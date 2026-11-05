Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 5, 2026. If you missed the November 4, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

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2-year extension to 75% Agniveers opens permanent service door to all

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

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Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: Overhauling the Agnipath scheme, the Union Cabinet Wednesday approved a path for all Agniveers undergoing training in the three services to join the Armed Forces as regular soldiers.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ‘Agneepath Scheme’?

• Who are ‘Agniveer’ under the Agneepath Scheme?

• What are the features of the Agnipath scheme?

• What were the original recruitment and retention structure under the Agnipath scheme?

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• What are the major changes introduced by the Union Cabinet in the Agnipath scheme?

• How does the revised Agnipath framework seek to balance the need for a youthful military profile with the retention of experienced personnel?

Key Takeaways:

• The process will have two stages. In the first step, 25 per cent of Agniveers will be selected on merit for absorption into the services after completing their four-year tenure, as part of the original scheme.

• The remaining 75 per cent, who would have otherwise exited the services with a contributory scheme package, will now be offered an additional two-year engagement. Thereafter, they will have the opportunity to join the Armed Forces as regular soldiers, provided they are willing and meet the military’s objective selection criteria.

• The decision means that all Agniveers will now have an opportunity to join the Armed Forces as regular soldiers. Over three lakh Agniveers are undergoing training at various stages in the three services. This includes around 2.8 lakh Agniveers in the Army, of whom around 19,000 will complete their initial tenure in four years.

• Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani told the media that the decision has been taken after continuous evaluation of Agniveers over the last four years, and that it will help the Armed Forces maintain a youthful profile as well as provide it with experienced troops.

• He said Agniveers who serve an additional two-year engagement will receive enhanced salaries: Rs 43,500 in the first year and Rs 47,500 in the second, as against the starting pay of Rs 30,000 for the first batch of Agniveers.

Do You Know:

• The Agnipath scheme was introduced last year to take in recruits for the Army, Navy, and Indian Air Force (IAF) on four-year contracts, including six months of training.

• At the end of four years, up to 25% of recruits can apply to join the services on a regular basis, subject to merit and organisational requirements.

• The scheme was announced as the armed forces looked to restart the recruitment of soldiers, sailors, and airmen after the Covid-19 pandemic led to the suspension of recruitment for around two years. At present, all sailors, airmen, and soldiers, except the technical cadre of the medical branch, are recruited to the services under the scheme.

• The scheme had also opened doors for recruitment of women as Agniveers to the IAF and Navy. The Army started the process of recruiting women soldiers into its Corps of Military Police in 2019.

• The remuneration of an Agniveer is Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 per month, and they are entitled to risk and hardship allowances. The scheme also has a Seva Nidhi contributory package, under which the Agniveers contribute 30% of their monthly emoluments, and the government contributes the same amount. On completion of four years, they will receive around Rs 11.71 lakh (with interest) from the package, and this will be exempt from income tax.

• In case of death on duty, they will receive more than Rs 1 crore, including the Seva Nidhi package and full pay for the period they could not serve. In the instance of a disability, they can receive up to Rs 44 lakh depending on the extent of disability suffered, which is attributed to or aggravated by military service.

• The biggest difference between a soldier employed on regular service and an Agniveer serving for four years is that the former will draw a pension post-retirement, while an Agniveer will not. The 25% of Agniveers who would eventually be absorbed into the forces after four years will, however, be eligible for pension after retirement.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Agnipath scheme: Armed Forces seek larger retention of Agniveers after end of 4-year tenure

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1) Department of Border Management is a Department of which one of the following Union Ministries? (UPSC CSE, 2008)

(a) Ministry of Defence

(b) Ministry of Home Affairs

(c) Ministry of Shipping, Road Transport and Highways

(d) Ministry of Environment and Forests

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Analyse the multidimensional challenges posed by external state and non-state actors, to the internal security of India. Also discuss measures required to be taken to combat these threats. (UPSC, GS3, 2021)

Govt looks at scrapping legal immunity for social media platforms

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

What’s the ongoing story: The IT Ministry has begun discussions on a sweeping overhaul of India’s social media regulatory framework, including a proposal to withdraw the legal immunity available to platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X for content posted by their users, The Indian Express has learnt.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the concept of safe harbour under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000?

• Why was the safe-harbour provision introduced for internet intermediaries?

• Differentiate between passive internet intermediaries and social media platforms.

• What are the due-diligence requirements associated with safe-harbour protection under the Information Technology Act, 2000?

