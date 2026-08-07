UPSC Key: Appropriation Bill, GOBARdhan scheme and Images of the Sun

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 7, 2026. If you missed the August 6, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Nation

Despite rising road fatalities, only 813 good Samaritans rewarded in 5 yrs

Syllabus:

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Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

What’s the ongoing story: While road fatalities in India continue to rise, a key government scheme that rewards Good Samaritans who help accident victims reach hospitals during the crucial “Golden Hour” has seen limited participation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Rah-Veer scheme?

• What does a Good Samaritan mean?

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• How the term “Good Samaritan” got associated with road safety?

• What is ‘Golden Hour’ in road safety mechanism?

• What actions are being taken by the Supreme Court of India in the matter of Road Safety?

• What are the Initiatives Related to Road Safety at national as well at international level?

• What is ‘Brasilia Declaration on Road Safety’?

• Know in detail about Motor Vehicles Amendment Act.

• What is the Significance of Road Safety in India?

• What is the advanced technique in traffic management?

Key Takeaways:

• According to data tabled by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, only 813 people have been awarded under the scheme over the past five years, from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The scheme has also seen participation from just 15 states and two Union territories, which awarded Good Samaritans, or Raah-Veers, during this period.

• Only 77 Good Samaritans were awarded in 2021-22, followed by 75 in 2022-23, 384 in 2023-24, 177 in 2024-25 and 100 in 2025-26, the data showed. While extending the scheme for another five years in July, the ministry asked states to create wider awareness and publicise the scheme among the general public.

• Among the eight states — Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh — that account for two-thirds of road accident deaths in the country, two states saw no beneficiaries under the scheme over the last five years, according to MoRTH data.

• Out of these eight states, Rajasthan awarded the highest number of Good Samaritans during the period at 224, followed by Bihar (95), Madhya Pradesh (54), Uttar Pradesh (35), Andhra Pradesh (23) and Tamil Nadu (19).

• In July, the ministry extended the scheme for the 2026-27 to 2030-31 cycle, with an initial grant of Rs 25 lakh to states for making payments to Raah-Veers. The states disburse Rs 25,000 per beneficiary after receiving a duly submitted application containing the accident ID, Aadhaar details and bank account information.

Do You Know:

• Launched in October 2021 by MoRTH, the scheme provides a reward of Rs 25,000 to anyone who helps an accident victim reach a hospital during the “Golden Hour” — the first 60 minutes after a critical accident. Earlier, the reward amount was Rs 5,000. The cash prize and certificate were introduced to encourage the public to assist accident victims and inspire others to help save lives.

• A total of 1.77 lakh people died in road accidents in 2024, an increase of 2.31% from 2023, when 1.73 lakh fatalities were recorded in 4.80 lakh accidents.

• Bystanders, or Good Samaritans or Raah-Veers, are among the most important links in saving lives on the road. They are often the first responders at the scene of a road accident. While the government has not provided any specific reason for the low number of awardees across states, it is widely acknowledged that people often hesitate to help accident victims due to fears of being subjected to police or hospital questioning, paperwork, disclosure of personal information and follow-ups.

• The Supreme Court, in a significant order on March 30, 2016, recognised the rights of Good Samaritans and directed

states to establish state- and district-level grievance redressal mechanisms to address violations. More than a decade later, several states have been slow to implement it.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Supreme Court sought trauma care system to curb road deaths: Why are states dragging their feet?

Previous year UPSC Main Question Covering similar theme:

📍National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP) emphasises on ‘moving people’ instead of ‘moving vehicles’. Discuss critically the success of the various strategies of the Government in this regard. (2014)

Parliament

Rajya Sabha clears appropriation Bill for Rs 54,067-cr excess spend

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting.

What’s the ongoing story: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday cleared the Appropriation Bill, 2026, which seeks to authorise appropriation of money from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ending March 31, 2023, in excess of the amounts granted.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Appropriation Bill-What do you know about this Bill?

• What does appropriation mean in government?

• Appropriation Bill and Article 114 of the constitution-Connect the dots

• What is the Procedure Followed for the Appropriation Bill in Parliament?

• Power of Rajya Sabha over Appropriation Bill?

• Appropriation Bill and Appropriation Act-Know the Difference

• Appropriation Bill vs Finance Bill-Know the Difference

• What do you understand by ‘Vote on Account’?

• What is the meaning of ‘Guillotine’?

• ‘A guillotine is a device used to effectively carry out beheading executions’—Why the word guillotine is used in government, particularly in relation to budget?

• What happens after the guillotine is applied?

