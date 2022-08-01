UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Directorate of Enforcement’ or ‘Kuznets Theory’ for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 1, 2022. If you missed the July 29, 2022 UPSC key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

• General Studies III: Money-laundering and its prevention

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut late on Sunday night. The ED conducted a search for over nine hours at Raut’s Bhandup residence, and then detained him for questioning in connection with a case of alleged money laundering linked to the redevelopment of a chawl project in a northern suburb of Mumbai.

• What is the Patra Chawl redevelopment project?

• What is the ED’s allegation?

• What does ED claim to have found during its probe?

• What went wrong with the project?

• What is the status of the project now?

• In recent years, the National Herald case, the alleged scam in West Bengal school recruitment, and now the Sanjay Raut case have all been handled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)-Discuss role of the Enforcement Directorate

• Directorate of Enforcement (ED)-Role and Function

• Enforcement Directorate is a statutory body-True or False?

• Directorate of Enforcement (ED) comes under which Ministry or Organisation?

• The Directorate of Enforcement is a multi-disciplinary organization mandated with investigation of offence of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws. The statutory functions of the Directorate includes enforcement of certain acts-What are those acts?

• What makes Enforcement Directorate so powerful?

• The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA)-Know key highlights

• The Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA)- Know key highlights

• The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA)- Know key highlights

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍ED, Raut, and Mumbai’s Patra Chawl case

📍ED’s journey from a small enforcement agency to becoming the ‘new CBI’

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to soyabean, cotton

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- A combination of lower realisations and good monsoon rains have led farmers to move away from pulses and plant more commercial crops, especially soyabean and cotton that are trading much higher than their minimum support prices (MSP).

• For your Information-According to the Union Agriculture Ministry’s latest compiled data as of July 29, farmers have so far sown 106.18 lakh hectares (lh) area under pulses in the current kharif cropping season from June 1. This is above last year’s corresponding area coverage of 103.23 lh.

• What were the important causes for Commercialisation of crops?

• Why farmers are diverted towards soyabean?

• Is soybean a cash crop?

• What are the major cash crops in India?

• Why MP is called soya state?

• Soybean-Know in detail (Kharif or Rabi)

• Soybean-Highest producing state in India

• Government of India’s Policy on Soybean-Procurement price, MSP etc.

• Importance of Soybean in Indian Economy

• Improving the standard of living of Soybean growing farmers in Vidarbha region

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Area for pulses set to shrink in Maharashtra; cotton, soyabean to take their place

📍Explained: Why soyabean is key to Madhya Pradesh

Sanjay Arora is Delhi CP; Asthana says he expected extension

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies IV: Public/Civil service values and Ethics in Public administration: Status and problems

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The central government Sunday appointed Sanjay Arora, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as the new Commissioner of the Delhi Police. Arora, the current Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), will take charge as Delhi Police Commissioner.

• Who appoints the commissioner of police in Delhi?

• IPS (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955-Know in Brief

• What is difference between Commissioner of Police and the Director-General of Police (DGP)?

• As per the Supreme Court order, states have to send names of senior police officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for being considered as probable candidates for the post of DGPs or police commissioners (as per applicability). In this regard, discuss the role of UPSC in the appointment of police commissioners?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Sanjay Arora, ITBP DG, takes charge as police chief today

📍UPSC to play this important role in appointment of DGPs, police commissioners, rules SC

GOVT & POLITICS

How Bharuch covered 100% beneficiaries under four welfare schemes

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently praised the Bharuch district administration and the Gujarat Government for covering 100 percent beneficiaries in the district under four national schemes. The schemes are for widows and senior citizens and the district’s drive to enrol all beneficiaries was named “Utkarsh Pahel”.

• Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Vrudhhavasta Pension Yojana (IGRVPY)-Know in detail

• Niradhar Vrudh Sahay Yojana (NVSY)-Know in detail

• Ganga Swaroop Arthik Sahay Yojana (GSASY)-Know in detail

• Rashtriya Kutumb Sahay Yojana (RKSY)-Know in detail

• How Bharuch’s four welfare programs completely covered all beneficiaries-know the entire process

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Maharashtra: A ‘golden record’ of citizens to transfer welfare benefits — and plan more

EXPLAINED

Chinese Rocket Crash and the Risks of Uncontrolled Re-Entry

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- Ending over a week of global anxiety and alarm, the debris from a large Chinese rocket – the Long March 5B — crashed to earth over the Pacific and the Indian oceans. As the 22-tonne core stage of the rocket hurtled uncontrollably back to earth, there had been fears that it might hit a populated area.

• What is an uncontrolled re-entry?

• Why is it difficult to track uncontrolled descents?

• Are there laws regulating space junk?

