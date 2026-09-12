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UPSC KEY: 18th BRICS Summit, India-EU Trade Deal and Perim Island

Why is knowing about the 18th BRICS summit being held in India relevant to the UPSC exam? What significance do topics such as the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, India-EU deal and US Federal Reserve hold for both the preliminary and main examinations? You can learn more by reading the Indian Express UPSC Key for September 12, 2026.

UPSC KEY: 18th BRICS Summit, India-EU Trade Deal and Perim Island, UPSC, UPSC CSE, UPSC Prelims 2027Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral meet. (ANI Photo/ Image enhanced using AI)
Written by: Raveena Baneta
30 min readNew DelhiSep 12, 2026 06:31 PM IST First published on: Sep 12, 2026 at 06:31 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for September 12, 2026. If you missed the September 11, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

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Modi, Putin set BRICS stage: ‘Deep shifts’, new engines of growth, energy security

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

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raveena baneta
Raveena Baneta

Raveena Baneta is a consultant with the UPSC section of The Indian Express where she writes on Ethic... Read More

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