• Why is the Union government considering restricting safe-harbour protection for social media platforms?

• How do algorithms used by social media platforms influence the visibility, reach and amplification of user-generated content?

Key Takeaways:

• The move, which could alter how social media companies operate in India, is likely to set up a major confrontation between the government and the technology industry, given that the protection has been central to the business models of some of the world’s largest internet companies.

• At the heart of the deliberations is a rethink of the concept of “safe harbour”, a legal protection that shields internet intermediaries from liability for third-party content. According to two senior government officials, the government is exploring whether this protection should be restricted to services that merely transmit or carry information, such as internet service providers (ISPs), telecom service providers (TSPs) and peer-to-peer messaging platforms, rather than social media companies that actively determine what content users see.

• The emerging view within the government is that social media platforms can no longer be considered passive carriers of information, given their use of sophisticated algorithms to rank, recommend and amplify content, and their ability to moderate posts based on their own community guidelines, which may not always align with Indian laws. Such practices, a section of the government believes, amount to exercising editorial control over content, raising questions about whether these companies should continue to enjoy the same legal protections as traditional intermediaries.

Do You Know:

• Safe harbour, provided under Section 79 of the IT Act, is among the most consequential legal protections underpinning the modern internet economy. It broadly protects intermediaries from being held legally responsible for content uploaded by their users, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with prescribed due diligence requirements. This protection has been instrumental in allowing companies such as Meta, Google and X to build massive businesses around user-generated content without assuming the legal liabilities associated with publishing each individual post, video or comment.

• Any move to substantially dilute or withdraw the protection for social media companies is likely to face strong opposition from the technology industry and civil society organisations.

• The role of Instagram during the students’ protests in July, when the platform emerged as a key vehicle for mobilising online support, is understood to have played a part in these deliberations. The government has been examining how social media platforms determine the reach and visibility of different kinds of content, and whether their recommendation systems can influence public discourse while remaining insulated from legal responsibility for the material they amplify.

• The friction between the government and social media companies has intensified in recent months. In July, the IT Ministry summoned Meta’s global policy executives, including its global affairs president Joel Kaplan, after a video uploaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly withheld by Facebook in India during the students’ protests. The government had also raised concerns about the prevalence of deepfakes and the company’s compliance with Indian laws.

• The tensions are not limited to Meta. Elon Musk-owned X has challenged the Centre’s online content blocking and takedown framework, including the use of the government’s Sahyog portal to issue removal notices. In September 2025, the Karnataka High Court dismissed X’s challenge to the mechanism, following which the company filed an appeal. The dispute has become emblematic of the widening disagreements between the government and technology platforms over the boundaries of online speech and the state’s authority to regulate it.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍New IT rules: Social media firms get 2-hour deadline to remove sensitive content

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Social media and encrypting messaging services pose a serious security challenge. What measures have been adopted at various levels to address the security implications of social media? Also suggest any other remedies to address the problem (UPSC, GS3, 2024)

Nation

2-child norm has lost relevance: SC refers 2003 ruling to larger bench

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: population and associated issues,

• General Studies II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

What’s the ongoing story: The Supreme Court Wednesday referred the constitutional validity of laws barring people with more than two children from contesting local body elections to a larger bench, observing that the declining fertility rate and changing demographic trends have eroded the rationale for such restrictions.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the two-child norm in the context of local body elections?

• What is the implications of two-child norm for electoral participation?

• What are the key provisions of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, that formed the basis of the Supreme Court’s 2003 judgment in Javed v. State of Haryana?

• What was the significance of the Supreme Court’s 2003 judgment in Javed v. State of Haryana in upholding the two-child norm for local body representatives?

• What were the circumstances that led Mangala Bhimrao Ingle, a former sarpanch in Maharashtra, to challenge her disqualification before the Supreme Court?

• What is the total fertility rate (TFR)?

• Differentiate between the actual fertility rate and the replacement fertility rate, with reference to the figures cited by the Supreme Court.

Key Takeaways:

• “We are of the strong opinion that the laws which penalise having more than two children have lost their relevance. The foundation of such laws, that is the fear of overpopulation, has crumbled due to demographic changes in the past few decades,” a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said.

• The bench referred the issue to a larger bench to reconsider its 2003 judgement in Javed vs State of Haryana, which upheld the constitutional validity of the two-child norm under the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994. The bench said India’s fertility rate had fallen from 3 in 2003, when the top court upheld the two-child norm, to 1.9 currently. The replacement fertility rate is 2.1, the level at which a generation can replace itself.

