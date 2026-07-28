Why the vitality of pressure groups in a democracy remains incontestable

— Irfanullah Farooqi

More than a month-long protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET-UG ‘paper leak’ invites reflection on the modalities of living in a democratic society. It also demands a review of the state-society relations, and the various ways people exercise their constitutional and democratic rights.

In this context, the significance of pressure groups with respect to the notion of rights-based existence can hardly be overstated. How is the pressure group defined? How do such groups work?

According to the Blackwell Dictionary of Sociology, “a pressure group is an organisation whose purpose is to influence the distribution and use of political power in a society”. Its core objective is to influence the policies or actions of the government of the day.

Needless to mention, pressure groups can only be found in liberal-democratic political systems – polities where freedom of expression and the right to assemble and form associations are protected by the Constitution.

The significance of pressure groups lies in their role in interest formation and interest aggregation. Interest formation is when a certain issue is brought before the public, underlining its importance. Interest aggregation is when demands are converted into policy alternatives. Pressure groups also play a role in identifying and advocating potential policy alternatives.

They typically work by influencing public opinion, persuading legislators and administrators, etc. For the most part, pressure groups operate along the lines of electioneering, lobbying, and propagandising.

Story continues below this ad

How pressure groups differ from political parties

Given the involvement of pressure groups in the operations of power and policymaking, it is reasonable to ask how they are different from political parties. The distinction is important because there have been occasions in independent India when a pressure group has evolved into a political party. For instance, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) grew out of the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement.

Although there are some overlaps, the differences between the two can be thought of along the following bases:

1. Objective: A pressure group remains solely invested in influencing the decision-making processes, and not in seeking an elected office.

2. Size and base: In comparison to political parties, a pressure group is a smaller organisation.

Story continues below this ad

3. Modus operandi: Political parties and pressure groups operate very differently on the ground.

4. Accountability: Political parties are held accountable more than pressure groups. In fact, pressure groups often raise concerns pertaining to the lack of accountability on the part of political parties in power.

5. Ideology: Pressure groups are not always bound by an ideology, whereas for a political party to operate, ideology is largely indispensable.

Regardless of how different they are from political parties, pressure groups derive their legitimacy from the Constitutional guarantees of freedom of thought and expression and the right to assemble, as well as the moral foundations of liberal democratic politics, which allow individuals or groups to voice concerns of marginalised groups and rally around public interest.

Story continues below this ad

Types of pressure groups

In Political Parties: A Genuine Case for Discontent? (1978), prominent French political scientist Jean Blondel broadly classifies pressure/interest groups in terms of membership and functions. With respect to membership, there are non-associational and associational groups, and in terms of functions, there are protective and promotional groups.

Non-associational groups: These groups are traditional in their orientation, as they are based on kinship, ethnicity, ascribed status, and religion. Consequently, the interests are articulated informally in these groups, and their organisational structure is not permanent.

Associational groups: These groups are formal and markedly organised. They articulate the interests of specific groups and are backed by the right to association. One can think of the associations of teachers, lawyers, doctors and other professionals as associational groups.

Protective groups: As the name suggests, these groups protect the interests of their members. One of the most prominent examples of these groups is trade unions. By virtue of their operational essence, their clientele is homogeneous.

Story continues below this ad

Promotional groups: These groups are invested in promoting agendas or campaigns that go beyond any select community. Their membership is far more cross-sectional. We can think of groups that speak for disarmament, environmental protection, sustainable living, and so forth. Of these two, the protective groups exercise greater influence over policymaking and public decisions.

Anomic Groups: Another important type that is more relevant to everyday expressions of democracy in quite a few nations of the world is “Anomic Groups”. According to renowned American political scientist Gabriel Almond, anomic groups are “more or less spontaneous penetrations into the political system from the society.”

These groups surface in society when usual and routine means of expressing dissatisfaction prove ineffective. Their spontaneity accounts for their distinction. Spontaneous political movements, rallies, violent public outbursts, blockades, etc. come under this category.

Populist hastiness and risk of transgressions

While the vitality of pressure groups in a democracy remains incontestable, there are apprehensions with respect to their operations in any society. When these groups mobilise a large number of people and draw on public support, the risk of transgressions and violations grows due to populist hastiness.

Story continues below this ad

In such moments, they might forget their limits and not exercise necessary restraint in their advocacy. Their inattentiveness to the impact of short-term impulsive politics on long-term public good can be quite consequential.

Once numbers swell beyond expectations, a pressure group might go beyond acceptable terms of engagement and undermine the political process per se. At times, a pressure group swayed by its public-ness can end up leading to a situation that raises serious concerns pertaining to public order, the rule of law, and, occasionally, national security.

Accountability of pressure groups

Pressure groups rooted in a specific clientele or interest constituency need to be registered, and their operations regulated. Transparency and accountability become crucial to ensure their allegiance to democracy and public interest.

The extraordinary work of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS), a grassroots organisation in rural Rajasthan, in enacting the Right to Information Act is one of the most inspiring examples of the effectiveness of pressure groups in promoting participatory governance.

Story continues below this ad

Through public hearings carried out in the 1990s, government initiatives and plans were reviewed. The people exposed systemic corruption, and the powerful mobilisation of public opinion led to one of the most important landmarks in independent India’s legal history: the Right to Information Act, 2005.

In contrast, the farmers’ protest of 2020-21 in response to the three pro-market farm laws passed by the centre can be seen as an example of pressure groups causing policy paralysis. The farmers’ unions refused to entertain any of the government’s proposal/recommendation with respect to compromise or amendment.

The unyielding nature of the movement’s resistance led to a stand-off that went on for months. Eventually, the centre was the first to blink and all three laws were repealed in November 2021.

Pressure groups and constitutional democracy

All democracies are a work in progress, and there is barely any exception. The political existence of citizens in countries like India is significantly conditioned by diversity and inequality. But the Constitution serves as a safeguard against attempts to undermine the moral and ethical foundations of people in a democratic society.

Story continues below this ad

Pressure groups, as part of the larger civil society, seek to address the apprehension over states’ power and ambition to govern and discipline. While states cannot stifle freedom, pressure groups too cannot take liberty with public order in the name of public interest. In their attempts at restoring constitutional values to national life, the last thing pressure groups could do is to act in a way that undermines constitutional morality.

Post read questions

1. What are pressure groups? Differentiate between pressure groups and political parties with suitable examples.

2. Pressure group politics is sometimes seen as the informal face of politics. With regards to the above, assess the structure and functioning of pressure groups in India.

3. What are environmental pressure groups? Discuss their role in raising awareness, influencing policies and advocating for environmental protection in India.

4. What are anomic groups? How do they differ from associational pressure groups?

5. Civil society organisations and pressure groups have emerged as important instruments of democratic participation. Critically examine their contribution to governance with suitable examples.

(Irfanullah Farooqi is an Assistant Professor at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode.)

Share your thoughts and ideas on UPSC Special articles with ashiya.parveen@indianexpress.com.

Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for June 2026. Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.