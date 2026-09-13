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UPSC Key: BRICS New Delhi Declaration, India-China ties, and East-West oil pipeline

How is the BRICS New Delhi Declaration relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as India-UAE ties, the carbon border tax, and the East-West oil pipeline hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for September 13, 2026.

UPSC Key: BRICS declaration highlights, India-China ties, and East-West oil pipelineThe New Delhi Declaration was adopted during the 18th BRICS Summit on Saturday. Know more about it in our UPSC Key (MEA via PTI Photo)
Written by: Roshni Yadav
33 min readNew DelhiSep 13, 2026 05:05 PM IST First published on: Sep 13, 2026 at 05:05 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for September 13, 2026. If you missed the September 12, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

BRICS SUMMIT

Behind the BRICS agreement: No Ukraine, Iran-UAE balance, swipe at (US) tariffs, flagging Gaza

Syllabus:

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Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. At The Indian Express, she writes for ... Read More

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