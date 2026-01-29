UPSC Key: Safety gaps in charter planes, New Solid Waste Management Rules, and Discombobulator

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 29, 2026. If you missed the January 28, 2026, UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday morning after a chartered aircraft carrying him and four others crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport.

— Read about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

— How does AAIB investigate aircraft accidents?

— How has the aviation sector evolved in India?

— What is the role and responsibilities of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation?

— What are the challenges of the civil aviation sector?

— What are the measures needed to strengthen India’s civil aviation sector?

Key Takeaways:

— According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Pawar was travelling with his personal security officer Vidip Jadhav, flight attendant Pinky Mali and two crew members, pilot Captain Sumit Kapoor and co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak. None of them survived the crash.

— Hours after the crash, V K Singh, director of VSR Ventures (VSR Aviation), which operated the Bombardier Learjet 45 aircraft, said preliminary indications suggested visibility issues during landing. “…it appears that, you know, the pilot could not see the runway… that’s why he would have carried out (a second attempt at landing),” he said.

— Baramati airport is a small regional airstrip used mainly for pilot training and private aircraft. It does not have navigational aids for low-visibility conditions, requiring pilots to rely largely on visual judgement and radio communication. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the accident, with Pune Rural police assisting the inquiry, officials said.

From the Explained Page- “House Panel flagged safety gaps in charter planes months ago”

— Months before the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday (January 28) in Baramati, a Parliamentary Standing Committee had warned of serious gaps in India’s civil aviation safety framework — specifically highlighting risks linked to the fast-growing private and charter aircraft segment.

— The committee report, chaired by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha and tabled in Parliament in August last year, cautioned that aviation expansion was outpacing oversight capacity and that parts of the non-scheduled sector required tighter scrutiny.

— The panel drew a clear distinction between the highly standardised systems followed by scheduled commercial airlines and the uneven compliance environment in private flying. It observed that while corporate jets and charter services have expanded rapidly, “safety oversight mechanisms have not expanded at the same pace as traffic growth,” creating vulnerabilities in supervision and enforcement.

— Focusing on non-scheduled operators, the committee expressed concern over maintenance standards, documentation discipline and operational control structures. It noted that some charter operators function with lean technical and safety teams, which can affect maintenance scheduling and monitoring. The report stressed the need for the DGCA to intensify surveillance in this segment through surprise inspections and stricter audit cycles.

— It also underlined that smaller operators may not have the layered operational control centres that airlines use to support cockpit decision-making, particularly in adverse weather or during diversions. The committee called for mandatory and fully functional Safety Management Systems (SMS) across all private operators, saying safety processes in the charter segment must be “on par” with those followed by scheduled carriers.

— Flight planning and weather assessment practices in private operations were flagged as areas needing closer regulatory attention. The panel emphasised that risk evaluation before departure, alternate planning and real-time operational oversight must not be diluted simply because the flight is non-scheduled.

— Beyond the private segment, the committee painted a broader picture of systemic stress. It said the DGCA remains “overburdened” and often works in a reactive mode due to manpower shortages and expanding responsibilities. The panel recommended strengthening technical staffing, improving training, and using data-driven risk assessment tools for predictive oversight rather than post-incident action.

— The report said that rapid fleet growth, new airports and higher aircraft movements demand parallel strengthening of safety surveillance. Without that, the margin for error narrows.

— Overall, the Sanjay Jha-led panel warned that India’s status as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets must be matched with “equal, if not greater, emphasis on safety”. It underscored that growth without parallel strengthening of oversight, ATC systems and operator discipline — especially in private aviation — increases systemic risk.

Do You Know:

— An attached office of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, AAIB is responsible for the classification of ‘safety occurrences’ involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents, serious incidents, and incidents. All accidents and serious incidents involving aircraft with an All Up Weight (AUW) of more than 2250 kgs or turbojet aircraft are investigated by the specialised investigation agency.

— Once an occurrence is classified as an accident or serious incident, an investigator-in-charge or investigators are appointed by AAIB under Rule 11 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017. An investigator-in-charge is responsible for conducting an investigation into the circumstances of an accident or serious incident.

