UPSC Key: Census duty, ‘Godzilla’ El Niño and E100

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 27, 2026. If you missed the October 26, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

EC papers over objections within, presents united front in SC affidavit

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies; Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

What’s the ongoing story: The Election Commission of India’s affidavit in the Supreme Court is, in one sense, a defence of unanimity. Approved for filing by a unanimous decision of all three members, it insists that the Commission’s major decisions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken collectively. Notes recording suggestions, observations or queries by individual Commissioners, it argues, do not themselves constitute decisions of the Commission and are part of the consultative process.

Key Points to Ponder:

• ECI’s internal dissent-what you know so far?

• What were the major issues on which Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi reportedly raised objections?

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• What does Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, provide regarding unanimity and majority-based decision-making in the Election Commission?

• What is the role of the Chief Election Commissioner in a multi-member Election Commission?

• What is the significance of Form 6 in electoral administration?

• Why did the reported changes to Form 6 become a point of disagreement within the Commission?

• Why does the “distinction between disagreement over a decision” and “disagreement over the procedure through which that decision was authorised”, matter in the context of the Election Commission controversy?

• “Internal dissent within a constitutional body need not weaken democracy; lack of institutional mechanisms to resolve and record such dissent can”—What is your take?

Key Takeaways:

• That would be an answer if the two Commissioners had objected before the decisions were taken. Most of the 14 notes recorded over 10 months by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi were written afterwards. A decision had been taken, a system built, an order issued or a case filed, and the note records that they had not been told.

• The issue the investigation by The Indian Express raised was not whether the Commission eventually approved the decisions. It was whether two of its members were being consulted and informed about actions carried out in the Commission’s name.

Do You Know:

• A petition filed on the strength of that report asked the court to examine how the Election Commission is functioning. The affidavit is the Commission’s reply. It sets out the Election Commission’s position on how decisions are formally taken. It does not, by itself, resolve the concerns the two Commissioners recorded about how the process worked in practice.

• Take Form 6, the statutory form through which citizens apply to be included in the electoral roll. In May, before any change, Joshi recorded that the form could not be altered without an amendment to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and Sandhu concurred.

• The change was made anyway in the online version of Form 6, in July. Sandhu learnt of it from a newspaper report, and, in August, described the declaration inserted into the online form as ‘unauthorised/illegal’.

• The affidavit now argues that the declaration introduced for the SIR was a separate document, not an amendment to the statutory form. It acknowledges, however, that the way the declaration appeared online ‘could be construed as though an amendment of Form 6 had been made’, and that ‘certain steps taken by the officers’ needed ‘to be corrected’. The Election Commission’s ER Division has since decided, on October 21, to separate the statutory Form 6 from the SIR declaration in the online application process.

• It does not say who approved the online implementation in July, or how it went ahead two months after two of three members had recorded, in writing, that it should not. The affidavit says it was ‘entered into the online page of Form 6’. It does not say by whom. The same distinction runs through the dispute over ECINet, the platform through which electoral roll functions are carried out.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Form 6, voter roll deletions: What Election Commission told the Supreme Court

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2017)

1. The Election Commission of India is a five-member body.

2. Union Ministry of Home Affairs decides the election schedule for the conduct of both general elections and bye-elections.

3. Election Commission resolves the disputes relating to splits/mergers of recognised political parties.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 3 only

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Is the right to vote a fundamental right? Discuss the position of the Election Commission of India while undertaking the revision of electoral rolls. Can it also examine the question of citizenship of voters? (UPSC, GS2, 2026)

📍In the light of recent controversy regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), what are the challenges before the Election Commission of India to ensure the trustworthiness of elections in India? (UPSC, GS2, 2018)

Politics

Keralam House passes Bill to protect senior citizens’ rights

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance – Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

What’s the ongoing story: The Keralam Legislative assembly passed on Monday the Senior Citizens (Care and Protection of rights) Bill, 2026, India’s first state level legal framework aimed at elder welfare.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the major objectives of the Keralam Senior Citizens (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026?

• What forms of abuse and exploitation of senior citizens does the legislation seek to address?

• Why does the Bill provide for the registration, regulation and monitoring of institutions providing care to senior citizens?

• What is meant by the concept of a silver economy, and how does the Bill seek to promote it?

• What steps and initiatives taken by GOI for the Elderly Care in India?

