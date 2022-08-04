UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian Diaspora’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 4, 2022. If you missed the August 3, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Govt withdraws data protection Bill to bring revamped, refreshed regulation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The government has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill from Parliament as it looks to come up with a “comprehensive legal framework” for regulating online space including separate legislation on data privacy, the overall internet ecosystem, cybersecurity, telecom regulations, and harnessing non-personal data for boosting innovation in the country.

• Why did the Government withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill?

• Why does data matter?

• What is Data Protection?

• Joint Committee of Parliament Report on the Personal Data Protection Bill-Know key highlights

• What do you understand by the term ‘Personal and Non-Personal data’?

• Supreme Court on Right to Privacy (Justice K.S. Puttaswamy vs. Union of India, 2017)-know the verdict

• Justice B N Srikrishna committee recommendation on Data Protection-Know key recommendations

• Personal Data Protection Bill 2019- how this Bill propose to regulate data transfer?

• Key features of Personal Data Protection Bill 2019-know in brief

• What is data localisation? Know the Case for Data Localisation in India.

• What Srikrishna Committee Report says on data localisation?

• Initiative/steps taken by Government of India for Data Protection and Data Privacy-Know in detail

Need committee to look at freebies issue, suggest measures: SC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-With the Centre in favour of an end to freebies by political parties using public money to lure voters, the Supreme Court Wednesday sought suggestions from petitioners and respondents, in a plea seeking directions against freebies, on the composition of a committee which can go into the issue “dispassionately” and make recommendations.

• What is Supreme court’s take on Freebies?

• How freebies Impact Union and State budgets?

• “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime”-can you justify this quote with respect to freebies?

• Freebies and Fiscal stress-Connect the dots

• What is ‘Revdi’ culture?

• Why the word ‘Freebie’ is almost sounds pejorative especially in political and policy circle?

• What goods and services should be selected for Freebie programmes?

• What should be the ideal mode of delivery for Freebie Programmes and Schemes?

• What should be a prudent fiscal limit for funding such programmes?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Subsidy’?

• How the words “Essential” and “Merit “contradicts Freebie Programmes and Schemes?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Production-related incentives’?

• The macroeconomic stability of the Union is contingent on the macroeconomic stability of both the Centre and states-Critically Analyse

• The political dialogue built around freebies is fraught with danger. What ‘danger’ is associated with Freebies scheme?

• How Budget is managed for Freebies schemes and Programmes?

IN PARLIAMENT

Education Minister: Let go of idea that universities must only be funded by govt

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Lok Sabha passed the Bill that seeks to convert the National Rail and Transport University in Gujarat into an autonomous Central university. The new university will be rechristened as Gati Shakti University an autonomous Central university that will address the need for talent in the integrated infrastructure development of the country.

• The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022-Key Highlights

• Gati Shakti University-Know key highlights

• What are the five main objectives of Gati Shakti University?

• PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan-Major Highlights

• What is the rationale behind Gati Shakti University?

RS unanimously passes anti-doping Bill

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Parliament on Wednesday passed a Bill that seeks to create a statutory framework for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and National Dope testing laboratory. After a detailed discussion, Rajya Sabha on Wednesday unanimously passed the National Anti-doping Bill. The legislation was cleared last week in Lok Sabha.

• The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021-Know the key highlights of the bill

• Know the salient features of the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021

• What is Doping in sport?

• What drugs are athletes not allowed to take?

• Know in detail about the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) international convention against doping in sport.

• Differentiate between the International Convention Against Doping in Sport and The World Anti-Doping Agency

• The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and The World Anti-Doping Agency-Compare and Contrast

• There are two issues related to the Director General of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021.What are they?

• For Your Information- The World Anti-Doping Agency was established as a result of a collaborative effort led by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). It was founded on November 10, 1999, in Lausanne, Switzerland, in response to the “Declaration of Lausanne” to promote, coordinate, and monitor the fight against drugs in sports.

House panel criticises govt for absence of ‘clear-cut’ policy on Indian diaspora

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- A Parliamentary panel on Wednesday criticised the government over the absence of a “clear-cut” policy on engaging with the Indian diaspora and recommended bringing out a document to serve as a guiding principle for a deeper and wider connection with the community.

• What is meant by Indian diaspora?

• Why is Indian Diaspora important?

• What is India’s diaspora policy?

• How does Indian diaspora affect India’s foreign policy making?

• Do you Know-The Indian diaspora comprising over 18 million PIOs (persons of Indian origin) and 13 million NRIs is one of the largest overseas communities globally and the government must engage with it effectively.

• What are the issues and challenges faced by Indian Diaspora?

• Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-Know in detail

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering Indian Diaspora Theme

📍‘Indian diaspora has a decisive role to play in the politics and economy of America and European Countries’. Comment with examples. (GS-2, 2020)

📍Indian Diaspora has an important role to play in South-East Asian countries’ economy and society. Appraise the role of Indian Diaspora in South- East Asia in this context (GS-2, 2017)

GOVT & POLITICS

Govt gives nod to stronger climate targets for 2030

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Incorporating two of the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Glasgow conference last year, India on Wednesday enhanced its climate change targets for 2030. India has said it was now committing itself to at least 45 per cent reduction in emissions intensity of GDP (emissions per unit of GDP) from 2005 levels. The existing target was a 33 to 35 per cent reduction.