— The initial notification of the occurrence is sent to the country of registry, the country of operator, the country of manufacturer, and the country of design of the aircraft involved. The Accredited Representatives from the countries concerned are associated with the investigation undertaken by AAIB.

— Upon receiving notification of an occurrence, AAIB immediately deputes one or more investigators to reach the site and gather evidence. MoCA officials said the aim of the initial investigation is to gather and preserve perishable evidence for subsequent analysis, which may be lost over time.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍From crash to conclusions: How AAIB investigates aircraft accidents

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Examine the development of Airports in India through joint ventures under Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model. What are the challenges faced by the authorities in this regard? (UPSC CSE 2017)

THE SECOND PAGE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation; Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: From April 1, urban and rural local bodies and ‘bulk generators’ ranging from residential societies, universities to government-run buildings will have to follow stricter solid waste management rules, which will replace the existing decade-old regime to collect, segregate and manage garbage in the country.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are solid waste management rules 2016? How is it different from recent notification?

— What are the challenges of solid waste management in India?

— Right to breathe fresh air is part of Article 21 of the constitution. Elaborate.

— What are the steps taken by the government for solid waste management?

— How has waste management evolved in India – from disposing of waste to converting it to energy?

— How do waste-to-energy technologies contribute to solving the challenges of waste generated by modern industrial societies?

— What are some global practices that could be adapted for waste management in India?

Key Takeaways:

— The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notified the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, on Tuesday to give effect to this new framework.

— The new Rules broadens the scope of responsibilities, increases linkages for reuse of waste as fuel in boilers, cement kilns, to promote circular economy, and introduces clear penalties for non-compliance. It places stringent onus on bulk generators – which account for 30 per cent of waste – to process solid waste at source.

— Four streams of mandatory segregation at source – wet waste, dry waste, sanitary waste and special care waste – have been defined. This will cover waste from paper and kitchen waste to sanitary towels and diapers to tube lights, waste batteries.

— Bulk generators have been defined as entities which fulfill either of these criterion – buildings with floor area of 20,000 square metres or more, water consumption of 40,000 litres per day or more, generation of 100 kg/day waste or more. This will cover central and state government departments, local bodies, commercial establishments, residential societies, universities and hostels, among others.

ALSO READ | How AI is changing the way aspirants prepare for UPSC exam

— These bulk generators must ensure that the waste is collected, transported, and processed in an environmentally sound manner.

— As part of the ‘extended responsibility’ placed on these bulk generators, they will be made accountable through centralised monitoring.

— About 1.85 lakh tonnes/day solid waste is generated in the country, of which 1.79 lakh tonnes/day is collected, 1.14 lakh tonnes/day is processed or treated and 39,629 tonnes/day is landfilled, as per Central Pollution Control Board’s 2023-24 data.

— In a first, the Rules also empowered local authorities in hilly and island areas to levy fees from visitors or tourists for handling and management of solid waste, and adopt measures to regulate the number of visitors in keeping with their waste handling capacity.

— The focus of the new framework is on a ‘waste hierarchy’ which prioritizes prevention and reduction, followed by reuse, recycling, recovery and disposal, with prevention being the most preferred option.

— The landfill fee for unsegregated waste will be higher than the cost of segregation, transportation and processing of segregated waste.

Do You Know:

— In India, the first waste-to-energy plant was established in 1987 in Timarpur, Delhi by a Danish company with 300 tonne- capacity. According to a study, there are 12 operational and eight non-operational waste-to-energy plants in India in 10 states as of November of 2022. There are several policy measures in place to promote waste-to-energy conversion across the country.

— These policies are implemented through the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and with several other allied ministries and government departments. The MNRE is running a Programme on Energy from Urban, Industrial, and Agricultural Wastes/Residues from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26 for the generation of biogas.

— A lot of rules regarding caloric requirements for using specific technologies have been laid out in the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016.

— In addition, several state and local-level policies have been implemented across the country. In spite of this, power generation from waste-to-energy in India presents a dismal picture.

— As of May 2023, the total installed capacity for waste-to-energy is 554 MW, which accounts for only 0.1% of the total energy generated in the country. This is less than all other renewable means of energy generation.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Harnessing waste-to-energy for sustainable growth in India

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(1) As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in India, which one of the following statements is correct? (UPSC CSE 2019)

(a) Waste generator has to segregate waste into five categories.