• The Space Liability Convention of 1972-Know in Detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Nasa criticises China after space rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth

India’s unique jobs crisis

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- In 1993-94, agriculture accounted for close to 62% of the country’s employed labour force. That proportion – based on data from the National Statistical Office’s Periodic Labour Force (previously known as ‘employment and unemployment’) Surveys – dropped almost six percentage points by 2004-05 and even more (9 percentage points) over the next seven years. The declining trend continued, albeit at a slower pace, in the subsequent seven as well.

• Do you Know- Overall, between 1993-94 and 2018-19, agriculture’s share in India’s workforce came down from 61.9% to 41.4%. That isn’t insignificant. It is estimated that given its level of per capita GDP in 2018 – and comparing with the average for other countries in the same income bracket – India’s farm sector should be employing 33-34% of the total workforce. 41.4% may not be a substantial deviation from the average.

• How Weak structural transformation is one of the reason behind few people now in agriculture?

• Why the share of manufacturing (and mining) in total employment has actually fallen along with that of agriculture?

• What is Kuznets theory?

• What is Kuznets view of structural changes in the development process?

• Relevance of Kuznets theory and the structural transformation process in India-Connect the dots

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Simon Kuznets

📍Explained: The fall in unemployment rate in the 2020-21 labour survey, what it means

PM and President’s photos in govt ads: SC ruling, HC interpretation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story- The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu government to include the photographs of the President of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in advertisements on the 44th Chess Olympiad underway in Chennai. The HC relied on a 2015 Supreme Court ruling that issued guidelines on government spending on advertisements.

• What was the 2015 Supreme Court ruling?

• In Common Cause v Union of India, 2015, the Supreme Court had set up a committee to suggest a better policy- What did the committee suggest?

• What did the Supreme Court rule?

• What about photographs in advertisements?

• What are the takeaways from the SC and HC verdicts?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

THE IDEAS PAGE

Tomato humbles RBI

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Ashok Gulati and Manish Kumar Prasad write: Monetary policy cannot bring food inflation under control. Curbing inflation in tomatoes, onions and potatoes requires streamlining their value chains.

• The RBI’s major policy tool, the repo rate, has already been hiked by 90 basis points, raising it to 4.9 per cent in June. It is likely to rise to at least 5.5 per cent, if not more, over the course of this financial year. But why this will this be enough to tame inflation

• For Your Information-The CPI basket in India comprises of 299 commodities grouped into six major categories. The food and beverages group has a weight of 45.86 per cent (with food at 39.06 per cent, prepared meals at 5.55 per cent and non-alcoholic beverages at 1.26 per cent). The consumer food price inflation (CFPI) was at 7.75 per cent in June, a bit higher than overall CPI inflation.

• What factor distinguishes Indian inflation from many other developed countries?

• Why out of the 299 commodities that comprise CPI, the highest contributor to overall inflation was tomatoes at 8.9 per cent?

• What can the RBI’s repo rate hikes do to contain the troubles coming from tomatoes?

• The real solution to tomato inflation may lie beyond the ambit of the RBI-Analyse this statement

• How linking tomato value chains to processing of at least 10 per cent of tomato production into tomato paste and puree during bumper years will help farmers to stabilise their incomes and avoid the typical cobweb problem they face in case of perishables?

• ‘Operation Green’ and tomatoes, onions and potatoes-Know in detail

• What is Inflation?

• Know the Types of Inflation like Moderate Inflation, Galloping Inflation, Hyper-Inflation, Stagflation, Deflation, Core Inflation etc.

• What are the causes of Inflation in the present situation

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What is the Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation?

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Key Differences

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

• What do you understand by Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index? WPI and CPI is published by whom?

• What is the Monetary Policy Committee?

• The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is a Statutory Body-True or False?

• What is the Primary Objective of monetary policy in India?

• There are several direct and indirect instruments that are used for implementing monetary policy-What are they?

• What is REPO rate?

• What is Current Repo Rate?

• What’s the RBI assessment on inflation?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍ExplainSpeaking: What is the link between rising food prices and central banks raising interest rates?

ECONOMY

Electoral bonds: Parties mop up over Rs.10,000 cr. since 2018

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the ongoing story– Donations to political parties through electoral bonds (EBs) have crossed the Rs 10,000-crore mark, with parties getting another Rs 389.5 crore through such bonds in the 21st sale of EBs conducted between July 1 and 10, according to data available from State Bank of India (SBI).

• What are Electoral Bonds?

• Electoral Bonds-Key Features

• Which Bank is the only bank authorised to sell Electoral Bonds?

• Electoral Bonds and associated issues

• When are the bonds available for purchase?

• Are electoral bonds taxable?

• Why were electoral bonds introduced in India?

• Why are electoral bonds being so vehemently opposed by transparency activists?

• How popular are electoral bonds as a route of donation?

• What does the Supreme Court have to say on electoral bonds?

• What is the Election Commission’s stand on electoral bonds?

• Reserve Bank of India on electoral bonds scheme?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Explained: Why the electoral bonds scheme has been challenged in Supreme Court

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.