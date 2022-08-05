UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’ or ‘Minerals Security Partnership’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 5, 2022. If you missed the August 4, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

CJI N V Ramana names Justice U U Lalit as his successor in note to Govt

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies-II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, set to retire on August 26, has recommended to the government the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor.

• For Your Information-Elevated directly to the Supreme Court from the Bar in August 2014 — only the sixth lawyer to be so honoured-Justice Lalit will take over as the 49th CJI after the incumbent retires on August 26. He has a short term in office and will retire on November 8, 2022.

• Landmark Verdict delivered by Justice Lalit- Justice Lalit headed the SC bench that quashed the two judgments of the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court saying the most important ingredient for constituting an offence of sexual assault under Section 7 of POCSO Act is the “sexual intent”, and not the “skin-to-skin” contact with the child”.

• Do You Know-Articles 124 to 147 in Part V of the Constitution deal with the organisation, independence jurisdiction, powers, procedures and so on of the Supreme Court. The Parliament is also authorised to regulate them.

• Personality in News– Uday Umesh Lalit

• What is the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court Judges in India?

• How Chief Justice of India is appointed?

• Who appoints the Chief Justice of India?

• How is the seniority of judges in the Supreme Court decided?

• What does the Collegium consider while making the recommendation?

• National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act 2014-Know the key highlights

• Supreme Court on NJAC Act 2014 (99th Constitutional Amendment Act)-know in detail

• First Judges Case (1982), Second Judges Case (1993) and Third Judges Case (1998)-Know in detail

• What was the Supreme court’s ruling in the Second Judges case (1993), with respect to the appointment of a judge?

• Third Judges case (1998) and Supreme Court’s ruling in case of the appointment-What was the Supreme Court’s ruling?

• The National Judicial Appointments Commission Act of 2014 and the Collegium System-Compare and Contrast

• What are the qualifications required for a person to be appointed as the Chief Justice of India?

• A person appointed as a Chief Justice of Supreme Court, before entering upon his office, has to make and subscribe an oath or affirmation before whom?

• The Constitution has made certain provisions to safeguard and ensure the independent and impartial functioning of a Judges-Know in detail

• Jurisdiction And Powers Of Chief Justice of India-Know in detail

• Executive Vs Judiciary for appointment of judges in higher judiciary-Know in detail

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Centre has told the Chhattisgarh Government, that if the state is “unable” to implement the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), the Union Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) will be “compelled” to “reconsider” its support to other “core” rural schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

• What is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Gramin?

• Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G)-Features of the Scheme and Nodal Ministry

• PMAY (Rural or Gramin) and PMAY (Urban)-Difference

• Other Infrastructure and Rural development related schemes-Know them

• Apart from focusing on providing houses to the eligible beneficiaries, PMAY-G also addresses the basic needs of households through convergence with other Government Schemes-Elaborate

• How exercise for identification of households, who though eligible for assistance under PMAY-G as per the parameters are specified?

• The Socio Economic and Caste Census 2011 (SECC) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G)-Connect the dots

• How PMAY-G expenditure is shared?

• For Your Information-Under PMAY-G, the Centre and states share the expenditure in the ratio 60:10. In the case of Himalayan states, Union Territories and states in the North-East, the ratio is 90:10.

IN PARLIAMENT

Amid Opp protests, RS passes family courts Bill

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination:

• General Studies I: Salient features of Indian Society

• General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to extend statutory cover to family courts set up in Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland.

• What is the concept of Family Court?

• What is the role of family courts?

• What are the powers and Jurisdiction of the Family Court?

• The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022-Know the key Highlights

• The Family Courts Act, 1984 and the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022-compare and contrast

• Why Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland are mentioned in the amended bill?

• What do you understand by ‘A point of order’ used in parliament?

Sharp Decline In Medical Tourism Numbers

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Number of foreign tourists who came to India for medical

purposes went down sharply amid the pandemic in 2020, when compared to the previous year

• What do you understand by Medical Tourism?

• Know the Top ten countries from where tourists come to India for medical reasons

• Why is India famous for medical tourism?

• Which state of India is leading in medical tourism?

• National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism-Know key highlights

• What are the initiatives taken for the Promotion of Medical Tourism?

• Are there any Schemes of the Government of India to promote Medical Tourism ?

• Medical Tourism in India-Know the significance, Success, Issues, Challenges and opportunities

EXPRESS NETWORK

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Linkages between development and spread of extremism and Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Three years since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, recruitment into militant ranks remains a cause of concern for the security apparatus in the Union Territory. Since 2019, more than 690 militants have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir, 132 of them this year. In the same period, 527 individuals joined militant ranks.

