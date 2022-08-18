UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’ or ‘Illegal Immigrant’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 18, 2022. If you missed the August 17, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Union Minister Puri announces housing for Rohingya, Home steps in to say no such move

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Hours after he announced Wednesday that Rohingya “refugees” would be provided housing and police protection in Delhi, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, was left red-faced Wednesday after the Home Minister’s Office denied any such move, and said “illegal foreigners” will be kept in a detention centre until their deportation.

• Who are Rohingyas?

• International Provisions to Protect the Rights of Rohingyas

• What is Difference between migrants and refugees?

• What exactly is a refugee, an asylum-Seeker and a migrant?

• Who is an illegal immigrant in India? How is an illegal immigrant different from a refugee?

• How many Rohingya are currently in India? In which parts of the country are they concentrated?

• Know about United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

• What is Global Refugee Forum (GRF)?

• What is India’s Refugee Policy?

• 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol and India-Know in detail

• What do you understand by expression ‘right of non-refoulement’?

• International Court of Justice (ICJ)-Background, Jurisdiction and Functioning

• Limitation on the Functioning of International Court of Justice (ICJ)

• International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ)-Difference

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍At Rohingya colony at centre of row, worry & confusion: ‘Are more restrictions coming?’

📍Who are the Rohingya?

THE CITY

‘106 out of 1,00,000’: PM2.5 deaths in city above global median

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The number of deaths attributable to PM2.5 in Delhi is 106 out of 1,00,000 people in 2019, according to the ‘Air Quality and Health in Cities’ report

• The report ‘Air Quality and Health in Cities’ is published by whom?

• Fine particulate matter (PM2.5)-What is this and how does it get into the air?

• What are the sources of particulate matter (PM2.5)?

• What are the Harmful Effects of particulate matter (PM2.5)?

• For your Information– According to the report ‘Air Quality and Health in Cities’, the figure for Delhi is well above the global median of PM2.5 attributable death rates in cities in 2019 — 58 per 1,00,000 people. Delhi also topped a list of 103 cities across the world, with the highest annual average PM2.5 exposure level in 2019, according to the report.

• How the burden of disease attributable to PM 2.5?

• What is the burden of disease?

• Know the Data and Statistics associated with Pollution in India

• What are the reasons given for Air pollution in India in the latest Lancet report published in may 2022?

• Why India’s air pollution is always in News?

• What are the various Supreme Courts Judgments on Air Pollutions?

• Best International Practices to Curb Air Pollution in Urban Areas-Use it as a case study

• World Air Quality Report 2021-Key Highlights

• World Air Quality Report 2021-Prepared by Whom?

• Know about 2021 WHO air quality guidelines

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 An Expert Explains: WHO’s stark message on air quality — and what India must do

GOVT & POLITICS

SC: Can’t stop parties from valid pre-poll promises, but what is valid?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Stating that political parties cannot be stopped from making promises aimed at fulfilling the Constitutional mandate to minimise or eliminate various forms of inequalities if elected to power, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said the question, however, is what would qualify as a valid promise.

• What is Article 38(2) of the Indian Constitution?

• What is Supreme Court’s take on freebies?

• What is “Freebies”?

• Is there any definition of the term “freebies” given in the existing legal/policy framework?

• What constitutes freebies ‘irrational freebies’?

• Why does everyone’s attention gravitate toward the word “freebies”?

• “Irrational freebies… is analogous to bribery” or “populist freebies distort the informed decision-making of the voter”-What impression of freebies you get from these statements?

• How freebies Impact Union and State budgets?

• Why the word ‘Freebie’ is almost sounds pejorative especially in political and policy circle?

• What goods and services should be selected for Freebie programmes?

• What should be the ideal mode of delivery for Freebie Programmes and Schemes?

• What should be a prudent fiscal limit for funding such programmes?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Subsidy’?

• How the words “Essential” and “Merit “contradicts Freebie Programmes and Schemes?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Production-related incentives’?

• The macroeconomic stability of the Union is contingent on the macroeconomic stability of both the Centre and states-Critically Analyse

• The political dialogue built around freebies is fraught with danger. What ‘danger’ is associated with Freebies scheme?

