UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ or ‘Police, Dilemma and Reforms’ or ‘Resolution 1267’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 10, 11, and August 12 , 2022. If you missed the August 9, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

SC: Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Chief Justice of India N V Ramana acknowledged that the impact of freebies promised by political parties on the country’s fiscal health was “a serious issue” but said he was not in favour of derecognising any party over it because that would be “anti-democratic”.

• “India is a welfare state and the citizens are entitled to welfare schemes, but distributing things free can never be the only way of welfare”-Where to draw the line between welfarism and freebies?

• What is Supreme Court’s take on freebies?

• Why it would not be appropriate for Election Commission of India (EC) to be part of the committee proposed to be set up by the Supreme Court to suggest ways to deal with the issue of promise of freebies by political parties?

• What is “Freebies”?

• Is there any definition of the term “freebies” given in the existing legal/policy framework?

• What constitutes freebies ‘irrational freebies’?

• Why PM Modi called for an end to the ‘Revdi’ culture?

• Why does everyone’s attention gravitate toward the word “freebies”?

• “Irrational freebies… is analogous to bribery” or “populist freebies distort the informed decision-making of the voter”-What impression of freebies you get from these statements?

• How freebies Impact Union and State budgets?

• Why the word ‘Freebie’ is almost sounds pejorative especially in political and policy circle?

• What goods and services should be selected for Freebie programmes?

• What should be the ideal mode of delivery for Freebie Programmes and Schemes?

• What should be a prudent fiscal limit for funding such programmes?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Subsidy’?

• How the words “Essential” and “Merit “contradicts Freebie Programmes and Schemes?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Production-related incentives’?

• The macroeconomic stability of the Union is contingent on the macroeconomic stability of both the Centre and states-Critically Analyse

• The political dialogue built around freebies is fraught with danger. What ‘danger’ is associated with Freebies scheme?

• How Budget is managed for Freebies schemes and Programmes?

China blocks India, US bid to list Jaish dy chief as ‘global terrorist’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– China has blocked a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to designate Abdul Rauf Azhar, brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and deputy chief of the Pakistan-based proscribed terror group, as a “global terrorist”.

• Who is Abdul Rauf Asghar?

• What are the sanctions against Azhar?

• For your Information-Azhar, referred to as Abdul Rauf Asghar in UN documents, was involved in the planning and execution of several terror attacks, including the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 (1999), attack on Parliament (2001), and attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot (2016), government sources said.

• This is not the first time that China has obstructed the listing of terrorists in the 1267 Sanctions Committee. But why China blocked this proposal?

• “China’s decision to block two proposals to list Pakistan-based terrorists reflects the strategic alliance between Beijing and Islamabad. It is also a reflection of the strained ties between India and China, as well as China and the US in the current geopolitical climate”-how far you agree with statement?

• What is United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267?

• What does China gain by repeatedly frustrating India and the global consensus on fighting terrorism emanating from Pakistan?

• Is there anything at all for India to feel satisfied about after the latest disappointment?

• What is the way forward for Indian diplomacy on this issue?

Bengaluru woman goes to Delhi HC to stop friend’s euthanasia trip to Europe

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies IV: Ethics and Human Interface: Essence, determinants and consequences of Ethics in-human actions; dimensions of ethics; ethics – in private and public relationships. Human Values

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– When the Delhi High Court reopens next week after a week-long break, it will be called upon to decide on a unique case. A 49-year-old woman from Bengaluru wants the court to stop her friend, a Noida-based 48-year-old man with a debilitating health condition, from travelling to Europe allegedly to undergo assisted suicide or euthanasia, an option not available in India to a person who is not terminally ill.

• What is Euthanasia?

• What are the types of Euthanasia?

• Active Euthanasia and Passive Euthanasia-compare and contrast

• What Law commission of India said on Euthanasia?

• What are the moral arguments against euthanasia?

• What are the arguments for euthanasia?

• How is Euthanasia seen in India?

• Talking about Euthanasia in India, can you recall the Aruna Ramchandra Shanbaug v. Union of India (2011) case?

• Aruna Ramchandra Shanbaug v. Union of India (2011)-What was the case?

