UPSC Key: ASEAN, Karakoram 2026 and Air Quality Index

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 16, 2026. If you missed the November 15, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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PM heads for ASEAN meet today, focus on trade, maritime security

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Manila, in the Philippines, on Monday for a two-day visit to attend the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-India summit and the East Asia summit on November 16-17, where the three key issues on the agenda are maritime security, economic cooperation and development partnership.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-ASEAN Countries

• What is ASEAN?

• India and ASEAN— Know the evolution

• India and ASEAN—Asses the objectives of India’s Act East Policy.

• What is the East Asia Summit (EAS)?

• The ASEAN and EAS-connect the dots?

• The ASEAN and EAS and India-Connect the dots

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• Why has 2026 been designated the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation?

• “India and ASEAN are important economic partners, with bilateral trade worth approximately $122 billion”—What are the opportunities and challenges in strengthening their trade and investment relationship?

• Know the ASEAN-led Forums name and their objectives

• ASEAN and EAS commands greater influence on Asia-Pacific trade, political, and security issues, together they contributes what percentage to world economy?

Key Takeaways:

• Modi, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are also expected to attend a Quad leaders’ summit being planned on the sidelines in Manila.

• This ties in with India’s approach towards the Indo-Pacific, in which China is perceived to be engaging in aggressive behaviour.

• According to officials, “maritime cooperation” is an important and growing dimension of the partnership between India and ASEAN in multiple sectors. The year 2026 was declared as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, providing an opportunity to strengthen cooperation in maritime security, maritime safety, connectivity and the blue economy.

• Ahead of Modi’s visit, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Rudrendra Tandon, said, “We in India strongly believe that as an Indian Ocean country that abuts this very important Southeast Asian maritime zone, a strong strategic relationship with the ASEAN member states, as a collective as well as individually, is good for both of us. It will make us more resilient to handle the very rapid geopolitical changes that are taking place around us and will also, I think, contribute to peace and stability in Asia as a whole.”

Do You Know:

• In Manila, addressing the opening plenary of the 49th ASEAN Summit on Sunday, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for stronger maritime cooperation among ASEAN member states and efforts towards an effective and substantive code of conduct in the South China Sea, in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

• The year 2027 will mark the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and the fifth anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, providing an opportunity to further deepen and expand the partnership. ASEAN will also celebrate its 60 years next year.

• This will be Modi’s 13th participation in the ASEAN-India Summit since 2014, reflecting the importance India attaches to its partnership with ASEAN. Officials said the visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, exchange views on regional and international developments, and identify new areas of cooperation.

• The Philippines is chairing ASEAN in 2026 under the theme “Navigating our future, together”.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Knowledge Nugget | ASEAN in Focus: Expansion, India ties and key takeaways for the UPSC Exam

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Indian Diaspora has an important role to play in South East Asian countries economy and society. Appraise the role of Indian Diaspora in South-East Asia in this context. (UPSC, GS2, 2017)

Nation

Andhra Pradesh braces for third intense cyclone in a month

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

What’s the ongoing story: After cyclones Arnab and Murasu, another strong cyclone is headed towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, that too in less than a month. On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a depression had formed in the southeast and adjoining southwest region of the Bay of Bengal. This system is set to intensify as it tracks northwestwards during the next couple of days.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why back to back cyclones form in Bay of Bengal and travel towards India?

• Why are cyclones not forming in the Arabian Sea?

• After cyclones Arnab and Murasu, another strong cyclone is headed towards the Andhra Pradesh coast—what is the name, and who named it?

• Tropical cyclones and temperate cyclones—compare and Contrast

• What are the factors and the favourable conditions required for the cyclone formation over the Bay of Bengal?

• Know the process of cyclone naming in the North Indian Ocean region.

• How do successive cyclones affect the preparedness and response capacity of coastal states?

• Why are fishing communities particularly vulnerable during cyclonic conditions?

Key Takeaways:

• Once intensified into a cyclone, its will be called Akvan, a name proposed by Iran. The cyclone development is expected around November 16 and its further land-ward track likely to continue through November 18.