• What you know about the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing?

Key Takeaways:

• For ageing Keralam, the law is a significant move — it envisages making elder care rights based, regulated and professional. The Bill, presented in the assembly earlier this month, was referred to the assembly’s subject committee and passed after incorporating amendments suggested by MLAs.

• A major highlight of the Bill is that it recognises a senior citizen’s ability to live safely and independently in their home, with institutional care being the last resort. The Bill also recognises a living will—a declaration of a senior citizen’s choices and preferences regarding end-of-life situations. a senior citizen can execute a will stating their choices regarding intensive-care admission, invasive tubes and other life-sustaining medical interventions.

• The Bill makes elder care affordable, accessible and non-discriminatory, whether home care, day care, assisted living, hospice care or emergency medical assistance.

It gives priority to vulnerable senior women, including widows, abandoned people, people with disabilities, survivors of violence, and homeless or destitute women. among other things, it envisages senior-friendly public spaces, including ramps, priority seating and queues, and accessible washrooms.

• The concept of care and welfare has been expanded beyond food, clothing, shelter and medical treatment to social services, recreation, and participation in spiritual, social and cultural activities. This approach places emphasis on comfort and dignified living, particularly for incapacitated and differently abled senior citizens.

• Another major component of the Bill is the regulatory system for care centres and related agencies and institutions. All care centres, retirement homes, hospices, agencies and caregiver training centres will have prescribed standards, ensure social and recreational opportunities, and protect residents from abuse and exploitation. Caregivers’ rights to fair pay, safe working conditions and social security will be protected.

Do You Know:

• Keralam was among the first states to introduce an elderly care policy in 2006. It updated the policy in 2013 and released a new draft State Policy for Elder Persons in August 2025, proposing a comprehensive response to the needs of its rapidly ageing population. The state also enacted the Kerala State Senior Citizens Commission Act, 2025, and has a separate department dedicated to senior citizens’ welfare.

• Keralam is experiencing one of the fastest demographic transitions in the country, with falling birth rates and mortality rates contributing to a growing elderly population. According to the International Institute of Migration and Development, people aged 60 and above accounted for 12.7% of the state’s population in 2011, rising to 15% in 2021. This share is projected to reach 30% by 2051, and the elderly population is expected to outnumber children by 2030.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Living wills, ageing at home, mandatory caregiver registration: What Keralam Senior Citizens Bill proposes

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Distinguish between ‘care economy’ and ‘monetized economy’. How can the care economy be brought into a monetized economy through women empowerment? (UPSC, GS1, 2023)

📍In order to enhance the prospects of social development, sound and adequate health care policies are needed particularly in the fields of geriatric and maternal health care. Discuss. (UPSC, GS1, 2020)

📍Does the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 ensure an effective mechanism for empowerment and inclusion of the intended beneficiaries in society? Discuss (UPSC, GS1, 2017)

The Editorial Page

To ease energy transition, ramp up storage, strengthen transmission

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

What’s the ongoing story: Somit Dasgupta Writes-The face of the Indian power sector is changing. From perpetual deficit, we have moved to a situation of glut at least for certain hours of the day, specifically the solar hours. Both scenarios are painful, though as far as the consumers go, the first was far worse. The situation of glut and the way we are dealing with it is a national waste, but an individual consumer does not really feel the pinch. It is the sector that is suffering.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What has caused power sector to move from chronic electricity shortages to a situation of surplus generation during solar hours and deficits at night?

• What is meant by the curtailment of solar power?

• Why does India experience curtailment despite having a substantial installed renewable energy capacity?

• What were the major shortcomings of electricity sector during the 1990s?

• What were the major objectives of the Electricity Act, 2003?

• What is the role of energy storage in addressing the mismatch between daytime electricity generation and night-time demand?

• How did the expansion of coal-based generation between 2010 and 2020, followed by the growth of solar power, transform India’s electricity supply situation?

Key Takeaways:

Somit Dasgupta Writes-

• People will not have forgotten how difficult each summer was in the past with frequent power cuts. The problem also included the quality of supply. Voltage used to drop dramatically in the dusk hours, and it was inadvisable to run a television or a fridge without a voltage stabiliser. If this was the position in urban areas, one can imagine the situation in rural areas, where the number of hours for which supply was available was frequently in the single digits. One can, however, add a caveat. Only people connected to the grid faced the problem of erratic supply.

