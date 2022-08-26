UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’ or ‘India on Russia-Ukraine’ or ‘Arbitration’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 26, 2022. If you missed the August 25, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

Disqualify Soren as MLA over mining lease, EC tells Gov

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-In a setback for the JMM-led Jharkhand regime, the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday recommended the disqualification of Chief Minister Hemant Soren as MLA under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

• What is Section 9A of Representation of Peoples Act 1951?

• For Your Information-Section 9A of the Representation of People’s Act, which prohibits elected representatives from entering into any contract with the government for “supply of goods” or “execution of any works undertaken” by it.

• Why the Election Commission of India recommended the disqualification of Chief Minister Hemant Soren as MLA under the Representation of the People Act, 1951?

• On what grounds does the Governor ask the Election Commission’s opinion or recommendation?

• What is Article 192 of the Constitution of India?

No evidence, Govt didn’t cooperate: SC on Pegasus

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

• General Studies III: Basics of Cyber Security

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Supreme Court-appointed committee, which probed allegations of unauthorised use of Israeli NSO Group’s Pegasus software for surveillance, found no conclusive evidence on use of the spyware in phones examined by it but noted that the Central Government “has not cooperated” with the panel, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said on Thursday.

• First of all, What is Pegasus Software and How does it work?

• How is Pegasus different from another spyware?

• What kind of devices are vulnerable and What information can be compromised?

• Pegasus in India-What is the Controversy?

• Pegasus case: What are the findings of the inquiry committee, which was set up under the supervision of retired Supreme Court judge R V Raveendran?

• What was this committee supposed to do?

• Who was put on this committee?

• But why was a committee needed in the first place?

• Do we know that Indian governments or state agencies purchased or used the spyware?

• Surveillance laws in India– Section 5(2) of The Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Interception, Monitoring and Decryption of Information) Rules, 2009.

• Cyber Security in India– Computer Emergency Response Team – India (CERT-IN), Cyber Surakshit Bharat Initiative, National Cyber Security Coordination Centre (NCCC), Cyber Swachhta Kendra, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Cyberdome (Kerala)

• Snooping and Surveillance in the name of National Security-Where to draw the line?

• Types of Cyber Attacks-Know in detail

• Supreme Court of India on snooping and surveillance-People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) vs Union of India case in 1996, Rule 419A of the Indian Telegraph Rules, 1951

Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies IV: Corporate Governance.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, a conglomerate with diverse business interests, Tuesday acquired 29.18 per cent stake in television channel NDTV Ltd, and said it will launch an open offer as required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to buy another 26 per cent in the company.

• What is NDTV’s response on this deal?

• But, how did the deal happen?

• Will Adani be able to get a controlling stake in NDTV?

• Why should the Adani Group have to go to SEBI to get the acquisition cleared?

• So is the 2020 SEBI order an obstacle in the path of the Adani Group?

• But what is 2020 SEBI order?

• What did the SEBI order of 2020 say about market participation by the Roys?

• What happened in 2009 and 2010 that set this chain of events into motion?

• Why does Adani want ownership of NDTV?

• What does Adani have to do to get a controlling stake in NDTV?

• The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)– Role, Objective, Structure and Functions

PM: Make research, innovation way of life

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the culture of innovation in India would grow on the back of social and institutional support, and emphasised that research and innovation must be turned into a “way of living”. Addressing the finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2022, he said innovators were the flag bearers of “Jai Anusandhan (research and innovation)”, a slogan he put forth during his Independence Day speech.

• What is the Smart India Hackathon?

• Smart India Hackathon 2022-Know in detail

• Who conducts Smart India Hackathon?

• How do you distinguish between research and innovation?

• What is India’s potential in the research and innovation ecosystem?

• What is the Gross domestic expenditure done on Research and Development?

• What are the Government of India’s initiatives to promote innovation?

• Why does India lag innovation and research?

• According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the recognition of innovation as a profession is growing in society-How and can you attest this statement by citing few examples?

• “National Education Policy contains a roadmap for creating a strong foundation for innovation”-Know the provisions which gives boost to innovation and research

• “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhaan”-Elaborate

PM security breach: Panel set up by SC says SSP failed to act

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- A committee appointed by the Supreme Court has faulted the then Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police for the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab in January. The committee was headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Indu Malhotra.