(b) The Rules are applicable to notified urban local bodies, notified towns and all industrial townships only

(c) The Rules provide for exact and elaborate criteria for the identification of sites for landfills and waste processing facilities.

(d) It is mandatory on the part of the waste generator that the waste generated in one district cannot be moved to another district.

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

What are the impediments in disposing of the huge quantities of discarded solid waste which are continuously being generated? How do we safely remove the toxic wastes that have been accumulating in our habitable environment? (UPSC CSE 2018)

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: Amrita Shah writes: Last month marked 20 years since the launch of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). The anniversary of one of the earliest in a slew of 21st-century Indian urban regeneration programmes passed by unnoticed, in contrast to the extensive coverage of the recent municipal corporation elections in Mumbai.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What is JNNURM?

— What is the status of urbanisation in India?

— What are the challenges of urbanisation in India?

— What are the schemes related to urban development in India?

— What are the significance of inclusivity and sustainability of urban development?

— What are the areas that need to be addressed to attain robust urban development?

Key Takeaways:

— Since 1980, the world has been on an unprecedented drive towards urbanisation with 55 per cent of the world’s population now inhabiting urban spaces. Prodded by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, post-liberalisation India, too, initiated a series of urban upgradation policies.

— The 1993 Megacities scheme, JNNURM (2005), the 2015 Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) were landmarks in the process.

— From 1990 when it comprised 25 per cent of India’s population, the urban population has risen to a third and is expected to rise to 40 per cent by the end of the decade.

— Over 500 million Indians live in towns and cities today. But it is not only its substantial size that gives the urban population an increasing influence in the national scenario. It is the adoption of the urban as an ideal that gives the city its surging power. I am not talking about numbers and election outcomes but about the power of the conceptual.

— The primary impulse shaping the contemporary city according to urban scholars is the goal of attracting global capital, either as investment or as circulating capital from mobile populations.

— This has given rise to a model adopted by cities, regardless of size, featuring gentrified colonies, privileged business enclaves, extravagant urban beautification projects, new highways for cars, elite cultural festivals and so on. The purchase of rural land by non-residents has further spread the reach of the urbanite.

— This top-down approach, favouring the wealthy, the cosmopolitan and the entrepreneurial at the cost of other parts of the citizenry is accompanied by a brutal urgency and normalised as an essential feature of the prevailing economic model.

— The Nehruvian vision of dams and heavy industry, which displaced communities of tribals and farmers, has been succeeded by the glass tower-and-highway, corporate-friendly path taken by post-liberalisation India. The latter has a greater reach and a more sweeping mandate that is opening up new fault lines closer to home.

— The project of urbanising India is not about a material transformation alone but about a new political consensus privileging market-led development that in turn reshuffles existing priorities and redefines the relationship of the citizen to the state, perpetuating a new understanding of democracy. The urban is the new political and needs to be reckoned with.

Do You Know:

— The Government of India has launched several policies and schemes targeting the urban population, including Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U), and National Urban Learning Platform.

— These initiatives aim to improve housing, water supply, sanitation, and proper drainage and sewage systems. However, the real impact of these policies and their coordination with the Smart Cities Mission remains unclear.

— Digitization, information technology, private investment, banking, and highways and freeways are often seen as important markers of urban infrastructure and development. However, understanding the inherent structure of the society is also important for policy makers.

— Better jobs for the poor, accessible roads for the marginalised sections, affordable health care and education, and inclusive transportation are equally essential for sustainable urban development. In addition, precise data and surveys on urban areas would be crucial to understand how cities fare across these indicators.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why urban development needs to be both inclusive and sustainable

📍Knowledge Nugget: World Bank report on Indian cities — why it matters for UPSC prep

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(2) Which of the following is/are true regarding Urban Local Bodies in India? (UPSC CAPF 2014)

1. The Constitution’s 74th Amendment Act envisages three types of urban local bodies, namely Nagar Panchayat, Municipal Council, and Municipal Corporation.

2. Municipal Corporations are established in cities with a population greater than 1 million.

3. Bombay and Calcutta Corporations were the first Municipal Corporations that were established during British time.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Does urbanization lead to more segregation and/or marginalization of the poor in Indian metropolises? (UPSC CSE 2023)

EXPLAINED

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies- II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests.

