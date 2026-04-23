UPSC Key: Chief Minister’s intervention, India-Nordic Summit and Indian Railways

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 23, 2026. If you missed the April 22, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

CM’s intervention in a probe puts democracy in peril: SC in I-PAC case

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure.

What’s the ongoing story: Saying that democracy is put “in peril” if any chief minister intervenes in a probe, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the argument that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s alleged obstruction during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) search operation was a jurisdictional dispute between the Centre and state.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why Supreme Court rejected the argument that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s alleged obstruction during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) search operation was a jurisdictional dispute between the Centre and state?

• What exactly Supreme Court said?

• What is exact issue of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), West Bengal CM and ED?

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• Why Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed plea under Article 32 of the Constitution?

• What is Article 32 of the Constitution?

• What is Article 131 of the Constitution?

• Why Supreme Court called this case an extraordinary litigation?

• Chief minister of a state-what are the constitutional provisions?

• What Article 164 of the Constitution says?

• What are the powers and functions of Chief Minister?

• Can chief minister intervene in a probe?

Key Takeaways:

• The two-Judge bench of Justices P K Mishra and N V Anjaria was hearing a plea filed by the ED, which has alleged that Banerjee and some senior state officials obstructed its personnel during searches at the office of political consultancy firm, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), and the residence of its director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata on January 8. In its plea, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, the ED has sought a CBI probe into the alleged obstruction.

• Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy, representing some officials of the state government, argued that the matter involved a dispute between the Centre and the state, for which a suit under Article 131 of the Constitution was the correct legal route.

• The bench observed that several judgments, including the Kesavananda Bharati verdict of 1973 that laid down the ‘basic structure doctrine’ of the Constitution, were cited before it during the hearing. “But none of them would have ever conceived of this situation then that in this country, a day will come when a sitting chief minister will walk into the office of some other agency,” Justice Mishra said.

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• “This is not only a case of Ram versus Shyam. This is an extraordinary litigation. We always say that the Constitution is an organic document. Every new situation will throw up and pose new questions to the court, and the court has to answer the questions keeping in view the present socio-political realities,” Justice Mishra said.

Do You Know:

• The Constitution does not contain any specific procedure for the selection and appointment of the Chief Minister. Article 164 only says that the Chief Minister shall be appointed by the governor. However, this does not imply that the governor is free to appoint any one as the Chief Minister. In accordance with the convections of the parliamentary system of government, the governor has to appoint the leader of the majority party in the state legislative assembly as the Chief Minister.

• In Jan 2026, the ED conducted searches at 10 locations linked to I-PAC, which is managing the TMC’s poll campaign. The searches were held in connection with an alleged coal smuggling and money laundering case, the ED said. While the searches were underway, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the residence of I-PAC director Pratik Jain, and later came out of his apartment with a laptop and a green folder. She also went to I-PAC’s office and brought out several files.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍A serious issue’: SC issues notice to Mamata, stays FIRs against ED officials over I-PAC raids

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Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Which one of the following statements is correct? (UPSC CSE, 2013)

(a) In India, the same person cannot be appointed as Governor for two or more States at the same time.

(b) The Judges of the High Court of the States in India are appointed by the Governor of the State just as the Judges of the Supreme Court are appointed by the President.

(c) No procedure has been laid down in the Constitution of India for the removal of a Governor from his/her post.

(d) In the case of a Union Territory having a legislative setup, the Chief Minister is appointed by the Lt. Governor on the basis of majority support.

Politics

Modi may travel to Europe in May for India-Nordic Summit

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Europe for the India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, Norway, next month, which is expected to be followed by a visit to The Netherlands. The dates being explored are between May 15 and 20, and could include Sweden and Italy as well, sources said.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India-Nordic Summit-Know the background

• Nordic countries-know in detail

• Which countries are Nordic countries?

• Map Work– Nordic countries

• Why they are called Nordic?

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• Nordic Countries are constantly among the happiest in the world-why?

• What were the highlights of the first India-Nordic Summit?

• Why Nordic Countries are important for India?

• Why India is important for Nordic Countries?

Key Takeaways:

• The India-Nordic Summit was supposed to take place in mid-May 2025, but it was cancelled after the India-Pakistan military confrontation (Operation Sindoor) between May 7 and 10. The Indian government and Nordic countries — which includes Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Iceland — have been discussing scheduling Modi’s visit since early this year, and have now got the confirmation for it.

• The last summit took place in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen in May 2022, and this third summit in Norway is expected to provide an opportunity to review the progress of India-Nordic relations since the 1st India-Nordic Summit, which was held in 2018 in Stockholm.