• The budget consists of two types of expenditure—the expenditure ‘charged’ upon the Consolidated Fund of India and

the expenditure ‘made’ from the Consolidated Fund of India, what are the ‘Charged’ and ‘made’ Expenditure?

• What are Grants in Parliament?

• What is demand for grant in Indian Constitution?

• Demand for Grants-What does it include?

• Demand for Grants-How it is prepared

• What is Article 113 of the Constitution?

Key Takeaways:

• Replying to the debate on the Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: “This is the demand for excess grant for expenditures undertaken in the year 2023 on just two accounts. These two accounts were a part of what the Public Accounts Committee in its 39th report presented to the Lok Sabha this year in April.”

• Sitharaman explained that one excess demand arises from a particular court order on the Railway Ministry for Rs 196.44 crore. The second demand pertains to a larger amount of Rs 53,871 crore for repayment of debt. The total excess expenditure comes to Rs 54,067.44 crore.

• The Bill was returned to the Lok Sabha after the Upper House gave its nod with a voice vote, completing the parliamentary process for the Money Bill.

Do You Know:

• A Demand for Grants is a formal estimate of expenditure required from the Consolidated Fund of India that must be submitted to and voted upon by the Lok Sabha under Article 113 of the Constitution. Each ministry presents separate demands, and money cannot be withdrawn without passing an Appropriation Act.

• An Appropriation Bill is a legal proposal that gives the government power to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund of India. Under Article 114 of the Constitution, the government cannot spend any public funds without parliament passing this specific act

• The Rajya Sabha has very limited power over an Appropriation Bill. Classified as a Money Bill under Article 110 of the Indian Constitution, it cannot be introduced in the Upper House. The Rajya Sabha can only discuss the bill and must return it to the Lok Sabha within 14 days, with or without recommendations.

• In the budget, ‘Charged’ expenditure is non-votable mandatory spending required by the Constitution to protect key offices, while ‘made’ (or voted) expenditure covers general government programs and operations that require formal approval and voting by the Lok Sabha.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Lok Sabha passes demands for grants for many ministries, Rs 53 lakh cr cleared

Previous year UPSC mains Question Covering similar theme:

1) With reference to Union Budget, which of the following is/are covered under Non-Plan Expenditure? (UPSC CSE, 2014)

1. Defence expenditure

2. Interest payments

3. Salaries and pensions

4. Subsidies

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1, 2, 3 and 4

(d) None

2) Which of the following are the methods of Parliamentary control over public finance in India? (UPSC CSE, 2012)

1. Placing Annual Financial Statement before the Parliament

2. Withdrawal of moneys from Consolidated Fund of India only after passing the Appropriation Bill

3. Provisions of supplementary grants and vote-on account

4. A periodic or at least a mid-year review of programme of the Government against macroeconomic forecasts and expenditure by a Parliamentary Budget Office

5. Introducing Finance Bill in the Parliament

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(b) 1, 2 and 4 only

(c) 3, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Politics

To cut gas imports, Cabinet gives nod to Rs 24K-cr biogas scheme ‘GOBARdhan’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: FOCUSED ON boosting compressed biogas (CBG) production in the country, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved ‘GOBARdhan’, the National Circular Bioenergy Scheme, with an outlay of Rs 23,731 crore for implementation between 2026-27 and 2035-36, or 10 years.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the GOBARdhan scheme?

• What is the purpose of the GOBARdhan scheme?

• What is compressed biogas (CBG)?

• What is the difference between biogas and CBG?

• How GOBARdhan scheme will be useful?

• What are the advantages of biogas plants?

• Issues and challenges with compressed biogas (CBG)?

Key Takeaways:

• The scheme aims to increase domestic CBG production by nearly 10-fold and mobilise large-scale private investment in this segment through assured offtake by city gas operators, stable administered pricing, capital subsidies, credit support and pipeline infrastructure.

• GOBARdhan will have a dedicated CBG offtake assurance framework to provide a reliable and predictable market for producers. The procurement will be done by city gas distribution (CGD) entities to support their CBG blending obligations — 3% in 2026-27, 4% in 2027-28 and 5% from 2028-29 onwards — in CNG and household piped natural gas (PNG) segments. According to the government, the framework converts the blending obligation into a “clear, long-term demand signal for the industry”, and consistent implementation across CGD networks will improve project bankability and support capacity utilisation, which would in turn encourage long-term private investment.

• Under the scheme, eligible greenfield CBG projects will receive capital assistance of up to Rs 2 crore per tonne per day of installed capacity. The support extends beyond core plant machinery to critical value-chain assets for feedstock aggregation, organic manure processing and value addition. Brownfield projects expanding their production capacity will also be eligible.