What’s the ongoing story: President Donald Trump said last week that American forces had used a weapon called “the discombobulator” during the military strike on Venezuela on January 3, in which the country’s leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What was Operation Absolute Resolve?

— Why did the US attack Venezuela and capture President Nicolás Maduro?

— What is meant by a ‘discombobulator’ in modern warfare?

— Read about the different systems used to disorient people during military operations.

— What are the key concerns related to the use of non-lethal and disorienting weapons in modern conflicts?

Key Takeaways:

— Speaking to The New York Post, Trump stated that the weapon was designed to disable enemy defensive infrastructure, and he was “not allowed” to talk about it. The President had earlier told NewsNation, a US news channel, that a “sonic weapon” had been used in the operation. However, there is still no clarity about what the discombobulator used by the US in the latest operation comprises.

— Experts told The Indian Express that the discombobulator may or may not be a single weapon and could comprise more than one capability. It could have jointly disabled Venezuela’s military defensive systems in a highly defended area. The discombobulator could also have included systems that produce high-pitched sounds and blinding effects to temporarily deafen, blind, or disorient people during an operation.

— All of these systems could have been deployed individually or in combinations to achieve the desired effect of disorienting people and disabling military defences.

— Systems that disorient people

1. Active denial system: Also called a heat ray, it is a directed energy weapon that can deeply penetrate skin to create a burning sensation. This can force people to flee, and trigger confusion and panic.

2. Vortex ring generator: It typically uses high-pressure pulses to either hit a person or deliver a payload of stink bombs. This causes disorientation and, in some cases, nausea.

3. Acoustic hailing devices (or long-range acoustic device): Also known as sonic cannons, these systems can emit a highly directional, piercing sound, which is loud enough to disorient people by causing nausea, vertigo, and confusion.

4. Visual dazzlers: These are high-intensity, pulsing laser weapons, which can cause a blinding impact on a person, rendering them disoriented on a battlefield. Reports from Venezuela spoke of soldiers bleeding, vomiting or being incapacitated, likely to be caused by the use of high-intensity acoustic waves.

— A discombobulator could also involve a range of electronic warfare systems that can jam air defences, including radars and sensors. The US created the Counter-electronics High Power Microwave Advanced Missile Project, which can render electronics ineffective by projecting microwave pulses. In the past, the US has also carried out sophisticated cyber operations. Cyber attacks are part of the ‘suppression of enemy air defences’ missions.

— Graphite munitions, non-lethal weapons to disable power grids, can also be a part of a discombobulator.

— The US uses a programme called Suter, which is integrated into the country’s aircraft. It attacks enemy networks and communications, including air defence networks. Operators running Suter 1 can see what enemy radar operators are looking at. Suter 2 seizes control of enemy networks and can direct their sensors. Suter 3 penetrates links to surface-to-air missile launchers.

Do You Know:

— On January 3, 2026 under Operation Absolute Resolve, the US military went into Venezuela and left with President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, all within three hours, which also effectively ended the Bolivarian Republic that was started by Hugo Chávez in 1999.

— This Operation marked a significant escalation of the long-running standoff with Venezuela after months of strikes on Venezuelan “drug boats” and a massive military build-up in the Caribbean with the deployment of troops, aircraft and warships. The US has accused Maduro of drug trafficking and working with gangs designated as terrorist organisations.

— Oil has emerged as the key factor in America’s capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro. Soon after Maduro’s capture, US President Donald Trump said Washington would take control of Caracas’s oil sector and that American majors would pump in billions of dollars to revive the struggling Venezuelan oil industry and fix its broken oil infrastructure.