• A large part of the population lived in the dark because they were unelectrified. Thirty years ago, according to the World Bank, 40 per cent of India’s population did not have access to electricity.

• During the decade 1990-2000, the installed capacity was growing at the rate of about 5 per cent, whereas demand was growing at about 7 per cent to 8 per cent. Deficits in peak demand were of the order of 15 per cent, whereas energy shortage was about 10 per cent. Inadequate installed capacity was not the only problem.

• Perhaps a bigger problem was a poor and dilapidated distribution infrastructure that just did not have the capacity to cater to the growing load since there was virtually no upgrading. Upgradation required additional funds either through enhanced retail tariffs or through government grants, both of which were difficult to come by. The vertically integrated state electricity boards, with generation, state transmission, and distribution under one roof, were overstaffed, corrupt, and inefficient.

• Then came the Electricity Act, 2003, which allowed for the dismantling of the State Electricity Boards (SEBs) and the setting up of separate companies for generation, transmission, and distribution. This segregation took years to happen in some states, as the issue became politicised.

• As they say, all good things must come to an end. With this massive growth in installed capacity, deficits may have gone down, but other problems have cropped up. This energy transition has made us surplus in solar hours, but we are facing deficits at night on account of unplanned outages in our coal plants, excessive air conditioning load, poor reservoir levels affecting hydro generation, etc.

• The surplus in solar hours is forcing us to back down our solar generation, even after ramping down our coal generation sometimes to the minimum technical load in order to balance the grid. Two things are happening here. First, we are wasting our solar power by backing down. Second, we are decreasing the longevity of our machines by this frequent ramping up and down.

Do You Know:

• According to the PIB, Over the past decade, India’s power sector has seen robust expansion driven by rising demand, infrastructure development, and strong policy support for both conventional and renewable energy sources. Electricity generation has increased from 1,168 billion units (BU) in 2015–16 to an estimated 1,824 BU in 2024–25. Similarly, total installed capacity has grown from 305 gigawatts (GW) in 2015–16 to a projected 475 GW in 2024–25.

• India’s power sector is among the most diversified in the world, with generation from conventional sources like coal, gas, hydro, and nuclear, as well as renewable sources such as solar, wind, biomass, and small hydro. With rising electricity demand, India continues to expand its energy capacity to support economic growth and sustainability goals.

• Over the past eleven years, India has made remarkable progress in the renewable energy sector. In line with the commitment made at COP26, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) is working tirelessly to achieve 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. As of June 2025, the country has already achieved 235.7 GW from non-fossil fuel sources, comprising 226.9 GW of renewable energy and 8.8 GW of nuclear power, accounting for 49% of the total installed power generation capacity of 476 GW.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India’s power demand peaks in May: How extreme heat continues to drive this surge

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) Which one of the following is a purpose of ‘UDAY’, a scheme of the Government? (UPSC CSE, 2016)

(a) Providing technical and financial assistance to start-up entrepreneurs in the field of renewable sources of energy

(b) Providing electricity to every household in the country by 2018

(c) Replacing the coal-based power plants with natural gas, nuclear, solar, wind and tidal power plants over a period of time

(d) Providing for financial turnaround and revival of power distribution companies

The Ideas Page

When courts are too slow, police replace judges

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary—Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

What’s the ongoing story: Abhinav Chandrachud Writes—It takes an enormous amount of time for a civil dispute to be decided in India. Take the example of the Bombay High Court, where a suit filed in 1947 was finally settled out of court this year, after 79 years in litigation. While this may be an extraordinary time frame, many legal practitioners in Mumbai estimate that a suit filed at the Bombay High Court usually takes more than 20 years to decide.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the major factors responsible for delays in the disposal of civil cases in India, as identified in the article?

• Why does the author distinguish between a civil breach of contract and criminal offences such as cheating or criminal breach of trust?

• What is the meaning of “law on the books” versus “law in action”?

• How does the shortage of judges contribute to the accumulation of pending cases and delays in civil justice?

• What is meant by a “parallel civil justice delivery mechanism” in the context of the article?

Key Takeaways:

• There are many reasons for our slow-paced judicial system, but too much work for too few judges seems to be a big factor.