• As per the government, this support will lower the initial capital burden, accelerate financial closure and expand participation by private developers, small and medium enterprises, cooperatives, and rural entrepreneurs.

• The scheme will support cluster-based as well as standalone pipeline infrastructure connecting CBG plants with trunk pipelines and city gas distribution networks. Greater pipeline connectivity is expected to meaningfully reduce

evacuation costs, improve reliability, expand market reach and enable higher utilisation of the fuel.

Do You Know:

• CBG is an eco-friendly and purified form of biogas that is compressed to high pressures for use as a vehicle and industrial fuel. It has properties and energy content very similar to compressed natural gas (CNG), which means it can be blended with CNG or be used as a replacement fuel in automotive, industrial, and commercial sectors. Unorganised feedstock supply chains, high initial capital expenditure, inadequate local distribution infrastructure and weak offtake have been among the major challenges and roadblocks in the CBG segment, and the scheme aims to overcome them.

• Given India’s dependence on imports to meet about half of its natural gas requirement, boosting CBG production and use could help reduce imports and strengthen the country’s clean energy transition. It would also help insulate the domestic market against major supply and price shocks in the international market, like the prevailing Strait of Hormuz crisis.

• According to the government, the GOBARdhan (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) scheme — to be implemented by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas — has the potential to transform the country’s abundant agricultural residue, cattle dung, press mud, municipal organic waste and other biomass resources into clean fuel, organic manure, rural income and national economic value.

• The GOBARdhan scheme is expected to further build and strengthen the CBG ecosystem by creating an integrated platform across the entire CBG value chain. This is likely to enable faster implementation, stronger project economics and greater certainty for investors, lenders and developers.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India announces mandatory biogas blending for domestic use from 2025-26

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) According to India’s National Policy on Biofuels, which of the following can be used as raw materials for the production of biofuels? (UPSC CSE, 2020)

1. Cassava

2. Damaged wheat grains

3. Groundnut seeds

4. Horse gram

5. Rotten potatoes

6. Sugar beet

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2, 5 and 6 only

(b) 1, 3, 4 and 6 only

(c) 2, 3, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6

The Ideas Page

Ethanol policy must count in water, sustainability costs

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialisation.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Ashok Khemka Writes- India’s rollout of E20 petrol is among the world’s most ambitious biofuel initiatives. Ethanol blending has increased from about 1.5 per cent in 2013–14 to nearly 20 per cent in 2025, with annual consumption approaching 700 crore litres.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ethanol?

• Ethanol is classified into four “generations” (1G to 4G) based on the raw materials used-can you recall that?

• What comes in your mind when you see these terms-20% ethanol blending or 100% ethanol blending? What is 20% or 100% here?

• Which country uses 100% ethanol?

• What you understand by the ‘blend of ethanol fuel’ or ethanol blending?

• What are the problems with using a higher ethanol blend in petrol for engines?

• Why government is facing backlash for the proposed shift to a higher blend of ethanol fuel?

Key Takeaways:

Ashok Khemka Writes-

• The programme has reduced crude oil imports, generated rural incomes and diversified the country’s energy basket. These are important achievements. Yet as India transitions from E10 to E20, policy should increasingly be guided by scientific evidence and sound public economics rather than by blending targets alone.

• Not all ethanol is equally sustainable. India now produces ethanol from C-heavy and B-heavy molasses, sugarcane juice, maize, damaged food grains and surplus rice.

Do You Know:

• Last year, India fully transitioned to 20% ethanol blending in petrol — five years ahead of the original target of 2030. E20 fuel — 80% petrol and 20% ethanol — is now the standard petrol variant available nationwide.

• So, essentially, within three years, the average ethanol blending level in petrol doubled from the earlier 10% to 20% (this was originally slated to happen over eight years). For older vehicles and those certified for E10 petrol — 90 parts petrol and 10 parts ethanol — this transition came about rather quickly, without sufficient warnings of the consumer-end pitfalls. The experience left motorists, especially those owning older cars and two-wheelers, feeling somewhat short-changed.

• Now, there are three problems with using a higher ethanol blend in petrol for engines not designed for these blends:

—One, there is a substantial drop in fuel economy depending on when the car was manufactured.

—Second, filling E20 fuel in internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, especially older ones, could see some damage to parts owing to factors like corrosion, , given ethanol’s hygroscopic nature that promotes water uptake (hygroscopy refers to the property of a substance to attract and hold water molecules from the surrounding environment, either through absorption or adsorption).