• The IMD said, “The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of South Bay of Bengal on November 16. It will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal on November 17. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further and move northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent two days.”

• Akvan will will be third cyclone to develop in the Bay of Bengal this year and notably, the third in the post-monsoon season to form in the North Indian Ocean basin (comprising the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea).

Do You Know:

• A cyclone is a large-scale system of air that rotates around the centre of a low-pressure area. It is usually accompanied by higher temperatures, violent storms and bad weather. As per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a cyclone is characterised by inward spiralling winds that rotate anticlockwise in the Northern Hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere.

• It is also called a hurricane or typhoon in other parts of the world. India often witnesses tropical cyclones, known as such because they develop in the regions between the Tropics of Capricorn and Cancer. They are the most devastating storms on Earth. Such cyclones develop when “thunderstorm activity starts building close to the centre of circulation, and the strongest winds and rain are no longer in a band far from the centre,” the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website said.

• The core of the storm turns warm, and the cyclone gets most of its energy from the “latent heat” released when water vapour that has evaporated from warm ocean waters condenses into liquid water. On the other hand, extratropical cyclones form outside of the tropic. They have “cold air at their core, and derive their energy from the release of potential energy when cold and warm air masses interact”, according to the NOAA.

• The Bay of Bengal is prone to large storm surges, in part because of its funnel-like shape that concentrates atmospheric activity, and its unique topography.

• An academic paper titled ‘Effect of landfall location and coastal topography on surge response in the Northern Bay of Bengal’, published in 2020, mentions that the destruction caused by storm surges also depends on the shape of the coastline. “A storm surge is highly dependent on local features and barriers that affect the flow of water. The Bay of Bengal has a complex coastal geometry, including estuary deltas, pocket-like bays, and straight coasts,” the paper says.

• Another important factor is temperature. Warmer the water, more intense the cyclone, and the Bay of Bengal has generally recorded higher temperatures than the Arabian Sea. Although, due to climate change-related disruptions of late, the western coast of India is also witnessing more frequent and stronger cyclones.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍UPSC Issue at a Glance | Decoding Cyclones: Formation, Naming and Climate Change Linkages

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2020)

1. Jet streams occur in the Northern Hemisphere only.

2. Only some cyclones develop an eye.

3. The temperature inside the eye of a cyclone is nearly 10ºC lesser than that of the surroundings.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 2 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

2) In the South Atlantic and South-Eastern Pacific regions in tropical latitudes, cyclone does not originate. What is the reason? (UPSC, CSE, 2015)

(a) Sea surface temperatures are low

(b) Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone seldom occurs

(c) Coriolis force is too weak

(d) Absence of land in those regions

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What is the Fujiwhara effect? Explain its impact on the movement and intensity of tropical cyclones. (UPSC, GS1, 2026)

📍What is sea surface temperature rise? How does it affect the formation of tropical cyclones? (UPSC, GS1, 2024)

📍Tropical cyclones are largely confined to South China Sea, Bay of Bengal and Gulf of Mexico. Why? (UPSC, GS1, 2014)

Explained

AI’s next frontier: From digital to physical world

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- Developments and their Applications and Effects in Everyday Life.

What’s the ongoing story: At a time when renewed unease over artificial intelligence (AI) spending is weighing heavily on the technology sector, there are some answers to the related concern over how to tangibly monetise AI tools.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is physical AI?

• How does physical AI differ from conventional digital artificial intelligence applications such as chatbots and AI-based image generation?

• Explain the role of large language models (LLMs) and reinforcement learning in improving the capabilities of AI-enabled robots.

• “Physical AI could create a new industrial ecosystem involving the development, deployment and maintenance of autonomous machines”—Know its potential implications for manufacturing, logistics and industrial productivity.

• What are the potential of physical AI to create economic value by 2040?

Key Takeaways:

• Abu Dhabi’s state-owned oil company ADNOC, for instance, has signed a new deal earlier this week with AI firms G42 and OpenAI to deploy advanced AI capabilities across the energy major’s operations. The mandate: leverage AI to help improve operational efficiency and address complex engineering challenges in the oil sector.