• The Indian government is yet to officially announce the summit. However, the major topic of discussion is expected to be the impact of the war in West Asia and the supply chain disruption caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

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• Officials said that the two sides will also be discussing the war in Europe — going on between Russia and Ukraine for more than four years now — posing a threat to the security of the Nordic countries, some of whom share their borders with Russia.

• Apart from geopolitics and the energy crisis due to the war in West Asia, there will also be discussions on economic recovery, climate change, sustainable development, innovation, digitalization and green and clean growth. Cooperation in the maritime sector with a focus on sustainable ocean management is also expected to figure in the conversations.

• In the last summit in 2022, Prime Minister Modi had invited Nordic companies to invest in the Blue Economy sector, especially in India’s Sagarmala project. There will be a status check on the investments, as also the investments of sovereign wealth funds of the Nordic countries in India. New Delhi believes that India’s Arctic Policy provides a good framework for expansion of India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region.

Do You Know:

Raja Mohan writes in Nordic cool article-

• The Nordics do not see themselves as a mere sub-region of Europe. They value their own unique international identity. Two of the five Nordic countries, Iceland and Norway, have stayed out of the European Union. Copenhagen’s attitude has, for long, been regarded as a barometer of Euro-scepticism and Greenland, an autonomous part of Denmark, had walked out of the EU.

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• The special significance of the Norden was underlined by former US President Barack Obama, when he hosted the leaders of the group at the White House at the end of 2016. The world might be a better place, Obama said, if the Nordic leaders were left in charge for a while. The Nordics are widely admired for their instinct for promoting peace, strengthening universal human values and more broadly for doing good.

• The Nordics were not always peace-mongers. They have the awesome warrior legacy of the Vikings. But over the last century, they have tended to reject Europe’s martial tradition and colonial legacies. The Nordic enthusiasm for moralpolitik inevitably found great affinity with Nehruvian India.

• If India was non-aligned, Sweden was neutral. Both championed decolonisation and a more just global order. From the 1950s to the mid 1980s, as leaders of the neutral and non-aligned nations, India and Sweden led the campaign for nuclear arms control and disarmament.

The shared commitment to moralpolitik, of course, ran into some difficulties when India wanted to become a recognised nuclear weapon power after Pokhran-2, in the summer of1998. Some of the Nordic countries found it very hard to endorse the US campaign for a nuclear exception for India. That obstacle is now largely behind us, thanks to the political engagement in recent years.

• Beyond defence, there is a deep engineering talent in the Norden and the region is an impressive champion of technological innovation. That fits in well with Delhi’s current hopes for igniting the innovation revolution in India. At the dawn of Independence, India was deeply attracted to the Nordic claims of finding a “third way” between capitalism and socialism. As a region that helped advance the idea of an efficient welfare state, the Norden can be important partner for India’s own experiments to strengthen its social sector through technological and policy innovation.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

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📍Top 10 happiest countries in the world 2025: Finland retains top spot; where does India rank?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) Consider the following countries: (UPSC CSE, 2025)

I. Austria

II. Bulgaria

III. Croatia

IV. Serbia

V. Sweden

VI. North Macedonia

How many of the above are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization?

(a) Only three

(b) Only four

(c) Only five

(d) All the six

The Ideas Page

Tracks to transformation: Modernisation is powering a safer, faster Indian Railways

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

What’s the ongoing story: Ashwini Vaishnaw Writes-Today, nearly 80 per cent of the network handles 110 kmph or above and rail and weld failures have fallen by 90 per cent. For passengers and businesses, these changes are making a real difference.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Indian Railways-know in brief

• Indian railways and India’s struggle for Independence-how railways helped?

• “The Indian Railways must be modernized in order to compete globally and serve as a major growth engine for the nation”-Discuss

• Discuss the role of Indian Railways in regional economic development.

• Why Ultrasonic testing of rails was introduced?

• What are the key developments introduced to modernise the Indian Railways?

• ‘Indian Railways aims to increase its revenue efficiency by focusing on premium passenger services’—What challenges does this strategy pose?

• How the government balance profitability with social obligations when it comes to Indian Railways?

• What role did technological advancements and policy reforms play, especially post-pandemic, in transforming Indian Railways’ passenger services?

• Should India adopt international best practices in railways modernisation?

• Compare India’s railway safety measures with those of developed countries like Japan or Germany.

Key Takeaways:

Ashwini Vaishnaw Writes-

• More than 25,000 trains run across India every day. They carry more than 20 million passengers daily and move large quantities of coal, iron ore, grains, steel, cement and other commodities across a network of over 1,37,000 km of tracks.

