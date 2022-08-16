UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’ or ‘Resolve to Respect Women’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 16, 2022. If you missed the August 15, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Private sector steps up hiring, but staff strength in most PSUs sees a decline

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-A Majority of the top 15 listed PSUs by market capitalisation continued to witness a shrinking of their headcount, an analysis of the annual reports, including for the latest financial year 2021-22 (FY 22), showed. This trend was seen across sectors from banking and manufacturing to energy and minerals.

• What is the analysis of the annual reports, including for the latest financial year 2021-22 (FY 22) with respect to employment?

• What do you understand by the term ‘headcount’?

• The annual reports says ‘shrinking of the headcount’ and ‘expansion in headcount’-What do you understand by both?

Advertisement

• ‘Eight out of top 10 private companies by market capitalisation had added over 3 lakh to their human resource during 2021-22’-What is market capitalisation?

• Except for the State bank of India, Why almost other banks are facing steady decline in staff strength?

• “India’s gravest socio-economic problem is the difficulty a vast majority of citizens have in earning good livelihoods. Their problem is not just employment. It is the poor quality of employment”-Analyse the statement

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India’s big problem of low-quality employment

📍As Covid waned, 8 of top 10 firms hired over 3 lakh

Advertisement

PM says women’s power key to national progress, flags nepotism and corruption

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Social empowerment, Salient features of Indian Society, Diversity of India.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Identifying Corruption and nepotism as the key challenges for the next 25 years in India’s journey to mark 100 years since Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is a need to take “corrective steps” in time before these twin threats become “formidable”.

• Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, the Prime Minister also called for a resolve to respect women- How “resolve to respect women” will be implemented? Do you think “respecting women” comes under policy or it should be in one’s behaviour?

• Women’s power or “naari shakti”-women power’s or women’s empowerment?

Advertisement

• Why after 75 years of Independence, India is still talking about women’s power? What are basic issues and challenges which impedes women in India to be empowered?

• The Prime Minister of India laid out ‘five key resolutions’, which he called the “Panch Pran”, including the “big resolution” of making India a developed country-What are they?

Advertisement

• According to the Prime Minister of India, the challenges that the country faces in the period leading to the centenary year are two issues, One is ‘corruption’ and the other is ‘nepotism’-What do you understand by both the terms?

• “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhaan”-Elaborate

• What is Corruption?

• What are the types of corruption?

• What are the reasons for corruption in India?

• Implication of corruption-Know in detail

• Is nepotism a form of discrimination?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍I-Day focus: corruption, nepotism

📍The Ideas Day

📍Speech subtext: Underlining national resolve, linking it to governance, BJP politics

Advertisement

In Kabul, Taliban celebrates 1 yr in power but few civilians, no women

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Hundreds of Taliban fighters took to the streets of Kabul on Monday to celebrate the first anniversary of their takeover of Afghanistan, riding in open pick-up trucks, holding automatic guns and waving their group’s white-and-black flags.

• Who are the Taliban?

• What is the Current Situation in Afghanistan?

• Map Work-Afghanistan

• How Taliban retook control of Afghanistan in 2021?

• Why did the US withdrawal from Afghanistan?

• The first official Indian visit to Kabul since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021-Why Significant?

• In what context have you heard or know about “Good Taliban, Bad Taliban”?

• The Doha Agreement, signed by the United States and the Taliban on 29 February 2020, was one of the critical events that caused the Fall of Kabul-How far you agree?

• What was there in Doha Agreement?

• India’s bilateral relations with Afghanistan before and after august 2021-Compare and Contrast

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍US: Dems, Republicans sponsor Bill to provide citizenship to Afghans

📍Explained: What after US exit from Afghanistan?

EXPRESS NETWORK

Soldier’s remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III : Security challenges and their management in border areas

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Thirty-eight years after taking control of Siachen Glacier in Ladakh, now a Union Territory, the Indian Army on Monday recovered the remains of one of its soldiers who had gone missing during Operation Meghdoot in 1984.

• What was this mission, for which the 18 soldiers had volunteered knowing fully well the risk they were running?

• What was the role that 19 Kumaon played in cementing India’s claim over the Siachen Glacier?

• Map Work-Siachen

• Know about Operation Meghdoot in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Operation Meghdoot: 34 years ago, how India won Siachen

📍Army jawan’s remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him and 17 others, explained

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– C. Raja Mohan writes: Our diplomatic discourse remains trapped in a framework that emerged when India was weak and vulnerable 75 years ago. The fears of a ‘developing nation’ can’t be the guiding principles for the diplomacy of a ‘developed nation’.

• The fears of a “developing nation” can’t be the guiding principles for the diplomacy of a “developed nation”-Analyse the statement

• Why the changing nature of the Indian economy, evolution of external conditions, emergence of new regional challenges, and shifts in the global power hierarchy all demand new foreign policy strategies?

• What are the three major foreign policy tasks present themselves in the hopeful journey to a Viksit Bharat? (Hint: Read the Article)

• Why India needs to overcome the residual legacies of Partition that continue to undermine Delhi’s geopolitical position?

• “India’s innocent internationalism after Independence soon ran headlong into harsh realities in the high Himalayas”-Decode the quote

• What are the main basic pillars of Indian foreign policy?

• “Thucydides’ trap”, India and China diplomatic relations-What is Thucydides’ trap and does it hold ground for India’s Diplomatic discourse?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Indian diplomacy in the age of COVID-19

📍The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the British High Commissioner to India

EXPLAINED

ATAGS, the India-made howitzer used in 21-gun salute on Aug 15

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- In a first, an indigenously developed howitzer gun, ATAG, became part of the 21-gun salute during the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort Monday. Developed by the DRDO, the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) was used alongside the traditional British-origin ’25 Pounders’ artillery guns.

• Know about the 21-gun salute tradition

• What is Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzers?

• Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzers is developed by whom?

• Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzers-Know its features

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍DRDO Deploys Its Counter-Drone System Near Red fort Area In Delhi

POSTAL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Modern Indian history

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– The 75th Independence Day coincides with another milestone in the country’s history — it was on August 15, 1972, that the Postal Index Number (PIN) was introduced in India. As the PIN code turns 50 on Monday, we look at its history and evolution.

• What is Postal Index Number (PIN)?

• Why was the PIN code introduced?

• How does the PIN code work?

• Who was the person behind the initiative?

• What are some parallel systems followed world over?

• Is the PIN code still relevant?

• Why you should know more about Shriram Bhikaji Velankar?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Postal dept to write off PIN system

ECONOMY

DigiYatra beta rollout: How contact-less check-in works

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), run by GMR, Monday announced the soft launch of the Centre’s DigiYatra initiative, rolling out the beta version of its app for Android platforms. DigiYatra , the passenger processing system based on facial recognition technology, has been piloted at the Delhi airport and has had the required infrastructure set up at the airport’s Terminal 3.

• What is DigiYatra and how will it work?

• How can people avail the DigiYatra facility?

• How is DigiYatra being implemented?

• Which other airports will have DigiYatra?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍DigiYatra app beta rolled out in Delhi and Bengaluru airports for paperless travel

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.