• “For a long time, the AI industry has talked about what it needs from the energy industry. And now I think we can repay the favour,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Monday (November 2) after the signing of the agreement at the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi. The agreement is a harbinger of what is to come next in the AI deployment strategy — “physical AI”, or AI systems that operate in and interact with the physical world, rather than existing only in digital environments or as pure software products.

Do You Know:

• Physical AI refers to the use of AI to enable autonomous systems such as robots, camera-bots, and self-driving cars to discern, comprehend, and perform complex actions in the physical world — effectively, AI systems that operate in the physical world. This involves the combination of AI models with sensors, actuators, and other control systems that allow models to act upon real-world environments.

• Most of the AI that humans interact with on a day-to-day basis today exists purely digitally: Things like talking with a chatbot, using AI for image generation, or using it as a code assistant – these all live in the world of bits and bytes. Physical AI, on the other hand, is the kind that crosses over into the world of atoms, things in actual physical space. These are AI systems that can perceive their environment, they can reason about it, and can take action. Take robotics, for instance. Before AI, robot behavior was typically scripted, and robots could only perform a predefined range of tasks within specifically engineered environments, like a robotic arm that welds the same seam a thousand times a day on an automotive production line.

• In contrast, robotic AI agents equipped with general understanding from large language models (LLMs) can be imparted with a powerful “common sense” about the world, according to IBM Think’s Cole Stryker. These models can be paired with reinforcement learning techniques in high-performance hybrid architectures so that robots can possess both general knowledge and a specialised understanding of a specific use case. So, these AI-infused robots get better with use. According to Stryker, physical AI “goes far beyond individual robots to entire AI-powered factories, energy-efficient smart grids or fleets of automated vehicles”.

• Generative AI models such as ChatGPT or Meta’s Llama are trained on huge amounts of text and image data, largely scraped off from the internet. While these AI models have significant capabilities in generating human language, visuals, and abstract concepts, they are limited in their grasp of the physical world. Physical AI extends current generative AI with an understanding of spatial relationships and the physical behaviour of the world by taking in multimodal inputs such as images, videos, text, speech, or real-world sensor data and converting them into insights or actions that an autonomous machine can then execute.

• The physical AI deployment push is also an attempt to tackle what has been the biggest bugbear for the AI sector: monetisation. “I think they are thrashing around for revenue ideas. You can’t vibe code a phone. It is a deep ecosystem. Others such as Amazon have tried,” a US-based technology analyst told The Indian Express.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍AI agents can do your tasks: How, and how much should you let them?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) With the present state of development, Artificial Intelligence can effectively do which of the following? (UPSC, CSE, 2020)

1. Bring down electricity consumption in industrial units

2. Create meaningful short stories and songs

3. Disease diagnosis

4. Text-to-Speech Conversion

5. Wireless transmission of electrical energy

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍What is agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) ? Explain its working. Describe its applications with suitable examples. Discuss the advantages, risks and challenges associated with agentic AI systems. (UPSC, GS3, 2026)

Karakoram-2026: what deepening China-Pak ties mean for India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story:China and Pakistan’s longstanding partnership, while not a formal alliance, has emerged as a defining feature of the regional security architecture.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Karakoram-2026?

• What is the significance of the first joint army-level exercise between the People’s Liberation Army and Pakistan Army?

• What is the strategic significance of Xinjiang in the context of China-Pakistan military cooperation and India’s northern security environment?

• Trace the evolution of China-Pakistan strategic relations since the 1963 Sino-Pakistan Boundary Agreement.

• What are the major pillars of China-Pakistan cooperation discussed in the article?

• How Karakoram-2026 represents a shift in China-Pakistan military cooperation from defence acquisitions towards operational integration?

• “The growing military integration between China and Pakistan has transformed India’s traditional two-front security challenge into a more complex operational problem”—Analyse this statement in the context of Karakoram-2026.

