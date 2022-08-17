UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’ or ‘Retributive and Restorative Justice’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 17, 2022. If you missed the August 16, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Her case convicts feted, Bilkis says leave me alone, husband ‘numb’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary—Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Eleven men who were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case of 2002 were released from Godhra sub-jail on Monday (August 15) after a panel set up by the Gujarat government approved their application for remission of the sentence.

• Who is Bilkis Bano?

• Bilkis Bano case: What did the CBI find in its investigation?

• How did the trial in the case proceed?

• What are the laws on remission?

• Articles 72 and 161 of the Constitution-Know in detail

• What are the grounds for remission?

• Laws on remission and the Bilkis case convict-Know in detail

• What you know about Gujarat’s remission policy?

• How Gujarat’s remission policy applied to Bilkis case?

• What are the legal remedy available to Bilkis now

• Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, the Prime Minister called for a resolve to respect women and Bilkis Bano Case-Connect the dots

As its ship docks in Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-As the Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship Yuan Wang 5 arrived Tuesday morning at Hambantota port, a strategically important deep sea port in southern Sri Lanka, Tuesday, China said the activities of its vessel will not affect the security of any country and should not be “obstructed” by any “third party” – a reference to India and its security concerns.

• What is this Chinese ship that will dock in Hambantota?

• ‘Yuan Wang 5’-Know in detail

• Why is this ship headed to Hambantota?

• Why is India concerned about this development?

• What strategic importance does Hambantota port have?

• Map Work-Hambantota port

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Condemn, and listen

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary-Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Alok Rai writes: To draw line between free speech and hate speech, you need to engage with inequalities of power — and inequality of access to free speech.

• “The right to free speech means nothing unless it includes the right to be heard, recognised, acknowledged”-What is exactly free speech?

• For Your Information-Since the publication of The Satanic Verses in September 1988, the British-Indian writer who won the Booker Prize for his Midnight’s Children (1981) has faced innumerable threats to his life. In India, nine days after its publication, the book was banned by the Rajiv Gandhi government for hurting religious sentiments.

• What’s the controversy around ‘The Satanic Verses’?

• What constitutes ‘Hurting religious Sentiments’?

• Criticism of religion and Hurting religious sentiments-know the difference

• Freedom of expression covers criticism of religion-True or False?

• What is Article 19 of the Constitution?

• What is ‘Hate Speech’?

• What are the Laws restricting the freedom of expression in India?

• What are the International Legal Regime on Hate Speech?

• What is Blasphemy?

• Free Speech, Hate Speech and Hurting religious sentiments- Where and what is that thin line drawn between these three?

• In the context of Fundamental Rights, what do you understand by the term “Absolute” and “Reasonable Restrictions”?

• Absolute and Reasonable Restrictions-Where and what is that thin line drawn between the two?

• Laws restricting the freedom of expression

• Impact of Hate Speech on Freedom of Expression, Free speech and on the Right to Freedom of Religion

PRESUMED GUILTY

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary-Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Upma Gautam writes: The large percentage of undertrials in prison and pre-trial detentions are often a result of the unfair application of bail provisions.

• Do you Know-The Indian criminal justice system discourse usually affirms the cardinal rule of the presumption of innocence. However, the “Prison Statistics of India 2020” paints a rather gloomy picture. The fact that 76 per cent of prisoners are undertrials indicates that this principle is followed in the breach.

• “Objective of justice should be reformative and not retributive”-Comment

• Section 41 section 41D of CrPC-Know in brief

• What is Criminal Justice System in India?

• What are the 5 stages of the criminal justice system?

• Why there is a need for Reforms in criminal justice system?

• Which committee is related to reforms in Criminal Justice System of India (CJSI)?

