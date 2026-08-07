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UPSC Key: Appropriation Bill, GOBARdhan scheme and Images of the Sun

Why Rah-Veer scheme is relevant to the UPSC exam? What is the significance of topics such as the number of Ethanol Policy, First Information Report and School Consolidation on both the preliminary and main exams? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for August 7, 2026.

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Written by: Priya Kumari Shukla
26 min readHyderabadAug 7, 2026 07:20 PM IST First published on: Aug 7, 2026 at 07:20 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for August 7, 2026. If you missed the August 6, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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Priya Kumari Shukla
Priya Kumari Shukla

Priya Kumari Shukla is a Senior Copy Editor in the Indian Expre... Read More

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