• What was the Supreme court’s verdict in Aruna Ramchandra Shanbaug v. Union of India (2011)?

• If a person has a Right to life under article 21 of the Indian Constitution, then why not Right to Die?

• What is the practice of Santhara or Sallekhana?

• What is the practice of Santhara or Sallekhana is not considered as a suicide by Jain scholars?

• How Euthanasia and the practice of Santhara or Sallekhana differs?

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to keep the dialogue going

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Away from public glare, New Delhi held its first political dialogue with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in Brussels on December 12, 2019.

• What is NATO?

• What are the origins of NATO?

• What is important about NATO’s collective defence?

• What is Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)?

• What is Article 4 of NATO’s Founding Treaty?

• NATO: Why Russia has a problem with its eastward expansion

• Why India did not join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)?

• What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?

• India-NATO talks: Is there a common ground on China?

THE CITY

L-G lays foundation stone of Delhi’s first bamboo park

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialisation.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– L-G V K Saxena laid the foundation stone of ‘Baansera’, the city’s first multi-purpose bamboo-themed park.

• Why Bamboo Park?

• Which state is largest producer of bamboo in India?

• Why is bamboo eco-friendly?

• What is the status of bamboo cultivation in India?

• What are the important characteristics of bamboo?

• What are the initiatives taken by India to promote Bamboo?

• What is National bamboo scheme?

• What are the Soil and climatic conditions required for Bamboo Farming?

EXPRESS NETWORK

Dhankhar takes over as 14th Vice-President

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

• Personality in News- Jagdeep Dhankhar

• Do you know– The Vice President holds the nation’s second-highest office. In the official warrant of precedence, he is given a rank next to the President. The design of this position is based on the American vice president.

• For Your Information-Article 63 of the Constitution states that “there shall be a Vice-President of India”. Under Article 64, the Vice President “shall be ex officio Chairman of the Council of the States” (Rajya Sabha).

• How electoral college for the election of the Vice President is different from the President?

• To be eligible for election as Vice President, a person should fulfil certain qualifications-What are they?

• The oath of office to the Vice President is administered by Whom?

• Know Powers And Functions of the Vice President

• Vice-President of India and Rajya Sabha-Connect the dots

• The office of the Indian Vice President and the American Vice President-Compare and Contrast

Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records more than half the toll

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General Science

Main Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Over the last few weeks, nearly 3,000 cattle have died in Rajasthan and Gujarat due to a viral infection called the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) that has spread across the states.

• What is the Lumpy Skin Disease?

• Have such outbreaks occurred earlier; and are humans at risk?

• How can the spread of the disease be prevented?

• Map Work-Kutch

EXPLAINED

FBI raid on Trump home: the law, the action, the politics

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Former United States President Donald Trump said that FBI agents had raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, and had even broke into his personal safe. American media reported the search was part of an investigation into the potential mishandling of presidential documents that Trump had brought to his residence after leaving office in January 2021.

• Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: What were the agents looking for?

• What is the Presidential Records Act?

• Has Donald Trump violated the law?

• What are the political ramifications?

• What is the Fifth Amendment, and how has it been used?

Electricity Bill – promise, problems

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure-Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, has been sent to the standing committee for consultation with stakeholders amid the Opposition calling it an encroachment into states’ powers and hurting the federal structure.

• The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022-Know the key highlights

• The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022-What is the Bill, why are there protests against it?

• What is the opposition to the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022?

• What are the Bill’s implications, as per protestors?

• How is it expected to impact power employees and consumers?

The PESA Act, and the reason behind parties trying to woo tribals in Gujarat

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal recently declared a six-point “guarantee” for tribals in Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur district, including the “strict implementation” of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act.

• For your Information-The PESA Act was enacted in 1996 “to provide for the extension of the provisions of Part IX of the Constitution relating to the Panchayats to the Scheduled Areas”. Other than Panchayats, Part IX, comprising Articles 243-243ZT of the Constitution, contains provisions relating to municipalities and cooperative societies.

• What is the PESA Act?

• The PESA Act empowers Gram Sabha’s to play a key role in approving development plans and controlling all social sectors-How?