— Venezuela has the largest oil reserves globally, estimated at over 300 billion barrels or a fifth of the proven oil reserves all over the world. The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is second to Venezuela in terms of proven oil reserves. But Venezuela produces around 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, while global output is over 100 million bpd. The relatively insignificant oil production by Venezuela, despite massive potential, is a result of a combination of factors that include US sanctions on the country’s oil and gas sector constraining its energy exports, apart from a severe economic crisis in Venezuela and a debilitating lack of investment in the country’s oil and gas infrastructure.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍UPSC Issue at a Glance | US–Venezuela Crisis: What happened, why Venezuela, and how it matters for India

UPSC Prelims Practice Question Covering similar theme:

(3) Long-range acoustic devices (LRADs) primarily affect targets by:

(a) creating intense heat on impact

(b) emitting highly directional piercing sound

(c) producing pulsed laser flashes

(d) jamming enemy radar frequencies

(4) Consider the following statements with respect to Venezuela’s crude oil:

1. It is home to the largest proven crude reserve on Earth.

2. It accounts for more than 20% of global production.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 Nor 2

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II, III: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests, Effects of liberalisation on the economy.

What’s the ongoing story: As India and the European Union announced the formal completion of negotiations for the long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) on Tuesday, one headline figure caught everyone’s attention: that tariffs on European-made cars imported into India would progressively come down from the current 110% to a mere 10%.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the key takeaways from the recently signed India-EU FTA?

— Understand the difference between completely built units and completely knocked down.

— Rupee depreciation compared with the Euro could play spoilsport in imported cars getting cheaper in the near-term. How?

— What will be the impact of the India-EU FTA on the pharma sector?

— How significant is this deal for India and the global supply chain?

— What is the status of the generic medicine sector in India?

— What is “data exclusivity” in the pharmaceutical drugs sector?

Key Takeaways:

— This has given way to anticipation that European cars could now be available in India at much more affordable prices. However, industry insiders say that the actual ground effects may not be as pronounced as the low tariff structure might suggest.

— The headline tariff deflation from 110% to 10% (over a period of time) only applies to completely built units, or CBUs. These cars are not made in India and are entirely imported from elsewhere.

— The duty reduction does not, or rather cannot, apply to cars assembled in India, which constitute more than 90% of the European cars currently sold in the country. These cars, called completely knocked down, or CKD, units are assembled in India locally, and only kits are imported. The duty on importing CKDs is around 16-17% currently.

— So, for brands like Mercedes, Audi and BMW, their cars might not be cheaper by much, or at all, as those cars are anyway not paying the high 110% tariff but the 16-17% duty, since they import cars in the CKD state and later assemble them in India.

— An industry source also said that the Rupee’s depreciation compared with the Euro could play spoilsport in imported cars getting cheaper in the near-term. “Rupee depreciated by 19% in 2025 compared with Euro, and this is expected to erode any benefit arising from lower duty import for CBU’s in the next couple of years,” a senior industry executive said.

From the Economy page- India-EU trade deal: What it means for pharma sector

— The India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) aims to significantly boost trade by reducing tariffs on pharmaceuticals while increasing EU access to India’s medical devices and technology market. It seeks to restore export competitiveness for Indian generics and medtech, though with pressure from the EU regarding intellectual property (IP) rules.

— The FTA grants European companies easier access to India’s growing market for high-end medical devices and technologies. It eliminates tariffs on nearly all EU pharmaceutical products and over 90% of optical, medical, and surgical equipment, aiming to reduce healthcare costs and boost trade.

— Duties of up to 11% on EU pharmaceutical products will be almost completely removed. Around 90% of European optical, medical, and surgical equipment will become duty-free in India.

— The deal is expected to encourage investment by European companies in India’s research-based pharmaceutical sector. The agreement depends on the EU’s push for greater market access and IP protection with India’s focus on keeping medicines affordable, including for its extensive generic market.

— India has resisted EU demands for stricter intellectual property (IP) rights and data exclusivity, aiming to protect its large generic medicine sector.

Do You Know:

— When a company develops a new drug, it must submit clinical trial data demonstrating the safety and efficacy of its product to regulators.

— The regulator may use this data to approve another company’s generic version on the basis of much less resource-intensive bio-equivalence studies, which demonstrate that the generic version works as well as the innovator product.

— The generic manufacturer can then start marketing its generic drugs on the date the original company’s patent ends.

— Here’s where data exclusivity comes in. This provision grants innovator pharmaceutical companies exclusive rights over the clinical trial data, meaning a regulator cannot use it to grant approvals to subsequent generic versions during this period.