• Know Data’s and Statistics-As per government data, law-and-order incidents fell from 584 in 2019 to 147 in 2020 and 77 in 2021. This year, the number stands at 20. And in the case of terror-related incidents, the data show a slow but steady decline from 255 in 2019 to 244 in 2020 and 228 in 2021. The number of such incidents so far this year is 81.

• Anti-militancy operations in India-Know in detail

• Analyse Militancy in Jammu and Kashmir-Before Article 370 and After Article 370

• According to J&K Police DGP Dilbag Singh “a strategic shift in Jammu and Kashmir, is that of a “faceless militancy”, in which militants have no past record, is the biggest security challenge in the Valley-What do you understand by the term ‘faceless’ militancy cited by J&K Police DGP Dilbag Singh?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Hybrid’ militants?

• As per J&K Police DGP Dilbag Singh, What is the new modus operandi of militants’ handlers in Jammu and Kashmir?

• Highlight the factors why youngsters are attracting more towards militancy in J&K?

• ‘The militancy in Kashmir has entered a “secretive and dangerous” phase’-Elaborate

• “The command structure among militants is missing. There is no reigning force and that makes it dangerous. The separatist leadership is in jail and those who are out have lost their grip. We are fighting an invisible enemy now”- What are the main concern for law enforcement agency?

• What do you understand by ‘Guerrilla warfare’?

• Why is it called guerrilla warfare?

• What is the difference between insurgency and guerrilla warfare?

• What is the difference between militant and insurgent? How militancy is different from insurgency?

• Know these terms-Terrorism, Insurgency, Belligerency and Civil war

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Who benefits from delay?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story–Apar Gupta and Tejasi Panjiar write: The reasons provided to justify the withdrawal of the bill are not convincing. Status quo in the unregulated collection and exploitation of personal data of millions of Indians is disturbing

• Key features of Personal Data Protection Bill 2019-know in brief

• Why Government has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill from Parliament?

• Just for your Knowledge-A proposal for a data protection framework was first considered in 2011 when a draft was coordinated through the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Alongside this, an expert committee headed by Justice (retd) A P Shah recommended in October, 2012,“a detailed framework that serves as the conceptual foundation for the Privacy Act”.

• Why did the Union government constituted an expert group headed by Justice (retd) B N Srikrishna in July, 2017?

• Justice B N Srikrishna committee recommendation on Data Protection-Know key recommendations

• What was the Government of India stand on Justice B N Srikrishna committee recommendation on Data Protection?

• What was the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict on Right to Privacy (Justice K.S. Puttaswamy vs. Union of India, 2017) case?

• In December 2019, the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 in Parliament was introduced but with some changes-what were those changes with respect to Justice B N Srikrishna committee recommendation

• What was Joint Parliamentary Committee recommendation on data protection bill?

• Why the changes introduced were termed “Orwellian” by Justice Srikrishna?

• “There is a public policy paralysis when it comes to data protection in India”-Critically Analyse

• What is data localisation? Know the Case for Data Localisation in India.

• What are the Initiative/steps taken by Government of India for Data Protection and Data Privacy-Know in detail

• What are the Initiative/steps taken by other countries like USA or UK or European Union for Data Protection and Data Privacy

EXPLAINED

Ukraine’s first grain shipment since war began: why it matters

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-On Monday, a Sierra Leone-registered ship, ‘Razoni’, carrying 26,527 tonnes of corn (maize) set sail from Ukraine’s Odesa port. This was the first time since Russia’s invasion on February 24 that any vessel loaded with Ukrainian grain had departed from its ports on the Black Sea.

• How significant a milestone is this shipment? Is there anything beyond symbolic value?

• How important is Ukraine to the global agricultural trade?

• How much does Ukraine matter to India?

• What has been the war’s impact on this segment?

• Will the reopening of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports make a difference?

Rare earth elements, and India’s push for inclusion in supply partnership

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination:

Main Examination:

• General Studies I: Distribution of key natural resources across the world (including South Asia and the Indian sub-continent); factors responsible for the location of primary, secondary, and tertiary sector industries in various parts of the world (including India).

• General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– As part of a global ‘China-plus-one’ strategy adopted post the Covid-19 pandemic that caused massive supply-chain disruptions, a group of western nations are cooperating to develop alternatives to China to ensure key industrial supplies. A new US-led partnership initiative of 11 nations aims to bolster critical mineral supply chains. India is not part of this arrangement — called the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) — but New Delhi is working through diplomatic channels to fetch an entry.

• What is the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP)?

• Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) is initiative taken by which country?

• For your Information-The US and Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea (South Korea), Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the European Commission have come together to form the MSP. The new grouping is aimed at catalysing investment from governments and the private sector to develop strategic opportunities.

• What are rare earth elements?

• Why are these minerals important?

• What is India’s major concern at this moment?

• What steps has India taken to address the Critical Minerals issue?

• Map Work-what are the important locations on Mineral Map of India and world?