• The track is the foundation on which this entire system works. When it is in good shape, trains run safely at higher speeds. When it is not, the results range from speed restrictions and delays to safety risks. A cracked rail, a loose fitting or a clogged ballast bed can all affect how a train moves.

• Keeping in view the importance of track, Indian Railways started a wide-ranging modernisation programme over a decade ago. The work covered track renewal using modern machines, testing and inspection through advanced methods, mechanised maintenance, safety fencing, etc. Together, these efforts have changed the condition of the network in a visible way.

Do You Know:

• Since 2014, about 55,000 km of tracks have been renewed, thus improving safety and ride quality and reducing the need for frequent repairs. Around 44,000 track km of long rail panels (260 m each) have been laid. Longer panels mean fewer joints, which leads to smoother and safer train movement. Over 80,000 track km of stronger 60-kg rails are now in use, supporting heavier loads and higher speeds.

• Laying stronger rail is important, but so is finding problems early. Ultrasonic Flaw Detection (USFD) testing has been carried out across about 36.2 lakh track km and 2.25 crore welds, checking for hidden cracks inside the rail that cannot be seen from the outside. As a result, rail and weld failures have come down by about 90 per cent, a shift from fixing problems after the event to preventing them beforehand.

• Other methods now in use include phased-array testing for flash-butt welds, magnetic-particle inspection for new welds, and GPS-enabled Oscillation Monitoring Systems (OMS) that measure ride quality and pinpoint the exact location of rough spots on the track.

The track machine fleet has doubled from 748 in 2014 to 1,785 in 2026. These machines carry out tamping, ballast cleaning and rail grinding better, faster and more evenly than manual work.

• Machines have made a notable difference in deep screening of ballast — the layer of crushed stone beneath the track that provides drainage, absorbs vibration, and keeps the track stable. Over time, ballast stones get powdered under the constant weight and vibration of passing trains, clogging the bed and reducing its ability to function. Screening restores the track bed to proper condition. This work has been carried out across more than 1 lakh track km, mostly by machine.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Indian Railways: From an aging colonial relic to a powerful engine of growth

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) With reference to bio-toilets used by the Indian Railways, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2015)

1. The decomposition of human waste in the bio toilets is initiated by a fungal inoculum.

2. Ammonia and water vapour are the only end products in this decomposition which are released into the atmosphere.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Nation

Sabarimala hearing: SC says difficult for courts to decide what is an essential religious practice

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

What’s the ongoing story: The Supreme Court Wednesday said it would be difficult for the court to lay down any future guidelines regarding state intervention in religious affairs to carry out social reforms, adding that the extent of legitimate or excessive intervention will depend on the facts of each case.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Sabarimala Temple-know in detail

• What was the verdict of the Supreme Court case at the Sabarimala Temple?

• What are the constitutional provisions related to religious freedom?

• What Articles 14, 15, 25 and 51A(e) of the Constitution of India says?

• “Article 25 is a balance between what was existing and what has to be done in future”-Analyse

• What is Essential Religious Practices doctrine?

• What is the significance of the Essential Religious Practices doctrine?

• How does Essential Religious Practices balance the right to freedom of religion and other fundamental rights?

• What are the ethical considerations involved in balancing religious freedom and equality in the context of Sabarimala Temple case?

Key Takeaways:

• Chief Justice Surya Kant, presiding over a nine-judge bench on Sabarimala reference hearing, made these remarks as Senior Advocate Gopal Subramanium, appearing for some of the petitioners, continued his arguments on the interplay between Articles 25 and 26 of the constitution. The bench — also comprising Justices Aravind Kumar, B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi — was hearing the pleas seeking a review of the SC’s September 28, 2018 judgment striking down age-restrictions on the entry of women to the hill shrine.

• While Article 26(b) gives religious denominations the right to manage their own religious affairs subject to public order, morality and health, Article 25(2) empowers the state to regulate economic, political or secular activities of such institutions. Advocating to limit the right of state intervention for social reforms, Subramanium said it must be ensured that the laws are expressly for social reform and does not hollow out the religion.

• Besides Sabarimala, the apex court is also seized of a writ petition against the practice of excommunication in the Dawoodi Bohra community. The plea challenges the 1962 SC judgment striking down the Bombay Prevention of Excommunication Act, 1949, which forbade the practice.

Do You Know:

• The Sabarimala Temple is located atop a hill, 3000 metres above the sea level, at Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. One has to trek upwards from Pamba, the base of the hill, to reach the temple. The temple is administered by the Travancore Devaswom Board, an autonomous authority under the state government which manages numerous other Hindu shrines in the state as well. The Thazhamon Madom is identified as the main family of priests who look after the temple.