— So, generic drug companies have to either wait until the exclusivity expires or carry out expensive clinical trials themselves to prove safety and efficacy, just like the innovator company.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍UPSC Issue at a Glance | India and EU seal the deal: Trade, Mobility, Security—and major takeaways

📍What is data exclusivity, and how government push may hit availability of cheap, generic drugs

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(5) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2023)

The ‘Stability and Growth Pact’ of the European Union is a treaty that:

1. limits the levels of the budgetary deficit of the countries of the European Union

2. makes the countries of the European Union to share their infrastructure facilities

3. enables the countries of the European Union to share their technologies

How many of the above statements are correct

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

The expansion and strengthening of NATO and a stronger US-Europe strategic partnership works well for India. What is your opinion about this statement? Give reasons and examples to support your answer. ( UPSC CSE 2023)

THE IDEAS PAGE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies-II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation; Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes.

What’s the ongoing story: Satish Deshpande writes- “The expression “the elephant in the room” has an interesting entry in Wikipedia that links it to (among others) the writers Fyodor Dostoevsky and Mark Twain. It is used to refer to “an obvious problem or difficult situation that people do not want to talk about”. Judging by the reports of widespread protests against it, the University Grants Commission’s “Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Regulations, 2026” seem to have ended the long agyaatvas (unknown existence) of the social discrimination “elephant”.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What are the constitutional provisions related to equality in India?

— Read about the various commissions and committees related to the education

— What is UGC?

— What do you understand by caste-based discrimination?

— What are the concerns related to discrimination in higher education?

— What is reverse discrimination?

— How does the discrimination of any form violate the spirit of the constitution?

— What is the role of education in combating caste discrimination?

— What are the key features of the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026? How is it different from the 2012 regulation?

Key Takeaways:

— “Until the 2010s — six decades after the Constitution gave all Indians the right to a life free from discrimination — no national policy document on education ever mentioned discrimination in the sense that the 2026 Regulation uses it. The Radhakrishnan Commission on university education (1948-49) uses it, but in a sense that would be called “reverse discrimination” today, to object to a reservation policy involving “the rationing of seats among members of different communities” in effect in the (then) Madras state (p 45).”

— “The Education Commission of 1964-66, better known as the Kothari Commission, only uses the word discrimination to speak about unfair treatment of different levels of teachers, or in the older sense of considered judgement. In these two documents, concern for social justice is expressed in a mostly economic sense as the imperative to address “poverty, disease, hunger and ignorance” (Radhakrishnan, p 39) or the need to “prevent social segregation of classes” (Kothari, p 257).”

— “Though it came much later, the Yash Pal Committee (for the “Renovation and Rejuvenation of Higher Education”) of 2009, too, uses “discrimination” only to speak of unfair distinctions made between different kinds of universities rather than social groups. The 1986 National Policy of Education does not use the word at all. In fact, it is only in 2012, in the UGC Regulations on equity in higher education (which the current Regulations replace) that social discrimination first finds official mention.”

— “Though it is retrospectively striking, the absence of discrimination from early official policy documents is not surprising for two reasons. The first is that post-Independence policy focus was on enabling access to education for the vast majority of citizens. Discrimination within higher education was not an issue because (barring exceptions) it was confined to a tiny, socially homogenous, privileged minority. The vast majority of India’s newly created citizens — especially women, lower castes, tribals, the poor, the disabled, and even most upper caste men — were unable to access higher education in any meaningful sense.

— “The second, more complex, reason concerns the ideological strategies of the nationalist movement. Led almost entirely by affluent upper-caste Hindu men, Indian nationalism sought to downplay divisions and inequalities in the effort to unite the masses for nation building. Divisions were repositioned as “diversity” — something to be celebrated — and inequalities were renamed as “backwardness” — something that the “weaker sections of society” unfortunately suffered from.”

— “In the space of less than two decades — half a generation — Indian higher education has gone from being a relatively small, homogenous space dominated by a privileged minority, to becoming a vast, socially-diverse mass of young adults who outnumber all but 40 countries in the world. Recent surveys suggest that as many as 80 per cent of students enrolled today are first generation entrants into higher education. Conflicts around discrimination are part of the spectrum of social frictions that such momentous and rapid changes inevitably bring.”