Key Takeaways:

• Over the years, their military cooperation has deepened, moving beyond defence acquisitions and joint exercises towards greater functional integration and interoperability. In this context, the countries’ recently concluded joint exercise, Karakoram-2026, marked a significant milestone — it involved the participation of regular army formations from both countries. Notably, the exercise was conducted in Xinjiang, which borders Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

• Phase One of the exercise, up to October 19, involved troops from both sides practicing specialised tactics, close-quarter combat and unmanned aerial vehicle (or drone) operations. Phase Two entailed joint command, mixed formations and combat teams undertaking counterterrorism clearance operations, joint manoeuvres and coordinated fire drills.

• The equipment used was Chinese, including small arms, armoured assault vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles and support systems, such as artillery, drones and anti-manned systems. The Chinese Ministry of National Defence described Karakoram-2026 as an opportunity to deepen cooperation and tactical integration between the two armies.

• The Karakoram-2026 exercise must be viewed against the expanding profile of the China-Pakistan defence cooperation — from a buyer-supplier arrangement towards deeper military integration. It follows a joint patrol conducted by Chinese and Pakistan security personnel at Mantika Pass, at an altitude of 4,700 metres (near Khunjrerab Pass), in the upper Hunza area of Gilgit-Baltistan, reflecting the operationalisation of the border management mechanism and a growing institutional engagement.

• In May 2025, when India launched aerial strikes (Operation Sindoor) targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, the collusion between Beijing and Islamabad came into sharp focus. There was strong evidence that China accelerated the deliveries of PL-15 E air-to-air missiles, air defence and electronic platforms into Pakistan’s military structure during the crisis.

• The change of government in Bangladesh also adds a new dimension to defence and diplomatic ties in the region. Islamabad, Dhaka and Beijing may not have formed a strategic trilateral, but they are leveraging the China-Pakistan strategic framework.

• Bangladesh has advanced plans to purchase J-10CE fighter jets from China and its pilots will be trained by Pakistan at Jessore airbase, near the Siliguri corridor. There are also discussions regarding integration of air defence radar systems and upgrading Bangladesh tank fleet with Chinese technology and Pakistani expertise. High-level exchanges between the Pakistani and Bangladesh militaries are a distinct departure from the past isolation.

• Karakoram-2026 takes the China-Pakistan relationship a step further. Beyond equipment familiarisation, the joint training facilitates the exchange of operational experience, standardisation of procedures, command and control coordination and interoperability. Incidentally, there are intelligence reports that Pakistan Army officers are posted in key Chinese military formations in the PLA’s Western Theatre Command and Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC).

Do You Know:

• Karakoram-2026, held from October 14-22 in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, was the first joint-army level exercise between People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Pakistan Army.

• It expanded on the earlier naval, air and counterterrorism exercises (Sea Guardian, Warrior and Shaheen series). The focus was on challenging high-altitude operations, relevant to the PLA’s Western Theatre Command which oversees the border with India.

• The China-Pakistan nexus refers to the longstanding strategic, economic and military partnership between the two countries. It dates to the 1963 Sino-Pakistan Boundary Agreement under which Pakistan ceded the Shakasgam Valley, part of Gilgit-Baltistan, to China, thus cementing the strategic alignment.

• The subsequent decades witnessed China’s growing role in building Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme which altered the regional strategic balance and security dynamics, primarily hedging against India. Today, China treats Pakistan a strategic priority, central to its South Asia policy.

• The core pillars of China-Pakistan nexus are:

—Military supplies: China is Pakistan’s dominant arms supplier, accounting for roughly 70-80% of its imported military hardware. Major acquisitions include J-10C and JF-17 fighter aircrafts, Type 054 A/P frigates, Hangor-Class Submarines, HQ-9, 16, 17 series air defence systems, and Wing Loom drones.

—Defence co-production: Both nations regularly collaborate on co-producing military equipment including fighter jets (J-10C and JF-17), main battle tanks (Al-Khalid), missiles, naval platforms, electronic and surveillance systems. Pakistan gets access to advanced technology while China gets to consolidate its defence-industrial outreach.