• Unlike other Hindu temples in the state, Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha temple is not open year-round. It opens for devotees to offer prayers for the first five days of every month in the Malayalam calendar, as well as during the annual ‘mandalam’ and ‘makaravilakku’ festivals between mid-November to mid-January.

• On September 28 (2018), a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling, literally opening doors for women of all ages to offer prayers at the hilltop shrine. The verdict overturned a 1991 Kerala High Court order that barred women pilgrims between the age of 10-50, citing ‘pre-existing and age-old’ traditions at the shrine.

• The doctrine of “essentiality” was invented by a seven-judge Bench of the Supreme Court in the ‘Shirur Mutt’ case in 1954. The court held that the term “religion” will cover all rituals and practices “integral” to a religion, and took upon itself the responsibility of determining the essential and non-essential practices of a religion.

• The ‘essentiality doctrine’ of the Supreme Court has been criticised by several constitutional experts.

• Scholars of constitutional law have argued that the essentiality/integrality doctrine has tended to lead the court into an area that is beyond its competence, and given judges the power to decide purely religious questions.

• As a result, over the years, courts have been inconsistent on this question — in some cases they have relied on religious texts to determine essentiality, in others on the empirical behaviour of followers, and in yet others, based on whether the practice existed at the time the religion originated.

• Freedom of religion was meant to guarantee freedom to practice one’s beliefs based on the concept of “inward association” of man with God. The apex court in ‘Ratilal Panachand Gandhi vs The State of Bombay and Ors’ (March 18, 1954) acknowledged that “every person has a fundamental right to entertain such religious beliefs as may be approved by his judgment or conscience”. The framers of the Constitution wanted to give this autonomy to each individual.

• Scholars such as Prof Mustafa have argued that the essentiality test impinges on this autonomy. The apex court has itself emphasised autonomy and choice in its Privacy (2017), 377 (2018), and Adultery (2018) judgments.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Sabarimala order: What is the ‘essentiality’ test in religious practice?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) Which one of the following categories of Fundamental Rights incorporates protection against untouchability as a form of discrimination? (UPSC CSE, 2020)

a) Right against Exploitation

b) Right to Freedom

c) Right to Constitutional Remedies

d) Right to Equality

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍How is the Indian concept of secularism different from the western model of secularism? Discuss. (2016)

Explained

At heart of row, value of a vote, fiscal imbalance

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

What’s the ongoing story: Delimitation is the act of drawing political lines. In Indian politics, it means three things done together. Fixing the total number of Lok Sabha seats, calculating how many each state gets, and drawing the boundaries of each constituency. A Delimitation Commission handles this, separately from the Election Commission, using decennial census numbers. The exercise recurs because populations do not grow or decline evenly across states, given changing fertility and migration.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is delimitation?

• Why delimitation is required for the implementation of women reservation?

• How demographic shifts and variations in fertility rates among states influence political representation in India?

• What are the impact of population-based representation on economic development and governance?

• Should economic contribution and governance parameters be considered in delimitation?

• Which article(s) in the Constitution provide that delimitation of seats in Lok Sabha as well in the Legislative Assembly will be undertaken after every census and will be based on the latest census?

• What is the job of Delimitation Commission?

• How many members are there in the Delimitation Commission of India?

• The members of the Delimitation Commission of India is appointed by whom?

• The Delimitation Commission in India is a high power body whose orders have the force of law and cannot be called in question before any court-True or False?

• Is the Delimitation Commission an independent body or is it supposed to take precise instructions from the political executive?

• Why did Parliament freeze the constituencies based on the 1971 census?

• What are the consequences of the freeze?

Key Takeaways:

• Article 81 of the original Constitution created a simple rule. Each state should get seats in proportion to its population, and the ratio of population per MP should be, so far as practicable, the same across states. Article 82 required redistricting after every decennial census so that representation tracked demography and each constituency remained roughly equal.

• In India, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha allot seats on the basis of population. This is unusual but the framers wanted to avoid the tyranny of regionalism as the country was being stitched during partition. In federal bicameral polities, one house is typically apportioned by population while the other gives every state equal weight regardless of size. The American Congress is the familiar example. The House of Representatives is apportioned by population, and the Senate allocates two seats to each state irrespective of size. India does not follow this pattern. A smaller population share means a loss of power in both houses of Parliament.

Do You Know:

• In 1976, at the peak of the Emergency, Indira Gandhi’s government passed the Forty-Second Amendment, which gave enormous powers to the Union cabinet and the Prime Minister’s Office. Among its many changes, the amendment froze the number of seats allotted to each state to the 1971 census for a period of 25 years, until 2001, instead of revising seat counts and boundaries after each decennial census.

