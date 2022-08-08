UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up Approach Method’ or ‘Small Satellite Launch Vehicle’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 8, 2022. If you missed the August 5, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

All states had Covid fight role, federal structure is a model for world: Modi

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Every state has played a “crucial role” in India’s fight against Covid and the country’s federal structure and cooperative federalism have emerged as a “model for the world” during the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. Speaking at the NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting, the Prime Minister also gave credit to state governments which, he said, focused on grassroots delivery of public services to the people through cooperation across political lines.

• National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog)-Know the Background

• Why NITI Aayog replaced the Planning Commission?

• Composition of NITI Aayog-Know in detail

• Know the objectives and features of NITI Aayog

• Who is present chairperson of NITI Aayog?

• Top-down model and Bottom-up approach method in Governance-what it is and what’s the difference between the two?

• Why NITI Aayog more than a Think Tank?

• NITI Aayog has taken several initiatives-What are they?

• What are the initiatives taken by NITI Aayog to ensure Cooperative federalism and Competitive federalism?

• The Governing Council of NITI Aayog-Know in detail

• The Governing Council of NITI Aayog comprises of?

• Do you Know– The seventh meeting of the Governing Council (GC) of NITI Aayog, was the first physical meeting of the Governing Council since the onset of the pandemic, with the 2021 meeting held via video conferencing.

• For Your Information– In the seventh meeting of the Governing Council (GC) of NITI Aayog, the Governing Council discussed four key agenda items: crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in pulses, oilseeds and other agri-commodities, implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) in school education, implementation of National Education Policy in higher education; and urban governance.

• What are the other important takeaways from the seventh meeting of the Governing Council (GC) of NITI Aayog?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍NITI Aayog: Objectives and Composition

Satellites ‘no longer usable’ as ISRO’s first SSLV launch develops glitch

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The maiden flight of ISRO’s newly developed Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) suffered a setback on Sunday, with “data loss” at the terminal stage, after three stages had “performed and separated” as planned. The satellites ended up being placed in an elliptical orbit, and are “no longer usable”.

• What is Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)?

• What is Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)?

• How Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is different from Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)?

• When does an orbit is called sun-synchronous?

• What is Low Earth Orbit (LEO)?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍ISRO’s SSLV hopes, setback

📍Explained: ISRO’s SSLV, a small satellite launcher with big prospects ahead

THE CITY

IMEI blocking, better tech: How cops plan to stop phone snatching

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-With Delhi seeing an increase in street crime, especially phone snatching cases, the Delhi Police is planning to team up with internet service providers and the department of telecommunications to block stolen or robbed phones through the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number.

• What is International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number?

• What is the rationale behind International Mobile Equipment Identity IMEI number on a mobile phone?

• What is Central Equipment Identity Register?

• How blocking stolen or robbed phones through the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number will act as a deterrent for criminals as they can no longer will be able to use the device?

• How technology is helping the Police in the fight against crime?

• What is Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems?

• Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems is implemented by whom?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Technology can make policing better — and also more dangerous

GOVT & POLITICS

Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes

Key Points to Ponder:

• Case to Study-Pimpalghar-Ranjnoli, a village situated in the industrial belt of Thane district’s Bhiwandi tehsil along the Mumbai-Nasik highway, has used funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to ensure that all 842 families in the village get tap water connection. In other words, each of the 5,644 residents of the village has access to 55 litres of water every day.

• Know about Jal Jeevan Mission and its Objectives

• How many households in India have tap water?

• Jal Jeevan Mission comes under which Ministry?

• How does Jal Jeevan Mission work?

• How Jal Jeevan Mission helps in empowering women?

• Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) and Jal Jeevan Mission (Rural)-Compare and Contrast

• Jal Jeevan Mission-Significance

• Analyse Jal Jeevan Mission’s performance

• What are the factors which constrains utilisation of Funds in Social Sector Schemes?

• What Steps/measures are needed for improving fund utilization capacity especially in schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission?

• How Funds are Allocated for Social Sector Schemes?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Gajendra Singh Shekhawat writes: The Jal Jeevan and Swachh Bharat Missions are combining to improve people’s well-being

EXPLAINED

Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story -The UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s Food Price Index (FPI) averaged 140.9 points in July, 8.6% down from its previous month’s level and marking the steepest monthly drop since October 2008.

• What is Food and Agriculture Organization’s Food Price Index (FPI)?

• What is the Food and Agriculture Organization?

• What were the four major supply-side shock drivers of the great global food inflation from around October 2020?

• What are the domestic reasons for expecting a considerable easing of food inflation?

• What were the Causes of Food Inflation?

• What has been the Recent Trend in Food Inflation?

• How Food inflation impacts common citizens?

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What is the Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation?

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Key Differences

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

• What do you understand by Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index? WPI and CPI is published by whom?

• The base year of Wholesale Price Index (WPI)?

• Base Year for Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍ExplainSpeaking: What is the link between rising food prices and central banks raising interest rates?

📍 What is the significance of wholesale and retail inflation rates diverging

📍 Rising inflation: cause, effect

What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral illness spreading among cattle

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General Science

Main Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Over the last few weeks, nearly 3,000 cattle have died in Rajasthan and Gujarat due to a viral infection called the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) that has spread across the states.

• What is the Lumpy Skin Disease?

• Have such outbreaks occurred earlier; and are humans at risk?

• How can the spread of the disease be prevented?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: Why have Africa, Asia seen so many dangerous viruses emerge recently?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

An orderly exit

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Saugata Bhattacharya writes: RBI, government must act in coordination during an economically challenging period

• In its latest meeting, the members of the monetary policy committee voted unanimously to increase the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4 per cent-why policy repo rate was increased?

• How monetary policy evolve over the rest of the year?

• What is the Monetary Policy Committee?

• The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is a Statutory Body-True or False?

• What is the Primary Objective of monetary policy in India?

• There are several direct and indirect instruments that are used for implementing monetary policy-What are they?

• What is REPO rate?

• What is Current Repo Rate?

• What’s the RBI assessment on inflation?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India’s tax-GDP ratio may be too high

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.