• According to the 2011 Census, the population of Maharashtra was 112 million, larger than that of any European country except Russia. The state of Maharashtra has 15 judges per million people, while the Bombay High Court has only 1.9 judges per million people. By contrast, there are about 157 judges per million people in New York state.

• According to the National Judicial Data Grid, there are currently 648,725 cases pending at the Bombay High Court, of which 9,454 are civil suits. It is nearly impossible for the handful of judges who are assigned the roster of deciding original civil suits to tackle this backlog, not counting new case filings.

• Frustrated by the failures of state institutions to deliver justice, litigants in countries like Japan and Venezuela turn to extra-judicial remedies. In Mario Puzo’s The Godfather (1969), the fictional undertaker, Amerigo Bonasera, looks to the mafia don, Vito Corleone, when the courts fail to deliver justice.

• However, in India, affluent and well-connected litigants to whom money is owed often go to the police and attempt to criminalise their disputes by alleging that their opponent has committed a criminal offence like “cheating” or “breach of trust”.

Do You Know:

• Once the police get involved in a civil case, the process is devastatingly fast. Unlike civil suits, where defendants rarely have to go to court in person, the police send a cryptic summons to the “accused” debtor ordering him to come to the police station at short notice. Receiving this summons can itself be quite intimidating.

• What follows is worse. The police then conduct a “preliminary inquiry”, where an incredible amount of pressure is put on the “accused” debtor to settle the case. At the police station, he is made to wait for hours, where he sees other offenders being verbally or physically abused by the police in more serious cases. He is interrogated menacingly; the police threaten to arrest him, his spouse or family unless he settles the case. After several draining hours, the accused person is sent home and then told to come back again the next day for another harrowing experience.

• In the commercial world, time is money. Most people crack in this environment and cases are settled without a First Information Report (FIR) being registered. According to some accounts, 50 per cent of such cases that come to a police station end at the preliminary inquiry stage. Apart from the unpleasant ordeal, the fear of arrest is a potent weapon that gets defendants to settle such cases. Prison conditions in India are deplorable. The risk of reputational loss upon registration of a criminal case is also a factor.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Civil dispute not shield for crime: Court refuses to set aside ‘illegal tree felling’ case

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) With reference to Indian judiciary, consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2021)

1. Any retired judge of the Supreme Court of India can be called back to sit and act as a Supreme Court judge by the Chief Justice of India with prior permission of the President of India.

2. A High Court in India has the power to review its own judgement as the Supreme Court does.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Explained

Census duty: govt’s powers and private citizens’ rights

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Population and associated issues

What’s the ongoing story: On October 16, the Centre amended the Census Rules, 1990 to expressly provide that teachers of government, local authority, aided as well as unaided private educational institutions may be appointed as Census enumerators. It similarly included officials of establishments such as banks, companies, institutions, societies and trusts.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the significance of the amendment then?

• What does the Census Act actually say?

• Can private individuals be compelled to serve as enumerators?

• Does the Constitution allow citizens to be compulsorily drafted for public work?

• Why does the Census need such a large workforce?

• What is the significance of Census 2027?

• What changes did the October 2026 amendment to the Census Rules, 1990, introduce regarding the appointment of Census enumerators?

Key Takeaways:

• But the amendment also retains a much wider category: “any person” whom a state government or Union Territory administration considers suitable to perform the duties of an enumerator.

• Interestingly, this is not very different from what the rules said before the amendment. The earlier rules already said an enumerator could be chosen from among “Teachers, Clerks or any official or any person”. If “any person” literally meant anybody, private-school teachers and private-sector employees were already covered.

• Officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) say it has been done to remove any ambiguity from the rules and make sure that the Census operation, which requires lakhs of enumerators, is conducted smoothly. However, there is a backdrop.

• On May 22, the Bombay High Court gave interim protection to associations representing more than 500 private unaided and minority schools in Maharashtra. It said Section 4A of the Census Act imposed an obligation on local authorities, while Sections 6 and 7 did not, in its preliminary view, confer authority to compulsorily requisition teaching and non-teaching staff of private unaided schools.

• It then considered the old Rule 3, which permitted “Teachers, Clerks or any official or any person” to be enumerators. The government argued that this was broad enough to include private teachers.

The court rejected that interpretation at the interim stage. It observed that if “any person” were given an unrestricted meaning, it could extend to private professionals such as doctors, advocates and chartered accountants. It held, prima facie, that subordinate legislation could not travel beyond its parent statute.