• “So even though India’s population is not yet declining, the total fertility rate falling below the replacement rate would soon result in demographics transitioning to an older population, with a declining share of the working population,” the bench said.

• The bench gave the order on a plea filed by Mangala Bhimrao Ingle, a former sarpanch of Kakoda Gram Panchayat in Maharashtra, who challenged her disqualification on the grounds that she had a third child.

• Ingle was disqualified under Section 14 (1)(j-1) of the Maharashtra Village Panchayats Act, 1959, which bars people with more than two children from holding the post of a panchayat member or sarpanch. The law came into force in September 2000.

• The Bombay High Court had upheld her disqualification in August 2025.

• The SC bench also raised concerns about the impact of such laws on people’s fundamental rights and their ability to participate in elections. “Allowing such laws to stand excludes an entire class of citizens from political representation on grounds bearing little relevance to their capacity to hold public office,” it said.

• The court added that such restrictions force people to choose between having children and participating in democratic processes, affecting their right to reproductive autonomy under Article 21 of the Constitution.

• According to a compilation submitted by Amicus Curiae Rukmini Bobde, seven states have repealed the provision, while 15 states do not have such a restriction. Assam, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Uttarakhand are among the states that continue to have the two-child norm.

Do You Know:

• The Supreme Court on July 14 questioned whether laws disqualifying persons with more than two children from contesting panchayat elections continue to serve their original purpose.

• The bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe pointed to the fertility rate in India, observing that “the policy was to control population. Today, many States are saying the fertility rate is declining. Should this policy continue?” It also referred to Javed v State of Haryana, noting that the SC’s judgement may require reconsideration.

• In 2023, a voter of the Kakoda gram panchayat in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district filed a complaint before the additional collector alleging that the sarpanch, Mangala Bhimrao Ingle, had a third child. The complainant cited a birth certificate and school records, claiming that Ingle, who had been elected a year earlier, had given false information in her nomination papers.

• Section 14(1)(j-1) of the Maharashtra Village Panchayats Act, 1959, bars a person from being elected as, or continuing as, a panchayat member if the person has more than two children. The clause exempts children born before the amendment took effect, and children born in a single delivery within one year of the amendment’s commencement. This accounts for pregnancies already underway when the law came into force. Since the amendment, anyone with more than two living children cannot hold a panchayat office in Maharashtra. Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have similar provisions in their local body laws, framed as part of family planning policy.

• The Supreme Court first tested a two-child disqualification law in Javed v State of Haryana (2003). The case concerned Section 175(1)(q) of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, which disqualified a person with more than two living children from holding the office of Sarpanch, Panch, or member of a Panchayat Samiti or Zila Parishad.

• On the right being restricted, the court held that “a right to elect, fundamental though it is to democracy, is, anomalously enough, neither a fundamental right nor a common law right. It is pure and simple, a statutory right.” A legislature creating such a right could also prescribe conditions and disqualifications for it, the court said.

• On the challenge under Article 21, the bench rejected the claim that personal liberty included a right to procreate without consequence for holding office, noting that it would be “futile to assume or urge that the impugned legislation violates right to life and liberty guaranteed under Article 21 in any of the meanings howsoever expanded the meanings may be.”

• The Supreme Court’s observations reflect a broader demographic shift in India. The country’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) — the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime — has fallen below the replacement level of 2.1, according to government surveys. As a result, several states that once focused on population control are now grappling with ageing populations and slowing population growth.

• Some states have already begun encouraging larger families. In June, Andhra Pradesh announced cash incentives for couples having a second or third child after its TFR fell to around 1.5, well below the replacement level. Sikkim, where the TFR has been about 1.1 in recent years, has also introduced financial incentives and childcare support to encourage childbirth.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Why the Supreme Court questioned the two-child rule for panchayat elections

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Discuss the main objectives of Population Education and point out the measures to achieve them in India in detail. (UPSC, GS1, 2021)

Indian universities slip in QS Asia rankings again: No IIT, IISc in top 50

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

What’s the ongoing story: FOR THE second year in a row, Indian universities failed to secure a position in the top 50 of QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is QS Asia rankings?

• What are QS World University Rankings ?

• The QS World University Rankings and QS Asia rankings-Compare and Contrast

• Indian Universities in QS Asia Rankings-what does the ranking says?

• What is the significance of QS Asia Rankings?

• What is the role of research and innovation in improving the quality of higher education?