• The ostensible justification was demographic fairness. Southern states said they had pursued family planning more effectively than the north, and their politicians argued that honest reapportionment would penalise them electorally for complying with the Union’s population policy. This was not the real reason. Fertility rates depend on economic development going back to the colonial period. Even before family planning policies peaked, the total fertility rate in Kerala/Travancore in 1951-60 was 5.6 against 6.3 for all of India.



• The main reason was fiscal. In the 1970s, at the height of socialism and central planning, state finances were controlled almost entirely by the Union government. Even when tax revenue was generated within a state, its distribution depended on formulae set by the Union, which in turn depended on the relative political power of each state in Parliament. Freezing the seats to the 1971 census gave more representation to richer states where fertility rates fell sooner.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why change delimitation framework based on old Census data? That has not been answered’

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) How many Delimitation Commissions have been constituted by the Government of India till December 2023? (UPSC CSE, 2024)

(a) One

(b) Two

(c) Three

(d) Four

6) With reference to the Delimitation Commission consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2012)

1. The orders of the Delimitation Commission cannot be challenged in a Court of Law.

2. When the orders of the Delimitation Commission are laid before the Lok Sabha or State Legislative Assembly, they cannot effect any modification in the orders.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Economy

How CERC plans to make ‘one grid one price’ a reality in power sector

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

What’s the ongoing story: In a step toward restructuring electricity trading in the country, India’s top electricity regulator has issued draft regulations for market coupling — a process that matches bids from all power exchanges to discover a uniform market-clearing price.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The draft regulations for market coupling-what are the key takeaways?

• What is power purchase agreements?

• What is the role of Grid Controller of India (Grid India) in the proposed draft?

• What else has been proposed?

• How does electricity trading happen in India?

• What could the new process be?

Key Takeaways:

• Generally, electricity generators or gencos have used long-term pacts called power purchase agreements or PPAs to sell electricity to distribution companies (DISCOMs) and large power consumers in India. But, power exchanges facilitate short-term electricity trades to meet demand fluctuations, where gencos can sell their surplus power independently of PPAs at market price.

• Power markets are hosted on power exchanges, and currently, each of the three major power exchanges in India sets its price based on supply and demand to purchase electricity, resulting in price variations across exchanges. The new framework aims to change this decentralised system.

• It proposes the Grid Controller of India (Grid India) as the central operator for price discovery. It has also proposed to entrust Grid India with implementing the market coupling process. Comments from stakeholders on the draft amendments are to be sought by May 16.

• In the draft regulation, named the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Power Market) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026, the regulator proposed various amendments to the CERC (Power Market) Regulations, 2021, in which the concept of market coupling was first introduced.

• Generally, market coupling can also help act as a reliable reference price for policymakers. It can lead to more efficient price discovery, reduced price disparities across regions, and increased market stability. The move is seen as a continuation of the regulator’s order issued in July last year, which directed the phased implementation of market coupling across power exchanges in the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) segment from January 2026.

Do You Know:

• Electricity generators usually enter into long-term pacts called PPAs that typically span 25 years to sell electricity, while power exchanges facilitate short-term electricity trades. This market-driven approach enables generators to optimise their output and revenue, while helping utilities meet variable power demands more efficiently through bids and offers. The market-clearing price — the price at which electricity is traded — is determined by the equilibrium of demand bids and supply offers.

• Power markets are categorised based on the electricity delivery timing and the duration of contract. The spot market includes the real-time market (RTM) for near-immediate delivery and the intraday market for same-day trades, hours before delivery. The day-ahead market (DAM) deals with closed auctions for 15-minute time blocks for the following day, while the term-ahead market (TAM) handles trades from 3 hours to 11 days in advance.

• In India, the short-term power market is expanding gradually, with the total volume of short-term transactions of electricity increasing from 65.90 Billion Units (BU) in 2009-10 to 238.35 BU in 2024-25.

• In its draft regulation, CERC proposed that Grid India would function as the market coupling operator (MCO) and would be responsible for the operation and management of market coupling.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Power markets in India: their working, advantages, and the road ahead

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

7) Which one of the following is a purpose of ‘UDAY’, a scheme of the Government? (UPSC CSE, 2016)

(a) Providing technical and financial assistance to start-up entrepreneurs in the field of renewable sources of energy

(b) Providing electricity to every household in the country by 2018

(c) Replacing the coal-based power plants with natural gas, nuclear, solar, wind and tidal power plants over a period of time

(d) Providing for financial turnaround and revival of power distribution companies

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(c) 2.(b) 3.(d) 4.(d) 5.(d) 6.(c) 7.(d)

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

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