Do You Know:

• Section 4(2) of the Census Act, 1948 gives the state government power to “appoint persons as census-officers” to take, aid in or supervise the Census within a specified area. Importantly, it adds that such persons, “when so appointed, shall be bound to serve accordingly”. This is potentially the strongest basis for the government’s case. Unlike provisions dealing specifically with government employees, Section 4 uses the broad word “persons”.

• Section 4A requires a local authority, when directed by the Centre, to make available such staff as are necessary for Census work. Sections 6 and 7 also permit assistance to be sought from private establishments and their personnel — but in defined circumstances relating primarily to counting people under their charge or present in those establishments.

—For example, Section 7 allows the District Magistrate to call upon staff of a factory, firm or establishment to assist with the Census of persons present in its premises. It does not expressly say that such employees can be taken out of that establishment and deployed generally as door-to-door enumerators.

• In 2010, LIC challenged an order requiring its Jalandhar office to provide at least 150 employees as Enumerators and Supervisors. The Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the orders. It held that Section 7(c) only allowed assistance in taking the Census of persons within an establishment and found the directions “beyond the scope and powers conferred by the Census Act, 1948”. But it expressly left the state free to invoke Section 4(2) “wherever and whenever so required”.

• In a separate LIC case, the Gujarat High Court similarly ruled against requisition of LIC employees, with a Division Bench holding in 2019 that Section 7 did not confer such a power. That judgment is under challenge before the Supreme Court.

Private-school teachers had raised similar objections during Census 2011, though the litigation did not produce an unqualified prohibition on their deployment.

• In May 2010, Manisha Jain, a teacher at an unaided school in Chandigarh, approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court after being appointed an enumerator. In an interim order, Justice K Kannan was reported to have observed that it would be “incorrect” to force a private teacher to undertake Census work after her normal working hours.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: How India conducts its Census — and what is new in 2027

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2009)

1. Between Census 1951 and Census 2001, the density of the population of India has increased more than three times.

2. Between Census 1951 and Census 2001, the annual growth rate (exponential) of the population of India has doubled.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

‘Godzilla’ El Niño effects to be felt next year too: Decoding WMO warning for India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

What’s the ongoing story: The prevailing El Niño conditions are set to peak towards the end of the year, with forecasts suggesting off-the-charts warming. On October 21, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said that the effects of the phenomenon would be felt even in 2027.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is El Nino?

• How abnormal warming of surface waters in the Pacific Ocean influences global weather patterns?

• What is the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO)?

• What is the Relative Ocean Niño Index (RONI), and how is it used to identify the onset and strength of El Niño conditions?

• How is El Nino affecting India this year?

• What is different about the 2026 El Nino?

• Which regions will be affected by El Nino?

• What were the major characteristics of the 2026 El Niño event that led it to be described as a potential “Godzilla” or super El Niño?

Key Takeaways:

• El Niño refers to the abnormal warming of surface waters in the Pacific Ocean. It suppresses monsoon rainfall, spikes temperatures and causes heatwaves in many parts of the world, including the Indian subcontinent.

• This year’s El Niño is forecast to be among the strongest since records began. It is expected to severely affect agricultural outputs, lead to water distress and slow economic growth.

• El Niño is one of the three distinct phases of a large ocean-atmosphere interaction over the Pacific region that influences weather patterns worldwide.

This interaction is known as the El Niño Southern Oscillation, or ENSO. Its three phases are: warm (El Niño), neutral, and cool (La Niña).

ENSO phases, explained.

• Scientists measure the sea surface temperatures over specific regions of the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

• Temperature anomalies in one of these regions, called the Nino 3.4 region, is usually the deciding factor in declaring the onset and strength of ENSO phases. Scientists calculate what is known as Relative Ocean Nino Index (RONI) from this region, essentially a temperature deviation from the normal. If the average RONI over a three-month period exceeds a value of 0.5 degrees Celsius, an El Niño is declared. An average RONI value less than -0.5 degrees Celsius leads to declaration of La Niña.

Do You Know:

• The El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) refers to the periodic warming or cooling of the eastern Pacific Ocean, off the coast of South America, that influences weather worldwide. In India, its most evident impact happens on the monsoon rainfall. A warmer-than-usual eastern Pacific Ocean, the El Nino phase, is usually correlated with suppressed rainfall over the Indian subcontinent.