—Information: Information and space are other arenas of close cooperation; encompass intelligence sharing, cyber warfare, satellites (Bei Dou for navigation) and information cum narrative alignment, through initiatives like China-Pakistan Information Corridor.

—Infrastructure: The collaboration extends to infrastructure and strategic projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

—Drills: The two countries regularly conduct bilateral and multilateral drills; the scope has significantly enlarged over the years.

• The significance of Karakoram-2026 lies in the changing character of the China-Pakistan military cooperation. The joint training of mixed formations, growing integration of the Chinese platforms into Pakistan’s military inventory and increasing military engagement in the Xinjiang-Karakoram region have critical strategic significance. India needs to closely monitor the evolving China-Pakistan military relationship, both as an integrated two-front challenge and in the larger regional context.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India-China face-off in Arunachal: What lies behind the border tensions

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍“China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has transformed South Asia from a regional space into a theatre of great power competition.” Analyse the strategic implications of the BRI for India’s security and regional influence in South Asia. (UPSC, GS2, 2026)

The Editorial Page

What AQI isn’t telling you about the air we breathe, the toll it takes

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Gautam I Menon Writes— The official AQI, as the CPCB in India calculates it, is represented by the pollutant with the worst sub-index. This can understate the combined risk of several pollutants. Other carcinogenic chemicals such as benzene, arsenic and nickel are left out altogether.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Air Quality Index (AQI)?

• What are the eight pollutants considered in India’s official AQI calculation?

• PM2.5 and PM10—Compare and contrast

• Why does India’s official AQI use the pollutant with the highest sub-index to determine the overall air quality category?

• Know the role of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in monitoring air quality.

• What are temperature inversions?

• How the geography of the Indo-Gangetic Plain, changing wind patterns and temperature inversions contribute to winter air pollution?

• How limitations in India’s air-quality monitoring and reporting mechanisms can weaken evidence-based policymaking and public accountability?

Key Takeaways:

Gautam I Menon Writes—

• In north India’s autumns, particularly around the week of Diwali, smoke from crop burning adds to the annual Diwali spike in the air quality index, or AQI. The geography of the Indo-Gangetic plains, changes in the pattern of prevailing winds and temperature inversions common at this time conspire to trap the dirty air in place. In that week, and through much of the later winter season, India’s air pollution problem springs sharply into focus.

• A recent study showed that 83 of the 100 most polluted cities in the world were in this country. This isn’t a problem only in parts of northern India — whether in the north, south, east or west, air pollution levels are stubbornly high. Progress in reducing them has stalled even as the health toll rises.

• In India, the AQI is calculated based on the amounts of eight pollutants in the air we breathe. Of them, PM2.5 and PM10 represent the concentration, by mass, of particles of size up to 2.5 microns and up to 10 microns. The other pollutants are nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, ammonia and lead. The first three are associated with the burning of diesel, coal and petrol, with biomass burning an additional major source of carbon monoxide and small particles in India.

• The official AQI, as the CPCB in India calculates it, is represented by the pollutant with the worst sub-index. This can understate the combined risk of several pollutants. Other carcinogenic chemicals such as benzene, arsenic and nickel are left out altogether. Further, values for the AQI are capped at 500, pulling the daily figure down during extreme episodes. Any hourly PM2.5 reading above 380 gives a sub-index of 500, so this Diwali’s peak of 3,744 at Mundka counted for no more than 380 would.

• An analysis of 2019 data attributed 1.67 million deaths to air pollution, about 18 per cent of all deaths in India. The State of Global Air 2025 report puts the figure at about 2 million in 2023, finding that about two-thirds of COPD deaths and 36 per cent of stroke deaths could be attributed to air pollution, as well as more than one in four heart disease deaths.

• Lower respiratory infections linked to air pollution caused four times the disease burden of those linked to tobacco in 2017, mostly affecting young children and older adults. An ICMR study of 33,213 patients in five cities linked higher-pollution days to more respiratory emergencies.