• How Budget is managed for Freebies schemes and Programmes?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍As constitutional office, may not be apt to be part of SC panel on poll freebies: EC

📍Election monitor does well to refrain from stepping into debate on freebies. That discussion must remain in the political domain

📍From freebies to welfare

📍Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let’s reset the terms of debate

Agriculture ministry’s advance estimates: Production of wheat sees a drop, but several crops set for record

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment, Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– The production of wheat is estimated to come down to 106.84 million tonnes in 2021-22 from 109.59 million tonnes in 2020-21, according to the Fourth Advance Estimates of Production of Food grains for 2021-22 released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Wednesday.

• For your Information-In a statement, the ministry said, “Production of Wheat during 2021-22 is estimated at 106.84 million tonnes. It is higher by 2.96 million tonnes than the last five years’ average wheat production of 103.88 million tonnes.” The estimated wheat production figure for 2021-22 is 2.87 per cent lower than the target of 110 million tonnes. It is also lower than the total wheat output of 107.86 million tonnes in 2019-20.

• Do you Know-The dip in production comes at a time when the Food Corporation of India’s wheat stocks have depleted to a 14-year low. According to information on the FCI website, wheat stocks stood at 26.645 million tonnes as on August 1, 2022, which is the lowest since August 2009, when the figure stood at 31.623 million.

• Wheat production in India-Know the statistics

• Why there is dip in wheat stock?

• Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is one of reason for dip in wheat stock-elaborate

• Overall food grain production target and present status of overall food grain production-Know in detail

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• Wheat Production in India-Know all the facts like Highest producing States, Geography and Environment associated with Wheat Production like Soil, temperature, Rainfall and Humidity etc.

• How does the government procure wheat-Know about government’s wheat procurement policy

• From how many states is wheat procured for the central pool?

• How much wheat is procured for the central pool by the FCI every year?

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• What is the share of wheat contribution of various states to the central pool?

• MSP (minimum support price) and effectiveness of MSP implementation

• How MSP is calculated (paid out costs, labour etc.) and Crops covered under the MSP

• Food Corporation of India (FCI)-About, Role, Functions

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Behind low wheat procurement

📍Caught with Chaff

EXPRESS NETWORK

Charge won’t stand if woman wore sexually provocative dresses: Kerala court

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Social empowerment, Salient features of Indian Society, Diversity of India.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Granting anticipatory bail to writer and social activist Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case, the Kozhikode sessions court in Kerala has observed that the charge under Section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code would prima facie not be attracted if the woman was wearing “sexually provocative” dresses.

• Please read it carefully and as an aspiring civil servant, what it is your take–According to District Sessions Judge S Krishna Kumar said, “In order to attract Section 354 A (sexual harassment), there must be physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures. There must be a demand or request for sexual favours. There must be a sexually coloured remark. The photographs produced with the anticipatory bail application by the accused reveal that the complainant herself is exposing to dresses which are sexually provocative. Section 354 A will not prima facie stand against the accused,’’.

• “Sexually provocative” dresses and Sexual harassment-What sort of mentality is reflected by this recent session court’s verdict?

• “Recently, India celebrated 75 years of independence, but for women, independence is still a gloomy affair”-Give arguments for and against

• Recent occasions in India where extrajudicial speech has been the subject of public comment-Why do judges need to be careful?

• “Judges’ patriarchal attitudes are reflected in their rulings”-Comment

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍My witch trial in Kolkata

📍Explained: What is POSH, the law against sexual harassment in India?

EXPLAINED

Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa & world

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Kenyan presidential election of August 9 has thrown up interesting results. Despite receiving the support of incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta and leading in opinion polls, the veteran Raila Odinga lost narrowly to Deputy President William Ruto, 55. This was the fifth presidential election defeat for Odinga, the 77-year-old politician from the populous Luo tribe.

• Why are there protests over the Kenya election results?

• A repeat of 2007?

• Why Continued stability in Kenya in the post-Kenyatta period is crucial?

• Map Work-Kenya

• India and Kenya diplomatic Relations-Know the background

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: Why Kenya’s election results are controversial, and what could happen next

The ‘developed country’ goal

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians to embrace the “Panch Pran” — five vows — by 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of independence. The first vow, he said, is for India to become a developed country in the next 25 years. It was a “big resolution”, the PM said. What will it take?

• What is a “developed” country?

• But why is the United Nations classification contested?

• Where does India stand?

• What is the distance left to cover?

• How much can India achieve by 2047?

• What is Development?

• What is Growth?

• What are the basic differences between growth and development?

• Is India a developing or growing country?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still

📍ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense of India’s GDP growth projections