• Know Malimath Committee’s Report in detail

• The Supreme Court order acknowledged that the ever-greening of custody of an accused through multiple cases in different jurisdictions across states deprives him of his personal liberty-Elaborate further

• Article 22 grants protection to persons who are arrested or detained-know them in detail

• Detention is of two types, namely, punitive and preventive-Know them in detail

• Punitive Detention and Preventive Detention-Compare and Contrast

• Article 22 confers certain rights on a person who is arrested or detained under an ordinary law-What are they?

• Retributive Justice and Restorative Justice

• What is Retributive Justice?

• “Every saint has a past and every sinner a future”-Decode the quote

THE IDEAS PAGE

Power, a reality check

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), along with planned changes to the law, are the latest in a series of attempts by the central government to tackle the challenges of the power sector. Power sector reforms are overdue not just for their own sake but also because they are critical to rescuing state government finances.

• India has made impressive strides in increasing access to the quantity and quality of electricity and in expanding renewable capacity, for which the government deserves credit-Know the Governments initiative and schemes

• The financial health of the power sector is rapidly deteriorating and flirting with catastrophe-What are challenges? Elaborate

• Power Sector in India-Background

• The fall in coal stock in power stations is because of certain reasons-What are they?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Discoms’?

• Issues Faced by Power Sector in India

• What are the Challenges Faced by the Power Sector DISCOMs?

• Transmission and Distribution Issues-Know the facts

• What do you understand by ‘Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) Losses’?

• What Initiatives have been launched for Power Sector DISCOMs?

• Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY)-Key Features

• Revamped Distribution Sector Reform Scheme (RDSS)-Key Features

EXPRESS NETWORK

Selection of V-Cs: Draft of Bill to give govt more say gets Kerala Cabinet nod

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States and Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Kerala cabinet Tuesday gave its consent to a Bill aimed at giving an upper hand to the government in the selection of vice chancellors of state universities. The Bill will be introduced in the next Assembly session.

• For Your Information-As per the clauses in the Bill, the number of members in the search committees will be increased from the existing three to five. As per the existing norm, the three-member committee has a nominee each of the Governor, UGC and the University for which a VC is being searched.

• Vice Chancellor in State and Central Universities-About and Role

• Who appoints Vice Chancellor in Central Universities and in State Universities?

• What is the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) role in this?

• Articles 153 to 167 in Part VI of the Constitution of India deals with what?

• Governor is appointed by whom?

• Know in detail the powers and functions of Governors

• Punchhi Committee was constituted to study the relationship between the state governments and the Union government. What was the committee’s recommendation with respect to Governor’s role and Power?

• Chief Minister, Governor, Chancellor of state university and Punchhi Committee’s recommendations-connect the dots

• Are other states trying to curtail the Governor’s role in appointing VCs?

• The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022-key highlights

• The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022 and Chennai University (Amendment) Act, 2022-Issues and controversies

Talaq-e-hasan practice not so improper, says SC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was of the prima facie view that the practice of talaq-e-hasan followed by Muslim men for divorce by saying ‘talaq’ to the wife once a month for three months, is “not so improper”.

• Which Type of Talaq comes under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019?

• The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019-Key Highlights

• Talaq-e-Ahsan, Talaq-e-Hasan and Talaq-e-Biddat-Three types of divorce under Islamic law and Difference between them?

• Talaq-e-Ahsan, Talaq-e-Hasan and Talaq-e-Biddat-Present Situation, Issues and Challenges

• Article 44 of the Indian Constitution and Uniform Civil Code-Ongoing Debate

• What do you understand by the term ‘Triple Talaq’?

• Supreme Court of India’s Verdict in Shayara Bano v. Union of India & Others

EXPLAINED

F-INSAS, Nipun, LCA: new defence systems in atmanirbhar push

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-A day after a made-in-India howitzer gun, the ATAGS, was used for the first time in the ceremonial 21-gun salute during the Independence Day celebrations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday handed over several new defence systems, including the F-INSAS, the Nipun mines, the Landing Craft Assault (LCA), to the Army.

• What is the F-INSAS system?

• What is the F-INSAS modelled on?

• What are Nipun mines?

• What is the Landing Craft Assault?