Do You Know:

• Air pollution is a wicked problem. It calls for cooperation across states, indeed countries, since it affects an airshed common to Pakistan, Nepal, the Indo-Gangetic plain and Bangladesh. What’s surprising is the public apathy towards the air pollution question, an apathy similar to that seen towards issues of climate change. Both may have their roots in the same thinking: That individuals cannot move the scale on what is essentially a collective action problem and, more cynically, that the incentives behind our politics will only reward short-term thinking.

• India’s clean air strategy needs to move beyond monitoring pollution levels to understanding and communicating their health consequences, says Dr Soumya Swaminathan, public health activist and former chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO).

—She believes thea National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) must correlate specific health impacts with individual pollutants and make the risks more visible to the public. “At present, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is calculated based on the highest concentration among the eight pollutants being monitored. However, this approach needs to change because different pollutants have different impacts on human health. They cannot be treated as equivalent. For instance, elevated levels of PM2.5 have different health implications from PM10, ozone or carbon monoxide. Each pollutant requires its own health-based benchmark, accompanied by a corresponding health advisory tailored to its specific effects,” Dr Swaminathan says.

—The health advisories should reflect the specific pollutant and the population groups most vulnerable to its effects. Although the health impacts of air pollution are already well documented, new evidence continues to emerge. For example, major studies published in 2026 have highlighted the relationship between PM2.5 exposure and dementia. According to Dr Swaminathan, the scientific evidence base is continually expanding. “We are learning more about the different ways air pollution affects the human body, the mechanisms through which these effects occur and the long-term consequences of exposure. PM2.5 triggers inflammation in the body, and once systemic inflammation develops, it can affect multiple organs and bodily functions,” she says.

—She also highlights the neurological impacts of air pollution, particularly on children. A study by the Institute of Economic Growth examined children aged 2–11 years and found that higher PM2.5 exposure during the preceding 12 months was associated with poorer performance in mathematics and reading.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Dust, waste burning drove Delhi pollution before farm fires, crackers took over

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) In the context of WHO Air Quality Guidelines, consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2022)

1. The 24-hour mean of PM2.5 should not exceed 15 µg/m³ and annual mean of PM2.5 should not exceed 5 µg/m3.

2. In a year, the highest levels of ozone pollution occur during the periods of inclement weather.

3. PM10 can penetrate the lung barrier and enter the bloodstream.

4. Excessive ozone in the air can trigger asthma.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1, 3 and 4

(b) 1 and 4 only

(c) 2, 3 and 4

(d) 1 and 2 only

5) In the cities of our country, which among the following atmospheric gases are normally considered in calculating the value of Air Quality Index? (UPSC, CSE, 2016)

1. Carbon dioxide

2. Carbon monoxide

3. Nitrogen dioxide

4. Sulfur dioxide

5. Methane

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Describe the key points of the revised Global Air Quality Guidelines (AQGs) recently released by the World Health Organisation (WHO). How are these different from its last update in 2005? What changes in India’s National Clean Air Programme are required to achieve revised standards? (UPSC, GS3, 2021)

📍What are the key features of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) initiated by the government of India? (UPSC, GS3, 2020)

📍Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata are the three mega cities of the country, but the air pollution is much more serious problem in Delhi as compared to the other two. Why is this so? (UPSC, GS3, 2015)

The Ideas Page

At COP31, push for a more equal climate bargain

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate

What’s the ongoing story:Kamil Saiyed Writes—India must use its negotiating capital at the ongoing COP31 to advocate for a minimum annual amount of grant finance from developed countries. COP31 is framed as an implementation COP. Attention should turn to how developed countries will lead efforts to deliver the climate finance goal agreed at COP29: At least $300 billion annually by 2035.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a Conference of the Parties (COP)?

• How is COP31 different from previous COPs?

• What is the significance of the pre-industrial temperature baseline in measuring global warming?

• What is the impact of El Niño on global temperature patterns, with reference to the warming trend highlighted in the WMO recent report?