• What is meant by a knowledge economy?

• What are the factors responsible for the improved performance of Indian institutions in global university rankings?

• What makes Indian universities far from achieving greater global competitiveness?

• How can India strengthen its research ecosystem to become a global knowledge hub?

• What is the role of IITs and IIMs in India’s technological and economic development?

Key Takeaways:

• The drop in the rankings of India’s leading institutions stands in contrast to country’s performance in research output and doctoral capacity, where several universities continue to feature among Asia’s strongest. India leads the region in the number of universities featuring in the top 10 for research output per faculty member and doctoral-qualified staff.

• The strong research output, however, has not translated into a comparable performance in terms of research impact. India has only three universities in Asia’s top 50 for Citations per Paper, which measures the citation impact of published research, the report says.

• IIT Delhi remains India’s highest-ranked institution at 66th position, down from 59th last year. India’s overall representation in this year’s list has risen to 325 from 294 last year. According to the rankings released by international higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds on Wednesday, India is Asia’s second most represented higher education system, with 34 new entrants.

Do You Know:

• Since 2016, the number of ranked Indian institutions has risen over thirteenfold, from just 24 to 325. This represents an increase of over 1,250%, or an average of around 27% a year, outpacing Asia’s other major higher education systems over the same period — mainland China grew by around 315%, Indonesia by 164%, Japan by 44% and South Korea by just 30%.

QS World University Rankings Asia 2027

• In the expanded edition featuring 195 new entrants across Asia, all six of India’s highest-ranked universities have slipped. IISc Bengaluru has fallen from 64th to 79th, IIT Bombay is down from 71st to 83rd. IIT Madras has moved from 70th to 85th, IIT Kharagpur from 77th to 90th, and IIT Kanpur from 77th to 99th.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍71% of Indian institutes slip in QS Asia 2027 rankings; weak repute, global reach to blame

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2) Which of the following provisions of the Constitution of India have a bearing on Education? (UPSC CSE, 2012)

1. Directive Principles of State Policy

2. Rural and Urban Local Bodies

3. Fifth Schedule

4. Sixth Schedule

5. Seventh Schedule

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3, 4 and 5 only

(c) 1, 2 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Previous year UPSC main Question Covering similar theme:

📍“Demographic Dividend in India will remain only theoretical unless our manpower becomes more educated, aware, skilled and creative.” What measures have been taken by the government to enhance the capacity of our population to be more productive and employable? (UPSC, GS2, 2016)

The Ideas Page

Three steps COP should take for tangible outcomes

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate

What’s the ongoing story: Sumit Prasad Writes-Every Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) now arrives with a slogan. Turkey has branded COP31 the “COP of the Future: The COP of Implementation”. Egypt promised an “implementation COP” at COP27, as did Brazil with COP30. A label claimed three times in five summits risks meaning nothing. Antalya should give it verifiable meaning: Report progress, show finance, and track voluntary targets.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Conference of Parties (COP) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)?

• What are Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement?

• What is the significance of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in achieving global climate goals?

• What are Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs)?

• Why Biennial Transparency Reports matters?

• Compare and Contrast—climate outcomes and voluntary initiatives under the COP Action Agenda.

• What are the three major voluntary 2035 climate targets highlighted in the COP31 Action Agenda?

Key Takeaways:

Sumit Prasad Writes-

• Turkey and Australia had bid to host and preside over COP31, and settled on a division: Turkey hosts, holds the presidency and leads the non-negotiated Action Agenda, while Australia steers the negotiations.

• But what does an “implementation” COP mean? Climate COPs remain negotiating forums on issues like mitigation, adaptation, and finance but the questions have changed since the Paris Agreement’s rules were adopted at COP24 and finalised at COP26. Negotiators once asked what needs to be done and who will do it; they now ask how it will be done and where we stand.

• Presidencies increasingly lean on the action agenda to make the COP an implementation platform. Voluntary and consensus-free, it rallies non-state actors to climate pledges and gains traction faster than negotiated outcomes. The COP31 action agenda sets voluntary 2035 targets: Raising electricity to 35 per cent of final energy demand, halving global waste growth, and cutting energy-use intensity in buildings by at least 25 per cent. Traction, however, is not delivery: Analysis by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water finds that of 203 cooperative climate initiatives launched since 2015, only around 5 per cent have met their goals.

