Will the West Asia war affect Kharif yields?

— Abhinav Rai

Following the inconclusive end of the US-Iran peace talks, the situation in West Asia remains tense, casting a shadow over the possibility of easing the energy-supply disruptions. The prolonged disruptions pose serious challenges for India’s agricultural production and food security, particularly in view of the upcoming kharif season.

India is said to have sufficient opening stock of fertilisers for the kharif season, which accounts for 60 per cent of India’s annual agricultural output. The government has also approved the new Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers, with the total subsidy outlay for the Kharif 2026 season pegged at Rs 41,533 crore.

India's Fertiliser Preparedness: Kharif 2026 AGRICULTURE — FOOD SECURITY As West Asia tensions disrupt energy and fertiliser supply chains, how prepared is India for the Kharif 2026 season that accounts for 60% of annual agricultural output? Kharif 2026 Stock Urea Production Subsidy Trends Policy Roadmap KHARIF 2026 — FERTILISER AVAILABILITY 180 LMT available against a 390.54 LMT requirement India currently has 180 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of fertiliser available for Kharif 2026 — covering 46% of the total estimated requirement of 390.54 LMT. Availability has risen 36.6% compared to 131.79 LMT in March 2025. Availability vs Requirement Available: 180 LMT46% of requirement Remaining needed: 210.54 LMT54% 180 LMT available now 390.54 LMT Kharif 2026 requirement +36.6% increase vs March 2025 Urea Stock Comparison 61.51 LMT urea — current stock 50.90 LMT urea — last year DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Urea output up 47.8% in a decade under New Urea Policy The New Urea Policy (2015) prioritised maximising domestic production to reduce import dependence. Output has grown from 207.54 LMT in 2014-15 to 306.67 LMT in 2024-25. However, domestic urea heavily relies on LNG — accounting for ~90% of production cost — making it vulnerable to West Asia supply disruptions. Production Growth (LMT) 2014-15207.54 LMT 2024-25306.67 LMT +99.13 LMT increase over decade ~90% of urea production cost is LNG VULNERABILITY The LNG bottleneck Over 60% of India's imported LNG transits through the Strait of Hormuz. Unlike crude oil, LNG imports have limited buffer capacity and are largely sourced from Gulf countries — making domestic urea production acutely sensitive to West Asia tensions. SUBSIDY RATIONALISATION Subsidy bill cut by ₹83,855 crore over four years The government has progressively rationalised fertiliser subsidies from ₹2,54,798.93 crore in 2022-23 to ₹1,70,944 crore for 2026-27. But the West Asia war has forced a 12% hike in P&K fertiliser subsidy this season. Subsidy Outlay (₹ crore) 2022-23₹2,54,799 cr 2026-27₹1,70,944 cr ₹ Kharif 2026 P&K subsidy outlay ₹41,533 crore approved for Phosphatic and Potassic fertilisers for the current kharif season. ▲ 12% hike in P&K subsidy Approved in response to West Asia supply disruptions raising input costs for phosphatic and potassic fertilisers. ◆ NBS scheme framework Nutrient-Based Subsidy rates for P&K fertilisers are revised each season to balance affordability with fiscal prudence. POLICY EVOLUTION From NBS to nano fertilisers — 15 years of reforms India's fertiliser policy has progressively moved from subsidy management to soil health, input efficiency, and now next-generation nano substitutes — each step aimed at reducing waste, import dependence, and farmer costs. Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme launched. Subsidies for P&K fertilisers like DAP linked to nutrient content — encouraging balanced fertilisation and reducing excessive urea dependence. Soil Health Card scheme introduced. Provided farmers with nutrient status and physicochemical properties of their soils for informed fertilisation decisions. 100% neem-coated urea mandated. Urea treated with neem oil slows nitrogen release in soil, reducing nutrient losses and fertiliser overuse. New Urea Policy 2015. Focused on maximising domestic urea production — output grew from 207.54 LMT to 306.67 LMT over the next decade. Namo Drone Didi (NDD). ₹1,261 crore allocated for drone-based application of nano fertilisers, boosting agri-mechanisation and precision nutrient delivery. Nano fertiliser scale-up. India aims to replace 10% of conventional DAP and urea with nano substitutes. Field trials show nano fertilisers can reduce urea and phosphorus consumption by up to 50% when combined with a basal dose of conventional fertilisers. Sources: Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas · Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers · Indian Express Express InfoGenIE