• What is the significance of the 1.5°C temperature threshold under the Paris Agreement?

• Despite decades of international climate negotiations, global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise—Why?

• What is the Loss and Damage Fund?

• Know the importance of climate finance in implementing global climate commitments.

• What are Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs)?

• Why Biennial Transparency Reports matters?

• Compare and Contrast—climate outcomes and voluntary initiatives under the COP Action Agenda.

• What are the three major voluntary 2035 climate targets highlighted in the COP31 Action Agenda?

Key Takeaways:

Kamil Saiyed Writes-

• Developed countries have mobilised finance towards the earlier goal of $100 billion through bilateral channels, multilateral development funds such as the World Bank, and multilateral climate funds such as the Green Climate Fund. These funds also unlocked private investments. They will have to substantially expand the financial flows to reach $300 billion. However, this expansion faces political headwinds in the US and fiscal constraints in Europe.

• Developed countries are likely to put greater emphasis on the role of private players and commercial investments in meeting the target, given that they seek returns on their investments. It makes these investments unsuitable for adaptation needs, most of which deliver public benefits without generating revenues for investors. A greater reliance on the private sector without a parallel rise in grant funding could leave adaptation needs unmet.

• We can observe this tension playing out in the debate over the loan-contribution policy of the Green Climate Fund. It is the biggest public green multilateral fund and has proposed to remove the cap on total aggregate loan contributions. It has also proposed to count guarantees as grants-equivalent. This means, if a donor provides a $100 million guarantee that has $15 million grant-equivalent value, it will count towards their contribution towards funds replenishment. The guarantee may provide a valuable risk cover, but no cash is transferred. This policy could inflate replenishment value with guarantees without increase in cash for grants.

• Developed countries’ financial obligation reflects their responsibility for historical emissions and their greater capacity to respond. These include helping vulnerable countries to address the problem to which they have contributed relatively little. Yet much of this support remains repayable — according to the OECD, loans accounted for 67 per cent of public climate finance in 2024, compared with 29 per cent for grants. This financing mixture can create problems for many countries.

• Currently, most of the climate-vulnerable countries are either small island states — with limited fiscal capacity — or poorer countries facing challenges with servicing interest on sovereign debt. They face an increasing number of climate shocks affecting their energy and food resilience, which needs more money to fix. At the same time, they spend an increasing amount of their budget for servicing sovereign debt owed to developed countries. This leaves less money than usual to meet domestic needs, let alone to absorb climate shocks.

Do You Know:

Kamil Saiyed Writes-

• India should therefore seek a quantified minimum amount of annual public grant finance for adaptation, with priority for vulnerable countries and activities without sufficient commercial revenue. Only grant disbursement should be assessed towards this goal. This commitment is in line with Article 9.4 of the Paris Agreement, which recognises the need for public and grant-based resources for adaptation.

• Climate COPs provide an opportunity for developing countries to come together for a measurable grant commitment. India has earlier helped in building coalitions to advance differentiated responsibilities. At the Conference of Select Developing Countries on Global Environmental Issues in 1990, India successfully advocated for developed countries to take responsibility for historical emissions and provide financial and technological support to developing countries.

• Since then, India has played a central role in developing the understanding of what constitutes Common but Differentiated Responsibility (CBDR). Advocating for a minimal annual grant commitment would continue India’s defence of CBDR.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Expert Explains | COP31: What’s at stake at UN climate summit in Antalya

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2025)

Statement I: At the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), India refrained from signing the ‘Declaration on Climate and Health’.

Statement II: The COP28 Declaration on Climate and Health is a binding declaration; and if signed, it becomes mandatory to decarbonize the health sector.