—Third, vehicle owners in India currently do not have an option to choose different fuels at the petrol pump, unlike their counterparts in Brazil where customers are presented with a choice of fuels with differential pricing and under Brazilian law, there has to be a pricing discount for higher ethanol blends.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Ethanol blending in fuel: Why road ahead is bumpy

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍“Access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy is the sine qua non to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.Comment on the progress made in India in this regard. (2018)

Explained

FIRs cannot be ‘withdrawn’, but protestors can get relief in 3 ways

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: The Supreme Court on Monday (August 3) said that the states remain free to close or withdraw FIRs registered against students during the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party, as long as they follow the procedure prescribed by law. The bench comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana clarified that “criminal antecedents” meant only “grave and heinous offences”.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a First Information Report?

• What are the types of FIR?

• What is the difference between FIR and Complaint?

• Can police refuse to file FIR?

• can police refuse FIR copy to accused?

• How states can withdraw FIRs?

Key Takeaways:

• The clarification came following questions about how an earlier order by the court allowing investigations into the FIRs to continue would operate alongside the government’s commitment to withdraw cases against the protesters.

• However, the criminal procedure terminology does not provide for “withdrawal” of an FIR. Depending on the stage the case is at, the police can submit a closure report, the prosecution can ask a court to permit withdrawal from prosecution, or proceedings can eventually be quashed by the court.

• A government decision mandating the withdrawal of a case therefore does not, by itself, close an investigation. Where the police seek closure, the report still goes before the magistrate.

Do You Know:

• A First Information Report (FIR) is the first written record of an offence that is received by the police. Its registration sets a criminal investigation in motion under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). There is no legal provision for a government to cancel or revoke that record using an executive order. What can be brought to an end is the case that follows from the FIR. This can happen through three routes.

• If an investigation does not disclose sufficient material to proceed against the accused, the police may file a closure report before the jurisdictional magistrate under Section 193 of BNSS.

The magistrate, however, is not bound by the police’s report. In Abhinandan Jha v Dinesh Mishra (1967), the Supreme Court held that a magistrate can disagree with the investigating agency and, depending on the material before the court, take cognisance of the offence or direct further investigation.

• The Court noted the magistrate’s supervisory role in Palaniswamy Veeraraja & Ors v State of Karnataka (2026). In that case, the police filed closure reports twice before undertaking another investigation, without first obtaining the magistrate’s permission. The Supreme Court held that obtaining such leave “has evolved into a requirement,” even though the statute does not expressly provide for it, and found that “criminal action against the appellants would be contrary to the authority of law and therefore an abuse of process of law for the reason that the third round of further investigation as a consequence of which the chargesheet was filed, did not have the concerned Magistrate’s approval.”

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Everyday Law & Policy: What is an FIR?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

4) Which of the following statements about a Zero First Information Report (Zero FIR) under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 is/are correct? (UPSC CSE, 2026)

1. A Zero FIR can be lodged at a police station, even though the place of commission of a cognizable/non-cognizable offence is outside the territorial jurisdiction of that police station.

2. The Officer-in-Charge of the police station where a Zero FIR has been lodged may, with the permission of the competent authority, initiate a preliminary enquiry.

3. Under Zero FIR, it is obligatory for the informant to furnish information electronically.

Select the answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 only

(d) 2 only

The challenge for school consolidation: Balancing access and quality education

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues Relating to Development and Management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

What’s the ongoing story: The Congress on Tuesday (August 4) posted on social media platform X that 94,000 government schools have been shut down over the past decade, a number first flagged in a NITI Aayog report from May.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why school size matters?

• What does data reveal?

• School consolidation: Does it work?

• What has the overall school enrolment trend looked like?

• Why has the number of government schools dropped over the past decade?

• What are the most ‘fragile links’ in the schooling cycle?

• How have dropout rates changed over the past decade?

Key Takeaways:

• For decades, India’s school education policy focused on expanding neighborhood schools so that every child could access education closer to home. Today, however, the narrative is changing. Education being in the Concurrent List, several states have adopted policies to close, merge or consolidate schools, raising concerns about access to education.

• Government data, however, reveals a more nuanced story, which can be understood through three broad trends between 2014-15 and 2024-25 (see Tables 1 and 2 below):

—One, the total number of schools saw a modest decline of around 45,000. This, however, was driven entirely by a fall in the number of government schools (94,000, as mentioned above) while the number of private unaided schools increased.

—Two, overall student enrolment declined in a manner similar to the trend seen in school numbers — government enrolment fell while private enrolment increased in recent years.

