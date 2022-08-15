UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision India@2047’ or ‘Flag Code of India’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 15, 2022. If you missed the August 12, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull who took risks, always positive on India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Billionaire stock investor and founder of the country’s newest airline Akasa Air, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, passed away Sunday morning.

• Personality in News– Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

• Why Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was known as India’s Warren Buffett?

• Know about Akasa Air, a low-cost airline

• Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and the Stock Market-Connect the dots

• How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built the culture of equity investment in India?

GOVT & POLITICS

Manipuri warrior shown as tribal freedom fighter, comic publisher says sorry

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present significant events, personalities, issues.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Amar Chitra Katha Executive Editor Reena Puri on Sunday issued an apology for including Manipuri military hero Paonam Brajabasi in their collection “Tribal Leaders of the Freedom Struggle’’ as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

• Personality in News-Paonam Brajabasi?

• What do you know about the Anglo-Manipur War?

• When was Khongjom war?

• Who led the Khongjom war?

• What is Khongjom Day?

• Why Khongjom Parva is celebrated?

• The Khongjom battle-Know its Significance and legacy

EXPRESS NETWORK

Taliban: Asked India to complete its development projects in Afghanistan

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has asked India to complete the development projects it had started in that country, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Sunday.

• Shahtoot Dam in Kabul-Know about the dam

• Shahtoot Dam in Kabul-Significance for India and Afghanistan

• On which river Shahtoot dam is located?

• Which dam is also called the Afghan-India Friendship Dam?

• Do you Know– India’s development assistance to Afghanistan is estimated to be worth well over $3 billion across 20 years, including key roads, dams, electricity transmission lines and substations, and schools and hospitals.

• India and Afghanistan Bilateral Relations-Know the Background

• Afghanistan’s location in South Asia is particularly relevant to India as a geographical neighbour, Why?

• Strategic Partnership between India and the Afghanistan in 2011-Key Highlights

• What has been the Government of India’s stand on Taliban which is in power in Afghanistan?

• How Afghanistan impacts India’s security?

• Map Work-Afghanistan

• The first official Indian visit to Kabul since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021-Why Significant?

• ‘Principle and Pragmatism’ and Relationship with Taliban-Connect the Dots

• What is the Current Situation in Afghanistan?

• Who are the Taliban?

• In what context have you heard or know about “Good Taliban, Bad Taliban”?

• The Doha Agreement, signed by the United States and the Taliban on 29 February 2020, was one of the critical events that caused the Fall of Kabul-How far you agree?

• What was there in Doha Agreement?

• India’s bilateral relations with Afghanistan before and after august 2021-Compare and Contrast

THE WORLD

Joe Biden condemns attack on Rushdie: He refused to be silenced, intimidated

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-US President Joe Biden has expressed shock and sadness over the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie and praised the Mumbai-born author for refusing to be “intimidated or silenced” and standing for essential and universal ideals of truth, courage and resilience.

• Who is Salman Rushdie?

• Why Salman Rushdie who won the Booker Prize for his Midnight’s Children (1981) has faced innumerable threats to his life?

• The controversy around The Satanic Verses-Know in brief

• The attack on Salman Rushdie and Right to freedom of expression-Connect the Dots

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Breakthrough nation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Kiran Mazumdar Shaw writes: By 2047 India could become a knowledge economy powered by cutting-edge research. Inclusivity and increasing participation of women hold the key

• What is the author’s vision for India in the 100th year of its Independence?

• What is Vision India@2047?

• How technology-led innovations will help India leapfrog the traditional linear model and take healthcare to the next level?

• How Pandemic have created a fertile environment for the emergence of low-cost, technology-led and scalable innovations anchored in affordability and accessibility?

• How India can aspire to raise healthcare spending to 5 per cent of GDP by 2047 to truly deliver standardised and quality universal healthcare?

• India’s pharmaceutical industry is at the global forefront as “the Pharmacy of the World”, ranking third in terms of pharmaceutical production by volume-know more in detail

• How Research Linked Incentives (RLIs) can provide the impetus for the pharma industry to increase R&D investments, as well as encourage greater industry-academia partnerships?

• According to the Author, “To become a global economic power by 2047, India will need to empower its women”-How India is empowering the Women population?

• What is Female participation in the formal labour?

THE IDEAS PAGE

With secularism, without casteism

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– K K Shailaja writes: I hope that will be an India where freedom of expression is not curtailed, people are allowed to express themselves without fear

• How India was in 1947, how it changed in the past 75 years, and how independent India ought to be at 100?

• “Imperialist Britain left India impoverished at the time of Independence. Feudalism was dominant across the country. The most debased form of feudalism is the caste system”-How far you agree with the same?

• The Preamble states that India will be a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic-What do you understand by the terms sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic?

• According to the Author, “After 75 years of independence, India is far behind in human resources development, poverty eradication, and the happiness index”-Why?

• Even after Independence, why India is not able to eradicate feudalism and the caste system?

• “Secularism is an ideal no democratic country can ignore”-Decode the quote

EXPLAINED

Drought clouds over E India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- As the southwest monsoon season completes three quarters of its four-month June-September duration, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand are seeing their worst rainy season in 122 years.

• The southwest monsoon of 2022 in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh has so far been the worst since records of rainfall began to be kept in 1901-Why?

• What are the reasons for rain deficit this monsoon in these states?

• What Efforts have been taken so far to save the season in the fields?

What is the Flag Code rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- There are a number of rules surrounding the act of hoisting or displaying the Tricolour. These instructions are contained in the Flag Code of India 2002 and upheld by the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

• Who is allowed to fly a national flag and on which days?

• How should you choose a flag?

• What if your flag is damaged by the elements or otherwise?

• Is it ok to wear the Tricolour in a display of love for the nation?

• Can it be put up on vehicles?

• What should you do with the Tricolour after Independence Day?

• What is the punishment for disrespecting the flag?