Nonetheless, the broader geopolitical tensions remain a cause of concern, as about 60 per cent of India’s imported liquified natural gas (LNG), a significant share of chemical fertilisers, and agro-chemical inputs – needed to sustain the agriculture sector – pass through the Strait of Hormuz (a waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman).

Food security for 1.4 billion people

The agriculture sector is specifically vulnerable to disruption in the supply of energy and fertilisers, with higher cultivation costs carrying serious consequences for food security for 1.4 billion people. In India, agricultural activities, such as irrigation, ploughing, seeding, harvesting, and transportation, depend on crude oil and its byproducts.

Notably, farmers often compensate for increased fertiliser costs by lowering application rates, which can affect crop yields and overall grain availability, potentially fuelling food inflation. While the government has taken steps to secure urea supplies ahead of the kharif season, higher LNG prices continue to raise the production costs of domestic fertilisers.

The fertiliser sector accounts for close to 29 per cent of India’s total natural gas consumption, and over half of India’s natural gas consumption requirement is met by imports. However, the West Asia war has disrupted the supply of natural gas. In addition, India imports about 30 percent of its total fertiliser requirement, but the war has also affected its supply.

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Import dependence

India is currently 15-20 per cent import-dependent for Urea and NPK-based fertiliser (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) demand, about 60 per cent of DAP (Diammonium phosphate) requirement, and almost all of its Muriate of Potassium (MOP) needs.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, fertiliser requirement for the Kharif season is estimated at 390.54 lakh metric tonnes (LMT). Of which 180 LMT (46 per cent) is currently available. The availability of fertilisers shows a 36.6 per cent increase compared to 131.79 LMT available in March 2025. The stock of urea is currently at 61.51 LMT compared to 50.90 LMT last year.

Notably, the availability of different nutrients within the fertiliser group varies. Urea is the most used fertiliser, accounting for 55-60 per cent of India’s total fertiliser consumption and nearly 80 per cent of all nitrogenous fertilisers. Urea is widely used to supply the nitrogen essential for higher crop yields. As a result, the government has emphasised on maximising domestic urea production.

Maximising domestic production

In order to maximise domestic urea production, the government came up with the New Urea Policy (2015). According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, it helped raise the urea production from 207.54 LMT in 2014-15 to 306.67 LMT in 2024-25. However, domestic urea production heavily relies on liquefied natural gas (LNG), accounting for approximately 90 per cent of the production cost.

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However, disruption in LNG supply due to tensions in West Asia will potentially affect future domestic urea production. Natural gas is the main input for ammonia, which is primarily required for urea production.

Unlike crude oil, where supply sources are relatively diversified and backed by strategic petroleum reserves, LNG imports are largely sourced from Gulf countries and have limited buffer capacity. Imported LNG fulfills around half of India’s natural gas demand, and over 60 per cent of this volume transits through the critical global chokepoint – the Strait of Hormuz.

Apart from issues of domestic production, the government also spends considerable amonunts to make these fertilisers accessible to farmers. Over the last few years, it has tried to rationalise allocations for fertiliser subsidies from ₹2,54,798.93 crore (2022-23) to ₹1,70,944 crore (2026-27) for the current fiscal year. And in view of the West Asia war, the government has approved a 12 per cent hike in P&K fertiliser subsidy.

Targeted subsidies to stabilise prices and ensure balanced nutrient use are part of the broader policy framework.