—Three, the number of teachers increased, pointing to improved teacher availability amid declining enrolment and fewer schools.

Table 1: India’s School Education. Source: UDISE/UDISE+ reports Table 1: India’s School Education. Source: UDISE/UDISE+ reports

• India is experiencing a demographic transition. The country’s total fertility rate (TFR) — the average number of children born to a woman — has plunged from more than 3 in the early 1990s to about 2.0 today, below the replacement level of 2.1. Rising female literacy, urbanisation, improved healthcare, wider access to family planning, delayed marriages and changing family aspirations have together reduced the number of school-age children.

This transition is reflected in UDISE+ data on school numbers, enrolment and teacher numbers.

Table 2: Changes from 2014-15 to 2024-25. Source: UDISE/UDISE+ reports Table 2: Changes from 2014-15 to 2024-25. Source: UDISE/UDISE+ reports

• The number of school teachers increased from about 90 lakh in 2014-15 to over one crore in 2024-25, improving teacher availability amid lower enrolment and fewer schools. The national averages, however, mask stark disparities: While many rural schools operate with very low enrolment or a single teacher, many urban schools are overcrowded.

Do You Know:

• India’s school education system must balance access, equity, quality and efficiency. While demographic transition and declining enrolment make some degree of school consolidation inevitable, decisions should be data-driven, based on enrolment trends, demographic projections, geography and accessibility — not merely administrative or financial considerations. Wherever schools are merged, governments must ensure safe transport and uninterrupted access, particularly for young children, females, and those in remote, tribal, and disadvantaged areas.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Private over govt schools, falling enrolment and dropout rates: Where India’s school education system stands

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

5) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2018)

1. As per the Right to Education (RTE) Act, to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in a State, a person would be required to possess the minimum qualification laid down by the concerned State Council of Teacher Education.

2. As per the RTE Act, for teaching primary classes, a candidate is required to pass a Teacher Eligibility Test conducted in a accordance with the National Council of Teacher Education guidelines.

3. In India, more than 90% of teacher education institutions are directly under the State Governments.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3

(d) 3 only

The World

New images of sun reveal its strange, dynamic façade

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General Science

Main Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, biotechnology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

What’s the ongoing story: Scientists have captured images of the sun’s surface in the finest detail yet, revealing a strange and dynamic facade.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Sun in made of?

• Is the Sun made of gas or plasma?

• What causes the Sun to be hot?

• Why Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) is significant?

• Why are the new images of Sun are significant?

• Know the structure of the Sun and the major phenomena associated with its atmosphere.

Key Takeaways:

• It’s dangerous to look directly at the sun without proper eye protection. But researchers were able to peek at its scorching surface with the help of the National Science Foundation’s Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, located on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

• Scientists originally took the images for a different reason: to fine-tune and test the limits of the telescope. But when they looked at the results, they realized they’d photographed the sun’s bright outer shell at higher resolution than ever before.

• What’s more, they saw strange feathery patterns rippling across the surface.

“That reminds me of famous paintings, like the swirling skies in Van Gogh’s Starry Night,” said solar physicist Ruizhu Chen with Stanford University, who was not involved with the new research.

• Researchers saw ripples of instability on the sun’s surface caused by bits of magnetized plasma moving past each other at different speeds – similar to waves that stir when a gust of wind blows over water. It’s a well-known phenomenon that guides how fluids move.

Do You Know:

• The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) is the world’s largest and most powerful ground-based solar telescope. Located at the Haleakalā Observatory on the Hawaiian island of Maui, it features a 4-meter aperture mirror designed to capture unprecedented, high-resolution imagery of the Sun’s surface and lower atmosphere.

• In Aug 2026, scientists published findings in the journal Nature revealing thousands of tiny, whirlpool-like plasma

patterns. This direct observation confirmed a decades-old fluid dynamics theory.

• The Sun is a giant, glowing ball of hot plasma powered by nuclear fusion.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India is set to get two new telescopes and upgrade one in Ladakh. Here’s how it will be a game-changer for astronomy

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

6) Consider the following phenomena: (UPSC CSE, 2013)

1. Size of the sun at dusk

2. Colour of the sun at dawn

3. Moon being visible at dawn

4. Twinkle of stars in the sky

5. Polestar being visible in the sky

Which of the above are optical illusions?

(a) 1, 2 and 4 only

(b) 3, 4 and 5 only

(c) 1, 2 and 4 only

(d) 2, 3 and 5 only

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(c) 2.(a) 3.(a) 4.(d) 5.(b) 6.(a)

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