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UPSC Key: Bishkek Declaration, Form 7, INS Nipun, and Distinguished Jurist

Why is knowing about the Bishkek declaration relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as the China-US technological competition, INS Nipun, Form 7 and Indus Water Treaty hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for September 2, 2026.

UPSC Key, Bishkek Declaration, INS Nipun, Semiconductor 2.0Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, in Bishkek on Tuesday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo)
Written by: Raveena Baneta, Roshni Yadav
38 min readNew DelhiSep 2, 2026 06:12 PM IST First published on: Sep 2, 2026 at 06:12 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for September 2, 2026.  If you missed the September 1, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here. 

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raveena baneta
Raveena Baneta

Raveena Baneta is a consultant with the UPSC section of The Indian Express where she writes on Ethic... Read More

indianexpress
Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. At The Indian Express, she writes for ... Read More

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