• Why Prime Minister of India is the real executive Authority (de facto executive)?

• Know the importance of Prime Minister as a Post and as an Institution

• Why Security Breach of Prime Minister is a matter of grave concern?

• The Supreme Court appointed an inquiry committee under its former judge Justice Indu Malhotra to probe the security breach during Prime Minister-Know the findings of the committee

• Know about VVIP Security and Levels of Protection like X, Y, Y Plus, Z, Z Plus, and SPG

• Know about Special Protection Group (SPG), SPG’s Blue Book and Prime Minister of India’s Security

• Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019-Key Highlights

• Different Forces involved in VVIP Security-Who are they?

Aircraft carrier Vikrant to be commissioned on September 2

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The commissioning of the indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will contribute in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said on Thursday. INS Vikrant will be commissioned into the Navy at an event in Kochi on September 2.

• Why INS Vikrant is special for India?

• Why is it important for India to have an aircraft carrier?

• Why is it a big deal that this warship has been Made in India?

• Why will this warship is named as ‘INS Vikrant’?

• What weapons and equipment will the new ‘Vikrant’ have?

• What indigenous components does the new ‘Vikrant’ have?

• What else will be there on the new ‘Vikrant’?

• Do You Know-The aircraft carrier, built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, successfully completed the fourth and final phase of the sea trials last month. The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people. Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles. The aircraft carrier is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and it has a height of 59 metres. Its construction began in 2009. the ship is powered by four gas turbines totalling 88 MW power and has a maximum speed of 28 Knots.

• ‘INS Vikrant’ will significantly enhance the country’s overall maritime capabilities-How?

• Now that India has shown the capability, will it build more carriers?

Awareness, raids, change: How Haryana discoms halved electricity line losses

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability, e-governance applications, models, successes, limitations, and potential;

• General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Bucking the national trend, Haryana’s state-owned discoms have over the past six years seen a decrease in their aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses — by 50 per cent. According to Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Power) PK Das, the reduction in AT&C losses has resulted in a better financial situation for the discoms.

• What is aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses?

• For Your Information-A recent report of the Union Ministry of Power — Tenth Annual Integrated Rating and Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities — pegged Haryana at number two among Indian states, second only after Gujarat. The ranking is based on an exercise that covers 41 state distribution utilities spread across 22 states.

• How Haryana achieved the reduction in AT&C that resulted in a better financial situation for the discoms?

• How consumers and government departments were made aware to pay their dues including the current bill as well as the outstanding bill amount?

• Haryana has made impressive strides in increasing access to the quantity and quality of electricity and in expanding renewable capacity, for which the Haryana government deserves credit-Know the initiative and schemes

• Power Sector in India-Background

• The fall in coal stock in power stations is because of certain reasons-What are they?

• The financial health of the power sector is rapidly deteriorating and flirting with catastrophe-What are challenges? Elaborate

• What do you understand by the term ‘Discoms’?

• Issues Faced by Power Sector in India

• What are the Challenges Faced by the Power Sector DISCOMs?

• Transmission and Distribution Issues-Know the facts

• What Initiatives have been launched for Power Sector DISCOMs?

• Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY)-Key Features

• Revamped Distribution Sector Reform Scheme (RDSS)-Key Features

Contract ended, China firm claims damages, Rlys replies with counter

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-As India and China work slowly to repair political ties put under strain by the ongoing border standoff in Ladakh, they are also fighting over a mega Rs-471 crore Railways contract that India terminated in the aftermath of the crisis that broke out in the summer of 2020.

• What is the dispute and the claims on both sides?

• Was this an important contract for the Chinese?

• What is India’s official reason for ending the contract?

• What happened after the Chinese were thrown out?

• What is Arbitration?

• What is international arbitration Act of Singapore?

• Why has Singapore grown to be a centre for global arbitration?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

Delhi, Dhaka discusses sharing river water

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– India and Bangladesh have finalised the text of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on interim water sharing of Kushiyara river, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Thursday. The text was finalised during the 38th meeting of the ministerial-level Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) of India and Bangladesh, held in Delhi on Thursday, the ministry stated.

• Where is Kushiyara River?