— “The UGC’s new regulations must be welcomed — despite their being attacked from many opposing standpoints, and despite the revisions that will almost certainly follow. The new regulations must be welcomed not for what they do or don’t do but for the crucial shift they mark, perhaps unknowingly. That the rebirth of the 2012 regulations in its new 2026 avatar is indeed a significant shift is indicated by the fact that a regime which generally takes pride in undoing what its predecessor did is actually reiterating an earlier policy.”

— “Whatever be its sins of omission and/or commission, the new statute signals the end of the era of regrettable “backwardness” and virtuous “diversity” as euphemisms for social discrimination of various kinds.”

— “Making a complex and entrenched problem like social discrimination visible is a necessary step without which solutions — even partial ones — are impossible. It is a step certain to make our immediate future more contentious and fraught. The only thing worse than taking this step forward is to not take it. Despite its vexations a visible elephant is infinitely better than an invisible one.”

From the Nation Page- “SC to take up PIL against UGC rules on caste discrimination”

— The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to take up a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the UGC regulations on caste-based discrimination over which a controversy has erupted regarding its definition.

— Seeking an urgent hearing, advocate Parth Yadav, appearing for the petitioners, told a bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that “the urgency is, there are certain provisions in the regulations that have the effect of promoting discrimination against people belonging to the general classes.”

Do You Know:

— The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, which replace the 2012 equity regulations of the commission, have seen protests by groups, mostly on social media, claiming that these could be used to “harass” general category students and create “caste divisions”. On Tuesday, some students protested outside the UGC office in Delhi seeking the withdrawal of the regulations.

— The main objection that has been raised is that there is no provision for penalties in the regulations against “false complaints of discrimination”, and that institutions can be subjected to action for not complying with the regulations.

— In another change, the notified regulations make a specific mention of OBCs while defining caste discrimination, and call for inclusion of OBC representatives in the ‘equity committees’ to be set up in higher education institutions.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍No discrimination against anybody: Govt after protests on new UGC norms

📍UGC’s new regulations to deal with caste-based discrimination and the opposition to them

📍New UGC regulations sharpen provisions against caste bias

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

(6) Which of the following provisions of the Constitution does India have a bearing on Education? (UPSC CSE 2012)

1. Directive Principles of State Policy

2. Rural and Urban Local Bodies

3. Fifth Schedule

4. Sixth Schedule

5. Seventh Schedule

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3, 4 and 5 only

(c) 1, 2 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

“Caste system is assuming new identities and associational forms. Hence caste system cannot be eradicated in India.” Comment. (UPSC CSE 2018)

President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday used her address to the joint sitting of Parliament to frame the government's agenda around big-ticket economic reforms, rural employment, national security, and social welfare, while invoking civilisational icons and regional pride in a speech that comes months before key state elections. Leading with what she described as a major economic breakthrough, Murmu said, "I congratulate all citizens on the conclusion of negotiations for a free trade agreement with the European Union. It will give impetus to the manufacturing and service sectors in India and also create new employment opportunities for the youth of India." Jaishankar to attend minerals meet hosted by Rubio on Feb 4 In what will be External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's first visit to the US this year, he will travel to Washington DC for the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting on February 4, sources said. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial to strengthen global supply chain cooperation. The meeting focuses on securing resilient supply chains for critical minerals essential to national security and energy transition. How Sufi poet Bulleh Shah blended religious beliefs and challenged orthodoxy Last week, a shrine of the 17th-century Sufi poet Bulleh Shah was vandalised by miscreants in Mussoorie , Uttarakhand, sparking widespread outrage and calls for the protection of Sufi heritage. The reactions also underscored the continued cultural relevance of Bulleh Shah, one of Punjab's greatest Sufi poets, who is often likened to Rumi. He preached the primacy of "ishq" (universal love) above all religions, rejecting divisions of caste, creed, religion, and gender. Dr HS Bhatia, former Dean (Languages) at Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev University, says his core messages were universal love, tolerance, compassion, and concern for mankind. Fluent in Persian and Arabic, he wrote in simple Punjabi. His writing was laced with cultural nuances, earning him a lasting fandom.

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1. (c) 2. (a) 3. (b) 4. (a) 5. (a) 6. (d)

