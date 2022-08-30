UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’ or ‘zombie Ice’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 30, 2022. If you missed the August 29, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

First time, daily-wager suicides cross quarter of national total

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes; mechanisms, laws, institutions and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of these vulnerable sections.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Marking a steady increase since 2014, the share of daily wagers among those who die by suicide in the country has crossed the quarter mark for the first time, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) — one in four of the recorded 1,64,033 suicide victims during 2021 was a daily wage earner.

• For Your Information-The report, “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India” — shows that daily wage earners remained the largest profession-wise group among suicide victims in 2021, accounting for 42,004 suicides (25.6 per cent).

• What is the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)?

• “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India” by National Crime Records Bureau-What are the key takeaways?

• According to the report, what is the definition of farmer/cultivator and agricultural labourer?

• According to the report, what are the factors which together accounted for 56.6 per cent of total suicides in the country in 2021?

• According to the report, the maximum suicides were recorded in which State?

Pak floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- In his first statement on the floods in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was “saddened” to see the devastation and “hoped for an early restoration of normalcy”. The discussions are underway at the highest levels on the possibility of extending humanitarian assistance to Pakistan.

• What is a superflood?

• Why the floods in Pakistan has been described as a ‘superflood’?

• Map Work-Sindh, Baluchistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan

• “The current flood is a direct result of an extremely wet monsoon season this year”-Elaborate further

• Southwest monsoon in Pakistan-Know in detail

• According to the Scientists, the “superflood” was made more likely by global heating, which drove fiercer rains-establish the link between global heating, southwest monsoon and floods in Pakistan

• “The greater meandering of the jet stream led to both the prolonged rain in Pakistan and an extreme heatwave in Russia that year”-Know the role of jet stream in Monsoon

• How the flash flooding and the destruction of river embankments are two critical factors in the high death toll in Pakistan?

• What is ‘Global Climate Risk Index’?

• What is the rank of India and other south Asian countries in Global Climate Risk Index 2022?

• Who publishes ‘Global Climate Risk Index’?

• How India can help Pakistan in this crisis situation?

THE CITY

Sharp rise in crimes against women; chargesheet rate low: NCRB data

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Salient features of Indian Society, Role of women and women’s organization

• General Studies IV: Ethics and Human Interface, Attitude and Case Studies

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-An over 40% uptick in crimes against women and children; just 31% of IPC cases being charge sheeted; a 111% jump in cases of cybercrimes — these are some of the key takeaways from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2021 specific to the national capital.

• What National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 2021 says about crimes against women and children-Know the data’s and statistics

• Why most women from the age of 18 to 30 are ‘vulnerable’?

• What are the cybercrimes against women?

• What includes in cybercrime with socially targets women?

• Know these terms-Cyber Stalking, Cyber Defamation, Cyber Pornography, Cyber bullying and Cyber grooming

• Women’s Rights Issues and Social Media-connect the dots

• Women’s Safety on Social Media-know the laws Against Cyber Crime

• What Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals says?

• Youth, attitude towards women in Indian Society and violent extremism on social media

GOVT & POLITICS

Centre urges SC to defer hearing, says states need time for consultations

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution, Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed Central Government’s request for more time to hold consultations with states on the demand to grant minority status to Hindus in states where their numbers have gone below others. The court is hearing a clutch of petitions which have challenged the provisions of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992 that gives the Centre the power to notify minorities.

• What is the petition all about?

• What is the definition of minority under Indian laws?

• Who are the minorities in India?

• What does the Constitution say about minorities?

• What is Article 29 and Article 30 of the Constitution?

• Section 2(c) of the National Minorities Commission Act, 1992?

• Which are the minorities notified by the Government of India?

• Religious and linguistic minority-Know the difference

• When can states in India declare Hindus as minority?

• Minority status with the principle laid down by the Supreme Court in 2002 TMA Pai Foundation and 2005 Bal Patil Case Ruling-Know in detail

EXPRESS NETWORK

SC seeks reply Of UP govt on Kappan bail plea

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Supreme Court Monday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan seeking bail.

• Who is Siddique Kappan?

• What is the law on bail?

• “Bail is the rule and jail is the exception”-Decode the quote

• What is triple test in bail?

• The Supreme Court order acknowledged that the ever-greening of custody of an accused through multiple cases in different jurisdictions across states deprives him of his personal liberty-Elaborate further

• Bail and Article 21 of the Constitution-connect the dots

• Article 22 grants protection to persons who are arrested or detained-know them in detail

• Detention is of two types, namely, punitive and preventive-Know them in detail

• Punitive Detention and Preventive Detention-Compare and Contrast

• Article 22 confers certain rights on a person who is arrested or detained under an ordinary law-What are they?

• Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)-Key Highlights

• Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Human Rights-Connect the dots

• Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Article 22 of the Constitution-Connect the Dot

Deaths in road accidents up by 17%

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Deaths by accidents on roads increased by almost 17 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020, indicating an increase in the rate of deaths per 1,000 vehicles in India, according to the latest NCRB report. Total road accidents reported was 4.03 lakh in 2021, up from 3.54 lakh the year before. But the 2021 accident numbers were significantly lower than those in 2019, when 4.37 lakh mishaps had been recorded, killing 1.54 lakh people.

• Which state in India has highest road accidents 2021?