• Map Work-Kushiyara River (Mark both source and mouth)

• Know in detail about India’s Water Disputes or rather India’s water issues with her Neighbours

• Why the Joint River Commission was established?

• What was the Ganga water treaty between India and Bangladesh?

• When was the Ganga water treaty was signed between India and Bangladesh?

• According to many experts, the Teesta river remained the most contentious issue between two India and Bangladesh-Can you elaborate further on this?

One year of Taliban 2.0

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- A year after the Taliban returned to power in Kabul, The Indian Express travelled to Afghanistan to report on what has changed on the ground since the time they were last in power, what’s on their minds and that of the Afghan people, and where India and China stand in the country today — and for the foreseeable future.

• Who are the Taliban?

• ‘Principle and Pragmatism’ and Relationship with Taliban-Connect the Dots

• What is the Current Situation in Afghanistan?

• In what context have you heard or know about “Good Taliban, Bad Taliban”?

• A year after taking over, how is it going for Taliban?

• The Taliban are striving to present the semblance of a functioning system. The regime’s two top priorities are getting a grip on the economy and on security, how they are working on these two areas?

• How do the Afghan people view the Taliban regime?

• Where does India stand in the current situation?

• What has been the Government of India’s stand on Taliban which is in power in Afghanistan?

• Where is China placed with the Taliban regime?

• India and Afghanistan Bilateral Relations-Know the Background

• Afghanistan’s location in South Asia is particularly relevant to India as a geographical neighbour, Why?

• Strategic Partnership between India and the Afghanistan in 2011-Key Highlights

• How Afghanistan impacts India’s security?

• Map Work-Afghanistan

• The first official Indian visit to Kabul since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021-Why Significant?

Private, Public

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies IV: Public/Civil service values and Ethics in Public administration

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-In a leaked video, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin is seen dancing and singing with friends at a private party.

• Personality in News-Sanna Marin

• What is the controversy with respect to Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin?

• Is prime minister of any country is a public servant?

• Does a prime minister have a right to party?

• The Prime minister has accountability and responsibility towards public. So do you think that being the Prime Minister of a Country she was not supposed to enjoy the party?

• But the Prime minister also has a personnel life, so he/she can enjoy in their personnel time-Give Arguments

Stepping Up to the World

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Rajiv Bhatia writes: India’s proximity to the West and its ties with other powers gives it a foreign policy advantage

• What are the main basic pillars of Indian foreign policy?

• “A critical assessment of India’s foreign policy during 1947–2022 should begin with the changing perceptions of this nation, internally and internationally”-Decode the statement

• What have you understood by the “National interest drives foreign policy, but more is at stake here: It is realpolitik plus”?

• The fears of a “developing nation” can’t be the guiding principles for the diplomacy of a “developed nation”-Analyse the statement

• Why the changing nature of the Indian economy, evolution of external conditions, emergence of new regional challenges, and shifts in the global power hierarchy all demand new foreign policy strategies?

• Why India needs to overcome the residual legacies of Partition that continue to undermine Delhi’s geopolitical position?

A first: India votes against Russia in UNSC during proceedings on Ukraine

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-India for the first time on Wednesday voted against Russia during a “procedural vote” at the United Nations Security Council on Ukraine, as the 15-member powerful UN body invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address a meeting through a video tele-conference.

• For your Information-In a procedural vote on whether to permit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to virtually address the Council during a debate on the Ukrainian crisis on August 24, India denied that it had voted “against Russia” at the U.N. Security Council. But still, India’s vote was notable since it was the first time India had voted “against” Russia on a UN resolution involving the situation in Ukraine.

• Why India’s vote was notable “against” Russia on a UN resolution involving the situation in Ukraine?

• What is India’s Stand on Russia-Ukraine War?

• India and China have been consistently calling for a diplomatic settlement but at this historical juncture, India and China are the obstacle to a possible diplomatic solution-Critically analyse India’s stand over Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

• How has India responded to international crises previously?

• How India can help to maintain ‘Peace’ in Ukraine-Russia Conflict?

• Indian stance on Ukraine-Analyse India’s Stand on Ukraine-Russia Conflict

• Role of United Nations in Ukraine-Russia Crisis-Analyse

• Ukraine-Russia War-Try to understand the changing dynamics in diplomatic relations and its impact on India