• What is the issue in Gujarat?

• PESA in Gujarat-Issues and Challenges

• How is the PESA Act, 1996 supposed to work?

• PESA Act, Tribals and their Rights-connect the dots

What is the butterfly mine, likely deployed by Russia in Ukraine

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story–The UK Ministry of Defence, in its intelligence assessment of the ongoing war in Ukraine, has and sounded an alarm on the possible use of PFM-1 series ‘Butterfly Mines’ by the Russian military in Donetsk and Kramatorsk.

• What is the ‘Butterfly Mine’ and why is it called so?

• What are these mines and what kind of damage can they afflict?

• What is the intelligence assessment put out by UK ?

• How are these mines associated with Soviet Union and Afghanistan?

• What are the technical specifications of this mine?

• Are these kind of mines allowed by international law?

What is Langya, the New Zoonotic Virus detected in China?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Langya Henipavirus: Almost three years after the novel coronavirus was detected in China, a new zoonotic virus has been discovered in the country’s two eastern provinces with 35 infections identified so far. This new type of Henipavirus is also being called Langya Henipavirus or the LayV.

• What is Langya virus?

• How was Langya virus discovered?

• What are the symptoms of Langya virus?

• Where has Langya virus come from?

• What about human-to-human transmission?

• Viruses-Know their evolution

• What is the difference Between DNA and RNA Viruses?

• Good Viruses and Bad Viruses-Role in Ecosystem, Environment and in Human Body

• Viruses that help and protect-Know about them

• Anthropogenic zoonotic viral transmission-How?

• Virus and Future-Way ahead

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Who will save the police?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies IV: Public/Civil service values and Ethics in Public administration

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Meeran Chadha Borwankar writes: While politicians de-construct and destroy institutions, we the citizens are mute spectators

• According to the Author, “I have observed that they prefer slow death to police as an institution, rather than the fast painless one. And that they are building up the muscle of central investigating agencies so that state police organisations become irrelevant and defunct”-Who are “they”?

• “In the federal structure, states must be shown their proper place, especially those led by the Opposition”-Decode the statement from the. Perspective of federal structure of India

• Political interference in Indian Police and in their services-critically analyse (Hint: there are several reports attested the fact that there is a political interference, know those reports in brief)

• Which committee is established for the police system reform in India?

• Why there is a urgent need to secure posting tenure above SP rank in Indian Police Services?

• What is Ribeiro Committee?

ECONOMY

UN: 7.3% of India population owned digital currency in 2021; 7th in world

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development and Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Over seven per cent of India’s population owns digital currency, according to the UN, which said that the use of cryptocurrency rose globally at an unprecedented rate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Do you Know– According to UNCTAD “Global use of cryptocurrencies has increased exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic, including in developing countries”. Ukraine topped the list with 12.7%, followed by Russia (11.9%), Venezuela (10.3%), Singapore (9.4%), Kenya (8.5%) and the U.S. (8.3%).

• For Your Information– In order to stop the growth of cryptocurrencies in developing nations, UNCTAD urged policymakers to take several steps. These steps included ensuring thorough financial regulation of cryptocurrencies by regulating crypto exchanges, digital wallets, and decentralized finance, as well as prohibiting regulated financial institutions from holding cryptocurrencies or providing clients with related products.

• Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency-Compare and Contrast

• How does a digital currency work?

• Cryptocurrency or Virtual Currency-what do you understand by this term?

• Inception of Cryptocurrencies in India-Know in detail

• RBI’s first circular regarding cryptocurrencies in 2013-Know in detail

• Demonetisation and RBI’s Banking Ban on Crypto-Why ban on crypto

• The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021-Highlights

• Supreme Court on Cryptocurrency in 2018

• What are the issues involving Cryptocurrency in mainstream financial Markets or simply market?

• What is Bitcoin?

• What is Blockchain Technology and why it is associated with Bitcoin?

• Cryptocurrency and Blockchain-know the differences

• Blockchains- What are they?

• Blockchains-How does it operate?

• Issues and Challenges Associated to Blockchain Technology