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Policy initiatives for balanced fertilisation

In 2010, the government introduced the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme. As part of this scheme, subsidies for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers, such as DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate), are provided to make them affordable. It encourages balanced nutrient application and reduces excessive dependence on urea.

Balanced fertilisation includes the use of macronutrients like Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), Potassium (K), Calcium (Ca), Magnesium (Mg) and Sulphur (s), along with other micronutrients like iron (Fe), zinc (Zn), manganese (Mn), copper (Cu), as well as organic inputs such as manure, compost, and crop residues, etc.

In 2015, the government launched the Soil Health Card scheme to provide farmers with a comprehensive understanding of the nutrient status and physicochemical properties of their soils. In the same year, it mandated 100 per cent neem coating of urea (urea treated with neem oil), which slows the release of nitrogen in the soil, thereby reducing nutrient losses and fertiliser overuse.

Nano fertilisers

The current crisis has reinforced the need to diversify fertiliser import sources and promote other substitutes, such as nano fertilisers. Nano Fertilisers are plant nutrients packaged in tiny particles called nanomaterials.

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Unlike conventional fertilisers, where nutrient losses and uncontrolled release are common, nano fertilisers allow nutrients to be released more slowly and absorbed by crops more efficiently, with minimal waste. India aims to replace 10 per cent of its conventional DAP and urea consumption with their nano substitutes in the next 3-4 years.

Early field trials suggest that appropriate application of nano fertilisers, along with a basal dosage of conventional fertilisers, can help reduce the consumption of urea and phosphorus fertilisers by up to 50 per cent. Initiatives such as the Namo Drone Didi (NDD) are expected to help in the application of nano fertilisers and boost India’s agri-mechanisation push, with an overlay of ₹1,261 crore provided for 2023-24 to 2025-26.

The supply shock not only affected fertilisers and fuels, but also other agro-chemical products like pesticides, whose price is expected to increase by up to 20-25 per cent.

Pesticide management

India is one of the largest producers of pesticides, with herbicides accounting for the largest share (44 per cent), followed by fungicides (27 per cent), and insecticides (22per cent).

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Average pesticide consumption in India is about 0.5 kg per hectare, significantly lower than the global average of 2.40 kg per hectare. While this suggests potential for increased pesticide usage, the national average conceals wide regional disparity. Yet, concerns are less about overall use and more about disproportionate application by a small group of farmers.

The government has been working towards pesticide regulation. A draft Pesticides Management Bill, 2025, seeks to replace the Insecticides Act of 1968 and the 1971 rules, aiming to create a centralised regulatory framework. Key features include technology-driven transparency, stricter control over spurious pesticides, etc.

How to better absorb future shocks

Hence, the tension in West Asia has exposed India’s vulnerability to its energy and fertiliser imports from geographically concentrated countries of the Gulf region. A few critical measures would help avoid such risks in the future, including:

– Boosting domestic production of fertilisers.

– Diversifying imports of energy and fertilisers.

– Promoting alternatives such as nano fertilisers, bio-decomposers, and biofertilisers.

Moreover, there is also scope and need for structural reforms to better absorb such future shocks, especially amid rising prices of crude oil, LNG and fertiliser, as well as the potential impact of El Niño.

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Post read questions

Discuss the implications of India’s dependence on imported LNG and fertilisers for its agricultural sector with reference to the West Asia war.

Examine India’s fertiliser subsidy approach in the context of global supply shocks. Evaluate the effectiveness of the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme in promoting balanced fertilisation.

Discuss the role of initiatives such as Soil Health Cards and neem-coated urea in improving fertiliser efficiency.

Examine the potential of nano fertilisers in reducing India’s fertiliser import dependence.

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What are the major challenges faced by the Indian irrigation system in recent times? State the measures taken by the government for efficient irrigation management.

(Abhinav Rai is a Doctoral candidate at the Department of Geography, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.)

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