• For your Information-India has promised to ensure that at least 50 per cent of installed electricity generation capacity in 2030 would be based on non-fossil fuel-based sources. This is an increase from the existing 40 per cent target.

• What is Nationally Determined Contributions?

• What are India’s Nationally Determined Contributions?

• When did India updated its NDC, or nationally determined contributions?

• What does net zero targets mean?

• India’s Commitment of carbon neutrality by 2070 at the Conference of the Parties (COP) 26 climate summit in Glasgow or India’s enhanced climate commitments — the “Panchamrit”-Know in detail

• International Energy Agency’s (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2021 and India-Key Highlights

• “Climate Change is a feature of market failure”-How far you agree with this statement?

• Difference between ‘Net Zero’ and ‘Carbon Neutral’?

• What is India’s New Renewables Energy Target?

• How can net zero be achieved?

• Public-Private partnership frameworks to achieve ‘net zero’-issues and challenges

• India’s emission Status-Present Scenario

• From “phase-out” of coal to “phase-down” of Coal-India’s Stand at the annual climate change conference in Glasgow

• Role and Functions of United Nations Security Council

• UN Framework Convention on Climate Change or UNFCCC-Know in Detail

• What is Carbon Pricing?

• What is a Carbon Tax?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Taiwan between giants

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Shyam Saran writes: Being a proxy in a fight between big powers is the most uncomfortable position for any state to be in. Just ask Ukraine

• “Taiwan can be next Ukraine”-How far you agree with this statement?

• Map Work-Taiwan

• Taiwan and China-Know the Background

• Why does China have a problem with Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

• China-Taiwan tensions-Know in detail

• What is Taiwan’s attitude toward the visit?

• How does the world, and US, view Taiwan?

• What is Pelosi’s view on China?

• How does the India view Taiwan?

• Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is provocative and the angry reaction from China should have been expected. Beyond the immediate series of threatening military activities directed against the island and punitive commercial measures, what more may be expected?

• According to Author, “Just as Taiwan is caught in a crossfire between the US and China, so are the East Asian and South East Asian countries. Most do not wish to be forced into making a choice. They feel reassured by the considerable US military presence deployed in the region and tacitly support its Indo-Pacific strategy”-Elaborate

• “Many East Asian and South East Asian countries economic and commercial interests are bound ever tighter with the large and growing Chinese economy”-How far you agree with this?

• What does the Author trying to convey with the statement that “China’s preoccupation with its eastern ocean flank of the Yellow Sea, the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea is good for India”?

THE IDEAS PAGE

Presidency’s founding moment

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Manish Tewari writes: While designing the Constitution, the framers were both following certain British traditions while simultaneously trying to break with them.

• President of India is the supreme commander of the defence forces of India. In that capacity, President of India appoints the chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force-True or False?

• According to Article 53 of the Constitution, the executive power of the Union shall be vested with whom?

• Do you Know-Article 53(2) has an interesting formulation: “Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing provision, the supreme command of the Defence Forces of the Union shall be vested in the President and the exercise thereof shall be regulated by law”.

• The powers of the presidency are, circumscribed by the which Article of the Indian Constitution and what does the article states?

• The debates of the Constituent Assembly on draft Article 42 and Article 53 of the Constitution-Know in detail

• The term “Defence Forces of the Union” is nowhere defined in the Constitution-True or False

• Why the supreme command came to be vested in the presidency?

• KM Munshi in the Constituent Assembly debates and the supreme command with the presidency-connect the dots

• Compare and contrast the American and French constitutional schemes on the supreme command of the armed forces vis a vis Indian constitutional schemes

• Who is the final interpreter of Constitution of India?

• Who defends the Constitution of India?

• Who is the custodian of the Constitution of India?

• Before entering upon his office, the President has to make and subscribe to an oath or affirmation-In oath, the President swears what?

• What are the Executive powers, Legislative powers, Financial powers, Judicial powers, Diplomatic powers, Military powers and Emergency powers conferred to President of India by the Constitution of India?

THE WORLD

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion in a surprising victory

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health.

• General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Kansas voters resoundingly decided against removing the right to abortion from the State Constitution, a major victory for the abortion rights movement in one of America’s reliably conservative states.

• What does the Kansas vote implies?

• What is Roe v Wade?

• What is the Mississippi law?

• Why is the decision of the Supreme Court important?

• Why is the decision of the Supreme Court criticised?

• What has the Supreme Court said on Roe v Wade?

• What will happen in the US now?

• India’s Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 and an Amendment in 2021-Key points

• Abortion Laws in India vs Abortion Laws in other Countries Like USA, UK, Europe and Australia-Compare and Contrast

EXPLAINED

A Chinese ‘spy ship’, its trip to Sri Lanka, and India’s concerns

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- India is closely monitoring the movement of a Chinese “spy ship” that is on its way to Sri Lanka and will dock at its Hambantota port around August 11. The vessel’s visit to the Lankan port comes at a time when the country is battling a severe economic crisis, and India is learnt to have already lodged a verbal protest against the ship’s visit.

• What is this Chinese ship that is heading for Sri Lanka?

• Why is this ship headed to Sri Lanka?

• Why is India concerned about this development?

• Why is the Hambantota port crucial strategically?