Statement III: If India’s health sector is decarbonized, the resilience of its health-care system may be compromised.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement II and Statement III are correct and both of them explain Statement I

(b) Both Statement II and Statement III are correct but only one of them explains Statement I

(c) Only one of the Statements II and III is correct and that explains Statement I

(d) Neither Statement II nor Statement III is correct

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Describe the major outcomes of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). What are the commitments made by India in this conference? (UPSC, GS3, 2021)

Economy

To understand women’s unpaid work, govt goes looking for data

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Role of women and Social empowerment,

• General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

• General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

What’s the ongoing story: The government’s target to make India a developed nation by 2047 faces a major hurdle: getting enough women into the workforce. According to the World Bank, raising the female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) to 50% — it was 34.6% in September — “could be the best way” for India to raise its GDP growth rate closer to the 8% needed to become a high-income country by 2047.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR)?

• Differentiate between paid work and unpaid domestic and caregiving work.

• Why has MoSPI proposed adding questions on unpaid domestic and caregiving activities to the PLFS?

• What is the significance of distinguishing between women undertaking unpaid household work by choice and those doing so because of social expectations or family obligations?

• How restrictions on women’s mobility, limited time for entrepreneurial activities and caregiving responsibilities affect the growth of women-led informal enterprises?

• How Tamil Nadu’s factory dormitory model has helped address accommodation and mobility constraints faced by women workers in the manufacturing sector?

Key Takeaways:

• “The argument that women don’t take up employment because of care duties, that there is a direct relationship between the two, has to be established first,” said Professor Neetha N of Centre for Women’s Development Studies. “So far, only broad analysis and claims have been made as there is not enough macro data that can establish this link.”

• And so, the government is now looking for this data, with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) proposing changes to its flagship job and informal sector surveys following requests from academics, the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and the government’s top economic advisers.

• According to a statistics ministry official, the new questions will help capture the “magnitude of care work being performed”. And because care work can overlap with formal employment, they should also show how much domestic and caregiving work employed individuals undertake. “Among the unemployed, we also need to know how many are primary caregivers, or conversely, how many caregivers are unable to take up employment specifically due to care responsibilities.”

Do You Know:

• Last month, MoSPI suggested adding new questions to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) to get more detailed answers on the unpaid work done by household members. This includes asking if the things they make and services they provide — such as cooking, feeding and taking care of children, and helping elders — are for their own consumption or for selling. It also proposed asking if people actively sought paid work in the previous 30 days, whether they want to do such work at present, and the main reason why they have not looked for such work. One of the answer options for the last question is family and household responsibilities.

• The PLFS already asks people not looking for work what the main reasons are, with the options including not being qualified, health and age, wanting to continue studies, and child care or personal commitments in home making. In response to this question, which experts say is “too generic”, 44.4% of women in 2025 cited child care or personal commitments in home making as the main reason for not looking for work.

• Unpaid domestic and care work is one of the major factors preventing women from taking up paid jobs. According to the government’s Time Use Surveys, working-age men (aged 15-59 years) spent 62 minutes a day on various unpaid activities in 2024, down from 74 minutes in 2019.

• In comparison, women in the same age bracket saw their time spent on unpaid activities — which includes caring for children and the elderly — go up slightly from 364 minutes per day in 2019 to 366 minutes in 2024. And yet, the female LFPR rose from around 26.5% to 43.6% over the same period.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Women participation in economy rising, but presence at top dismal

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

7) Disguised unemployment generally means (UPSC, CSE, 2013)

(a) large number of people remain unemployed

(b) alternative employment is not available

(c) marginal productivity of labour is zero

(d) productivity of workers is low

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Globalization has increased urban migration by skilled, young, unmarried women from various classes. How has this trend impacted upon their personal freedom and relationship with family? (UPSC, GS1, 2024)

📍Examine the role of ‘Gig Economy’ in the process of empowerment of women in India. (UPSC, GS1, 2021)

📍Though women in post-Independent India have excelled in various fields, the social attitude towards women and feminist movement has been patriarchal.” Apart from women education and women empowerment schemes, what interventions can help change this milieu? (UPSC, GS2, 2021)

📍Distinguish between ‘care economy’ and ‘monetized economy’. How can care economy be brought into monetized economy through women empowerment? (UPSC, GS3, 2023)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(c) 2.(b) 3.(b) 4.(b) 5.(b) 6.(c) 7.(c)

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