• Road Accidents in India-Know Broad Profile of Road Accidents 2021 vis-a-vis 2020

• Why Road Safety is must in India?

• What position does India have in terms of Road safety?

• What are the Initiatives Related to Road Safety?

• What actions are being taken by the Supreme Court of India in the matter of Road Safety?

• For your Information-Road network in India, of about 63.71 lakh km in March 2019, is one of the largest in the world. The country’s road network consists of National Highways, State Highways, Districts roads, Rural and Village Roads.

• What are the Initiatives Related to Road Safety at national as well at international level?

• What is ‘Brasilia Declaration on Road Safety’?

• Know in detail about Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, 2019

• Do you Know-India’s road density at 1890.75 per 1000 sq.km of area in 2017-18 was higher than that of many developed countries though surfaced/paved road constituting 64.6 vehicles per kilometre of road length has increased from 28 vehicles in 2010 to 46 in 2020. This is indicative of the growing road traffic congestion in the country.

• What is the Significance of Road Safety in India?

• Which Ministry has notified the compensation to victims of hit and run Motor accidents Scheme 2022?

• What is the advanced technique in traffic management?

EXPLAINED

Jio’s ‘standalone’ 5G architecture, and how it will work

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Changes in industrial policy and their effects on industrial growth and Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-India’s largest telecom company Reliance Jio on Monday announced the launch of its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai by Diwali this year, with an aim to expand and cover the entire country by December 2023. The company said it will launch its 5G services on a “standalone” 5G architecture, against the “non-standalone” approach that other operators are betting on.

• Fifth generation wireless technology (5G)-what do you understand by this?

• Difference between 4G and 5G

• 5G Technology – Key Features

• What are the two different modes of 5G networks?

• What are the key differentiators between standalone and non-standalone 5G networks?

• How is the 5G smartphone ecosystem in India shaped?

• What are the broad benefits of 5G for consumers?

• Does the nature of the 5G network also determine use cases?

Destination Moon, and beyond

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The launch of a keenly awaited space mission that is being seen as the start of a new age in space exploration had to be put off on Monday evening after engineers were unable to resolve a problem involving inadequate flow of liquid hydrogen to one of the rocket’s four engines.

• What is NASA’s Artemis 1 mission?

• What is the goal of NASA’s Artemis mission?

• Where Did The Name Artemis Come From?

• What will the Artemis program’s upcoming missions be?

• Know the Moon Exploration History in detail

• Do You Know-NASA’s Artemis 1 mission is aimed at exploring the Moon with the specific objective of getting human beings back on the lunar surface and possibly beyond — to Mars and elsewhere. With Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before.

• But why does NASA want to go back to the Moon, where it has been several times, and last went 50 years ago?

• What does this new Moon mission hope to achieve?

• What new things have scientists discovered about the Moon in recent decades?

United Nations High Seas Treaty

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing storyNegotiations involving 168 countries, including the European Union, to agree on a UN treaty for protecting oceans failed Saturday (August 27). In June, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had declared an “ocean emergency” at the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, citing threats to the world’s oceans.

• What is the proposed UN High Seas treaty?

• How are the world’s oceans regulated as of now?

• What are the risks of countries failing to reach an agreement?

Why California's decision to phase out petroleum-powered vehicles matters

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-California has approved a ban on the sale of new petroleum-powered vehicles by 2035 — a landmark policy intervention that could have an impact throughout most other American states, and in countries outside of the US.

• How does this work?

• Why is this important?

• Are there challenges?

• What is India’s stance?

• Is California first state to ban sale of gas-powered vehicles?

THE IDEAS PAGE

The return of nuclear weapons

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

• What’s the ongoing story-C. Raja Mohan writes: After 1998, India premised its strategy on building ‘credible minimum deterrence’. The time has come to reflect on what is ‘credible’ and redefine what ‘minimum’ might be.

• What is Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty?

• Vertical Proliferation and Horizontal Proliferation-Compare and Contrast

• Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)-Key Provisions

• Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT)-Key Provisions

• India and NPT, CTBT-Issues and India’s Apprehension

• “There was a time when Delhi used to be hypersensitive to what was said at NPT conferences”-Analyse the statement

• The historic India-US civil nuclear initiative of July 2005-Know in detail

• “India’s independent foreign policy appears to be thriving. Ironically, as India’s atomic isolation eased after 2008, India’s nuclear debate lost much of its urgency”-Why India’s nuclear debate lost much of its urgency?

• “The failure of the Tenth Review Conference, however, does reveal many of the new challenges facing the global

nuclear order today and their implications for India”-What are the implications especially for India?

• What kind of implications does the unfolding global nuclear discourse present for India?

THE WORLD

‘Zombie ice’ from Greenland to up sea level 10 inches

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The melting of the Greenland ice sheet will unavoidably raise the global sea levels by at least 10.6 inches or 27 centimetres, no matter what climate action the world decides to take right now. This is because of ‘zombie ice’, which is certain to melt away from the ice cap and blend into the ocean. The calculation comes from a recent study published in the journal Nature Climate Change where scientists for the first time calculated minimum ice loss in Greenland, and the corresponding rise in global sea level.

• What is ‘zombie ice’?

• What has led to this?

• What happens next, and by when?

• What does a 10-inch rise in sea-level mean?

