerging technologies and globalisation contribute to money laundering. Elaborate measures to tackle the problem of money laundering both at national and international levels. (2021)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(b) 2.(d) 3.(c) 4.(c) 5.(b) 6.(d) 7.(d)

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.