• Three steps could give the label substance. First, Turkey, having filed its BTR early, could press every party to submit on time and anchor Antalya’s discussions in the synthesis findings. Second, developed countries should file their biennial communications on climate finance, with figures on delivered and promised finance. Third, the presidency could commit to an annual public report on progress against its 2035 targets, giving voluntary pledges a scorecard. Its Climate Implementation Bridge, meant to turn national climate and adaptation priorities into investable projects, should meet the same yardstick. The success of a COP has to be measured by what the crisis demands. Showcasing implementation has become a signal of commitment and trust-building.

Do You Know:

Sumit Prasad Writes-

• Under the UNFCCC, implementation means countries meeting the Paris Agreement’s obligations. The 2035 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) were due in February 2025, yet COP31’s president is still urging countries to submit. The second biennial transparency reports are due by December 31. By late October, only Colombia and Turkey had filed. The summit meant to showcase implementation might close before much of the evidence arrives.

• At its core, however, implementation means sharing progress against commitments. For developing countries, climate finance from developed countries matters most. They need money to both absorb unavoidable impacts and to cut preventable emissions. Without it, one may be paid for at the expense of the other. For small island developing states, least developed countries, and other vulnerable states, NDC implementation is the barometer for 1.5°C. Because this leads to the goal of mitigation, the Global North uses it to hold the Global South accountable for progress on their NDCs, which the latter reads as the former shifting scrutiny from their own NDCs.

• COP31 will weigh the questions using UNFCCC secretariat reports, including on NDC Synthesis, BTR Synthesis, and the national adaptation plans progress. These feed forums such as the ministerial dialogue on climate finance and the Facilitative, Multilateral Consideration of Progress, where parties share progress, lessons and concerns. None enforces delivery.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Global climate goals must respect national circumstances: India

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

3) Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2025)

Statement I: At the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), India refrained from signing the ‘Declaration on Climate and Health’.

Statement II: The COP28 Declaration on Climate and Health is a binding declaration; and if signed, it becomes mandatory to decarbonize the health sector.

Statement III: If India’s health sector is decarbonized, the resilience of its health-care system may be compromised.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement II and Statement III are correct and both of them explain Statement I

(b) Both Statement II and Statement III are correct but only one of them explains Statement I

(c) Only one of the Statements II and III is correct and that explains Statement I

(d) Neither Statement II nor Statement III is correct

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Describe the major outcomes of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). What are the commitments made by India in this conference? (UPSC, GS3, 2021)

Economy

Govt nod to Rs 17.5K cr scheme to promote energy storage systems

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

What’s the ongoing story: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new viability gap funding (VGF) scheme to promote grid-scale energy storage systems with a financial outlay of Rs 17,500 crore from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the role of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the electricity sector?

• What are grid-scale energy storage systems?

• What is Viability Gap Funding (VGF)?

• How Viability Gap Funding helps promote infrastructure projects that are economically desirable but commercially unviable?

• Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS)—know the difference

• What are lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries?

• Why lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries have emerged as an important technology for grid-scale battery storage?

• What is the significance of India’s target of achieving 411 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2031–32?

Key Takeaways:

• Under the scheme, the government plans to promote energy storage capacity of 92 gigawatt-hour (GWh). Out of this, 30 GWh will be Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), 60 GWh will be pumped hydro storage (PHP) and another 2 GWh will focus on emerging storage system technologies.

• The government estimates that developing the 92 GWh of storage capacity will require a total investment of around Rs 97,600 crore, including VGF support of Rs 14,500 crore.

Do You Know:

• BESS is an energy storage technology which stores electricity chemically and discharges it when needed. Lithium-ion batteries, particularly lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, are currently the dominant technology for grid-scale storage because of their falling costs, high efficiency and long operational life.

• Meanwhile, PHP uses surplus electricity to pump water from a lower reservoir to a higher one. When electricity demand peaks, it releases the stored water downhill through turbines to generate power.

• The scheme is expected to support new storage capacity equal to 170% of the country’s existing grid-scale energy storage system capacity.

• India currently has around 54 GWh of grid-scale energy storage capacity and has set a target of 411 GWh by 2031-32.

• Energy storage systems are becoming vital as India rapidly scales up its renewable energy capacity to meet its climate goals. However, a key challenge is emerging for its power system — electricity supply that is abundant in some hours but insufficient in others.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍India is rapidly scaling up renewable energy. Now it needs to store it

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍Write a note on India’s green energy corridor to alleviate the problem of conventional energy. (UPSC, GS3, 2013)

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY 1.(b) 2.(d) 3.(c)

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