• El Nino, as is commonly known, refers to an abnormal warming of surface waters in equatorial Pacific Ocean. It is known to suppress monsoon rainfall. The opposite phase, La Nina, which is the abnormal cooling of sea surface waters in the same region, is known to aid rainfall over India. There is a third, neutral phase, as well in which the sea surface temperatures remain roughly in line with long-term averages. Together, these three phases in the Pacific Ocean are referred to as El Nino Southern Oscillation, or ENSO.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍What is El Nino and how it impacts the monsoon

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) With reference to ‘Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD)’ sometimes mentioned in the news while forecasting Indian monsoon, which of the following statements is/are correct? (UPSC CSE, 2017)

1. IOD phenomenon is characterised by a difference in sea surface temperature between tropical Western Indian Ocean and tropical Eastern Pacific Ocean.

2. An IOD phenomenon can influence an EI Nino’s impact on the monsoon.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

6) La Nina is suspected to have caused recent floods in Australia. How is La Nina different from EI Nino? (UPSC CSE, 2011)

1. La Nina is characterized by unusually cold ocean temperature in equatorial Indian ocean whereas EI Nino is characterized by unusually warm ocean temperature in the equatorial pacific ocean.

2. EI Nino has adverse effect on southwest monsoon of India, but La Nina has no effect on monsoon climate.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Economy

Govt notifies E100 as auto fuel

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: The government on Monday (October 26) amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to clear the way for flex-fuel vehicles that can run on up to E100, which is almost purely ethanol.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What changes for you with the E100 rule?

• Why does ethanol is blended with petrol?

• What is the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme?

• What are some concerns about blended fuel?

• How must the engine, fuel-delivery system and electronic controls of a flex-fuel vehicle be designed to operate safely on high-ethanol fuels?

• Why does ethanol lower energy content per litre affect vehicle mileage, and how does this influence the economics

of using E100?

Key Takeaways:

• The rule change does not mean that every petrol car on Indian roads can now use E100. The government has basically expanded the range of fuels that specially designed vehicles can be certified to use. A conventional petrol car approved for E20 — petrol containing 20% ethanol — will not be filled with E85 or E100.

• The amendment also changes certain technical and vehicle-classification provisions, including raising the weight threshold for light petrol and diesel vehicles from 3,000 kg to 3,500 kg.

• “Flex fuel” is short for flexible fuel. It refers to vehicles that can run on petrol, ethanol, or different mixtures of the two, depending on what the vehicle has been designed and certified to use.

Do You Know:

• Petrol is refined from crude oil extracted from the earth. Ethanol is a type of alcohol that can be produced by fermenting sugars or starches from plants. In India, common sources include sugarcane and grains. Ethanol can also be made from agricultural residues and other plant material. The two fuels can be mixed.

• Ethanol behaves differently from petrol, and a vehicle’s engine, fuel-delivery system and other components must be designed to handle the fuel safely.

• A flex-fuel vehicle can adjust how its engine operates to accommodate different ethanol-petrol mixtures. As the US Department of Energy explains, flexible fuel vehicles “have one fuel system, and most components are the same as those found in a conventional gasoline-only car. Some special ethanol-compatible components are required to compensate for the different chemical properties and energy content in ethanol, such as modifications to the fuel pump and fuel injection system. The engine control module (ECM) is also calibrated to accommodate the higher oxygen content of ethanol.”

• As of now, in India, there are only two cars in the flex fuel category: the newly launched WagonR flex fuel model and the Toyota Hycross hybrid flex fuel prototype. Among two-wheelers, Hero Motors had launched flex fuel versions of their popular commuter motorcycles, Splendor+ and HF Deluxe in June this year.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍‘Flex-fuel vehicles will not have compatibility issues,’ says Road Ministry while allowing use of E100

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

7) According to India’s National Policy on Biofuels, which of the following can be used as raw materials for the production of biofuels? (UPSC, CSE, 2020)

1. Cassava

2. Damaged wheat grains

3. Groundnut seeds

4. Horse gram

5. Rotten potatoes

6. Sugar beet

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2, 5 and 6 only

(b) 1, 3, 4 and 6 only

(c) 2, 3, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(d) 2.(d) 3.(a) 4.(d) 5.(b) 6.(d) 7.(a)

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

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